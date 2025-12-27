How to Install UrBackup on Ubuntu

UrBackup provides an open-source client/server backup solution that protects data across Windows and Linux systems. By the end of this guide, you will have a working UrBackup server on Ubuntu with the web interface accessible for managing file and image backups. Common use cases include centralized backup management for small offices, automated incremental backups for home servers, and cross-platform data protection for mixed Windows/Linux environments.

Additionally, UrBackup continuously monitors directories for changes, making incremental backups fast and efficient. Files can be restored through the web interface or directly from the client, while full drive images support bare-metal recovery via a bootable USB stick. For the official project documentation and additional download options, visit the UrBackup website.

Install UrBackup Server on Ubuntu

Ubuntu users can install UrBackup through the official Launchpad PPA maintained by the project developer. This method provides the latest stable release with automatic updates through APT.

Method Channel Version Updates Best For Launchpad PPA uroni/urbackup Latest stable Automatic via APT Most users who want official releases with easy updates

This guide covers Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, 24.04 LTS, and 26.04 LTS. The Launchpad PPA provides packages for all supported LTS releases, and the commands shown work identically across these versions.

Update Ubuntu Before Installation

First, update your package lists and upgrade existing packages before installing new software. This step ensures you have the latest security patches and prevents dependency conflicts during installation.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Import the UrBackup Launchpad PPA

UrBackup is not available in Ubuntu’s default repositories. Instead, add the official Launchpad PPA maintained by the UrBackup developer. This command imports the repository signing key and adds the PPA to your system:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:uroni/urbackup -y

The -y flag automatically confirms the addition. After running this command, APT automatically refreshes the package index, so you can proceed directly to installation.

Install UrBackup Server

Once the PPA is configured, install the UrBackup server package:

sudo apt install urbackup-server

During installation, the package configuration prompts you to specify the backup storage location. By default, the path is /var/urbackup , which works for most setups. However, if you have a dedicated backup drive or partition, you can specify an alternative path such as /mnt/backups .

The installation prompts you to specify where backups will be stored.

Choose a storage location with sufficient disk space for your backup needs. UrBackup uses deduplication to minimize storage usage, but you should still plan for at least 2-3 times the total size of the data you intend to back up.

Verify the Installation

Next, verify that UrBackup installed correctly by checking the version:

urbackupsrv --version

You should see output similar to the following:

UrBackup Server v2.5.34.0 Copyright (C) 2011-2019 Martin Raiber This is free software; see the source for copying conditions. There is NO warranty; not even for MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.

Configure the UrBackup Service

Check Service Status

UrBackup uses a SysV init script that systemd manages automatically. After installation, the service typically starts on its own. To confirm, verify the service status:

systemctl status urbackupsrv

You should see output similar to the following when the service is running correctly:

● urbackupsrv.service - LSB: Server for doing backups Loaded: loaded (/etc/init.d/urbackupsrv; generated) Active: active (running) since Fri 2025-12-27 10:00:00 UTC; 1min ago Docs: man:systemd-sysv-generator(8) Process: 1234 ExecStart=/etc/init.d/urbackupsrv start (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Tasks: 10 (limit: 4915) Memory: 45.0M CPU: 1.234s CGroup: /system.slice/urbackupsrv.service └─1256 /usr/bin/urbackupsrv run --config /etc/default/urbackupsrv

Enable the Service at Boot

If the service is not running, or if you want to ensure it starts automatically after reboots, enable and start it with a single command:

sudo systemctl enable urbackupsrv --now

The --now flag enables the service for future boots and starts it immediately. This ensures your backup server remains operational after system restarts without manual intervention.

Configure Firewall Access

If you use UFW (Uncomplicated Firewall), allow access to the UrBackup web interface and client communication ports:

sudo ufw allow 55413/tcp comment "UrBackup FastCGI" sudo ufw allow 55414/tcp comment "UrBackup Web Interface" sudo ufw allow 55415/tcp comment "UrBackup Internet Client"

To confirm the rules were added, run:

sudo ufw status numbered

You should see output similar to the following, showing the UrBackup ports:

Status: active To Action From -- ------ ---- [ 1] 22/tcp ALLOW IN Anywhere [ 2] 55413/tcp ALLOW IN Anywhere # UrBackup FastCGI [ 3] 55414/tcp ALLOW IN Anywhere # UrBackup Web Interface [ 4] 55415/tcp ALLOW IN Anywhere # UrBackup Internet Client

Access the UrBackup Web Interface

Now that the service is running, you can access the web-based management interface through your browser. This interface provides complete control over backup configuration, client management, and restore operations.

Connect to the Interface

Open a web browser and navigate to:

http://your-server-ip:55414

Replace your-server-ip with your server’s actual IP address. For local testing, use http://localhost:55414 or http://127.0.0.1:55414 .

When you first access the interface, it displays the status dashboard showing connected clients, recent backup activity, and server health. Initially, no clients appear until you install the UrBackup client software on systems you want to back up.

The status dashboard displays connected clients and backup activity.

Initial Configuration Settings

After accessing the interface, navigate to Settings to configure your backup environment:

Server Settings: Configure the backup storage path, maximum storage usage, and cleanup policies for old backups. Internet Settings: If backing up remote clients over the internet, configure the internet server name and port forwarding. Mail Settings: Set up SMTP configuration to receive email notifications for backup successes, failures, and warnings.

For production deployments, configure email notifications immediately. This ensures you receive alerts if backups fail or clients become unreachable, allowing you to address issues before data loss occurs.

Configure backup storage path, client updates, and cleanup settings here.

