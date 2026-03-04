Home » Debian » How to Install OpenJDK 17 on Debian (13, 12, 11)

Spring Boot 3 requires Java 17, which keeps OpenJDK 17 relevant even though Debian 13 ships newer LTS JDKs. Debian 12 Bookworm and Debian 11 Bullseye still provide OpenJDK 17 in their default repositories, while Debian 13 Trixie does not, so Java 17 there comes from Temurin through Adoptium.

After installation, the workflow is mostly the same across supported Debian releases. You can verify java and javac , switch the active runtime with update-alternatives when another JDK is already installed, set JAVA_HOME if your tools need it, fix common version conflicts, and remove Java 17 cleanly when it is no longer required.

Install OpenJDK 17 on Debian

Two installation paths matter for Debian users who need Java 17 today:

Method Source Version Updates Best For Debian APT Debian Repos 17.0.x Via APT Debian 12 and Debian 11 users who want Debian-packaged OpenJDK 17 with no external repository Eclipse Temurin Adoptium 17.0.x Via APT Debian 13 users, or anyone who wants the same OpenJDK 17 package line across Debian 13, 12, and 11

Debian 12 Bookworm and Debian 11 Bullseye still publish openjdk-17-jdk in the default repositories. Debian 13 Trixie does not, so the Temurin repository is the direct OpenJDK 17 path there. This walkthrough uses the manual Adoptium DEB822 setup so the repository file and key path stay consistent across Debian 13, 12, and 11.

If you previously enabled Temurin with extrepo , remove that source before using the manual Adoptium repository below. The extrepo entry and the manual adoptium.sources file point to the same APT repository with different Signed-By paths, and APT stops with a conflict error until one source is removed.

Use the explicit package names when you need Java 17. On current Debian releases, default-jdk maps to OpenJDK 21 on Debian 13, OpenJDK 17 on Debian 12, and OpenJDK 11 on Debian 11.

Update Debian Before Installing OpenJDK 17

Refresh APT before installing Java so Debian sees the latest package metadata and security updates:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

This guide uses sudo for commands that need root privileges. If your account is not in the sudoers file yet, run the commands as root or follow the guide on how to add a user to sudoers on Debian.

Install OpenJDK 17 from Debian Repositories

Use Debian’s own packages on Debian 12 or Debian 11 when you want the distro-maintained OpenJDK 17 build. If you are on Debian 13, skip to the Temurin method below because Trixie no longer exposes openjdk-17-jdk through the default repositories.

List the available OpenJDK 17 packages first:

apt-cache search ^openjdk-17 | sed -n '1,8p'

Debian 12 and Debian 11 return package names like these:

openjdk-17-dbg - Java runtime based on OpenJDK (debugging symbols) openjdk-17-demo - Java runtime based on OpenJDK (demos and examples) openjdk-17-doc - OpenJDK Development Kit (JDK) documentation openjdk-17-jdk - OpenJDK Development Kit (JDK) openjdk-17-jdk-headless - OpenJDK Development Kit (JDK) (headless) openjdk-17-jre - OpenJDK Java runtime, using Hotspot JIT openjdk-17-jre-headless - OpenJDK Java runtime, using Hotspot JIT (headless) openjdk-17-jre-zero - Alternative JVM for OpenJDK, using Zero

Choose the package that matches your workload:

openjdk-17-jre runs Java applications on desktops or servers that do not need a compiler.

runs Java applications on desktops or servers that do not need a compiler. openjdk-17-jdk adds javac and the rest of the development tooling for builds, IDEs, and tools like Apache Maven on Debian.

adds and the rest of the development tooling for builds, IDEs, and tools like Apache Maven on Debian. openjdk-17-jre-headless strips graphical dependencies for servers, containers, and CI jobs.

strips graphical dependencies for servers, containers, and CI jobs. openjdk-17-jdk-headless keeps the compiler and developer tools while dropping GUI libraries for leaner build hosts.

Install the full JDK if you need to compile Java code or build projects:

sudo apt install openjdk-17-jdk

If you only need the runtime, install the JRE instead:

sudo apt install openjdk-17-jre

For servers and container images, swap either package for the matching -headless variant. That trims GUI libraries you do not need on a headless Debian system or while building Docker on Debian.

Verify that the runtime is active:

java --version

Expected output from the Debian 12 package:

openjdk 17.0.18 2026-01-20 OpenJDK Runtime Environment (build 17.0.18+8-Debian-1deb12u1) OpenJDK 64-Bit Server VM (build 17.0.18+8-Debian-1deb12u1, mixed mode, sharing)

Debian 11 currently ships the same upstream OpenJDK 17.0.18 release with a -1deb11u1 package suffix in the runtime line. The main version number stays the same.

