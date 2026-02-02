How to Install PostgreSQL on Arch Linux

PostgreSQL is an advanced open-source relational database system used for web applications, data warehousing, geospatial analysis, and anywhere data integrity matters. It handles complex queries, JSON storage, full-text search, and advanced features like table inheritance and custom data types.
This guide covers installing PostgreSQL on Arch Linux, initializing the database cluster with secure defaults, configuring authentication for both local and remote access, and managing the service through systemd. By the end, you will have a working PostgreSQL server with a dedicated application database and user, ready for development or production use.
Update Arch Linux
Before installing new packages, synchronize the package database and upgrade all installed packages to ensure compatibility:
sudo pacman -Syu
On a rolling-release distribution, keeping packages synchronized prevents dependency conflicts during installation.
Install PostgreSQL on Arch Linux
Install the PostgreSQL server package from the official Arch Linux repositories:
sudo pacman -S postgresql
This installs the PostgreSQL server, client utilities (
psql,
pg_dump,
createdb, etc.), and creates a system user called
postgres that owns the database files and runs the server process.
Verify the installation by checking the installed package version:
pacman -Qi postgresql | grep -E "^(Name|Version)"
Name : postgresql Version : 18.1-2
Initialize the Database Cluster
Unlike distributions that automatically initialize PostgreSQL during installation, Arch Linux expects you to configure the database cluster yourself. This gives you control over locale, encoding, and authentication settings from the start.
Switch to the
postgres system user and run the initialization command:
sudo -iu postgres initdb -D /var/lib/postgres/data
The
-iu postgres flags log you in as the postgres user with their environment loaded. This creates the database cluster in
/var/lib/postgres/data/, including system databases (
postgres,
template0,
template1), configuration files (
postgresql.conf,
pg_hba.conf), and the initial superuser account.
The files belonging to this database system will be owned by user "postgres". This user must also own the server process. The database cluster will be initialized with locale "C.UTF-8". The default database encoding has accordingly been set to "UTF8". The default text search configuration will be set to "english". Data page checksums are enabled. creating directory /var/lib/postgres/data ... ok creating subdirectories ... ok selecting dynamic shared memory implementation ... posix selecting default max_connections ... 100 selecting default shared_buffers ... 128MB selecting default time zone ... UTC creating configuration files ... ok running bootstrap script ... ok performing post-bootstrap initialization ... ok syncing data to disk ... ok initdb: warning: enabling "trust" authentication for local connections initdb: hint: You can change this by editing pg_hba.conf or using the option -A, or --auth-local and --auth-host, the next time you run initdb. Success. You can now start the database server using: pg_ctl -D /var/lib/postgres/data -l logfile start
For production environments, initialize with specific authentication methods and the
C.UTF-8 locale to avoid collation version warnings after glibc updates:
sudo -iu postgres initdb -D /var/lib/postgres/data --locale=C.UTF-8 --encoding=UTF8 --auth-local=peer --auth-host=scram-sha-256
This command sets the locale to
C.UTF-8 (avoiding collation version mismatches when glibc updates), configures peer authentication for local Unix socket connections, and requires SCRAM-SHA-256 password authentication for network connections.
PostgreSQL 18 enables data page checksums by default, so the
--data-checksumsflag is no longer needed. Checksums detect silent data corruption from storage failures or bit rot, with minimal performance impact. You can verify checksums are enabled after initialization with
sudo -iu postgres psql -c "SHOW data_checksums".
If your database directory resides on a Btrfs filesystem, the PostgreSQL package automatically sets the
C(No_COW) attribute via systemd-tmpfiles to disable copy-on-write, which would otherwise conflict with PostgreSQL’s write-ahead logging. ZFS users should set
recordsize=8Kor
16Kon the dataset containing the data directory. See the Arch Wiki PostgreSQL page for filesystem-specific guidance.
