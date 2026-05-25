How to Install TeXworks on Linux Mint 22 and 21

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Small LaTeX documents are easier to edit when the source pane, compile button, and PDF preview live in one lightweight window. To install TeXworks on Linux Mint, use the default repository package for the cleanest APT-managed setup, add the TeXworks stable PPA when you want a newer APT-managed build, or install the upstream GitHub AppImage with a reusable helper when you want the current AppImage outside Mint’s package cadence.

TeXworks is the editor, not the full TeX toolchain. The repository and PPA paths install a recommended TeX Live subset with TeXworks, while the AppImage method keeps the editor current and lets you add the compiler packages separately when you want local PDF builds.

Install TeXworks on Linux Mint

Open a terminal from the applications menu before running the install commands. The default repository path is simplest, the TeXworks stable PPA keeps APT ownership while providing a newer editor, and the GitHub AppImage path is better when you want the upstream AppImage release without adding a PPA.

Compare TeXworks Installation Methods

Method Source Update Owner Best For Linux Mint repository Ubuntu base repository through Mint APT Stable installs with the least maintenance TeXworks stable PPA TeXworks Launchpad PPA APT through Launchpad Newer APT-managed TeXworks on Mint 22.x and 21.x GitHub AppImage helper TeXworks GitHub releases update-texworks Current upstream TeXworks on x86_64 Mint desktops

The repository package currently differs by Mint series: Linux Mint 22.x installs TeXworks 0.6.8 from the Ubuntu 24.04 base, while Linux Mint 21.x installs TeXworks 0.6.6 from the Ubuntu 22.04 base. The TeXworks stable PPA currently publishes TeXworks 0.6.11 for the Ubuntu 24.04/noble and Ubuntu 22.04/jammy bases used by Mint 22.x and 21.x. The GitHub helper resolves the latest upstream AppImage at runtime and verifies the release asset digest before replacing the local copy.

Install TeXworks from the Linux Mint Repository

The repository package is the best default when you prefer normal Mint updates and do not need the newest upstream editor build. Install TeXworks with a practical TeX Live compiler subset so the default pdflatex profile works after launch:

sudo apt update sudo apt install texworks texlive-latex-recommended -y

These commands use sudo for package changes. If your account cannot run administrator commands yet, create a sudo user on Linux Mint before continuing.

Use texlive-full only when you need a very broad local TeX Live installation for large templates, uncommon fonts, or offline academic workflows. It can add several gigabytes compared with texlive-latex-recommended .

Verify that the TeXworks package is installed:

dpkg-query -W -f='${Package} ${Version} ${db:Status-Status}

' texworks

Confirm that the LaTeX compiler is available:

command -v pdflatex

/usr/bin/pdflatex

Install TeXworks from the TeXworks Stable PPA

Use the TeXworks stable PPA when you want the newer editor build while keeping APT-managed updates. Because a PPA is a third-party Launchpad package source, use this method only when you trust that archive for TeXworks packages. Linux Mint’s repository helper maps Mint 22.x to the Ubuntu 24.04 noble base and Mint 21.x to the Ubuntu 22.04 jammy base, so avoid hand-editing the Ubuntu codename.

Make sure the repository helper is available:

sudo apt update command -v add-apt-repository >/dev/null 2>&1 || sudo apt install mintsources -y

Add the TeXworks stable PPA and refresh APT metadata:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:texworks/stable -y sudo apt update

Confirm that APT selects the PPA package before installing it:

apt-cache policy texworks

The policy output should show ppa.launchpadcontent.net/texworks/stable as a package source. Install TeXworks with the same recommended TeX Live compiler subset used by the repository method:

sudo apt install texworks texlive-latex-recommended -y

Verify the installed package and compiler command:

dpkg-query -W -f='${Package} ${Version} ${db:Status-Status}

' texworks command -v pdflatex

Install the Latest TeXworks AppImage from GitHub

The upstream TeXworks project publishes a Linux AppImage for x86_64 systems. The current AppImage requires a glibc baseline that Linux Mint 22.x and 21.x meet, plus host runtime packages for FUSE and Qt’s XCB platform plugin.

Install the helper tools and Qt runtime dependency first:

sudo apt update sudo apt install curl ca-certificates python3 libxcb-cursor0 -y

Install the FUSE2 compatibility package for your Mint base. Linux Mint 22.x uses the renamed libfuse2t64 package, while Linux Mint 21.x still uses libfuse2 :

if apt-cache policy libfuse2t64 | grep -q 'Candidate: [0-9]'; then sudo apt install libfuse2t64 -y else sudo apt install libfuse2 -y fi

Create the reusable installer and updater script. It reads the latest release metadata from the GitHub API, selects the x86_64 AppImage, verifies GitHub’s release-asset SHA256 digest, installs the AppImage under /opt/texworks-appimage , and adds a separate texworks-github launcher so it does not replace the APT package command.

nano install-texworks-github.sh

Paste the script into the file:

#!/usr/bin/env bash set -euo pipefail repo_api="https://api.github.com/repos/TeXworks/texworks/releases/latest" install_dir="/opt/texworks-appimage" appimage_path="$install_dir/TeXworks.AppImage" launcher_path="/usr/local/bin/texworks-github" updater_path="/usr/local/bin/update-texworks" desktop_dir="/usr/local/share/applications" desktop_path="$desktop_dir/texworks-github.desktop" icon_dir="/usr/local/share/icons/hicolor/64x64/apps" icon_path="$icon_dir/texworks-github.png" if [ "$(uname -m)" != "x86_64" ]; then printf 'The upstream TeXworks AppImage currently targets x86_64 Linux systems only.

