How to Install Zsh on Fedora Linux

Zsh (Z Shell) offers intelligent tab completion, shared command history across terminal sessions, and a plugin ecosystem that transforms daily command-line workflows. Whether you’re managing Git repositories, navigating complex directory structures, or automating repetitive tasks, Zsh adapts to your working style. This guide covers installing Zsh on Fedora, setting it as your default shell, configuring initial settings, and optionally extending it with Oh My Zsh alongside popular plugins for auto-suggestions and syntax highlighting.
Choose Your Zsh Setup Method for Fedora
Zsh is available in Fedora’s default repositories. The setup complexity depends on how much customization you need:
|Method
|Channel
|Version
|Updates
|Best For
|Basic Zsh
|Fedora Repos
|Stable
|Automatic via DNF
|Users who want a better shell without plugins
|Zsh + DNF Plugins
|Fedora Repos
|Stable
|Automatic via DNF
|Users who prefer system package management
|Zsh + Oh My Zsh
|Oh My Zsh GitHub
|Latest
|Manual via omz update
|Users who want extensive customization
For most users, Oh My Zsh provides the best experience with its curated framework for managing themes and plugins. If you prefer system-managed packages or want minimal external dependencies, the DNF plugins method delivers auto-suggestions and syntax highlighting without third-party install scripts.
Install Zsh
Install Zsh from Fedora’s default repositories:
sudo dnf install zsh -y
Verify the installation by checking the installed version:
zsh --version
Expected output:
zsh 5.9 (x86_64-redhat-linux-gnu)
Run the Initial Configuration Wizard
When you first start Zsh without a
~/.zshrc file, a configuration wizard launches automatically. If a configuration file already exists or you previously completed the wizard, Zsh skips directly to the shell prompt.
Start Zsh manually to trigger the wizard:
zsh
The wizard offers several configuration options:
- Press q: Exit without creating a configuration file. The wizard appears again next time you start Zsh.
- Press 0: Create an empty
~/.zshrcfile. Select this if you want full control or plan to install Oh My Zsh, which provides its own configuration template.
- Press 1: Open the main menu to configure history, completion, key bindings, and other settings interactively.
- Press 2: Create a
~/.zshrcwith recommended defaults. This works well for users who want a functional configuration immediately.
If you plan to install Oh My Zsh later, any option works because the framework backs up and replaces the configuration file during installation.
Set Zsh as Default Shell
Use
chsh to change your login shell to Zsh:
chsh -s $(which zsh)
Enter your password when prompted. The change takes effect after you log out and log back in, or start Zsh manually in the current session:
zsh
After logging out and back in, verify Zsh is your default shell:
echo $SHELL
Expected output:
/usr/bin/zsh
Install Plugins via DNF (Optional)
Fedora packages two essential Zsh plugins in its default repositories. This method provides system-managed updates through DNF without requiring manual Git cloning or external install scripts:
sudo dnf install zsh-autosuggestions zsh-syntax-highlighting -y
These packages install to
/usr/share/ and must be sourced in your configuration file. Add the following lines to
~/.zshrc:
echo 'source /usr/share/zsh-autosuggestions/zsh-autosuggestions.zsh' >> ~/.zshrc
echo 'source /usr/share/zsh-syntax-highlighting/zsh-syntax-highlighting.zsh' >> ~/.zshrc
Apply the changes immediately:
source ~/.zshrc
Alternatively, open a new terminal window for the changes to take effect automatically.
How the Plugins Work
Auto-suggestions display commands from your history as faded text while you type. Press the right arrow key or
End to accept the full suggestion, or press
Ctrl+Right Arrow to accept one word at a time.
Syntax highlighting colors your command line in real time: valid commands appear green, unknown commands appear red, and file paths change color based on whether the file exists.
Install Oh My Zsh (Optional)
Oh My Zsh is a community-driven framework that simplifies Zsh configuration with over 300 bundled plugins and 150 themes. The framework requires Git installed on Fedora and either curl or wget.