Start and Enable the PostgreSQL Service
With the database cluster initialized, start PostgreSQL and configure it to launch automatically at boot:
sudo systemctl enable postgresql --now
The
--now flag combines enable and start into a single command. Verify the service is running:
systemctl status postgresql
● postgresql.service - PostgreSQL database server Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/postgresql.service; enabled; preset: disabled) Active: active (running) since Sat 2026-02-01 10:25:18 UTC; 5s ago Process: 1234 ExecStartPre=/usr/bin/postgresql-check-db-dir ${PGROOT}/data (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Main PID: 1235 (postgres) Tasks: 6 (limit: 4915) Memory: 28.5M CPU: 125ms CGroup: /system.slice/postgresql.service ├─1235 /usr/bin/postgres -D /var/lib/postgres/data ├─1236 "postgres: checkpointer " ├─1237 "postgres: background writer " ├─1238 "postgres: walwriter " ├─1239 "postgres: autovacuum launcher " └─1240 "postgres: logical replication launcher "
Confirm the installation by checking the PostgreSQL version:
psql --version
psql (PostgreSQL) 18.1
Configure PostgreSQL Authentication
PostgreSQL authentication is controlled by the
pg_hba.conf file (Host-Based Authentication) in the data directory. By default, the
trust authentication method allows any local user to connect as any database user without credentials, which is convenient for initial setup but insecure for anything beyond single-user development machines.
Restrict Superuser Access
The
postgres database superuser has unrestricted access to all databases and can modify any data. To prevent accidental or malicious access, restrict superuser connections so only the system
postgres user can connect as the database superuser:
sudo nano /var/lib/postgres/data/pg_hba.conf
Find the line for local connections:
# "local" is for Unix domain socket connections only
local all all trust
Change it to use peer authentication for the postgres user:
# "local" is for Unix domain socket connections only
local all postgres peer
Peer authentication ties database access to your Linux system account. When you switch to the
postgres system user (via
sudo -iu postgres), you can access the
postgres database superuser without a password because Linux has already verified your identity. Other system users cannot impersonate the database superuser because they cannot authenticate as the
postgres Linux user.
Enable Password Authentication for Application Users
Application users (web apps, scripts, services) typically need password-based authentication rather than peer authentication, since they run under different system accounts. Add a rule for SCRAM-SHA-256 authentication, which is the most secure password method available:
# "local" is for Unix domain socket connections only
local all postgres peer
local all all scram-sha-256
This configuration creates a two-tier access model: the
postgres superuser connects via peer authentication (system identity), while application users connect with SCRAM-SHA-256 passwords. Reload the configuration to apply changes without restarting the server:
sudo systemctl reload postgresql
Connect to PostgreSQL
With peer authentication configured, connect to PostgreSQL as the database superuser by first switching to the
postgres system user:
sudo -iu postgres psql
The PostgreSQL prompt confirms a successful connection:
psql (18.1) Type "help" for help. postgres=#
Exit the shell with
\q or press
Ctrl+D.
Useful psql Commands
The
psql shell uses backslash meta-commands for database administration tasks. These commands work inside the psql prompt (indicated by
postgres=# or
dbname=>):
|Command
|Description
\l
|List all databases
\c dbname
|Connect to a specific database
\dt
|List tables in the current database
\du
|List all users and their roles
\d tablename
|Describe a table structure
\?
|Show all meta-commands
\q
|Quit the psql shell
Create a Database and User
Production applications should never use the
postgres superuser for database access. Create dedicated databases and users with limited privileges for each application. Connect as the superuser:
sudo -iu postgres psql
Create a new database and user with appropriate permissions:
CREATE USER myapp_user WITH ENCRYPTED PASSWORD 'secure_password';
CREATE DATABASE myapp_db OWNER myapp_user;
\q
Replace
myapp_db,
myapp_user, and
secure_password with your actual values. The
OWNER clause grants the user full control over the database, including creating and dropping tables. Use a strong password with mixed case, numbers, and special characters.
Test the connection with the new user:
psql -U myapp_user -d myapp_db
If you configured SCRAM-SHA-256 authentication, you will be prompted for the password. A successful connection displays the psql prompt with your database name:
Password for user myapp_user: psql (18.1) Type "help" for help. myapp_db=>
Creating a PostgreSQL user with the same name as your Linux username allows you to connect without specifying
-U username. The psql client defaults to your system username when no user is specified.