' >&2 exit 1 fi for cmd in curl python3 sha256sum sudo install; do if ! command -v "$cmd" >/dev/null 2>&1; then printf 'Missing required command: %s

' "$cmd" >&2 exit 1 fi done tmpdir="$(mktemp -d)" cleanup() { rm -rf "$tmpdir" } trap cleanup EXIT release_json="$tmpdir/release.json" curl -fsSL --retry 3 "$repo_api" -o "$release_json" mapfile -t release_info < <(python3 - "$release_json" <<'PY' import json import re import sys from pathlib import Path release_path = Path(sys.argv[1]) data = json.loads(release_path.read_text(encoding="utf-8")) assets = data.get("assets") or [] appimages = [ asset for asset in assets if asset.get("name", "").endswith(".AppImage") and "x86_64" in asset.get("name", "") ] if not appimages: print("No x86_64 TeXworks AppImage was found in the latest GitHub release.", file=sys.stderr) sys.exit(1) asset = appimages[0] name = asset.get("name", "") url = asset.get("browser_download_url", "") digest = asset.get("digest", "") if not url: print("The selected AppImage asset does not include a download URL.", file=sys.stderr) sys.exit(1) if not digest.startswith("sha256:"): print("The selected AppImage asset does not include a sha256 digest in the GitHub API.", file=sys.stderr) sys.exit(1) sha256 = digest.split(":", 1)[1] if not re.fullmatch(r"[0-9a-fA-F]{64}", sha256): print("The GitHub API returned an invalid sha256 digest for the AppImage.", file=sys.stderr) sys.exit(1) version = data.get("name") or data.get("tag_name") or "unknown release" print(name) print(url) print(sha256.lower()) print(version) PY ) if [ "${#release_info[@]}" -ne 4 ]; then printf 'Could not parse the TeXworks release metadata.

' >&2 exit 1 fi asset_name="${release_info[0]}" asset_url="${release_info[1]}" asset_sha256="${release_info[2]}" release_name="${release_info[3]}" asset_path="$tmpdir/$asset_name" curl -fL --retry 3 -o "$asset_path" "$asset_url" printf '%s %s

' "$asset_sha256" "$asset_path" | sha256sum -c - chmod 0755 "$asset_path" ( cd "$tmpdir" "./$asset_name" --appimage-extract >/dev/null ) sudo install -d -m 0755 "$install_dir" "$desktop_dir" "$icon_dir" sudo install -m 0755 "$asset_path" "$appimage_path" icon_source="$tmpdir/squashfs-root/usr/share/icons/hicolor/64x64/apps/TeXworks.png" if [ -f "$icon_source" ]; then sudo install -m 0644 "$icon_source" "$icon_path" fi cat > "$tmpdir/texworks-github" <<'EOF' #!/usr/bin/env bash exec /opt/texworks-appimage/TeXworks.AppImage "$@" EOF sudo install -m 0755 "$tmpdir/texworks-github" "$launcher_path" cat > "$tmpdir/texworks-github.desktop" <<'EOF' [Desktop Entry] Type=Application Name=TeXworks (GitHub AppImage) GenericName=LaTeX Editor Comment=Edit, typeset, and preview TeX documents Exec=/usr/local/bin/texworks-github %F Icon=texworks-github Terminal=false MimeType=text/x-tex;application/pdf; Categories=Office;Qt; Keywords=TeX;LaTeX;ConTeXt;XeTeX;PDF;editor; StartupWMClass=org.tug.texworks EOF sudo install -m 0644 "$tmpdir/texworks-github.desktop" "$desktop_path" printf 'Version: %s

Asset: %s

URL: %s

SHA256: %s

' \ "$release_name" "$asset_name" "$asset_url" "$asset_sha256" > "$tmpdir/release.txt" sudo install -m 0644 "$tmpdir/release.txt" "$install_dir/release.txt" script_source="${BASH_SOURCE[0]}" if [ -f "$script_source" ] && [ "$(readlink -f "$script_source")" != "$updater_path" ]; then sudo install -m 0755 "$script_source" "$updater_path" fi sudo update-desktop-database "$desktop_dir" >/dev/null 2>&1 || true sudo gtk-update-icon-cache -q /usr/local/share/icons/hicolor >/dev/null 2>&1 || true printf 'Installed %s from %s

' "$release_name" "$asset_name" printf 'Run TeXworks with: texworks-github

' printf 'Update later with: sudo update-texworks

'

Check the script syntax, run it, and refresh the current shell’s command cache:

bash -n install-texworks-github.sh bash install-texworks-github.sh hash -r

Verify the AppImage release record installed by the helper:

cat /opt/texworks-appimage/release.txt

Check the upstream AppImage version from a terminal inside your Mint desktop session:

texworks-github --version

The version command starts the Qt application far enough to read version metadata, so use a local desktop terminal for that check. The release record command verifies the installed AppImage asset without starting the GUI.