Install Prerequisites
Ensure Git and curl are installed before running the installer:
sudo dnf install git curl -y
Run the Installer
Download and execute the Oh My Zsh installation script:
sh -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ohmyzsh/ohmyzsh/master/tools/install.sh)"
The script backs up your existing
~/.zshrc to
~/.zshrc.pre-oh-my-zsh and creates a new configuration file. If prompted to change your default shell, enter
y if you skipped that step earlier.
If the installer times out or fails to connect, some networks block
raw.githubusercontent.com. Use the mirror URL instead:
sh -c "$(curl -fsSL https://install.ohmyz.sh)"
Example output:
Looking for an existing zsh config... Found ~/.zshrc. Backing up to ~/.zshrc.pre-oh-my-zsh Using the Oh My Zsh template file and adding it to ~/.zshrc. __ __ ____ / /_ ____ ___ __ __ ____ _____/ /_ / __ \/ __ \ / __ `__ \/ / / / /_ / / ___/ __ \ / /_/ / / / / / / / / / / /_/ / / /_(__ ) / / / \____/_/ /_/ /_/ /_/ /_/\__, / /___/____/_/ /_/ /____/ Oh My Zsh is now installed!
Enable Popular Plugins
Oh My Zsh manages plugins through the
plugins array in
~/.zshrc. Clone the auto-suggestions and syntax highlighting plugins into the custom plugins directory:
git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/zsh-users/zsh-autosuggestions ${ZSH_CUSTOM:-~/.oh-my-zsh/custom}/plugins/zsh-autosuggestions
git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/zsh-users/zsh-syntax-highlighting ${ZSH_CUSTOM:-~/.oh-my-zsh/custom}/plugins/zsh-syntax-highlighting
The
--depth 1 flag downloads only the latest version without the full Git history, which saves bandwidth and disk space.
Open the configuration file to enable the plugins:
nano ~/.zshrc
Find the line starting with
plugins=( and add the new plugins:
plugins=(git zsh-autosuggestions zsh-syntax-highlighting)
Save the file with
Ctrl+O, press
Enter, then exit with
Ctrl+X. Apply the changes:
source ~/.zshrc
Change the Theme
Oh My Zsh includes over 150 themes. View the available options in the theme gallery. To change themes, edit
~/.zshrc and modify the
ZSH_THEME line:
ZSH_THEME="agnoster"
Some themes like
agnosterand
powerlevel10krequire powerline fonts for special characters to display correctly. Install them with:
sudo dnf install powerline-fonts
Apply the new theme:
source ~/.zshrc
Troubleshooting Common Zsh Issues
If you encounter problems with your Zsh installation, check these common solutions.
Default Shell Not Changing
If
echo $SHELL still shows
/bin/bash after running
chsh, verify Zsh appears in the authorized shells file:
grep zsh /etc/shells
Expected output:
/usr/bin/zsh /bin/zsh
If Zsh is not listed, add it manually:
echo "$(which zsh)" | sudo tee -a /etc/shells
Run
chsh -s $(which zsh) again and log out completely. A full logout is required because the shell assignment is read at login time, not when opening new terminals.
Slow Startup Time
If Zsh takes several seconds to start, the configuration file may contain slow operations. Profile the startup time:
time zsh -i -c exit
A healthy startup time is under 0.5 seconds. Common causes include network-dependent scripts, excessive plugins, or NFS-mounted home directories. Temporarily rename
~/.zshrc to test with a minimal configuration:
mv ~/.zshrc ~/.zshrc.bak
time zsh -i -c exit
If startup improves, re-enable sections of your configuration file incrementally to find the culprit.
Missing Special Characters in Prompt
If your prompt displays boxes or question marks instead of arrows or Git symbols, install powerline fonts:
sudo dnf install powerline-fonts -y
After installation, restart your terminal or log out and back in for the fonts to take effect.
