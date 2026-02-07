Git is the distributed version control system created by Linus Torvalds for tracking changes in source code during software development. Whether you contribute to open-source projects, manage configuration files, or maintain personal codebases, Git handles branching, merging, and collaboration while preserving a complete history of every change. This guide covers how to install Git on Arch Linux using the official repositories, configure it for first-time use, set up SSH authentication for remote repositories, and remove Git when no longer needed.
Update Arch Linux Before Installing Git
Synchronize the package database and upgrade all installed packages before installing new software. This prevents dependency conflicts and ensures you receive the latest available version of Git:
sudo pacman -Syu
If you have not yet configured a sudo user on Arch Linux, see how to add and manage sudo users on Arch Linux before proceeding.
Install Git on Arch Linux
The
git package is available in the official Arch Linux
extra repository. Install it with pacman:
sudo pacman -S git
This installs the complete Git toolset including the command-line client, merge tools, and support for protocols like HTTP, HTTPS, and SSH. The package also provides
git-gui and
gitk when you install the optional
tk dependency.
Verify the Git Installation
Confirm Git is installed and check the version number:
git --version
Example output:
git version 2.53.0
Your version number reflects the current Arch Linux package. Since Arch uses a rolling release model, you always receive the latest stable Git release through regular system updates.
Configure Git on Arch Linux
Git requires a username and email address before you can create commits. These values appear in every commit you make and identify you as the author.
Set Your Git Username and Email
Configure your global identity that applies to all repositories on your system:
git config --global user.name "Your Name"
git config --global user.email "your_email@example.com"
Replace
Your Name and
your_email@example.com with your actual name and the email address associated with your Git hosting account (GitHub, GitLab, or similar).
Set the Default Branch Name
Modern Git repositories use
main as the default branch name. Configure this to avoid the
hint: Using 'master' as the name for the initial branch message when creating new repositories:
git config --global init.defaultBranch main
Set the Default Text Editor
Git opens a text editor for commit messages, interactive rebase operations, and merge conflict resolution. Set your preferred editor:
git config --global core.editor "nano"
Replace
nano with
vim,
code --wait (for VS Code), or any other editor you prefer.
Verify Your Git Configuration
Review all global configuration settings to confirm your changes:
git config --list --global
Expected output:
user.name=Your Name user.email=your_email@example.com init.defaultbranch=main core.editor=nano
Git stores global configuration in
~/.gitconfig. You can edit this file directly or use repository-specific settings with
git config --local inside any Git repository to override global values for individual projects.
Set Up SSH Authentication for Git on Arch Linux
SSH keys provide secure, passwordless authentication when pushing to and pulling from remote Git repositories on platforms like GitHub and GitLab. This eliminates repeated password prompts and is more secure than HTTPS token-based authentication.
Install OpenSSH
Arch Linux does not install OpenSSH by default. If you have not already installed it, the
openssh package provides the SSH client and key generation tools that Git uses for SSH transport:
sudo pacman -S openssh
For a complete walkthrough of SSH configuration including server setup and security hardening, see how to install OpenSSH on Arch Linux.
Generate an SSH Key Pair
Create a new ED25519 key pair for Git authentication:
ssh-keygen -t ed25519 -C "your_email@example.com"
Press Enter to accept the default file location (
~/.ssh/id_ed25519) and optionally set a passphrase for additional security:
Generating public/private ed25519 key pair. Enter file in which to save the key (/home/username/.ssh/id_ed25519): Enter passphrase (empty for no passphrase): Enter same passphrase again: Your identification has been saved in /home/username/.ssh/id_ed25519 Your public key has been saved in /home/username/.ssh/id_ed25519.pub
Add Your SSH Key to the Agent
Start the SSH agent and add your private key so you do not have to enter the passphrase repeatedly:
eval $(ssh-agent -s)
ssh-add ~/.ssh/id_ed25519
Copy the Public Key
Display your public key to copy it to your Git hosting provider (GitHub, GitLab, or similar):
cat ~/.ssh/id_ed25519.pub
Copy the entire output and add it to your account’s SSH key settings on your Git hosting platform. For GitHub, navigate to Settings, then SSH and GPG keys, then New SSH key.
Test SSH Authentication
Verify your SSH key works with GitHub:
ssh -T git@github.com
Expected output on successful authentication:
Hi username! You've successfully authenticated, but GitHub does not provide shell access.
For GitLab, use
ssh -T git@gitlab.com instead.
Basic Git Commands on Arch Linux
These essential commands cover the daily Git workflow for creating repositories, tracking changes, and collaborating with remote repositories.
Initialize a New Repository
Create a new Git repository in the current directory:
mkdir ~/my-project && cd ~/my-project
git init
Expected output:
Initialized empty Git repository in /home/username/my-project/.git/
Clone an Existing Repository
Download a remote repository to your local machine:
git clone git@github.com:username/repository.git
For HTTPS cloning (when SSH is not configured):
git clone https://github.com/username/repository.git
Stage and Commit Changes
Track file changes and record them in the repository history. Stage all modified and new files, then commit with a descriptive message:
git add .
git commit -m "Add initial project files"
To stage specific files instead of everything, replace the period with the file path:
git add filename.txt.
