How to Install Firefox ESR on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04, or 20.04

Firefox Extended Support Release (ESR) is well known for its stability and security for organizations and users prioritizing long-term consistency over cutting-edge features. Unlike its standard counterpart, Firefox ESR undergoes fewer updates, focusing on critical security patches and performance enhancements. This version is tailored for enterprises and other users requiring a more predictable deployment cycle, ensuring compatibility with web applications and internal systems over extended periods.
Firefox ESR not only delivers a safer browsing experience but also introduces:
- Enhanced Stability: Firefox ESR minimizes disruptions with fewer updates, making it ideal for organizational IT environments.
- Extended Support: Each ESR version receives security updates for a year, providing ample time for planning and upgrades.
- Compatibility Assurance: ESR versions are tested extensively with web applications to ensure seamless integration.
- Reduced Maintenance: IT departments benefit from reduced maintenance requirements, focusing resources on other critical tasks.
- Security Focus: Prioritizing security patches keeps the browser resilient against evolving threats.
- Customization Capabilities: Firefox ESR supports extensive customization to meet specific organizational needs.
- Performance Reliability: Consistent performance across its support lifecycle ensures dependable web access.
- Adaptable Configuration: Administrators can easily configure settings to align with organizational policies.
Transitioning now to the practical steps of installation, the upcoming sections will walk you through the necessary commands and considerations to install Firefox ESR on your Ubuntu system.
Prerequisites for Installing Firefox ESR
To successfully install Firefox ESR on Ubuntu, ensure you meet the following requirements:
Recommended Hardware and Supported Ubuntu Versions
|Component
|Requirement
|Processor
|Pentium 4 or newer processor that supports SSE2
|RAM
|512 MB of RAM (2 GB for the 64-bit version)
|Disk Space
|200 MB of free space
|Supported Versions
|Ubuntu 24.04 (Noble), Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy), Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal)
Software Requirements
|Requirement
|Description
|GTK+
|3.14 or higher
|X.Org
|1.0 or higher (1.7 or higher recommended)
|libstdc++
|4.8.1 or higher
|glibc
|2.17 or higher
|NetworkManager
|0.7 or higher (recommended for optimal functionality)
|DBus
|1.0 or higher (recommended for optimal functionality)
|GNOME
|2.16 or higher (recommended for optimal functionality)
|PulseAudio
|Recommended for optimal functionality
Network and Terminal Requirements
|Requirement
|Description
|Internet Connection
|Required to download Firefox ESR and updates.
|Terminal Conventions
|All terminal commands should be run as a regular user with
sudo privileges.
|CLI Commands
|Use the Command Line Interface (CLI) for installation and setup.
Install Firefox ESR via APT PPA
Update Ubuntu Before Firefox ESR Installation
Before installing, ensure your Ubuntu operating system and its packages are up-to-date. This helps prevent potential conflicts or issues during the installation.
sudo apt update
After updating the package index, upgrade any outdated packages using the command below:
sudo apt upgrade
Import Firefox ESR Browser PPA
Next, import the official “Mozilla Team” LaunchPAD PPA that contains Firefox ESR. This PPA is well maintained, and if you use Mozilla Thunderbird Mail, it also contains the latest stable version.
Run the following command to import the PPA:
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:mozillateam/ppa -y
Update Package Cache Index
Quickly refresh your APT Package index with the following command:
sudo apt update
Install Firefox ESR Browser via APT Command
With Mozilla Firefox PPA now imported, run the following command to install the browser:
sudo apt install firefox-esr
You don’t need to remove the standard Firefox stable browser, as the ESR version will be installed separately.
Verify Firefox ESR installation
To confirm the installation and check the build version of the installed Firefox ESR browser, run the following command in the terminal:
firefox-esr --version
Launch Firefox ESR via CLI or GUI
Now that you’ve installed the Firefox ESR browser, there are a couple of ways to launch it:
CLI Command to Launch Firefox ESR
Open the Firefox ESR browser by entering the following command in the terminal:
firefox-esr
GUI Method to Launch Firefox ESR
Alternatively, you can locate and launch Firefox ESR using the application icon. Navigate to the applications menu and search for the Firefox ESR browser:
Activities > Show Applications > Firefox ESR
Additional Firefox ESR Commands
Update Firefox ESR Browser
While Firefox ESR should update automatically alongside your system packages using the APT package manager, you can manually check for updates. To do so, run the following command in your terminal:
sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade
Remove Firefox ESR Browser
To delete Firefox ESR, enter the following command:
sudo apt remove firefox-esr
Afterward, if you’re sure you won’t need to reinstall Firefox ESR in the future, you can remove the imported PPA. Use the command below to remove the corresponding PPA file:
sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:mozillateam/ppa -y
Conclusion
Throughout this guide, we’ve walked through installing Firefox ESR on Ubuntu, covering the basics of advanced customization and security tips. Remember, Firefox ESR is your go-to for stability and security, especially in environments where consistent performance is vital. Keep your browser updated within the ESR releases, explore add-ons and themes to enhance your experience, and don’t forget to fine-tune those privacy settings to safeguard your browsing.
Useful Links
Here are some valuable links related to using Firefox Enterprise:
- Firefox Enterprise Official Website: Visit the official Firefox Enterprise website for information on enterprise features, deployment options, and download links.
- Mozilla GitHub Resources: Explore Mozilla’s GitHub wiki page for information on the organization’s GitHub repositories, contribution guidelines, and development practices.
- Firefox Enterprise Extensions Documentation: Access the Firefox Extension Workshop for detailed documentation on developing and managing extensions in an enterprise environment.
