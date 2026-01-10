How to Install Git on Rocky Linux

Git is the distributed version control system that powers modern software development. Whether you need to track changes in your projects, collaborate with a team, or contribute to open-source software, Git provides the tools to manage code history efficiently. By the end of this guide, you will have Git installed on Rocky Linux, configured with your identity, and ready for version control workflows including repository initialization, commits, and remote synchronization.
These instructions apply to Rocky Linux 8, 9, and 10. The DNF installation method works identically across all versions, though the repository Git version differs: 2.43.x on Rocky Linux 8 and 2.47.x on Rocky Linux 9 and 10. Source compilation steps are consistent across all releases.
Choose Your Git Installation Method
Rocky Linux offers two approaches for installing Git: the DNF package manager for simplicity or source compilation for the absolute latest version. The table below summarizes each method to help you decide which fits your workflow.
|Method
|Channel
|Version
|Updates
|Best For
|DNF Package Manager
|Rocky AppStream
|Distribution default (2.43-2.47)
|Automatic via
dnf upgrade
|Most users who want stable, tested packages
|Source Compilation
|GitHub Mirror
|Latest stable (currently 2.52.0)
|Manual recompilation required
|Developers who need the latest features
For most users, the DNF method is recommended because it provides automatic security updates and integrates with the system package manager. Only compile from source if you specifically need features unavailable in the repository version or require a particular Git release for compatibility reasons.
Update Your System Before Installation
Before installing any new software, refresh your package metadata and apply pending updates. This ensures your system has the latest security patches and prevents potential dependency conflicts during installation.
sudo dnf upgrade --refresh
If updates are available, DNF will display a summary and prompt for confirmation. On a recently updated system, you may see “Nothing to do” which confirms your packages are current. For systems with slow mirror speeds, see how to increase DNF speed on Rocky Linux.
Install Git with DNF Package Manager
The simplest way to install Git on Rocky Linux is through the default AppStream repository. Git is not pre-installed on minimal Rocky Linux installations but may already be present on desktop environments. This method provides a stable, tested version that receives security updates automatically when you run system upgrades.
sudo dnf install git
DNF will resolve dependencies and display the packages to be installed. Press
y when prompted to confirm the installation.
Verify the Installation
After installation completes, confirm Git is accessible by checking its version:
git --version
Expected output on Rocky Linux 10 or 9:
git version 2.47.3
On Rocky Linux 8, the version will be slightly older:
git version 2.43.7
If the command returns a version number, Git is installed and ready for configuration. You can skip to the Configure Git section below.
Install Git from Source Code
Compiling Git from source gives you access to the latest features and security fixes before they reach the Rocky Linux repositories. This method requires more effort but is useful when you need a specific version or want capabilities not yet available in packaged releases.
Install Build Dependencies
First, install the development tools group and additional libraries required for compilation. The Development Tools group provides essential build utilities like
gcc,
make, and
autoconf:
sudo dnf groupinstall "Development Tools"
sudo dnf install libcurl-devel expat-devel gettext-devel openssl-devel zlib-devel perl-ExtUtils-MakeMaker wget
These dependencies enable Git’s HTTPS transport, XML parsing for remote helpers, internationalization support, and documentation generation. The
wget package is included because minimal Rocky Linux installations may not have it by default.
Download the Source Code
With dependencies in place, download the latest Git source code. The following command uses the GitHub API to automatically detect the newest stable version and download the corresponding archive:
curl -s https://api.github.com/repos/git/git/tags | grep -oP '"name": "v\K[0-9]+\.[0-9]+\.[0-9]+' | head -1 | xargs -I{} wget https://github.com/git/git/archive/refs/tags/v{}.tar.gz
This command chains several operations together:
curl fetches the tag list from GitHub’s API,
grep extracts the latest version number, and
xargs passes it to
wget for downloading. You will see wget output showing the download progress.
If you prefer to download a specific version manually, visit the Git tags page and run:
wget https://github.com/git/git/archive/refs/tags/vX.Y.Z.tar.gzwhere X.Y.Z is your desired version number.
