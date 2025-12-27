How to Install Kodi on Ubuntu

Kodi transforms any Linux machine into a full-featured media center, organizing movies, TV shows, music, and photos with metadata and artwork while supporting live TV, streaming add-ons, and remote control apps. If you prefer a server-based solution, consider Jellyfin or Plex for centralized streaming. For a lightweight alternative, VLC media player provides basic playback without the full media center experience. This guide walks through compiling Kodi 21.3 Omega from source on Ubuntu, which provides the latest stable release with all available features.

Kodi Overview

Before installing, here’s what makes Kodi useful for media management:

Media library organization: Kodi scans your local folders and automatically downloads poster art, plot summaries, and metadata from online databases like TheMovieDB and TheTVDB.

Kodi scans your local folders and automatically downloads poster art, plot summaries, and metadata from online databases like TheMovieDB and TheTVDB. Multi-device streaming: Run Kodi on your desktop while using smartphone apps like Kore or Yatse as remote controls, or sync watched status across multiple Kodi installations.

Run Kodi on your desktop while using smartphone apps like Kore or Yatse as remote controls, or sync watched status across multiple Kodi installations. Add-on ecosystem: Extend functionality with official and community add-ons for streaming services, subtitle downloads, weather displays, and audio visualizations.

Extend functionality with official and community add-ons for streaming services, subtitle downloads, weather displays, and audio visualizations. Live TV integration: Connect to TV tuners or IPTV services through PVR (Personal Video Recorder) add-ons, with full EPG (Electronic Program Guide) support and recording capabilities.

The Team Kodi PPA has been discontinued, so this guide covers compiling from source, which is the recommended method for Ubuntu users who want the latest Kodi release. If you previously used the PPA, see the migration section to switch to source compilation. These steps work on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, 24.04 LTS, and 26.04 LTS.

Compile Kodi from Source on Ubuntu

Compiling from source gives you the latest Kodi release with full feature support. This approach requires installing development libraries, downloading the source code, and running the build. Depending on your hardware, allow 15-60 minutes for the compilation process.

Install Build Dependencies

First, update your package lists to ensure you get the latest versions of all dependencies:

sudo apt update

Next, install the required build tools and development libraries. This command installs over 70 packages that Kodi needs for compilation:

sudo apt install -y autoconf automake autopoint autotools-dev cmake curl \ default-jre gawk gcc g++ gdc gettext git gperf \ libasound2-dev libass-dev libavahi-client-dev libavahi-common-dev \ libbluetooth-dev libbluray-dev libbz2-dev libcdio-dev libcdio++-dev \ libcec-dev libcrossguid-dev libcurl4-openssl-dev libdbus-1-dev \ libdrm-dev libegl1-mesa-dev libenca-dev libexiv2-dev libflac-dev \ libflatbuffers-dev libfmt-dev libfontconfig-dev libfreetype-dev \ libfribidi-dev libfstrcmp-dev libgcrypt-dev libgif-dev \ libgl1-mesa-dev libgles2-mesa-dev libglew-dev libglu1-mesa-dev \ libgnutls28-dev libgpg-error-dev libgtest-dev libiso9660-dev \ libjpeg-dev liblcms2-dev liblirc-dev libltdl-dev liblzo2-dev \ libmicrohttpd-dev libmysqlclient-dev libnfs-dev libogg-dev \ libp8-platform-dev libpcre2-dev libpcre3-dev libplist-dev libpng-dev \ libpulse-dev libshairplay-dev libsmbclient-dev libspdlog-dev \ libsqlite3-dev libssl-dev libtag1-dev libtiff-dev libtinyxml-dev \ libtinyxml2-dev libtool libudev-dev libunistring-dev libva-dev \ libvdpau-dev libvorbis-dev libxkbcommon-dev libxmu-dev libxrandr-dev \ libxslt1-dev libxt-dev lsb-release meson nasm ninja-build \ nlohmann-json3-dev python3-dev python3-pil rapidjson-dev swig unzip \ uuid-dev zip zlib1g-dev

Download Kodi Source Code

With dependencies installed, create a build directory and download the latest stable Kodi source. The following command automatically fetches the newest release from GitHub:

mkdir -p $HOME/kodi-build cd $HOME/kodi-build curl -s https://api.github.com/repos/xbmc/xbmc/releases/latest | grep -oP '"tag_name": "\K[^"]+' | xargs -I{} wget -q "https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/archive/refs/tags/{}.tar.gz" -O kodi.tar.gz

This automated approach saves you from manually checking version numbers. Here is how it works:

curl -s : Silently fetches release data from the GitHub API

: Silently fetches release data from the GitHub API grep -oP : Extracts the tag name (e.g., 21.3-Omega) using regex

: Extracts the tag name (e.g., 21.3-Omega) using regex xargs -I{} : Passes the version to wget, constructing the download URL

If the piped command syntax seems confusing or the GitHub API is rate-limited, download manually instead: visit the Kodi releases page, find the latest stable version tag, and download the source tarball directly.

