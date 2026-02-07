PHP is a server-side scripting language that powers the majority of dynamic websites on the internet, including WordPress, Laravel, and Drupal applications. Its mature ecosystem, built-in web server integration, and extensive extension library make it a practical choice for everything from simple contact forms to full-scale web applications and REST APIs. This guide covers how to install PHP on Arch Linux with PHP-FPM configured for web server integration, common extensions enabled, Composer available for dependency management, and a clear path for configuring and troubleshooting your PHP environment.
Update Arch Linux Before PHP Installation
Synchronize package databases and upgrade installed packages before installing new software. Arch Linux is a rolling release distribution, so regular updates prevent dependency conflicts:
sudo pacman -Syu
This guide uses
sudofor commands that need root privileges. If your user is not in the sudoers file yet, run the commands as root or follow the guide on how to add and manage sudo users on Arch Linux.
Install PHP on Arch Linux via pacman
Arch Linux provides two PHP branches in the official repositories. The
php package tracks the latest stable release, while
php-legacy provides the oldest actively supported branch for applications that require it.
|Package
|Version
|Source
|Purpose
|php
|8.5.x
|Official repo
|Latest stable release with newest features and performance improvements
|php-legacy
|8.3.x
|Official repo
|Oldest actively supported branch for applications not yet compatible with the latest PHP
|php84
|8.4.x
|AUR
|Intermediate branch for applications targeting PHP 8.4 specifically
For most users, the
php package is recommended because it includes the latest performance improvements, security fixes, and OPcache enabled by default.
Install PHP (Latest)
Install the latest PHP from the official repositories:
sudo pacman -S php
Verify the installation:
php --version
Expected output:
PHP 8.5.2 (cli) (built: Jan 14 2026 16:37:32) (NTS) Copyright (c) The PHP Group Zend Engine v4.5.2, Copyright (c) Zend Technologies with Zend OPcache v8.5.2, Copyright (c), by Zend Technologies
The
php package includes dozens of built-in modules such as
curl,
json,
mbstring,
openssl,
PDO,
zip, and
Zend OPcache. List all loaded modules with:
php -m
Install PHP-Legacy
If your application specifically requires a PHP 8.3.x runtime, install the legacy branch. Both packages can coexist on the same system:
sudo pacman -S php-legacy
The legacy binary is available as
php-legacy. Verify its version separately:
php-legacy --version
The
php-legacypackage has its own configuration at
/etc/php-legacy/php.iniand matching extension packages prefixed with
php-legacy-(for example,
php-legacy-fpm,
php-legacy-gd). Configure it independently from the main
phppackage.
Install PHP 8.4 from the AUR
Because Arch Linux only ships the latest and oldest supported branches in the official repositories, intermediate versions like PHP 8.4 are not available through pacman. If your project requires PHP 8.4 specifically, install the
php84 package from the AUR using an AUR helper such as paru:
paru -S php84
Verify the installation:
php84 --version
AUR PHP packages follow the same naming convention with a version prefix. For example, install extensions with
paru -S php84-fpm php84-gd php84-pgsql. Configuration files are stored at
/etc/php84/php.ini and
/etc/php84/conf.d/.
AUR packages are community-maintained and must be rebuilt after major PHP updates. If an extension fails to load after a system update, rebuild the affected package with
paru -S php84-extensionname.
Install PHP Extensions on Arch Linux
The base
php package covers most general-purpose needs, but database drivers, image processing, caching, and debugging require additional extension packages. Extensions on Arch Linux are installed via pacman and then enabled in the PHP configuration.
