How to Install KDE Plasma on Linux Mint 22 or 21

KDE Plasma is one of the most powerful and customizable desktop environments available for Linux. If you’re looking for an alternative to the default Cinnamon desktop in Linux Mint, KDE Plasma offers a modern interface, enhanced efficiency, and deep customization options.

This guide will walk you through the steps to install KDE Plasma on Linux Mint 22 or 21 using the command-line terminal. You’ll learn how to set up the necessary repositories, install the desktop environment, and switch to KDE Plasma seamlessly.

Whether you’re seeking a fresh look, improved workflow, or advanced features, KDE Plasma provides a flexible and user-friendly experience. Let’s get started.

Import KDE Backports PPA on Linux Mint 22 or 21

To install the latest version of KDE Plasma and its applications, you need to enable the KDE Backports PPA. This repository provides up-to-date KDE software, ensuring you get the newest features, performance improvements, and security updates.

Follow these steps to add the required PPA and prepare your system.

Step 1: Update Your System

Before adding new repositories, update your system to ensure you have the latest security patches and package versions. Open a terminal and run:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

This command refreshes your package list and upgrades installed packages to their latest versions.

Step 2: Add the KDE Backports PPA

Next, add the official KDE Backports repository, which provides the latest Plasma desktop and related applications:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:kubuntu-ppa/backports -y

The -y flag automatically confirms the repository addition, streamlining the process.

(Optional) Add the KDE Backports Extra PPA

If you want a full KDE experience with additional applications and features, add the KDE Backports Extra PPA:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:kubuntu-ppa/backports-extra -y

This step is optional but recommended for users who want access to extra KDE components.

Step 3: Update Package Lists

After adding the repositories, update your system’s package index so it recognizes the new sources:

sudo apt update

Once the update is complete, your system is ready to install KDE Plasma.

Install KDE Plasma on Linux Mint 22 or 21 via APT PPA

This section walks you through installing the KDE Plasma desktop environment on Linux Mint 22 or 21. There are three installation options, each providing a different set of applications and features. Choose the one that best fits your needs.

Install KDE Standard on Linux Mint

The standard installation includes the KDE Plasma Desktop along with a balanced set of essential applications. This option is ideal for users who want a full KDE experience with core tools.

Run the following command in your terminal:

sudo apt install kde-standard

This command installs KDE Plasma Desktop and a standard set of applications, providing essential KDE features and utilities.

Install KDE Plasma Minimal on Linux Mint

For a lighter KDE installation, you can install KDE Plasma Desktop with a minimal set of applications. This option is suitable for users who prefer a barebones KDE setup while keeping system resource usage low.

Run the following command:

sudo apt install kde-plasma-desktop

This installs the KDE desktop environment without additional applications, allowing users to install only the software they need.

Install KDE Plasma Full on Linux Mint

For the most complete KDE experience, you can install KDE Plasma Full, which includes the full suite of KDE applications and tools.

Run the following command:

sudo apt install kde-full

This installation provides all KDE applications, tools, and system utilities, ensuring you have access to the full KDE ecosystem.

Configure SDDM on Linux Mint for KDE Plasma

During installation, you may see a prompt asking you to configure the display manager. KDE Plasma works best with SDDM, which is recommended as the default display manager.

To proceed, press the TAB key to highlight <Ok> , then hit ENTER.

Selecting SDDM as the default display manager during KDE Plasma installation on Linux Mint.

Fixing the virtual environment login bug

In some virtual environments, a bug can occur after rebooting, causing the initial login screen to display only a large keyboard. To prevent this issue, modify the SDDM configuration file before rebooting.

Run the following command:

sudo sed -i '/\[General\]/a InputMethod=' /etc/sddm.conf

This command adds the InputMethod line to the [General] section of /etc/sddm.conf, resolving the bug.

Reboot your system after KDE installation

Once the installation is complete, reboot your system to apply the desktop environment and display manager changes. Run the following command:

reboot

After restarting, log in to KDE Plasma, and your new desktop environment will be ready to use.

