Google Antigravity is an agentic development platform that combines an AI-powered code editor with autonomous agents capable of planning, executing, and verifying complex development tasks. Unlike traditional editors, Antigravity features a dedicated Manager Surface where you can spawn and orchestrate multiple agents that work asynchronously across your editor, terminal, and browser. In addition, the platform supports multiple AI models including Gemini 3 Pro High, Pro Low, and Flash, along with Anthropic’s thinking models Claude Opus 4 and Claude Sonnet 4, plus OpenAI’s GPT-OSS. As a result, agents can write code, run tests, take screenshots, and generate deliverables called Artifacts for easy verification.

This guide explains how to install Google Antigravity on Ubuntu Linux using Google’s official APT repository. You’ll configure the repository, install the application, launch Antigravity, manage updates, and remove the installation when needed.

Install Google Antigravity via Official APT Repository

Update System Packages

Before installing Google Antigravity, first update your system packages to avoid conflicts with outdated dependencies.

To begin, run the following command in your terminal:

sudo apt update

This command synchronizes your package index with Ubuntu’s repositories. Once the update completes, upgrade any outdated packages:

sudo apt upgrade

Install Required Dependencies

Next, install packages needed for repository management and secure GPG key downloads. Specifically, you’ll use curl to fetch Google’s signing key and gpg to convert it to binary format.

Execute the following command:

sudo apt install curl gpg -y

Import Google Antigravity GPG Key

Once dependencies are installed, download Google’s GPG signing key and convert it to binary format in a single command:

curl -fsSL https://us-central1-apt.pkg.dev/doc/repo-signing-key.gpg | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/google-antigravity.gpg

This command downloads the ASCII-armored key, then converts it to binary format using gpg --dearmor , and finally writes it directly to the system keyring directory. The -fsSL flags ensure curl fails silently on errors, shows no progress bar, and follows redirects. For more download techniques, see our curl command guide.

Add Google Antigravity Repository

After importing the key, create the repository configuration file using the modern DEB822 format:

echo "Types: deb URIs: https://us-central1-apt.pkg.dev/projects/antigravity-auto-updater-dev/ Suites: antigravity-debian Components: main Signed-By: /usr/share/keyrings/google-antigravity.gpg" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-antigravity.sources > /dev/null

The DEB822 .sources format provides cleaner syntax and better maintainability compared to the legacy .list format. Furthermore, the Signed-By field links to the GPG key you imported, ensuring APT only accepts packages signed by Google.

The Google Antigravity repository uses a universal package format that works on all current Ubuntu releases, including LTS versions and interim releases. Therefore, the commands shown in this guide work identically regardless of your specific Ubuntu version.

Install Google Antigravity

With the repository configured, refresh your package list to recognize the newly added repository:

sudo apt update

Then, verify that APT recognizes the Google repository:

apt-cache policy antigravity

You should see expected output showing the Google repository:

antigravity: Installed: (none) Candidate: 1.x.x-xxxxxxxxxx Version table: 1.x.x-xxxxxxxxxx 500 500 https://us-central1-apt.pkg.dev/projects/antigravity-auto-updater-dev antigravity-debian/main amd64 Packages

Now that the repository is verified, install Google Antigravity:

sudo apt install antigravity

Verify Installation

After installation completes, verify the installed version using APT’s package query:

dpkg-query -W -f='${Package} ${Version}

' antigravity

You should see expected output similar to:

antigravity 1.x.x-xxxxxxxxxx

Alternatively, you can confirm the binary is accessible:

which antigravity

You should see expected output:

/usr/bin/antigravity

Launching Google Antigravity

Launch from Terminal

After completing the installation, you can launch Google Antigravity from the terminal:

antigravity

On first launch, Antigravity opens to the Editor View, where you can write code with AI-powered tab completions and inline commands. Meanwhile, the Manager Surface, accessible from the application menu, lets you spawn and orchestrate autonomous agents for complex tasks.

Launch from Applications Menu

Alternatively, you can also launch Google Antigravity using Ubuntu’s graphical interface:

First, click on Activities at the top left corner of the screen. This opens a dashboard with commonly used applications and an overview of your workspaces. Then, select Show Applications, represented by a grid or ‘nine dots’ icon at the bottom of the dock on the left. Next, in the search bar, type “Antigravity.” The Google Antigravity icon appears as you type. Finally, click on the icon to launch Google Antigravity.

Search for Antigravity in the Ubuntu Activities menu to launch the application

Advertisement

Getting Started with Antigravity

Google Antigravity provides two primary interfaces for development work:

Google Antigravity launches successfully showing the welcome screen with Open Folder and Agent Manager options

Editor View

AI-powered code editor with tab completions and inline commands

Familiar IDE experience for hands-on coding

Synchronous workflow for traditional development tasks

Manager Surface

Dedicated interface for spawning and orchestrating autonomous agents

Agents work asynchronously across editor, terminal, and browser

Generates Artifacts (screenshots, task lists, implementation plans) for verification

Agents in Antigravity can autonomously handle multi-step tasks such as writing code for a feature, launching the application in the terminal, and using the browser to test that the component works correctly. As a result, you can review progress through Artifacts rather than scrolling through logs, and leave feedback directly on Artifacts for the agent to incorporate.

Updating Google Antigravity

When using the APT installation method, Google Antigravity updates arrive through Ubuntu’s standard package update process. To update, refresh your package list and upgrade:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

This command upgrades all system packages including Antigravity. However, if you prefer to upgrade only Google Antigravity specifically:

sudo apt update && sudo apt install --only-upgrade antigravity

The --only-upgrade flag ensures APT upgrades the package only if it’s already installed. Consequently, this prevents accidental reinstallation if the package was previously removed.

Remove Google Antigravity

Uninstall Google Antigravity

If you installed Google Antigravity via APT, use the following command to uninstall it:

sudo apt remove antigravity

Confirm removal by typing y and pressing Enter. Afterwards, remove any orphaned dependencies:

sudo apt autoremove

Remove Repository and GPG Key

Next, remove the repository configuration to stop future update checks:

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-antigravity.sources

Additionally, clean up by deleting the GPG key:

sudo rm /usr/share/keyrings/google-antigravity.gpg

After removing the repository files, refresh the package cache to confirm the repository is removed:

sudo apt update

Finally, verify the package is no longer available from the Google repository:

apt-cache policy antigravity

Expected output after repository removal:

N: Unable to locate package antigravity

This output confirms the package is no longer available from any configured repository.

Remove User Data

The following commands permanently delete your Google Antigravity settings, projects, and cached data. Therefore, if you want to preserve your configuration for future reinstallation, back up these directories first: cp -r ~/.config/Antigravity ~/antigravity-backup .

After uninstalling Google Antigravity, you can optionally remove user data directories that contain settings and cache. Since Antigravity uses an Electron-based structure, configuration is stored in your home directory:

rm -rf ~/.config/Antigravity ~/.cache/Antigravity

Advertisement

Closing Thoughts

Google Antigravity introduces a new approach to development by combining an AI-powered editor with autonomous agents that can plan, execute, and verify tasks across your development environment. In summary, this guide covered installing Antigravity from Google’s official APT repository, which provides direct upstream packages and integrates with Ubuntu’s standard update workflow. As a result, your Ubuntu system now has a complete agentic development environment ready for building applications. For a complete development setup, consider installing Git for version control or Node.js for JavaScript development. Additionally, configure unattended upgrades to keep your system secure.

Official Resources