Next, extract the downloaded archive using a wildcard pattern to handle any version:
tar -xzf v*.tar.gz
Then navigate into the extracted source directory:
cd git-*/
Compile and Install Git
Run
make to compile Git with the
/usr/local prefix. This prefix installs Git to
/usr/local/bin, which takes precedence over the system version in your PATH:
make prefix=/usr/local all
Compilation takes several minutes depending on your hardware. When complete, the final lines will show the generation of gitweb components:
GEN gitweb/gitweb.cgi GEN gitweb/static/gitweb.js
After compilation succeeds, install Git to the system. This step requires root privileges:
sudo make prefix=/usr/local install
Verify the Source Installation
Confirm that the newly compiled Git is in your PATH and reports the expected version:
git --version
Expected output:
git version 2.52.0
If the version still shows the older system package, the
/usr/local/bin directory may not be first in your PATH. Verify the installation location:
which git
The output should show
/usr/local/bin/git for the source-compiled version. When it shows
/usr/bin/git instead, you may need to log out and back in, or manually prepend
/usr/local/bin to your PATH.
Clean Up Build Files
After successful installation, you can optionally remove the source directory and archive to free disk space:
cd ~
rm -rf git-*/ v*.tar.gz
Keep the source directory if you plan to recompile with different options or update to a newer version later.
Configure Git Identity and Preferences
After installation, configure Git with your identity. Git embeds your name and email in every commit you create, which helps collaborators identify who made each change. These settings are required before you can commit any changes.
Set Your Name and Email
Configure your global identity with the following commands, replacing the placeholders with your actual information:
git config --global user.name "Your Name"
git config --global user.email "your.email@example.com"
The
--global flag applies these settings to all repositories for your user account. Git stores this configuration in
~/.gitconfig. For work on public repositories where you prefer privacy, you can use a pseudonym and a no-reply email address provided by platforms like GitHub or GitLab.
Verify Your Configuration
Review your Git configuration to confirm the settings were applied:
git config --list
Expected output showing your configured values:
user.name=Your Name user.email=your.email@example.com
You can also view the configuration file directly:
cat ~/.gitconfig
Configure Credential Caching
When working with remote repositories over HTTPS, Git prompts for your username and password on each push or pull. Credential caching stores your credentials temporarily so you do not need to re-enter them for every operation.
To enable credential caching with a 4-hour timeout (14400 seconds):
git config --global credential.helper 'cache --timeout=14400'
After this duration, Git clears the cached credentials and prompts again on the next authenticated operation. Adjust the timeout value based on your security requirements and work session length.
For enhanced security on shared systems, consider using SSH keys instead of HTTPS credentials. SSH authentication avoids password storage entirely and provides stronger cryptographic verification. See your Git hosting provider’s documentation for SSH key setup instructions.
Create and Manage Git Repositories
With Git installed and configured, you can create repositories to track your projects. This section covers the fundamental operations you will use daily.
Initialize a New Repository
Create a new directory for your project and initialize it as a Git repository:
mkdir ~/my-project
cd ~/my-project
git init
Git creates a hidden
.git directory that stores the repository’s configuration, history, and metadata:
hint: Using 'master' as the name for the initial branch. This default branch name hint: is subject to change. To configure the initial branch name to use in all hint: of your new repositories, which will suppress this warning, call: hint: hint: git config --global init.defaultBranch <name> hint: hint: Names commonly chosen instead of 'master' are 'main', 'trunk' and hint: 'development'. The just-created branch can be renamed via this command: hint: hint: git branch -m <name> Initialized empty Git repository in /home/user/my-project/.git/
Many projects and platforms now use
main as the default branch name. To configure Git to use
main for all new repositories:
git config --global init.defaultBranch main
Check Repository Status
The
git status command shows the current state of your working directory and staging area:
git status
In a newly initialized repository with no commits:
On branch master No commits yet nothing to commit (create/copy files and use "git add" to track)
This output tells you which branch you are on, whether there are uncommitted changes, and what actions you can take next.
