Home » Arch Linux » How to Install Composer on Arch Linux

Composer is the standard dependency manager for PHP projects. It handles library installation, version resolution, and autoloading so you can pull in third-party packages without manually downloading files or managing include paths. Most PHP frameworks and applications, including Laravel, Symfony, and Drupal, rely on Composer for their dependency workflows. This guide covers how to install Composer on Arch Linux from the official repositories, create and manage a PHP project, configure global tooling, and troubleshoot common issues.

Synchronize package databases and upgrade installed packages before installing new software. Arch Linux is a rolling release distribution, so regular updates prevent dependency conflicts:

sudo pacman -Syu

This guide uses sudo for commands that need root privileges. If your user is not in the sudoers file yet, run the commands as root or follow the guide on how to add and manage sudo users on Arch Linux.

Install Composer on Arch Linux via pacman

Composer is available in the official Arch Linux extra repository. The package installs Composer along with its required dependencies, including PHP and unzip :

sudo pacman -S composer

Pacman resolves dependencies automatically. If PHP is not already installed, this command installs it alongside Composer.

Verify the installation by checking both Composer and PHP versions:

composer --version

Expected output:

Composer version 2.9.5 2026-01-29 11:40:53

Confirm the PHP version that Composer uses:

php --version

Expected output:

PHP 8.5.2 (cli) (built: Jan 14 2026 16:37:32) (NTS) Copyright (c) The PHP Group Zend Engine v4.5.2, Copyright (c) Zend Technologies with Zend OPcache v8.5.2, Copyright (c), by Zend Technologies

Configure Composer Global PATH on Arch Linux

Composer stores globally installed packages in ~/.config/composer/vendor/bin . Add this directory to your shell PATH so you can run global Composer tools without specifying the full path.

Open your shell configuration file:

nano ~/.bashrc

Add this line at the end of the file:

export PATH="$HOME/.config/composer/vendor/bin:$PATH"

Apply the change to your current session:

source ~/.bashrc

If you use Zsh instead of Bash, add the export line to ~/.zshrc and run source ~/.zshrc to apply the change.

Create a PHP Project with Composer on Arch Linux

Composer manages dependencies on a per-project basis through a composer.json file. This section walks through initializing a new project, adding packages, and generating the autoloader.

Initialize a New Project

Create a project directory and initialize Composer inside it:

mkdir ~/my-php-project && cd ~/my-php-project composer init --name="vendor/my-project" --description="A sample PHP project" --type=project --no-interaction

Expected output:

Writing ./composer.json

This creates a composer.json file that defines your project metadata and dependency requirements. View the generated file:

cat composer.json

Expected output:

{ "name": "vendor/my-project", "description": "A sample PHP project", "type": "project", "require": {} }

Add a Package Dependency

Use composer require to add a package from Packagist, the default Composer package repository. This example adds Monolog, a popular PHP logging library:

composer require monolog/monolog

Composer downloads the package and its dependencies into the vendor/ directory and updates composer.json and composer.lock automatically.

List installed packages to confirm:

composer show

Expected output:

monolog/monolog 3.10.0 Sends your logs to files, sockets, inboxes, databases and various web services psr/log 3.0.2 Common interface for logging libraries

Use the Composer Autoloader

Composer generates an autoloader that handles class loading for all installed packages. Include it at the top of your PHP scripts to access any installed library without manual require statements:

<?php require 'vendor/autoload.php'; use Monolog\Logger; use Monolog\Handler\StreamHandler; $log = new Logger('app'); $log->pushHandler(new StreamHandler('app.log', Logger::WARNING)); $log->warning('This is a test warning');

Save this as test.php in your project directory and run it:

php test.php && cat app.log

Expected output:

[2026-02-07T10:04:20.970664+00:00] app.WARNING: This is a test warning [] []

The log entry confirms that Composer autoloading and the Monolog package work correctly.

Manage Composer Dependencies on Arch Linux

After setting up a project, use these commands to keep dependencies current and manage your project lifecycle.

Update Composer Dependencies

Update all packages to their latest versions within the constraints defined in composer.json :

composer update

To update a single package without touching other dependencies:

composer update monolog/monolog

Commit composer.lock to version control. When collaborators or deployment pipelines run composer install , they get the exact same dependency versions recorded in the lock file, ensuring consistent environments across machines.

Install Dependencies from composer.lock

When cloning an existing project or deploying to a new server, use composer install to install the exact versions recorded in composer.lock :

composer install

For production deployments, add the --no-dev flag to skip development dependencies and the --optimize-autoloader flag for faster class loading:

composer install --no-dev --optimize-autoloader

Remove a Package

Remove a package and its unused dependencies from your project:

composer remove monolog/monolog

This updates composer.json , composer.lock , and removes the package files from vendor/ .