Common PHP Extensions
The following table lists frequently used extensions available in the official repositories:
|Package
|Purpose
|Enable Method
|php-gd
|Image processing (GD library)
|Uncomment in
php.ini
|php-sqlite
|SQLite database driver
|Uncomment in
php.ini
|php-pgsql
|PostgreSQL database driver
|Uncomment in
php.ini
|php-sodium
|Modern cryptography (libsodium)
|Uncomment in
php.ini
|php-tidy
|HTML cleanup and repair
|Uncomment in
php.ini
|php-xsl
|XSL transformations
|Uncomment in
php.ini
|php-imagick
|ImageMagick image processing
|Uncomment in
conf.d/imagick.ini
|php-igbinary
|Binary serializer (required by php-redis)
|Uncomment in
conf.d/igbinary.ini
|php-redis
|Redis cache driver
|Uncomment in
conf.d/redis.ini
|php-apcu
|Userland opcode caching
|Uncomment in
conf.d/apcu.ini
|xdebug
|Step debugger and profiler
|Uncomment in
conf.d/xdebug.ini
Install and Enable Extensions
Install one or more extensions with pacman. This example installs the most common set for web application development:
sudo pacman -S php-gd php-sqlite php-pgsql php-imagick php-redis
Extensions like
php-gd,
php-sqlite, and
php-pgsql require uncommenting their lines in
/etc/php/php.ini. Extensions such as
php-imagick,
php-redis, and
php-apcu ship with separate configuration files in
/etc/php/conf.d/ that also require uncommenting.
Open the PHP configuration file:
sudo nano /etc/php/php.ini
Find and uncomment (remove the leading
;) the relevant extension lines. For example, to enable GD, SQLite, and PostgreSQL:
extension=gd
extension=pdo_sqlite
extension=sqlite3
extension=pdo_pgsql
extension=pgsql
To enable MySQL/MariaDB support, uncomment these lines:
extension=mysqli
extension=pdo_mysql
Save the file with
Ctrl+O, press
Enter, then exit with
Ctrl+X.
Enable conf.d Extensions
Several extensions use separate configuration files in
/etc/php/conf.d/ instead of
php.ini. Install the remaining packages:
sudo pacman -S php-apcu xdebug
Enable igbinary (required by php-redis) and imagick, which were installed as dependencies in the previous step:
sudo sed -i 's/;extension=igbinary.so/extension=igbinary.so/' /etc/php/conf.d/igbinary.ini
sudo sed -i 's/; extension = imagick/extension=imagick/' /etc/php/conf.d/imagick.ini
Enable redis after igbinary is active:
sudo sed -i 's/;extension=redis/extension=redis/' /etc/php/conf.d/redis.ini
Enable APCu by uncommenting the extension line in its configuration file:
sudo sed -i 's/;extension=apcu.so/extension=apcu.so/' /etc/php/conf.d/apcu.ini
Enable Xdebug by uncommenting the zend_extension line:
sudo sed -i 's/;zend_extension=xdebug.so/zend_extension=xdebug.so/' /etc/php/conf.d/xdebug.ini
Verify Loaded PHP Extensions
Confirm that the extensions are loaded:
php -m
Look for the enabled extensions in the output. To search for a specific extension:
php -m | grep -iE 'gd|sqlite|pgsql|apcu|igbinary|imagick|redis|xdebug'
Expected output:
apcu gd igbinary imagick pdo_pgsql pdo_sqlite pgsql redis sqlite3 xdebug Xdebug
Xdebug appears twice because
php -m lists it under both the PHP Modules and Zend Modules sections. This is normal behavior for Zend extensions.
Set Up PHP-FPM on Arch Linux
PHP-FPM (FastCGI Process Manager) is required for running PHP with web servers like Nginx or Apache. It manages a pool of PHP worker processes and handles requests through a Unix socket or TCP port.
Install and Start PHP-FPM
Install the PHP-FPM package:
sudo pacman -S php-fpm
Enable and start the PHP-FPM service:
sudo systemctl enable php-fpm --now
Verify the service is running:
systemctl status php-fpm
Expected output (abbreviated):
● php-fpm.service - The PHP FastCGI Process Manager Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/php-fpm.service; enabled; preset: disabled) Active: active (running)
Configure the PHP-FPM Pool
The default pool configuration is at
/etc/php/php-fpm.d/www.conf. By default, PHP-FPM listens on a Unix socket at
/run/php-fpm/php-fpm.sock with
http as both the user and group. Point your web server at this socket when configuring PHP integration.
Key settings in
www.conf to review:
listen = /run/php-fpm/php-fpm.sock: The socket path Nginx or Apache connects to
listen.owner = httpand
listen.group = http: Must match your web server’s user
pm = dynamic: Process manager mode —
dynamicspawns workers based on demand
pm.max_children: Maximum number of worker processes (tune based on available RAM)
After making changes to PHP-FPM configuration, restart the service:
sudo systemctl restart php-fpm
Configure PHP on Arch Linux
The main PHP configuration file is
/etc/php/php.ini. This section covers the most commonly adjusted settings for development and production environments.