Stage and Commit Changes
When you modify files, Git tracks the changes but does not automatically include them in commits. First, stage the files you want to commit using
git add:
git add filename.txt
To stage all changed files in the current directory:
git add .
After staging, create a commit with a descriptive message explaining the change:
git commit -m "Add initial project files"
The
-m flag lets you provide the commit message inline. For longer messages, omit
-m and Git will open your default text editor.
Connect to a Remote Repository
To collaborate with others or back up your code to a hosting service like GitHub, GitLab, or Bitbucket, link your local repository to a remote:
git remote add origin https://github.com/username/repository.git
Replace the URL with your actual remote repository address. The name
origin is a conventional alias for the primary remote, though you can use any name.
Verify the remote was added:
git remote -v
origin https://github.com/username/repository.git (fetch) origin https://github.com/username/repository.git (push)
Push and Pull Changes
After committing changes locally, push them to the remote repository:
git push origin main
Replace
main with your branch name if different (such as
master for older repositories). The first push to a new branch may require the
-u flag to set the upstream tracking reference.
To incorporate changes that collaborators have pushed to the remote:
git pull origin main
This fetches the remote changes and merges them into your current branch. If conflicts exist between your local changes and the remote, Git will prompt you to resolve them before completing the merge.
Troubleshooting Common Git Issues
This section addresses common problems you may encounter when installing or using Git on Rocky Linux.
Source-Compiled Git Not Found in PATH
After compiling from source, if
git --version still shows the old system version, the
/usr/local/bin directory may not be first in your PATH. Check the current Git path:
which git
echo $PATH
When
/usr/local/bin appears after
/usr/bin in the PATH output, the system version takes precedence. To fix this, add the following line to your
~/.bashrc file:
export PATH="/usr/local/bin:$PATH"
Apply the change immediately:
source ~/.bashrc
Compilation Fails with Missing Dependencies
If
make fails with errors about missing commands or libraries, the error output typically identifies the missing component. A common example when the Development Tools group is not installed:
/tmp/git-2.52.0/GIT-VERSION-GEN: line 100: cmp: command not found make: *** [Makefile:2788: GIT-VERSION-FILE] Error 1
This error indicates that essential build utilities are missing. Ensure the Development Tools group is installed, then add any additional missing packages:
sudo dnf groupinstall "Development Tools"
sudo dnf install zlib-devel perl-ExtUtils-MakeMaker
If you also want to build Git’s documentation, add
asciidoc and
xmlto to the install command. For most users, the packages above are sufficient.
Permission Denied When Pushing to Remote
If you receive “Permission denied (publickey)” or authentication errors when pushing:
- Verify your credentials are correct and you have write access to the repository
- For HTTPS, ensure credential caching is configured or enter credentials when prompted
- For SSH, verify your SSH key is added to the ssh-agent and registered with your Git hosting provider. If you have not configured SSH keys yet, see how to install and configure SSH on Rocky Linux
Test SSH connectivity to GitHub (or your provider):
ssh -T git@github.com
Manage Git Installation
Update DNF-Installed Git
When installed via DNF, Git updates arrive with your standard system packages. Run the following command to update all packages including Git:
sudo dnf upgrade --refresh
Update Source-Compiled Git
For source-compiled installations, you can either repeat the manual compilation process or use the following update script. This script automatically detects the latest Git version, compares it with your installed version, and handles the download, compilation, and installation.
