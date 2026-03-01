Home » Ubuntu » How to Install Tailscale on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)

Tailscale turns WireGuard into a zero-config mesh VPN: every Ubuntu machine you add gets a private IP, encrypted peer-to-peer tunnels, and NAT traversal without opening inbound firewall ports. You can install Tailscale on Ubuntu from the official APT repository for the fastest stable updates, or through the Snap stable channel for a simpler setup with automatic background refreshes. Both paths work on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04, and 22.04.

Install Tailscale on Ubuntu

Tailscale offers two installation methods on Ubuntu. The official APT repository tracks upstream releases faster, while Snap stable gives a simpler flow with automatic refreshes.

Method Channel Version Updates Best For Official APT Repository Tailscale Package Server Latest stable sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade Most users who want the newest stable builds Snap (Stable Channel) Snapcraft Stable channel release Automatic background refresh Users who prefer a quick install and auto-updates

Both methods work on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, 24.04 LTS, and 22.04 LTS. The APT repository publishes codename-specific packages, while Snap stable stays available across all supported Ubuntu releases. Commands are identical on all three LTS versions.

For production systems, the APT method is the stronger default because it gives you full CLI feature parity and faster updates. Snap stable suits quick setups where you prefer fewer repository management steps.

Update Ubuntu Before Installing Tailscale

Start by refreshing package metadata and installing any pending upgrades:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

This guide uses sudo for commands that need elevated privileges. If your account does not have sudo access yet, follow how to add a sudo user on Ubuntu first.

Install Tailscale with the Official APT Repository

This method adds Tailscale’s signed repository as a DEB822 .sources file, imports the signing key, and installs the tailscale package.

Install prerequisites and store your Ubuntu codename in a shell variable. The -y flag auto-confirms the installation prompt:

sudo apt install curl gpg lsb-release ca-certificates -y CODENAME=$(lsb_release -cs) sudo mkdir -p --mode=0755 /usr/share/keyrings

Download and store the Tailscale repository signing key using the curl command:

curl -fsSL https://pkgs.tailscale.com/stable/ubuntu/${CODENAME}.noarmor.gpg | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/tailscale-archive-keyring.gpg >/dev/null

Tailscale publishes a pre-dearmored .noarmor.gpg key, so piping through tee stores it directly. No gpg --dearmor step is needed.

Create the Tailscale DEB822 source file:

cat <<EOF | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/tailscale.sources >/dev/null Types: deb URIs: https://pkgs.tailscale.com/stable/ubuntu Suites: ${CODENAME} Components: main Signed-By: /usr/share/keyrings/tailscale-archive-keyring.gpg EOF

Refresh APT and install Tailscale:

sudo apt update sudo apt install tailscale -y

The $(lsb_release -cs) command inserts your Ubuntu codename automatically ( resolute , noble , or jammy ), so you do not need to edit repository lines by hand. The tee command writes the file with root privileges because a regular redirect ( > ) does not inherit sudo .

Verify the package source and installed version:

apt-cache policy tailscale

tailscale: Installed: 1.94.2 Candidate: 1.94.2 Version table: *** 1.94.2 500 500 https://pkgs.tailscale.com/stable/ubuntu resolute/main amd64 Packages 100 /var/lib/dpkg/status

The tailscale package automatically enables and starts the tailscaled daemon during installation. Confirm the service is running:

systemctl is-active tailscaled

active

Install Tailscale with Snap Stable Channel

If you prefer Snap packaging, install the stable channel explicitly:

Ubuntu includes Snap on standard desktop and server installs. If snap is missing on a minimal or customized system, install it first with sudo apt install snapd .

sudo snap install tailscale --channel=stable

Verify the installed Snap release:

snap list tailscale

Name Version Rev Tracking Publisher Notes tailscale 1.92.5 154 1/stable canonical** -

The Snap package is strictly confined (sandboxed with limited system access). Canonical’s documentation currently lists tailscale ssh as unsupported under this model. If you need full CLI feature parity, use the official APT method. See the Tailscale Snap security reference for details.

Authenticate Tailscale on Ubuntu

With the daemon running, authenticate this device to your tailnet:

sudo tailscale up --reset --accept-dns=false

The flags used above:

--reset clears all previously saved non-default settings so you start from a known state.

clears all previously saved non-default settings so you start from a known state. --accept-dns=false keeps your existing system DNS resolver instead of switching to Tailscale’s MagicDNS. Remove this flag if you want Tailscale to manage DNS.

