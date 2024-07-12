How to Install LibreWolf Browser on Ubuntu 24.04/22.04/20.04 Linux

LibreWolf, a privacy-focused web browser, offers a compelling alternative for those seeking greater control over their online footprint. This guide will demonstrate how to install LibreWolf on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04, or 20.04. Renowned for its user-centric design, LibreWolf is built for those prioritizing security without compromising functionality.

Here are some of its standout features:

Enhanced Privacy: LibreWolf is built with a strong emphasis on privacy, incorporating advanced features to protect your data.

LibreWolf is built with a strong emphasis on privacy, incorporating advanced features to protect your data. Open Source: It’s completely open-source, ensuring transparency and community-driven improvements.

It’s completely open-source, ensuring transparency and community-driven improvements. Ad and Tracker Blocking: In-built tools automatically block ads and trackers, making for a smoother and safer browsing experience.

In-built tools automatically block ads and trackers, making for a smoother and safer browsing experience. Customization Options: It offers extensive customization to suit individual preferences and browsing habits.

It offers extensive customization to suit individual preferences and browsing habits. Frequent Updates: Regular updates keep the browser secure and up-to-date with the latest internet standards.

With LibreWolf, users gain a robust browsing platform and a gateway to a more secure and personalized internet experience. Now, let’s delve into the installation process on Ubuntu, ensuring you can harness all the benefits this browser offers.

Update System Packages Before LibreWolf Installation

To start, it’s essential to ensure that your system’s existing packages are up to date. This helps minimize compatibility issues and keeps your system secure. Run the following commands in your terminal to update and upgrade your system packages:

sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade

Install Initial Packages For LibreWolf

Before installing LibreWolf, a few dependencies need to be installed. Most of these packages are likely already present on your system, but running the following command helps ensure that they are installed:

sudo apt install curl apt-transport-https -y

If you encounter issues later, remember to return and run this command.

Import LibreWolf APT PPA

To securely install LibreWolf, you’ll first need to import the GPG key, which is used to verify the authenticity of the packages. Execute the following command in your terminal to import the key into your keychain:

curl -fsSl https://deb.librewolf.net/keyring.gpg | sudo gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/librewolf.gpg > /dev/null

After importing the GPG key, proceed to add the LibreWolf repository to your system’s sources:

echo "deb [arch=amd64 signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/librewolf.gpg] http://deb.librewolf.net $(lsb_release -sc) main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/librewolf.list

Update the Packages List After LibreWolf APT PPA Import

Now that the LibreWolf repository has been added to your system, run an APT update to refresh the package list and include the newly imported repository:

sudo apt update

Finalize Installation of LibreWolf Browser via APT Command

At this point, your system is prepared to install the LibreWolf browser. To proceed, run the following command in your terminal:

sudo apt install librewolf

Method 2: Install LibreWolf via Flatpak and Flathub

This section will explore an alternative method for installing LibreWolf using the Flatpak package manager. Flatpak is a universal package management system for Linux similar to Snap. It provides a sandboxed environment, ensuring the applications are isolated from the rest of the system and enhancing security and stability. Installing LibreWolf with Flatpak ensures easy updates and compatibility across different distributions.

Note: If your system does not have Flatpak installed, please refer to our guide on How to Install Flatpak on Ubuntu for step-by-step instructions on installing the most recent supported version of Flatpak.

Enable Flathub For LibreWolf

Before installing LibreWolf through Flatpak, you must enable the Flathub repository, a primary source for Flatpak applications. To enable Flathub, execute the following command in your terminal:

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

This command adds the Flathub repository to your Flatpak configuration, ensuring you have access to various applications, including LibreWolf.

Install LibreWolf via Flatpak Command

With Flathub enabled, you can now install LibreWolf using the flatpak install command. Run the following command in your terminal:

flatpak install flathub io.gitlab.librewolf-community -y

This command installs the LibreWolf browser from the Flathub repository, providing you with the latest version of the application.

Launching LibreWolf Browser via CLI OR GUI

Now that you have the privacy-focused LibreWolf browser installed, you can start it in various ways. This section will explore the different methods, whether you prefer using the command-line terminal or the graphical user interface (GUI).

CLI Methods to Launch LibreWolf on Ubuntu

Using the command line terminal, you can open the browser quickly by executing the following command:

librewolf

If you have installed LibreWolf using Flatpak, you’ll need to run a slightly different command:

flatpak run io.gitlab.librewolf-community

By entering the appropriate command, LibreWolf will launch, providing you with a secure browsing experience.

GUI Method to Launch LibreWolf

For desktop users who prefer not to use the command line terminal, you can open LibreWolf by accessing the application’s GUI. To launch LibreWolf via the GUI, follow these steps:

Click on Activities in the top-left corner of your screen. Select Show Applications (usually represented by a grid of dots). Locate and click on the LibreWolf icon.

Launching LibreWolf Browser on Ubuntu Linux

LibreWolf Browser installed on Ubuntu Linux

Additional LibreWolf Commands

In this section, we’ll cover some additional LibreWolf commands that will be useful for Ubuntu Linux users, including updating the browser, uninstalling it, and removing its repository.

Update LibreWolf Browser

LibreWolf should automatically update itself with your system packages if you have installed it using the APT package manager. However, if you wish to check for updates and upgrade the browser manually, you can execute the following command in your terminal:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

This command updates your system’s package index and upgrades any available packages, including LibreWolf, to their latest versions.

Alternatively, if you installed the LibreWolf browser on Ubuntu via Flatpak and the Flathub, use the command below to check for updates on all Flatpak installations:

flatpak update

Remove LibreWolf Browser

APT LibreWolf Browser Remove Method

If you decide that you no longer want LibreWolf installed on your system, you can uninstall it using the following command:

sudo apt remove librewolf

This command removes LibreWolf from your system but will not remove the associated repository or GPG key.

If you do not plan on reinstalling LibreWolf in the future, you can also remove the repository and GPG key. To remove the repository, execute the following command:

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/librewolf.list

This command removes the LibreWolf repository list file from your system. Afterward, remove the GPG key with the following command:

sudo rm /usr/share/keyrings/librewolf.gpg

By removing both the repository and GPG key, you ensure that your system will not receive any future updates for LibreWolf from this source.

Flatpak LibreWolf Browser Remove Method

If you have installed LibreWolf using Flatpak, you can remove it with the following command:

flatpak uninstall io.gitlab.librewolf-community

This command uninstalls LibreWolf from your system but will not remove the Flathub repository or any other Flatpak-related settings.

Closing Thoughts

In summary, we have explored various methods for installing the privacy-focused LibreWolf browser on Ubuntu Linux, including using the APT package manager and Flatpak. We have also covered launching the browser, getting started with some essential tips, and managing the browser using additional commands for updating, uninstalling, and removing the repository and GPG key. With this knowledge, you should now be well-equipped to install and manage LibreWolf on your Ubuntu Linux system, enjoying its privacy-focused features and customization.