First, create the update script:
sudo nano /usr/local/bin/update-git
Paste the following script content:
#!/bin/bash
set -e
# Check for required tools
for cmd in curl wget make gcc nproc; do
if ! command -v $cmd &>/dev/null; then
echo "Error: $cmd is required but not installed."
exit 1
fi
done
# Get current installed version
CURRENT_VERSION=$(git --version 2>/dev/null | grep -oP '\d+\.\d+\.\d+' || echo "none")
# Fetch latest version from GitHub API
LATEST_VERSION=$(curl -s https://api.github.com/repos/git/git/tags | grep -oP '"name": "v\K[0-9]+\.[0-9]+\.[0-9]+' | head -1)
if [ -z "$LATEST_VERSION" ]; then
echo "Error: Could not fetch latest version from GitHub API."
echo "Check your internet connection or try again later."
exit 1
fi
echo "Checking for Git updates..."
echo "Current version: $CURRENT_VERSION"
echo "Latest version: $LATEST_VERSION"
if [ "$CURRENT_VERSION" = "$LATEST_VERSION" ]; then
echo "Already up to date."
exit 0
fi
echo ""
echo "Updating from $CURRENT_VERSION to $LATEST_VERSION..."
# Create temporary build directory
BUILD_DIR=$(mktemp -d)
cd "$BUILD_DIR"
# Download and extract
echo "Downloading Git $LATEST_VERSION..."
wget -q "https://github.com/git/git/archive/refs/tags/v${LATEST_VERSION}.tar.gz"
echo "Extracting source code..."
tar -xzf "v${LATEST_VERSION}.tar.gz"
cd "git-${LATEST_VERSION}"
# Compile and install
echo "Compiling Git (this may take a few minutes)..."
make prefix=/usr/local all -j$(nproc) >/dev/null 2>&1
echo "Installing Git (requires sudo password)..."
sudo make prefix=/usr/local install >/dev/null 2>&1
# Cleanup
rm -rf "$BUILD_DIR"
# Verify
NEW_VERSION=$(git --version | grep -oP '\d+\.\d+\.\d+')
echo ""
echo "Update complete!"
echo "git version $NEW_VERSION"
Save the file by pressing
Ctrl+O, then
Enter, then exit with
Ctrl+X. Next, make the script executable:
sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/update-git
Since the script installs to
/usr/local/bin, you can run it from any directory:
update-git
Example output when already up to date:
Checking for Git updates... Current version: 2.52.0 Latest version: 2.52.0 Already up to date.
Example output when an update is available:
Checking for Git updates... Current version: 2.51.0 Latest version: 2.52.0 Updating from 2.51.0 to 2.52.0... Downloading Git 2.52.0... Extracting source code... Compiling Git (this may take a few minutes)... Installing Git (requires sudo password)... [sudo] password for user: Update complete! git version 2.52.0
Avoid automating this script with cron. Compilation can fail due to missing dependencies, network issues, or API changes. Always run the script manually so you can monitor the output and address any problems.
Remove Git from Rocky Linux
If you need to remove Git from your system, the process differs depending on how you installed it.
Remove DNF-Installed Git
To remove Git installed via the package manager:
sudo dnf remove git
After removal, clean up any orphaned dependencies that were installed automatically with Git:
sudo dnf autoremove
Verify removal by checking that the
git command is no longer available:
git --version
bash: git: command not found
Remove Source-Compiled Git
If you compiled Git from source, manually remove the installed files from
/usr/local:
sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/git /usr/local/bin/git-*
sudo rm -rf /usr/local/libexec/git-core
sudo rm -rf /usr/local/share/git-core
sudo rm -rf /usr/local/share/man/man1/git*
sudo rm -rf /usr/local/share/man/man5/git*
sudo rm -rf /usr/local/share/man/man7/git*
If you created the update script, remove it as well:
sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/update-git
These commands permanently delete the source-compiled Git installation. Your Git configuration file (
~/.gitconfig) and any repository data in
.gitdirectories are not affected by uninstallation.
Verify that Git is no longer accessible:
git --version
Expected output confirming removal:
bash: git: command not found
Final Thoughts
You now have Git installed and configured on Rocky Linux, ready for version control workflows. The DNF method provides stable releases with automatic updates, while source compilation offers access to the latest features. With your identity configured, repositories initialized, and remote connections established, you can track changes, collaborate with teams, and maintain a complete history of your projects. For more advanced Git usage, explore the official Git documentation, learn how to clear Git cache when troubleshooting, or consider integrating Git with an IDE like VS Code on Rocky Linux.