Log in to KDE Plasma Desktop on Linux Mint

After installing KDE Plasma and rebooting your system, you will arrive at the login screen. Before entering your credentials, ensure that KDE Plasma is selected as your desktop environment.

Verify the KDE Desktop Environment

Click the configuration button in the top-right corner of the login screen. This will display a list of available desktop environments. Select “Plasma” from the list instead of the default Cinnamon, or any other environments such as MATE or Xfce. The selection menu is usually located in a bar at the top or bottom of the screen. Enter your login credentials as usual. Once logged in, you will be inside the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

Selecting KDE Plasma at the login screen ensures that your system boots into the correct desktop environment every time you log in.

KDE Plasma running on Linux Mint with the default theme and panel layout.

Switch Default Display Managers on Linux Mint

If you decide to switch back to a different display manager, such as LightDM for Cinnamon or GDM for GNOME, you can do so by reconfiguring the default display manager.

Reconfigure the Default Display Manager

Open a terminal and run the following command:

sudo dpkg-reconfigure sddm

Follow the on-screen instructions to select your preferred display manager.

Reboot Your System

After switching the display manager, reboot your system to apply the changes:

reboot

Once restarted, your system will use the newly selected display manager.

Remove KDE Plasma from Linux Mint

If you want to remove the KDE Plasma Desktop Environment from your Linux Mint system, follow these steps.

Uninstall KDE Plasma

Open a terminal and run the following command:

sudo apt autoremove --purge "^kde" "^kubuntu" "^plasma"

This command removes all KDE Plasma, Kubuntu, and related packages from your system.

Remove KDE Backports PPA

If you previously added the KDE Backports PPA, remove it by running:

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:kubuntu-ppa/backports -y sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:kubuntu-ppa/backports-extra -y

Once the removal process is complete, consider running:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

This ensures that your system is fully updated and any leftover dependencies are handled properly.

Reboot Your System

After completing the removal, restart your system to apply the changes:

reboot

Removing KDE Plasma may affect other installed applications or dependencies. Make sure to back up any important data before proceeding.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: Does installing KDE Plasma on Linux Mint remove Cinnamon? A: No, installing KDE Plasma does not remove Cinnamon. Both environments can coexist, and you can select your preferred desktop at the login screen. Q: How can I make KDE Plasma the default desktop environment? A: At the login screen, select “Plasma” before entering your credentials. Your system should remember this selection for future logins. Q: Will KDE Plasma run well on older hardware? A: KDE Plasma is optimized for performance, but for older hardware, use the minimal installation option with the “kde-plasma-desktop” package. Disabling animations in System Settings can further improve performance. Q: How do I reset KDE Plasma settings if something goes wrong? A: You can reset KDE Plasma settings by running the command:

rm -rf ~/.kde ~/.config/plasma* ~/.config/kde* ~/.local/share/kactivitymanagerd/

Conclusion

You have now successfully installed, configured, and, if needed, removed KDE Plasma on Linux Mint 22 or 21. KDE Plasma provides a modern, customizable, and efficient desktop environment that enhances workflow and system usability. Whether you prefer its flexibility, extensive features, or polished design, KDE Plasma offers a powerful alternative to the default Linux Mint desktop.

If you plan to continue using KDE Plasma, explore its settings, themes, and extensions to tailor it to your preferences. If you ever need to switch back, Linux Mint makes it easy to manage multiple desktop environments.

For further customization, troubleshooting, and the latest updates, refer to the Useful Links section above. Enjoy your KDE Plasma experience!

For further information, updates, and community support related to KDE Plasma, refer to the following official resources:

KDE Plasma Desktop Official Page – Learn more about KDE Plasma, its features, and the latest updates.

KDE Community Wiki – Find official KDE documentation, development resources, and community discussions.

Kubuntu PPA on Launchpad – Overview of the official Kubuntu PPA repositories, including available packages and updates.

Kubuntu Backports PPA – Repository providing the latest KDE Plasma versions and applications for Ubuntu-based distributions, including Linux Mint.

These links provide additional details, troubleshooting guides, and the latest developments in the KDE