If you installed the JDK, confirm the compiler is available too:

javac --version

javac 17.0.18

To update Debian’s OpenJDK 17 package later without touching unrelated packages, run:

sudo apt update && sudo apt install --only-upgrade openjdk-17-jdk

Install OpenJDK 17 from the Adoptium Repository on Debian

Use the Adoptium repository when you are on Debian 13 or when you want the same Temurin 17 package line across Debian 13, 12, and 11. This path keeps updates inside your normal APT workflow instead of relying on manual tarball installs.

Install the packages needed to add the repository securely:

sudo apt install ca-certificates curl gpg

Import the Adoptium signing key into Debian’s keyring directory:

curl -fsSL https://packages.adoptium.net/artifactory/api/gpg/key/public | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/adoptium.gpg

Add the Adoptium repository in DEB822 format. The command below reads your Debian codename from /etc/os-release and your CPU architecture from dpkg :

cat <<EOF | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/adoptium.sources Types: deb URIs: https://packages.adoptium.net/artifactory/deb Suites: $(. /etc/os-release && echo "$VERSION_CODENAME") Components: main Architectures: $(dpkg --print-architecture) Signed-By: /usr/share/keyrings/adoptium.gpg EOF

Refresh APT so Debian downloads the new package index:

sudo apt update

APT should show the new Adoptium source in the update output:

Get:4 https://packages.adoptium.net/artifactory/deb [your-release] InRelease [7,503 B] Get:5 https://packages.adoptium.net/artifactory/deb [your-release]/main amd64 Packages [10.9 kB] Reading package lists...

Replace [your-release] with your Debian codename. Debian 13 shows trixie , Debian 12 shows bookworm , and Debian 11 shows bullseye .

Confirm that APT can see Temurin 17 before you install it:

apt-cache policy temurin-17-jdk

Expected output:

temurin-17-jdk: Installed: (none) Candidate: 17.0.x.x+8-1 Version table: 17.0.x.x+8-1 500 500 https://packages.adoptium.net/artifactory/deb [your-release]/main amd64 Packages

The version and codename above are placeholders. Your output will show the current Temurin 17 package revision and your Debian codename, such as trixie , bookworm , or bullseye .

Install the full Temurin 17 JDK:

sudo apt install temurin-17-jdk

The install pulls in the Temurin JDK and Adoptium’s certificate bundle:

The following NEW packages will be installed: adoptium-ca-certificates temurin-17-jdk Setting up adoptium-ca-certificates (1.0.x-1) ... Setting up temurin-17-jdk (17.0.18.0.0+8-1) ...

If you only need the runtime, use sudo apt install temurin-17-jre instead. Adoptium publishes both the JDK and JRE packages for Debian 13, 12, and 11.

Check which Java runtime is active after the install:

java --version

If Temurin 17 already owns the active java alternative, you will see output like this:

openjdk 17.0.18 2026-01-20 OpenJDK Runtime Environment Temurin-17.0.18+8 (build 17.0.18+8) OpenJDK 64-Bit Server VM Temurin-17.0.18+8 (build 17.0.18+8, mixed mode, sharing)

If java --version still shows OpenJDK 21 or 25, Temurin 17 is installed but a newer JDK still has higher update-alternatives priority. That is normal. Use the alternatives section below to switch Java 17 into place before you set JAVA_HOME .

If java --version already reports Java 17, confirm the compiler too:

javac --version

javac 17.0.18

To update only Temurin 17 later, refresh APT and upgrade that package directly:

sudo apt update && sudo apt install --only-upgrade temurin-17-jdk

Manage OpenJDK 17 on Debian

Java version management matters on Debian because multiple JDKs can coexist. Debian’s alternatives system decides which java and javac binaries your shell uses.