Push Changes to a Remote Repository
Upload your local commits to the remote repository:
git push origin main
Pull Changes from a Remote Repository
Download and merge remote changes into your local branch:
git pull origin main
Check Repository Status and History
View the current state of your working directory and staging area:
git status
View the commit history with a compact, graphical representation:
git log --oneline --graph --decorate
For more Git operations including renaming Git branches, undoing Git commits, and clearing the Git cache, see the linked guides.
Enable Git Bash Completion on Arch Linux
Bash completion allows you to press Tab to autocomplete Git commands, branch names, and remote references, which speeds up your workflow and reduces typing errors.
Install Bash Completion
The Git package includes completion scripts, but you need the
bash-completion framework to enable them:
sudo pacman -S bash-completion
After installation, start a new terminal session or source the completion script manually:
source /usr/share/git/completion/git-completion.bash
To load Git completion permanently, add the
source line to your
~/.bashrc file. If you use Zsh, Git completion loads automatically through the Zsh completion system.
Enable Git Prompt Information
Display the current branch name and repository state directly in your shell prompt. Source the Git prompt script and update your
PS1 variable:
source /usr/share/git/completion/git-prompt.sh
PS1='[\u@\h \W$(__git_ps1 " (%s)")]\$ '
Add both lines to your
~/.bashrc to make the prompt change persistent. When you enter a Git repository, the prompt displays the current branch name in parentheses.
Troubleshoot Git on Arch Linux
These are the most common issues encountered when using Git on Arch Linux and how to resolve them.
Fatal: Not a Git Repository
This error appears when running Git commands outside a repository or in a directory that has not been initialized:
fatal: not a git repository (or any of the parent directories): .git
Verify you are in the correct directory, then initialize or clone a repository:
pwd
git init
Permission Denied (Publickey) When Pushing
SSH authentication failures produce this error when pushing to remote repositories:
git@github.com: Permission denied (publickey). fatal: Could not read from remote repository.
Verify your SSH key is loaded and test the connection:
ssh-add -l
ssh -T git@github.com
If no keys are listed, add your key to the SSH agent:
eval $(ssh-agent -s)
ssh-add ~/.ssh/id_ed25519
Also confirm your public key is added to your Git hosting account’s SSH key settings.
Author Identity Unknown Error
Git refuses to create commits without configured user information:
Author identity unknown *** Please tell me who you are.
Set your identity as described in the configuration section:
git config --global user.name "Your Name"
git config --global user.email "your_email@example.com"
SSL Certificate Problem When Cloning
Corporate proxies or outdated CA certificates can cause HTTPS clone failures:
fatal: unable to access 'https://github.com/...': SSL certificate problem: unable to get local issuer certificate
Update the CA certificates package:
sudo pacman -S ca-certificates
If you are behind a corporate proxy that replaces SSL certificates, configure Git to use the proxy’s CA bundle:
git config --global http.sslCAInfo /path/to/corporate-ca-bundle.crt
Never disable SSL verification globally with
git config --global http.sslVerify false. This exposes all Git traffic to man-in-the-middle attacks. If you must bypass verification, limit it to a single repository using
git config --local http.sslVerify falseand only as a temporary measure.
Remove Git from Arch Linux
If you no longer need Git, remove the package along with its configuration files and unused dependencies.
Uninstall the Git Package
Remove Git and all orphaned dependencies:
sudo pacman -Rns git
The
-Rns flags perform a complete removal:
-R removes the package,
-n (nosave) deletes configuration files instead of creating
.pacsave backups, and
-s (recursive) removes dependencies that are no longer required by other packages.
Verify Git Removal
Confirm Git is no longer installed:
git --version
Expected output:
bash: git: command not found
Removing the
gitpackage does not delete your user-level Git configuration (
~/.gitconfig) or any local repositories. To remove the global configuration file, run
rm ~/.gitconfig. Local repositories in project directories remain intact and can be reused after reinstalling Git.
Common Questions About Git on Arch Linux
No. Arch Linux follows a minimal installation philosophy. Git is not included in the base installation and must be installed manually using
sudo pacman -S git from the official
extra repository.
Run
sudo pacman -Syu to update all system packages including Git. Arch Linux is a rolling release distribution, so Git updates arrive automatically through regular system upgrades without requiring separate commands.
The
--global flag sets configuration for all repositories under your user account and stores values in
~/.gitconfig. The
--local flag applies settings only to the current repository, stored in the
.git/config file within that project directory. Local settings override global settings.
SSH is generally preferred because it provides key-based authentication without requiring password or token entry for every push. HTTPS is simpler to set up initially and works through firewalls that block SSH, but requires credential helpers or personal access tokens for authentication.
Conclusion
You now have Git installed and configured on Arch Linux. Installing with
sudo pacman -S git, setting your identity with
git config --global, and configuring SSH authentication provide the foundation for version-controlled development. System updates through
sudo pacman -Syu automatically deliver new Git releases on this rolling distribution, so no manual upgrade steps are necessary. For detailed reference on Git internals and advanced workflows, consult the Arch Wiki Git page and the Pro Git book.