Configure Backup Schedules

In addition, UrBackup supports both file and image backups with configurable schedules. In the Settings menu, configure:

Incremental file backups : Recommended daily or more frequently for active files

: Recommended daily or more frequently for active files Full file backups : Weekly or monthly depending on data change rate

: Weekly or monthly depending on data change rate Incremental image backups : Weekly for system partitions

: Weekly for system partitions Full image backups: Monthly for complete system recovery capability

The default settings provide a reasonable starting point. However, adjust them based on your Recovery Point Objective (RPO), which defines how much data loss is acceptable, and your available storage capacity.

Set Up Reverse Proxy with Apache or Nginx

In production environments, it is best to place the UrBackup web interface behind a reverse proxy to enable HTTPS encryption and integrate with your existing web server infrastructure. This section covers both Apache and Nginx configurations.

Apache Reverse Proxy Configuration

First, install Apache if not already present and enable the required proxy modules:

sudo apt install apache2 sudo a2enmod proxy proxy_http ssl sudo systemctl restart apache2

Next, create a virtual host configuration file for UrBackup:

sudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/urbackup.conf

Add the following configuration, replacing urbackup.example.com with your actual domain:

<VirtualHost *:80> ServerName urbackup.example.com ProxyPreserveHost On ProxyPass / http://localhost:55414/ ProxyPassReverse / http://localhost:55414/ ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/urbackup_error.log CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/urbackup_access.log combined </VirtualHost>

Finally, enable the site and reload Apache:

sudo a2ensite urbackup.conf sudo systemctl reload apache2

Nginx Reverse Proxy Configuration

Alternatively, if you prefer Nginx, install it and create a server block configuration:

sudo apt install nginx sudo nano /etc/nginx/sites-available/urbackup

Next, add the following configuration:

server { listen 80; server_name urbackup.example.com; location / { proxy_pass http://localhost:55414/; proxy_set_header Host $host; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Proto $scheme; # WebSocket support for real-time updates proxy_http_version 1.1; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade; proxy_set_header Connection "upgrade"; } }

Then, enable the configuration and test the Nginx syntax before reloading:

sudo ln -s /etc/nginx/sites-available/urbackup /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/ sudo nginx -t sudo systemctl reload nginx

Add SSL with Certbot

For HTTPS encryption using free Let’s Encrypt certificates, install Certbot with the appropriate plugin for your web server.

When using Apache:

sudo apt install certbot python3-certbot-apache sudo certbot --apache -d urbackup.example.com

When using Nginx:

sudo apt install certbot python3-certbot-nginx sudo certbot --nginx -d urbackup.example.com

During the setup process, Certbot prompts you to enter an email address for renewal notifications and asks whether to redirect HTTP traffic to HTTPS automatically. Choose the redirect option for better security. After completion, your UrBackup interface is accessible via https://urbackup.example.com .

After the initial setup, test automatic certificate renewal with a dry run:

sudo certbot renew --dry-run

As a result, Certbot automatically configures a systemd timer for renewal, so certificates renew before expiration without manual intervention.

Troubleshoot Common UrBackup Issues

Service Fails to Start

If the UrBackup service fails to start, first check the logs for error messages:

sudo journalctl -u urbackupsrv -n 50 --no-pager

Some common causes include:

Port already in use : Another service occupies port 55414. Check with sudo ss -tlnp | grep 55414

: Another service occupies port 55414. Check with Permission issues : The backup directory lacks proper ownership. Fix with sudo chown -R urbackup:urbackup /var/urbackup

: The backup directory lacks proper ownership. Fix with Disk full: No space available in the backup directory. Check with df -h /var/urbackup

Web Interface Inaccessible

If you cannot access the web interface, first verify that the service is listening on the expected port:

sudo ss -tlnp | grep urbackup

You should see output similar to the following, showing the listening ports:

LISTEN 0 4096 0.0.0.0:55413 0.0.0.0:* users:(("urbackupsrv",pid=1256,fd=8)) LISTEN 0 4096 0.0.0.0:55414 0.0.0.0:* users:(("urbackupsrv",pid=1256,fd=9))

If the ports are listening but the interface remains inaccessible from other machines, then check your firewall configuration or security group rules for cloud instances.

Clients Not Connecting

If UrBackup clients cannot connect to the server, try the following steps:

Verify network connectivity: From the client machine, test with telnet server-ip 55415 Check client configuration: Ensure the client has the correct server IP address Review server logs: Check /var/log/urbackup.log for connection attempts and errors

Remove UrBackup from Ubuntu

If you no longer need UrBackup, you can remove the package and clean up associated files. This process removes the server software but preserves backup data for manual cleanup.

Stop and Remove the Package

To begin, stop the service and remove the package along with its configuration files:

sudo systemctl stop urbackupsrv sudo apt remove --purge urbackup-server sudo apt autoremove

Additionally, the autoremove command cleans up dependencies that were installed specifically for UrBackup and are no longer needed.

Remove the PPA

Next, remove the Launchpad PPA to stop receiving updates:

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:uroni/urbackup -y sudo apt update

Remove Backup Data

Warning: The following command permanently deletes all backup data stored by UrBackup. This action cannot be undone. If you need to preserve any backups, copy them to another location before proceeding.

Once you have confirmed you no longer need the backup data, remove the storage directory:

sudo rm -rf /var/urbackup

Similarly, if you configured a custom backup location during installation, remove that directory instead.

Conclusion

You now have a fully operational UrBackup server on Ubuntu, ready to protect your network’s data through automated file and image backups. The web interface at port 55414 provides centralized management for backup schedules, client configuration, and restore operations. For production environments, the reverse proxy configuration with SSL ensures secure access to the management interface. To complete your backup infrastructure, install the UrBackup client on Windows or Linux systems you want to protect. Clients automatically discover the server on local networks, or you can configure internet-based backups for remote locations.