Switch the Active Java Runtime for OpenJDK 17 on Debian

If java --version still points to another release after you install OpenJDK 17, list the available alternatives:

sudo update-alternatives --config java

Debian prints a menu like this when multiple JDKs are installed:

There are 3 choices for the alternative java (providing /usr/bin/java). Selection Path Priority Status ------------------------------------------------------------ 0 /usr/lib/jvm/temurin-25-jdk-amd64/bin/java 2511 auto mode 1 /usr/lib/jvm/java-17-openjdk-amd64/bin/java 1711 manual mode * 2 /usr/lib/jvm/temurin-17-jdk-amd64/bin/java 1711 manual mode 3 /usr/lib/jvm/temurin-25-jdk-amd64/bin/java 2511 manual mode Press <enter> to keep the current choice[*], or type selection number:

Select the entry ending in java-17-openjdk or temurin-17-jdk , then align the compiler with the same version:

sudo update-alternatives --config javac

Finish by checking both commands again:

java --version javac --version

Both commands should now report Java 17:

openjdk 17.0.18 2026-01-20 OpenJDK Runtime Environment (build 17.0.18+8-...) OpenJDK 64-Bit Server VM (build 17.0.18+8-..., mixed mode, sharing) javac 17.0.18

Debian packages show a Debian-... build suffix in the runtime line, while Temurin adds Temurin-17.0.18+8 . The important part is that both commands report Java 17.

Set JAVA_HOME for OpenJDK 17

Build tools and application servers usually need JAVA_HOME set to the active JDK directory. Switch Java 17 into place first, then detect the path you want to export:

dirname "$(dirname "$(readlink -f "$(command -v java)")")"

Example output from Debian’s OpenJDK 17 package:

/usr/lib/jvm/java-17-openjdk-amd64

Temurin 17 uses /usr/lib/jvm/temurin-17-jdk-amd64 on AMD64 systems. On ARM64 systems, Debian and Temurin both end the directory name with -arm64 instead of -amd64 .

Store the detected path in your shell profile and reload it. The command below replaces an existing JAVA_HOME export instead of appending duplicates:

JAVA_HOME_PATH=$(dirname "$(dirname "$(readlink -f "$(command -v java)")")") if grep -q '^export JAVA_HOME=' ~/.bashrc; then sed -i "s|^export JAVA_HOME=.*|export JAVA_HOME=${JAVA_HOME_PATH}|" ~/.bashrc else echo "export JAVA_HOME=${JAVA_HOME_PATH}" >> ~/.bashrc fi source ~/.bashrc

Verify that the variable points to the JDK you selected:

echo $JAVA_HOME

/usr/lib/jvm/java-17-openjdk-amd64

Test OpenJDK 17 with a Sample Java Program on Debian

A quick compile-and-run test proves that the runtime and compiler both work before you move on to a real project.

Create a Test Program for OpenJDK 17

Create a new file in your home directory:

nano ~/HelloOpenJDK17.java

Paste in this minimal Java program, save the file, and exit the editor:

public class HelloOpenJDK17 { public static void main(String[] args) { System.out.println("Hello from OpenJDK 17 on Debian!"); } }

Compile and Run the OpenJDK 17 Test Program

Compile the source file and run the class file that javac generates:

javac ~/HelloOpenJDK17.java && java -cp ~ HelloOpenJDK17

Expected output:

Hello from OpenJDK 17 on Debian!

Troubleshoot OpenJDK 17 on Debian

These are the two Debian-specific problems most likely to block an OpenJDK 17 installation.

Fix “Unable to Locate Package openjdk-17-jdk” on Debian 13

If you run the Debian APT method on Debian 13, APT currently returns this error:

Reading package lists... Building dependency tree... Reading state information... Error: Unable to locate package openjdk-17-jdk

Check which OpenJDK packages your Debian release actually exposes:

apt-cache search ^openjdk | sed -n '1,12p'

On Debian 13 Trixie, the first results look like this:

openjdk-21-dbg - Java runtime based on OpenJDK (debugging symbols) openjdk-21-demo - Java runtime based on OpenJDK (demos and examples) openjdk-21-doc - OpenJDK Development Kit (JDK) documentation openjdk-21-jdk - OpenJDK Development Kit (JDK) openjdk-21-jdk-headless - OpenJDK Development Kit (JDK) (headless) openjdk-21-jre - OpenJDK Java runtime, using Hotspot JIT openjdk-25-dbg - Java runtime based on OpenJDK (debugging symbols) openjdk-25-demo - Java runtime based on OpenJDK (demos and examples) openjdk-25-doc - OpenJDK Development Kit (JDK) documentation openjdk-25-jdk - OpenJDK Development Kit (JDK)

If your output shows OpenJDK 21 and 25 but not 17, switch to the Temurin repository method above. Debian 12 and Debian 11 still publish openjdk-17-jdk through the default repositories, so this error is mainly a Debian 13 issue.