Install Global Composer Packages

Install development tools globally so they are available system-wide. For example, install the PHP CS Fixer code formatting tool:

composer global require friendsofphp/php-cs-fixer

With the global PATH configured in the previous section, run the tool directly:

php-cs-fixer --version

Arch Linux ships the latest PHP version, which some tools may not officially support yet. If php-cs-fixer reports a PHP version error, set PHP_CS_FIXER_IGNORE_ENV=1 before running the command. Check the tool’s GitHub repository for PHP version compatibility updates.

To list all globally installed packages:

composer global show

Expected output (packages vary based on what you installed):

friendsofphp/php-cs-fixer 3.x.x A tool to automatically fix PHP coding standards issues psr/log 3.0.2 Common interface for logging libraries symfony/console 7.x.x Eases the creation of beautiful and testable command line interfaces ...

Troubleshoot Composer on Arch Linux

PHP Memory Limit Exhausted During Composer Operations

Error: PHP Fatal error: Allowed memory size of XXXXX bytes exhausted

Cause: Large dependency trees can exceed PHP’s default memory limit, especially during composer update on complex projects.

Fix: Override the memory limit for the current Composer command:

COMPOSER_MEMORY_LIMIT=-1 composer update

The -1 value removes the memory limit for that single command. To set a permanent higher limit, edit /etc/php/php.ini and increase the memory_limit value:

sudo sed -i 's/memory_limit = .*/memory_limit = 512M/' /etc/php/php.ini

Composer SSL Certificate Error

Error: The "https://packagist.org/packages.json" file could not be downloaded: SSL operation failed

Cause: PHP cannot find or verify SSL certificates. This commonly occurs when the openssl extension is misconfigured or CA certificates are missing.

Fix: Verify that the ca-certificates package is installed and current:

sudo pacman -S ca-certificates

Check that PHP’s openssl.cafile points to the correct certificate bundle:

php -i | grep openssl.cafile

Expected output when configured correctly:

openssl.cafile => /etc/ssl/certs/ca-certificates.crt => /etc/ssl/certs/ca-certificates.crt

If the value is empty or shows no value , set it in /etc/php/php.ini :

openssl.cafile = /etc/ssl/certs/ca-certificates.crt

Run composer diagnose to confirm Composer can connect to Packagist:

composer diagnose

If the SSL issue is resolved, the output includes:

Checking http connectivity to packagist: OK Checking https connectivity to packagist: OK

Composer Command Not Found After Installation

Error: bash: composer: command not found

Cause: The composer binary is installed to /usr/bin/composer by pacman. If this error occurs, the /usr/bin directory may be missing from your PATH, or the package did not install correctly.

Fix: Verify the package is installed and check the binary location:

pacman -Qi composer which composer

If the package is installed correctly, pacman -Qi displays package details and which returns /usr/bin/composer . If pacman reports the package is not found, reinstall it:

sudo pacman -S composer

Composer Dependency Conflict During Update

Error: Your requirements could not be resolved to an installable set of packages

Cause: Two or more packages require incompatible versions of the same dependency.

Fix: Identify the conflict using the why command to trace which packages depend on the conflicting library:

composer why psr/log

Expected output:

monolog/monolog 3.10.0 requires psr/log (^2.0 || ^3.0)

Review the version constraints in composer.json and adjust them to allow a compatible range. If the conflict stems from outdated packages, update them individually:

composer update --with-dependencies monolog/monolog

Remove Composer from Arch Linux

Remove Composer and its orphaned dependencies with pacman:

sudo pacman -Rns composer

The -Rns flags remove the package ( -R ), orphaned dependencies ( -s ), and configuration backup files ( -n ).

This command removes only the Composer package. If PHP was installed as a dependency and no other package requires it, pacman removes it as well. If PHP was installed explicitly before Composer, it remains on the system.

Verify removal:

pacman -Qi composer

error: package 'composer' was not found

Pacman does not remove Composer’s global configuration or cached files. Clean up the Composer directory in your home folder:

This permanently deletes all globally installed Composer packages, authentication tokens, and cached package archives. Back up ~/.config/composer/auth.json first if you use private repository credentials.

rm -rf ~/.config/composer

Project-level vendor/ directories and composer.json files remain in their respective project folders. Remove them individually if you no longer need those projects.

Frequently Asked Questions About Composer on Arch Linux

Conclusion: Composer on Arch Linux

You now have Composer installed on Arch Linux with PHP dependency management ready for project development. From here, explore the Composer documentation for advanced features like custom repositories and scripts. For PHP configuration, extensions, and PHP-FPM setup, refer to the guide on how to install PHP on Arch Linux. If your PHP projects require a database backend, see the guides on how to install MariaDB on Arch Linux or how to install PostgreSQL on Arch Linux.