Configure Network Access
By default, PostgreSQL only accepts connections through Unix domain sockets and localhost (127.0.0.1). This is the most secure configuration for databases accessed only by applications on the same machine. To accept connections from other hosts on the network, modify both the server configuration and authentication rules.
Enable Network Listening
Edit the main configuration file to specify which network interfaces PostgreSQL should listen on:
sudo nano /var/lib/postgres/data/postgresql.conf
Find the
listen_addresses setting and modify it:
# Listen on all interfaces (use specific IPs for production)
listen_addresses = '*'
Using
'*' binds to all available interfaces, which is convenient for development but exposes the database to any network the server can reach. For production, specify only the IP addresses that need to accept connections:
listen_addresses = 'localhost,192.168.1.100'
Allow Remote Client Connections
Listening on a network interface is not enough; you must also add authentication rules for remote clients. Edit
pg_hba.conf:
sudo nano /var/lib/postgres/data/pg_hba.conf
Add a line for the remote network or specific IP addresses:
# IPv4 remote connections
host all all 192.168.1.0/24 scram-sha-256
This rule allows any user to connect to any database from the 192.168.1.0/24 subnet using password authentication. Adjust the IP range to match your network, or use a specific IP with
/32 for single-host access. Restart PostgreSQL to apply the network configuration change:
sudo systemctl restart postgresql
PostgreSQL uses TCP port 5432 by default. If you have a firewall configured on your Arch Linux system, allow incoming connections on this port:
sudo ufw allow 5432/tcp. Only open this port if you need remote database access; local connections through Unix sockets do not require firewall rules.
Manage the PostgreSQL Service
Control the PostgreSQL service through systemd. Most configuration changes only require a reload, which applies settings without dropping active connections:
# Stop the service (terminates all connections)
sudo systemctl stop postgresql
# Start the service
sudo systemctl start postgresql
# Restart the service (required for listen_addresses changes)
sudo systemctl restart postgresql
# Reload configuration without dropping connections (pg_hba.conf changes)
sudo systemctl reload postgresql
# Check service status
systemctl status postgresql
# Disable automatic startup at boot
sudo systemctl disable postgresql
# Re-enable automatic startup
sudo systemctl enable postgresql
Use
reload for authentication and logging changes; use
restart for network configuration changes like
listen_addresses or
port.
Upgrade PostgreSQL
Arch Linux’s rolling release model means PostgreSQL major version upgrades arrive through regular
pacman -Syu updates. Unlike minor updates (18.0 to 18.1), major version upgrades (17.x to 18.x) require migrating your database cluster because the internal storage format changes between major releases.
Before upgrading, always back up your databases. Use
pg_dumpallto create a logical backup that can be restored to any PostgreSQL version:
sudo -iu postgres pg_dumpall > backup.sql
The
postgresql-old-upgrade package provides binaries from the previous major version, allowing
pg_upgrade to migrate your cluster in place. This is significantly faster than dump/restore for large databases because it copies data files directly rather than re-importing through SQL. See the Arch Wiki PostgreSQL upgrade section for detailed step-by-step instructions.
To prevent accidental upgrades before you are ready to migrate, add PostgreSQL packages to the
IgnorePkg line in
/etc/pacman.conf:
IgnorePkg = postgresql postgresql-libs
Remove the packages from
IgnorePkg when you are ready to upgrade, perform the migration, then re-add them until the next major version.
Troubleshoot Common Issues
Most PostgreSQL problems fall into three categories: service startup failures, authentication errors, and connection issues. The journal and PostgreSQL logs provide the information needed to diagnose each.