To authenticate, visit: https://login.tailscale.com/a/xxxxxxxxxxxx

Open that URL in your browser, sign in with your identity provider, and approve the device. Then verify connection status and the installed version:

tailscale status

100.111.172.80 ubuntu-26-04 linuxcapable@ linux -

tailscale version | head -n 1

1.94.2

Connect a Second Ubuntu Device to Tailscale

Tailscale is a mesh network, so you need at least two nodes to verify peer-to-peer connectivity. On a second Ubuntu machine (physical or VM), repeat the install and auth steps from above, then sign in with the same tailnet account.

If your tailnet uses device approval, approve the new node from the Tailscale Machines page before testing connectivity.

After authenticating the second device, verify both systems from either node:

tailscale status

100.111.172.80 ubuntu-26-04 linuxcapable@ linux - 100.66.45.21 ubuntu-24-04 joshua@ linux active

Test direct peer connectivity using the hostname shown in tailscale status :

tailscale ping ubuntu-24-04

pong from ubuntu-24-04 (100.66.45.21) via DERP(syd) in 45ms

A via DERP response means traffic is initially relayed through a Tailscale coordination server. After a few seconds, Tailscale usually establishes a direct WireGuard path and subsequent pings drop the DERP label.

You can also open the Tailscale Machines view to confirm both Ubuntu nodes are online from the admin console.

Verify that multiple Ubuntu devices are connected in your Tailscale tailnet.

Access Tailscale on Ubuntu with Browser or Systray

Tailscale on Linux is primarily CLI-driven, but you can use a local browser interface and a systray helper on desktop systems.

Open Tailscale Web Interface on Ubuntu

Start the local web interface on http://localhost:8088 :

sudo tailscale web --listen=localhost:8088

The command stays attached to your terminal session. In a second terminal tab, confirm the endpoint is responding:

curl -I http://localhost:8088 | head -n 1

HTTP/1.1 200 OK

Then open http://localhost:8088 in Firefox or Chrome on that Ubuntu machine. Use Ctrl+C in the original terminal to stop the web interface when you finish.

Run Tailscale Systray on Ubuntu Desktop

Desktop users can run the systray helper. If your user cannot manage Tailscale from the tray menu, set your Ubuntu account as an operator first:

sudo tailscale set --operator=$USER

The $USER variable resolves to your current logged-in username. After setting operator access, start systray normally without sudo :

tailscale systray

If you run this command over SSH or on a headless server, systray integration usually fails because no desktop notification watcher is active. Launch tailscale systray from a logged-in graphical desktop session instead.

Tailscale CLI Quick Reference on Ubuntu

The tailscale CLI handles most day-to-day management. For the full subcommand list, see the Tailscale CLI reference.

Command Purpose tailscale up Connect to your tailnet (triggers login if not authenticated) tailscale down Disconnect from the tailnet without removing the node tailscale status List connected peers and their Tailscale IPs tailscale ping <host> ICMP-style ping over the Tailscale network tailscale ip Print this node’s Tailscale IP address tailscale set --operator=$USER Allow your desktop user to manage Tailscale without sudo tailscale ssh <host> SSH to another tailnet node (APT install only) tailscale version Print the installed Tailscale version tailscale netcheck Analyze local network conditions and DERP relay latency tailscale logout Disconnect and expire the current node key

Update Tailscale Installed with APT on Ubuntu

Refresh the Tailscale repository and upgrade to the latest stable release:

sudo apt update sudo apt install --only-upgrade tailscale

Confirm the updated version:

tailscale version | head -n 1

1.94.2

Update Tailscale Installed with Snap on Ubuntu

Snap refreshes automatically, but you can trigger a manual check:

sudo snap refresh tailscale --channel=stable snap list tailscale

Name Version Rev Tracking Publisher Notes tailscale 1.92.5 154 1/stable canonical** -

Remove Tailscale Installed with APT on Ubuntu

Stop the daemon, purge the package and configuration files, then remove the repository:

sudo systemctl disable --now tailscaled sudo apt purge --autoremove tailscale -y sudo rm -f /etc/apt/sources.list.d/tailscale.sources /usr/share/keyrings/tailscale-archive-keyring.gpg sudo apt update

Tailscale stores node keys and state in /var/lib/tailscale/ . Remove that directory if you want a fully clean slate:

This deletes all Tailscale node keys and network state. The device will need to re-authenticate after a fresh install.

sudo rm -rf /var/lib/tailscale

Verify removal:

apt-cache policy tailscale

tailscale: Installed: (none) Candidate: (none) Version table:

Remove Tailscale Installed with Snap on Ubuntu

Remove the Tailscale Snap package and its stored data:

sudo snap remove tailscale

Verify the Snap package is removed:

snap list tailscale

error: no matching snaps installed

Troubleshoot Tailscale on Ubuntu

Most Tailscale issues on Ubuntu trace back to a stopped daemon, an expired login session, or a missing operator permission.