Plugins Not Loading
If auto-suggestions or syntax highlighting do not work after enabling them, verify the plugin files exist:
ls ~/.oh-my-zsh/custom/plugins/
Expected output for Oh My Zsh plugins:
example zsh-autosuggestions zsh-syntax-highlighting
If the plugin directories are missing, re-run the git clone commands from the plugin installation section. Also verify the plugin names in
~/.zshrc match exactly (case-sensitive). Check your current plugins setting:
grep "^plugins=" ~/.zshrc
For DNF-installed plugins, verify the source files exist:
ls /usr/share/zsh-autosuggestions/zsh-autosuggestions.zsh
ls /usr/share/zsh-syntax-highlighting/zsh-syntax-highlighting.zsh
If these files exist but plugins still do not work, ensure your
~/.zshrc contains the source lines at the end of the file, after any other configuration.
Update Zsh
Zsh and DNF-installed plugins receive updates through the standard system update process:
sudo dnf upgrade --refresh
To update only Zsh and related packages without upgrading the entire system:
sudo dnf upgrade zsh zsh-autosuggestions zsh-syntax-highlighting
Update Oh My Zsh
Oh My Zsh includes a built-in update command that pulls the latest version from GitHub:
omz update
To update the custom plugins you installed via Git, navigate to each plugin directory and pull the latest changes:
git -C ${ZSH_CUSTOM:-~/.oh-my-zsh/custom}/plugins/zsh-autosuggestions pull
git -C ${ZSH_CUSTOM:-~/.oh-my-zsh/custom}/plugins/zsh-syntax-highlighting pull
After updating, reload your configuration to apply any changes:
source ~/.zshrc
Remove Zsh
To completely remove Zsh and return to Bash, follow these steps.
Restore Bash as Default Shell
Change your default shell back to Bash before uninstalling Zsh:
chsh -s $(which bash)
Uninstall Packages
Remove Zsh and any plugins installed via DNF:
sudo dnf remove zsh zsh-autosuggestions zsh-syntax-highlighting -y
Remove Configuration Files
The following commands permanently delete your Zsh configuration and Oh My Zsh installation. If you have custom aliases, functions, or other settings you want to keep, back up
~/.zshrcbefore proceeding.
rm -rf ~/.oh-my-zsh ~/.zcompdump*
rm -f ~/.zshrc ~/.zshrc.pre-oh-my-zsh ~/.zsh_history
Log out and log back in to complete the transition to Bash. Verify you are back on Bash:
echo $SHELL
Expected output:
/bin/bash
Common Questions
Yes. Fedora packages
zsh-autosuggestions and
zsh-syntax-highlighting in its official repositories. Install them with
dnf install zsh-autosuggestions zsh-syntax-highlighting and source them in your
~/.zshrc. This provides system-managed updates without requiring Git clones or third-party frameworks.
Both work well. DNF plugins integrate with Fedora’s package manager for automatic updates and require no external dependencies. Oh My Zsh provides a larger ecosystem with 300+ plugins, themes, and Git integration out of the box. Choose DNF plugins for minimal setups or Oh My Zsh for extensive customization.
Not recommended. If you install Oh My Zsh, use its plugin system instead of sourcing DNF-installed plugins. Mixing both can cause duplicate plugin loading, slower shell startup, and configuration conflicts. Choose one approach and stick with it.
Conclusion
You now have Zsh installed and configured as your default shell on Fedora. Whether you chose the DNF-based plugin approach or the full Oh My Zsh framework, your terminal now offers intelligent auto-suggestions, real-time syntax highlighting, and extensive customization options. The configuration file at
~/.zshrc controls everything from prompt appearance to plugin behavior and custom aliases.
Explore the Oh My Zsh plugin directory for additional productivity tools including Git integration, Docker shortcuts, kubectl aliases, and language-specific helpers for Python, Node.js, and Go development workflows. For an enhanced terminal editing experience, consider pairing Zsh with Neovim on Fedora.