Service Fails to Start
If PostgreSQL fails to start after installation or a configuration change, check the systemd journal for error messages:
journalctl -xeu postgresql
The
-x flag adds helpful context,
-e jumps to the end, and
-u postgresql filters to the PostgreSQL service. Common causes include:
- Missing data directory initialization: Run
initdbas shown in the installation section
- Permission issues: Ensure the
postgresuser owns
/var/lib/postgres/data
- Port already in use: Another process may be using port 5432
Fix permission issues with:
sudo chown -R postgres:postgres /var/lib/postgres/data
Authentication Failed
Authentication errors appear as “Peer authentication failed” or “password authentication failed” when connecting. The fix depends on which authentication method you intended to use:
- Peer authentication failed: You are connecting as a Linux user that does not match the database user. Either switch to the correct Linux user (
sudo -iu postgres) or change
pg_hba.confto use password authentication for that user
- Password authentication failed: The password is wrong or the user does not have a password set. Set one with
ALTER USER username WITH ENCRYPTED PASSWORD 'newpassword';from a superuser session
After modifying
pg_hba.conf, reload the configuration:
sudo systemctl reload postgresql
Collation Version Mismatch Warning
On a rolling release distribution like Arch Linux, glibc updates can change how text collation works. After such updates, you may see:
WARNING: database "postgres" has a collation version mismatch
This warning indicates that indexes using locale-dependent collations may return results in a different order than when they were created. While the data is not corrupt, index ordering could be wrong. Reindex affected databases and refresh the collation version to clear the warning:
sudo -iu postgres psql -c 'REINDEX DATABASE postgres'
sudo -iu postgres psql -c 'ALTER DATABASE postgres REFRESH COLLATION VERSION'
Repeat this for each database that shows the warning. To avoid collation warnings entirely on new installations, initialize the cluster with the
C.UTF-8 or
C locale as shown in the production initdb example. These locales do not depend on glibc’s collation data.
Cannot Connect from Remote Host
If remote connections fail, check these settings in order:
- Verify
listen_addressesin
postgresql.confincludes the server IP or
'*'(default is localhost only)
- Check that
pg_hba.confhas a rule matching the client IP address and authentication method
- Ensure your firewall allows TCP port 5432:
sudo ufw statusshould show 5432 allowed
- Restart PostgreSQL after configuration changes:
sudo systemctl restart postgresql
Test connectivity from the client:
psql -h server_ip -U myapp_user -d myapp_db
Remove PostgreSQL
To completely remove PostgreSQL from your system, stop and disable the service to prevent it from running or restarting:
sudo systemctl stop postgresql
sudo systemctl disable postgresql
Remove the package along with its dependencies and configuration files:
sudo pacman -Rns postgresql
The
-Rns flags remove the package (
-R), unneeded dependencies that were installed with it (
-s), and backup configuration files created by pacman (
-n).
The database files in
/var/lib/postgres/are preserved by pacman to prevent accidental data loss. If you want to completely remove all databases, back up any data you need with
pg_dumpallfirst, then manually delete the data directory.
To remove the database directory after confirming you have backed up all needed data:
sudo rm -rf /var/lib/postgres
Verify removal by checking for the package:
pacman -Qi postgresql
error: package 'postgresql' was not found
Frequently Asked Questions
Arch Linux follows a principle of user choice and minimal automation. Unlike distributions that run
initdb automatically during installation, Arch expects you to define how your database cluster is initialized, including locale, encoding, and authentication settings. This gives you complete control over the database configuration from the start.
Use peer authentication for the
postgres superuser (ties database access to the system
postgres user) and SCRAM-SHA-256 for application users requiring password authentication. The default
trust method should never be used in production as it allows any local user to connect as any database user without credentials.
Major version upgrades require migrating your database cluster. Install the
postgresql-old-upgrade package, which provides binaries from the previous version, then use
pg_upgrade to migrate your cluster. Always create a backup with
pg_dumpall before upgrading. The Arch Wiki provides detailed upgrade procedures.
When glibc or ICU libraries are updated, the collation behavior may change, which can affect index ordering. Reindex affected databases with
REINDEX DATABASE and refresh the collation version. To avoid this issue, initialize new clusters with the
C.UTF-8 locale, which does not depend on system library versions.
Conclusion
You now have PostgreSQL configured on Arch Linux with secure authentication, a dedicated application database and user, and an understanding of service management and major version upgrades. For web applications, always create dedicated database users with limited privileges rather than exposing the
postgres superuser. If you need a MySQL-compatible database for applications that require it, see the MariaDB installation guide for Arch Linux. The Arch Wiki PostgreSQL page and PostgreSQL official documentation cover advanced topics including replication, backup strategies, and performance tuning.