Fix Tailscale Daemon Not Running on Ubuntu

If CLI commands fail with a daemon connection error, start the service:

failed to connect to local tailscaled; it doesn't appear to be running

sudo systemctl enable --now tailscaled systemctl is-active tailscaled

active

Fix Tailscale Login Flow Stuck on Ubuntu

If tailscale up prints a login URL and then exits, that behavior is expected until authentication completes in the browser.

sudo tailscale up

If your browser session expired or the URL timed out, run sudo tailscale up again to generate a fresh login link. After completing the browser flow, confirm the node is connected:

tailscale status

100.x.y.z your-ubuntu-hostname your-user@ linux -

Fix Tailscale Up Non-Default Flags Error on Ubuntu

If Tailscale was previously configured with non-default options, rerunning tailscale up with only one flag can fail with this message:

Error: changing settings via 'tailscale up' requires mentioning all non-default flags.

Reset prior options and apply your current preference in one command:

sudo tailscale up --reset --accept-dns=false

Verify your node is still connected after resetting flags:

tailscale status

Fix Systray No Permission to Manage Tailscale on Ubuntu

If systray starts but actions fail with a permissions error, your desktop user is not configured as a Tailscale operator yet.

no permission to manage tailscale

sudo tailscale set --operator=$USER tailscale systray

Do not run systray with sudo . Start it as your normal desktop user after applying the operator setting.

Fix Tailscale Systray StatusNotifier Error on Ubuntu

If you start systray from SSH or from a shell without an active desktop session, you can see notifier errors like this:

systray error: failed to register: The name org.kde.StatusNotifierWatcher was not provided by any .service files

Launch systray from your Ubuntu desktop session after logging in graphically, not from a remote SSH-only shell.

Fix Missing Tailscale SSH Feature on Ubuntu Snap

The Snap package runs in a restricted sandbox and currently does not support tailscale ssh . If you need that feature, remove the Snap package and install Tailscale from the official APT repository instead.

Frequently Asked Questions About Tailscale on Ubuntu

Does Tailscale work on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04, and 22.04? Yes. Tailscale installs on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, 24.04 LTS, and 22.04 LTS. The official APT repository and Snap stable channel both work on these supported releases. Should I use APT or Snap to install Tailscale on Ubuntu? Use the official APT repository if you want faster access to new stable releases and full CLI feature coverage. Use Snap stable if you prefer a quick setup with automatic background updates. How do I connect a second Ubuntu device to the same Tailscale network? Install Tailscale on the second Ubuntu system, run sudo tailscale up --reset --accept-dns=false , and authenticate with the same tailnet account. Then run tailscale status or check the Machines page in the admin console to confirm both devices are online. Why does tailscale up ask me to mention all non-default flags? That message appears when your node already has non-default Tailscale settings. Run sudo tailscale up --reset --accept-dns=false to apply a clean configuration update with your current preference. Why does tailscale up show a login URL and stop? That output is normal for first-time authentication. Open the URL in your browser, sign in, and approve the device. After authorization, run tailscale status to confirm the node is connected. Why does the Ubuntu systray say no permission to manage Tailscale? That message means your Linux user is not configured as an operator for tailscaled . Run sudo tailscale set --operator=$USER , then launch tailscale systray again as your normal user, not with sudo . Does the Ubuntu Snap package support tailscale ssh ? Not currently. The canonical tailscale Snap is strictly confined and documents tailscale ssh as unsupported. If you need tailscale ssh , install Tailscale using the official APT repository method.

Conclusion

Tailscale is running on your Ubuntu system and connected to your private WireGuard-based mesh. The APT method gives you full CLI features with manual upgrade control, while the Snap stable channel handles updates automatically in the background. For deeper configuration like ACLs, subnet routing, and exit nodes, see the Tailscale documentation. On internet-facing machines, configure UFW firewall on Ubuntu and install OpenSSH on Ubuntu for tighter access control.