Fix the Wrong Java Version After Installing OpenJDK 17

If java --version still reports another release, a higher-priority JDK is still active. A common example is Temurin 25 remaining selected:

openjdk 25.0.2 2026-01-20 LTS OpenJDK Runtime Environment Temurin-25.0.2+10 (build 25.0.2+10-LTS) OpenJDK 64-Bit Server VM Temurin-25.0.2+10 (build 25.0.2+10-LTS, mixed mode, sharing)

List the available runtime and compiler choices, then switch both entries to the Java 17 path you installed:

sudo update-alternatives --config java sudo update-alternatives --config javac

Choose the entry ending in java-17-openjdk or temurin-17-jdk , then confirm the change with java --version and javac --version .

Fix Signed-By Conflicts from an Earlier extrepo Temurin Setup

If apt update fails right after you add the manual Adoptium repository, an older extrepo Temurin source is usually still present on the system.

Error: Conflicting values set for option Signed-By regarding source https://packages.adoptium.net/artifactory/deb/ trixie: /usr/share/keyrings/adoptium.gpg != /var/lib/extrepo/keys/temurin.asc Error: The list of sources could not be read.

Remove the old extrepo source files if you want to keep the manual Adoptium configuration:

sudo extrepo disable temurin sudo rm -f /etc/apt/sources.list.d/extrepo_temurin.sources sudo rm -f /var/lib/extrepo/keys/temurin.asc sudo apt update

APT should refresh normally again and keep the manual Adoptium source:

Hit:1 http://deb.debian.org/debian trixie InRelease Hit:2 http://security.debian.org/debian-security trixie-security InRelease Get:3 https://packages.adoptium.net/artifactory/deb trixie InRelease [7,503 B] Reading package lists...

Remove OpenJDK 17 from Debian

Use the removal path that matches the package source you installed. The Debian APT and Temurin packages can coexist with newer Java releases, so removing Java 17 often leaves another JDK active.

Remove the Debian-Packaged OpenJDK 17 Build

Remove the Debian repository packages and then clear unused dependencies:

sudo apt remove openjdk-17-jdk openjdk-17-jdk-headless openjdk-17-jre openjdk-17-jre-headless sudo apt autoremove

Confirm that the Debian package is no longer installed:

apt-cache policy openjdk-17-jdk

openjdk-17-jdk: Installed: (none) Candidate: 17.0.x Version table: 17.0.x 500 500 http://security.debian.org/debian-security [your-release]-security/main amd64 Packages

Replace [your-release] with your Debian security suite. Debian 12 shows bookworm and Debian 11 shows bullseye . Debian 13 does not offer openjdk-17-jdk in the default repositories, so Trixie returns no candidate here.

The Installed: (none) line confirms the Debian package is gone. If another JDK remains on the system, java --version switches to that version instead of returning command not found .

Remove Temurin 17 and the Adoptium Repository

Remove the Temurin 17 package first. If you installed the runtime-only package, replace temurin-17-jdk with temurin-17-jre :

sudo apt remove temurin-17-jdk sudo apt autoremove

Only remove the Adoptium repository if you are not keeping any other Temurin packages such as Temurin 21 or Temurin 25. If another Adoptium JDK is still installed, leave the repository and key in place.

If you are finished with Adoptium packages entirely, remove the repository file and signing key, then refresh APT:

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/adoptium.sources sudo rm /usr/share/keyrings/adoptium.gpg sudo apt update

After removing both the package and the repository, verify that APT no longer knows about Temurin 17:

apt-cache show temurin-17-jdk

E: No packages found

OpenJDK 17 on Debian FAQ

Is OpenJDK 17 available in Debian 13’s default repositories? No. Debian 13 ships default-jdk on OpenJDK 21 and also carries OpenJDK 25, so openjdk-17-jdk is not available in Trixie’s default repositories. Use the Temurin repository if you specifically need Java 17 on Debian 13. Is default-jdk enough when you specifically need Java 17 on Debian? Not always. default-jdk follows each Debian release’s default Java version: OpenJDK 21 on Debian 13, 17 on Debian 12, and 11 on Debian 11. If an application specifically requires Java 17, use openjdk-17-jdk on Debian 12 or 11, or Temurin 17 on Debian 13. What if you already added Temurin with extrepo on Debian? Remove the extrepo Temurin source before using the manual Adoptium repository configuration. If both sources stay configured, apt update fails with a Signed-By conflict because extrepo uses /var/lib/extrepo/keys/temurin.asc while the manual method uses /usr/share/keyrings/adoptium.gpg . Why does java –version still show Java 21 or 25 after installing Temurin 17? A newer JDK can keep a higher update-alternatives priority and stay linked to /usr/bin/java . Temurin 17 is still installed, but you need to select it with sudo update-alternatives --config java and sudo update-alternatives --config javac before java --version and JAVA_HOME reflect Java 17.

Conclusion