Set the Timezone
PHP uses the system timezone by default, but explicitly setting it in
php.ini prevents warnings from date/time functions. Open the configuration file:
sudo nano /etc/php/php.ini
Find the
date.timezone line (around line 980), uncomment it, and set your timezone from the PHP supported timezones list:
date.timezone = America/New_York
Enable Error Display for Development
For development environments, enable error display to see PHP errors directly in the browser. Find the
display_errors directive and change it to
On:
display_errors = On
Set
display_errors = Offon production servers. Displaying errors publicly can expose sensitive information such as file paths, database credentials, and application internals.
Adjust Upload and Memory Limits
Applications like WordPress and file upload services often need higher limits than the defaults. Adjust these values in
php.ini based on your requirements:
upload_max_filesize = 64M
post_max_size = 64M
memory_limit = 256M
max_execution_time = 300
After saving changes to
php.ini, restart PHP-FPM for the settings to take effect:
sudo systemctl restart php-fpm
Verify OPcache Status
OPcache compiles PHP scripts into bytecode and caches them in shared memory, eliminating the need to parse and compile scripts on every request. OPcache is bundled with PHP and enabled by default since PHP 8.5. Verify it is active:
php -i | grep 'opcache.enable '
opcache.enable => On => On
Install Composer PHP Dependency Manager on Arch Linux
Composer is the standard dependency manager for PHP projects. It handles library installation, autoloading, and version resolution. Composer is available in the official Arch Linux repositories:
sudo pacman -S composer
Verify the installation:
composer --version
Composer version 2.9.5 2026-01-29 11:40:53
To install global Composer packages for your user, add the Composer vendor bin directory to your PATH. Open your shell configuration file:
nano ~/.bashrc
Add this line at the end:
export PATH="$HOME/.config/composer/vendor/bin:$PATH"
Apply the change:
source ~/.bashrc
Test Composer by creating a new project or requiring a package:
mkdir ~/php-test && cd ~/php-test
composer init --no-interaction --name="test/project"
Expected output confirms Composer created the project skeleton:
Creating ./composer.json
Clean up the test directory when finished:
rm -rf ~/php-test
Test PHP Installation on Arch Linux
Verify that PHP can execute scripts and access the extensions you enabled.
Run a Test Script
Create a test PHP file:
nano ~/test.php
Add the following code:
<?php
echo "PHP " . phpversion() . "\n";
echo "Loaded extensions: " . count(get_loaded_extensions()) . "\n";
echo "OPcache: " . (function_exists('opcache_get_status') ? 'available' : 'unavailable') . "\n";
echo "cURL: " . (extension_loaded('curl') ? 'loaded' : 'not loaded') . "\n";
echo "PDO drivers: " . implode(', ', PDO::getAvailableDrivers()) . "\n";
Save the file and run it:
php ~/test.php
Expected output (varies based on enabled extensions):
PHP 8.5.2 Loaded extensions: 44 OPcache: available cURL: loaded PDO drivers: pgsql, sqlite
Test PHP-FPM with the Built-in Web Server
PHP includes a built-in development web server for quick testing without Nginx or Apache. Create a
phpinfo file:
echo "<?php phpinfo();" > ~/phpinfo.php
Start the built-in server:
php -S localhost:8080 -t ~
Open
http://localhost:8080/phpinfo.php in a browser to see the full PHP configuration page. Press
Ctrl+C to stop the server when finished. Delete the test files afterward:
rm ~/test.php ~/phpinfo.php
The built-in web server is intended for development and testing only. For production deployments, use PHP-FPM with a dedicated web server like Nginx or Apache.
Troubleshoot PHP on Arch Linux
Extension Not Loaded After Installation
Error: An extension installed via pacman does not appear in
php -m output.
Cause: Most extensions require manual enablement in
/etc/php/php.ini by uncommenting the corresponding
extension= line. Some extensions use separate files in
/etc/php/conf.d/.