Extract the source archive and remove the tarball:

tar -xzf kodi.tar.gz rm kodi.tar.gz

Configure and Build Kodi

Create a separate build directory and run CMake to configure the compilation. This configuration targets X11 with OpenGL rendering:

mkdir $HOME/kodi-build/kodi-build cd $HOME/kodi-build/kodi-build cmake ../xbmc-*/ \ -DCMAKE_INSTALL_PREFIX=/usr/local \ -DCORE_PLATFORM_NAME="x11" \ -DAPP_RENDER_SYSTEM=gl \ -DENABLE_INTERNAL_CROSSGUID=ON \ -DENABLE_INTERNAL_FLATBUFFERS=ON

CMake will check for all required dependencies and configure the build. When configuration completes successfully, you should see output similar to:

-- AVAHI enabled: Yes -- BLUETOOTH enabled: Yes -- BLURAY enabled: Yes -- CEC enabled: Yes -- PULSEAUDIO enabled: Yes -- VAAPI enabled: Yes -- GLX enabled: Yes -- VDPAU enabled: Yes -- Configuring done (21.3s) -- Generating done (0.7s) -- Build files have been written to: $HOME/kodi-build/kodi-build

Once configuration completes, start the compilation using all available CPU cores:

cmake --build . -- -j$(nproc)

Compilation typically takes 30-60 minutes depending on your CPU. The -j$(nproc) flag uses all available processor cores to speed up the build.

Install Kodi

After compilation completes successfully, install Kodi to your system:

sudo make install sudo ldconfig

The ldconfig command updates the system’s library cache so Kodi can find its shared libraries.

Verify Kodi Installation

Confirm the installation succeeded by checking the version:

kodi --version

Kodi Media Center 21.3 (21.3.0) Git:20251031-xxxxx

Configure Firewall for Kodi Remote Control

If you plan to use smartphone remote apps or access Kodi from other devices on your network, you need to allow incoming connections through your firewall. Kodi’s web server and remote interfaces use specific ports.

Enable UFW Firewall

Ubuntu includes UFW (Uncomplicated Firewall) by default. For a complete walkthrough of firewall management, see our UFW firewall guide. First, verify it’s installed and enable it if not already active:

sudo apt install ufw sudo ufw enable

Allow Kodi Web Interface Port

Kodi’s web interface typically uses port 8080 by default. Allow this port if you want to control Kodi from a browser or remote app:

sudo ufw allow 8080/tcp

For additional security, restrict access to your local network only:

sudo ufw allow from 192.168.1.0/24 to any port 8080 proto tcp

Replace 192.168.1.0/24 with your actual network range.

Verify Firewall Rules

Check that your rules are active:

sudo ufw status numbered

Status: active To Action From -- ------ ---- [ 1] 8080/tcp ALLOW IN Anywhere

Launch Kodi

You can start Kodi from the terminal:

kodi

Alternatively, find Kodi in your application menu under Sound & Video or Multimedia.

Kodi appears in your application menu after installation, ready to launch

First-Time Setup Tips

When you launch Kodi for the first time, consider these configuration steps:

Add media sources: Go to Videos → Files → Add videos to point Kodi at your media folders. During setup, select the content type (Movies, TV Shows) so Kodi can download the correct metadata.

Go to Videos → Files → Add videos to point Kodi at your media folders. During setup, select the content type (Movies, TV Shows) so Kodi can download the correct metadata. Enable the web interface: Navigate to Settings → Services → Control and enable “Allow remote control via HTTP” to use smartphone remote apps.

Navigate to Settings → Services → Control and enable “Allow remote control via HTTP” to use smartphone remote apps. Install add-ons: Browse the official Kodi add-on repository through Add-ons → Download for streaming services, subtitle downloaders, and interface customizations.

Browse the official Kodi add-on repository through Add-ons → Download for streaming services, subtitle downloaders, and interface customizations. Configure audio output: Under Settings → System → Audio, select your preferred audio device and enable passthrough for surround sound if your receiver supports it.

The Videos section where you add and browse your media library

Access player, media, interface, and system settings through this menu

Since Kodi was compiled from source, updates require rebuilding. The following script automates this process by checking for new releases and rebuilding only when an update is available.