Fix: Check which file controls the extension. For example, for
php-gd:
grep 'extension=gd' /etc/php/php.ini
If the line starts with
;, it is commented out. Uncomment it and restart PHP-FPM:
sudo sed -i 's/;extension=gd/extension=gd/' /etc/php/php.ini
sudo systemctl restart php-fpm
For extensions managed via
conf.d, check the corresponding file:
ls /etc/php/conf.d/
cat /etc/php/conf.d/apcu.ini
PHP Fatal Error: Class ‘ZipArchive’ Not Found
Error:
PHP Fatal error: Class 'ZipArchive' not found
Cause: The
zip extension is disabled in
php.ini.
Fix: Uncomment the zip extension line in
/etc/php/php.ini:
sudo sed -i 's/;extension=zip/extension=zip/' /etc/php/php.ini
sudo systemctl restart php-fpm
Verify the extension is loaded:
php -m | grep zip
zip
PHP Warning: Unable to Initialize Module
Error:
PHP Warning: PHP Startup: <module>: Unable to initialize module
Cause: The extension was compiled against a different PHP version. This typically happens with AUR-installed extensions after a PHP update.
Fix: Rebuild the affected extension from the AUR or reinstall the official package:
sudo pacman -S php-imagick
If the extension was installed from the AUR, rebuild it using your AUR helper:
paru -S php-extensionname
PHP-FPM Socket Permission Denied
Error: Your web server returns a 502 Bad Gateway or logs a “permission denied” error when connecting to the PHP-FPM socket.
Cause: The web server user does not have permission to read the PHP-FPM socket file.
Fix: Verify that
listen.owner and
listen.group in
/etc/php/php-fpm.d/www.conf match your web server’s user. The default Arch Linux configuration uses
http for both, which matches the default Nginx and Apache user:
grep '^listen' /etc/php/php-fpm.d/www.conf
listen = /run/php-fpm/php-fpm.sock listen.owner = http listen.group = http
If your web server runs as a different user, update these values and restart PHP-FPM:
sudo systemctl restart php-fpm
Remove PHP from Arch Linux
If PHP-FPM is running, stop and disable the service before removal:
sudo systemctl stop php-fpm && sudo systemctl disable php-fpm
Remove PHP and all installed extensions. Adjust this command to include only the packages you have installed:
sudo pacman -Rns php php-fpm php-gd php-sqlite php-pgsql php-apcu php-imagick php-redis composer xdebug
The
-Rns flags remove the packages (
-R), orphaned dependencies (
-s), and configuration backup files (
-n).
Verify removal:
pacman -Qi php
error: package 'php' was not found
Pacman does not remove Composer project files, vendor directories, or application code stored in your home directory or web root. Back up any project files you want to keep before cleaning up manually.
rm -rf ~/.config/composer
Frequently Asked Questions About PHP on Arch Linux
The
php package provides the latest stable PHP release (currently 8.5.x), while
php-legacy provides the oldest actively supported branch (currently 8.3.x). Both can be installed simultaneously. Use
php-legacy only if your application specifically requires an older PHP version.
Most PHP extensions require manual enablement after installation. Extensions like
php-gd,
php-sqlite, and
php-pgsql need their lines uncommented in
/etc/php/php.ini. Others like
php-apcu and
xdebug require uncommenting in their respective files under
/etc/php/conf.d/. Run
php -m to verify which extensions are currently loaded.
Yes. Starting with PHP 8.5, OPcache is bundled and enabled by default. You can verify this by running
php -i | grep opcache.enable, which should return
On. No additional configuration is needed for basic OPcache functionality.
Install both
php and
php-legacy packages. The latest PHP is available as the
php command, while the legacy version uses the
php-legacy command. Each has its own configuration directory and extension packages. For web servers, configure the appropriate PHP-FPM service (
php-fpm or
php-legacy-fpm) in your server configuration.
Yes. Changes to
php.ini or files in
/etc/php/conf.d/ only take effect after restarting the PHP-FPM service with
sudo systemctl restart php-fpm. The CLI interpreter (
php command) reads the configuration on each invocation, so CLI changes are immediate.
Conclusion
You now have PHP installed on Arch Linux with extensions configured, PHP-FPM ready for web server integration, and Composer available for dependency management. For database-driven PHP applications, pair this setup with MariaDB, PostgreSQL, or SQLite on Arch Linux. For deeper coverage of PHP modules, web server integration, and PHP-FPM tuning, refer to the Arch Wiki PHP documentation.