First, check your current version:

kodi --version

Save the following script as $HOME/kodi-build/update-kodi.sh :

#!/bin/bash set -e INSTALL_PREFIX="/usr/local" BUILD_DIR="$HOME/kodi-build" for cmd in curl wget cmake make gcc; do if ! command -v $cmd &> /dev/null; then echo "Error: $cmd is required but not installed." exit 1 fi done CURRENT_VERSION=$($INSTALL_PREFIX/bin/kodi --version 2>/dev/null | grep -oP '[0-9]+\.[0-9]+' | head -1 || echo "none") LATEST_VERSION=$(curl -s https://api.github.com/repos/xbmc/xbmc/releases/latest | grep -oP '"tag_name": "\K[^"]+') if [ -z "$LATEST_VERSION" ]; then echo "Error: Could not fetch the latest Kodi version." exit 1 fi LATEST_SHORT=$(echo "$LATEST_VERSION" | grep -oP '^[0-9]+\.[0-9]+') if [ "$CURRENT_VERSION" = "$LATEST_SHORT" ]; then echo "Kodi is already up to date: $CURRENT_VERSION" exit 0 fi echo "Updating Kodi from $CURRENT_VERSION to $LATEST_VERSION" cd "$BUILD_DIR" rm -rf xbmc-* kodi-build kodi.tar.gz curl -s https://api.github.com/repos/xbmc/xbmc/releases/latest | grep -oP '"tag_name": "\K[^"]+' | xargs -I{} wget -q "https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/archive/refs/tags/{}.tar.gz" -O kodi.tar.gz tar -xzf kodi.tar.gz rm kodi.tar.gz mkdir kodi-build cd kodi-build cmake ../xbmc-*/ \ -DCMAKE_INSTALL_PREFIX=$INSTALL_PREFIX \ -DCORE_PLATFORM_NAME="x11" \ -DAPP_RENDER_SYSTEM=gl \ -DENABLE_INTERNAL_CROSSGUID=ON \ -DENABLE_INTERNAL_FLATBUFFERS=ON cmake --build . -- -j$(nproc) sudo make install sudo ldconfig echo "Kodi updated to $LATEST_VERSION"

Make the script executable and run it:

chmod +x $HOME/kodi-build/update-kodi.sh $HOME/kodi-build/update-kodi.sh

Run this script manually rather than automating it with cron. Kodi compilation can fail when new dependencies or build system changes are introduced between versions, so reviewing the output lets you catch and fix problems before they affect your installation.

Verify the updated version:

kodi --version

Remove Kodi

If you need to remove Kodi, first uninstall the application:

cd $HOME/kodi-build/kodi-build sudo make uninstall

Then clean up the build directory:

rm -rf $HOME/kodi-build

Warning: The following command removes your Kodi configuration, including library databases, add-on settings, and cached metadata. Back up this folder first if you want to preserve your setup.

rm -rf ~/.kodi

Troubleshooting

CMake Configuration Fails

If CMake reports “Could NOT find” errors, you’re missing a required library. For example, a missing RapidJSON dependency produces this error:

CMake Error at /usr/share/cmake-3.31/Modules/FindPackageHandleStandardArgs.cmake:233 (message): Could NOT find RapidJSON (missing: RAPIDJSON_INCLUDE_DIRS RapidJSON_VERSION)

To resolve this, search for the development package and install it:

apt search rapidjson-dev sudo apt install rapidjson-dev

After installing the missing package, remove the build directory and rerun CMake:

cd $HOME/kodi-build rm -rf kodi-build mkdir kodi-build && cd kodi-build cmake ../xbmc-*/ -DCMAKE_INSTALL_PREFIX=/usr/local -DCORE_PLATFORM_NAME="x11" -DAPP_RENDER_SYSTEM=gl -DENABLE_INTERNAL_CROSSGUID=ON -DENABLE_INTERNAL_FLATBUFFERS=ON

Build Runs Out of Memory

If compilation fails with memory errors or your system becomes unresponsive during the build, reduce the parallel job count. Systems with less than 8GB of RAM may struggle with the default settings. Instead of using all cores, specify a lower number:

cmake --build . -- -j2

This limits compilation to 2 concurrent jobs, reducing memory usage at the cost of longer build time.

Kodi Won’t Launch

If Kodi doesn’t start after installation, run it from a terminal to see error messages:

kodi 2>&1 | head -50

A common issue is missing shared libraries. If you see errors like “kodi: error while loading shared libraries”, first update the library cache:

sudo ldconfig

For graphics-related errors, verify your display drivers are properly installed. Check if OpenGL is working with:

glxinfo | grep "OpenGL version"

If glxinfo is not found, install the mesa-utils package: sudo apt install mesa-utils

Migrate from the Team Kodi PPA

If you previously installed Kodi from the Team Kodi PPA (now discontinued), those packages have not been updated since 2023 and will not receive new releases. To migrate to the source-compiled installation without losing your library data, first remove the PPA package (your ~/.kodi configuration folder is preserved):

sudo apt remove kodi sudo apt autoremove

Remove the PPA to prevent package conflicts:

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:team-xbmc/ppa sudo apt update

Your Kodi library database, add-on settings, and watched status remain in ~/.kodi . After compiling from source following this guide, launch Kodi and your existing library will load automatically.

Conclusion

You now have Kodi installed from source with X11 support, ready to organize and stream your media library. The source-compiled installation gives you access to the latest features while the build directory at $HOME/kodi-build and the update script enable straightforward updates when new releases become available. Kodi automatically installs its desktop entry during make install , so you can launch it from your application menu in the Multimedia or Sound & Video category.