Add LaTeX Compiler Support for the AppImage

The AppImage installs the TeXworks editor only. Install the same recommended TeX Live subset when you want the AppImage build to compile standard LaTeX documents with pdflatex :

sudo apt install texlive-latex-recommended -y

Verify the compiler command:

command -v pdflatex

/usr/bin/pdflatex

Launch TeXworks on Linux Mint

APT and AppImage installs use different terminal commands. Repository and PPA installs use the same APT build command, while the AppImage helper uses its own launcher.

Launch the Repository or PPA Build

texworks

Launch the GitHub AppImage Build

texworks-github

The helper installs a desktop entry named TeXworks (GitHub AppImage) for the applications menu. If the launcher does not appear immediately, close and reopen the menu or start a new desktop session.

Search for TeXworks in the Linux Mint menu and select the launcher.

Use TeXworks for LaTeX Documents

TeXworks keeps the editor and PDF preview close together, which is useful for notes, small papers, and documents where fast compile cycles matter more than a larger project-management interface.

Create a Small TeX File

Create a new document with File, New, then save it with a .tex extension. A minimal test document is enough to confirm the editor and compiler path:

\documentclass{article} \begin{document} Hello from TeXworks on Linux Mint. \end{document}

Compile and Preview the PDF

Click the green play button or press Ctrl+T to typeset the file. TeXworks uses pdflatex by default, then opens the generated PDF in the preview pane when compilation succeeds.

Navigate with SyncTeX

SyncTeX connects source lines to PDF positions. Use Ctrl+Click in the PDF preview to return to the source line, or use Ctrl+Click from the editor to jump toward the matching preview location.

Use TeXworks to choose a LaTeX engine, pick a template, review details, and open a new document.

Update TeXworks on Linux Mint

Update TeXworks with the tool that owns your install method. APT updates the repository and PPA builds, while the AppImage helper manages only the GitHub AppImage install.

Update Repository or PPA TeXworks

sudo apt update sudo apt install --only-upgrade texworks -y

Update the GitHub AppImage

The helper installed during the AppImage method repeats the release lookup, download, digest verification, desktop-entry refresh, and replacement workflow:

sudo update-texworks

Remove TeXworks from Linux Mint

Use the removal path that matches the package source you installed. Removing TeXworks does not remove your .tex documents. If you added the PPA, remove its APT source after removing the package.

Remove the APT Package

sudo apt remove texworks texworks-help-en -y

Confirm that the package is no longer installed:

dpkg -l texworks | grep '^ii' || echo "texworks not installed"

texworks not installed

If you installed texlive-latex-recommended only for TeXworks and no longer need local LaTeX compilation tools, remove that package separately after checking that no other editor or workflow depends on it:

sudo apt remove texlive-latex-recommended -y

Remove the TeXworks PPA Source

If you added the TeXworks stable PPA and no longer want that package source on the system, remove it after uninstalling the PPA package:

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:texworks/stable -y sudo apt update

Confirm that APT has returned to the Mint and Ubuntu base repositories and that no TeXworks PPA source or keyring file remains:

apt-cache policy texworks find /etc/apt/sources.list.d /etc/apt/keyrings -maxdepth 1 \ \( -iname '*texworks*' -o -iname '*A98D4ED8D23202763CA304071DA52140DFAAA8E5*' \) -print

The policy output should no longer list ppa.launchpadcontent.net/texworks/stable . The find command should print nothing when the PPA source and keyring files are gone.

Remove the GitHub AppImage Install

The AppImage method created files under /opt/texworks-appimage , /usr/local/bin , and /usr/local/share . Remove those article-owned files:

This cleanup deletes the GitHub AppImage install, helper command, desktop launcher, and icon created by the AppImage method. Close TeXworks first; your separate .tex documents are not removed by these paths.

sudo rm -rf /opt/texworks-appimage sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/texworks-github /usr/local/bin/update-texworks sudo rm -f /usr/local/share/applications/texworks-github.desktop sudo rm -f /usr/local/share/icons/hicolor/64x64/apps/texworks-github.png sudo update-desktop-database /usr/local/share/applications >/dev/null 2>&1 || true sudo gtk-update-icon-cache -q /usr/local/share/icons/hicolor >/dev/null 2>&1 || true

Check for leftover AppImage files:

remaining=0 for path in \ /opt/texworks-appimage \ /usr/local/bin/texworks-github \ /usr/local/bin/update-texworks \ /usr/local/share/applications/texworks-github.desktop \ /usr/local/share/icons/hicolor/64x64/apps/texworks-github.png; do if [ -e "$path" ]; then printf 'Still present: %s

' "$path" remaining=1 fi done [ "$remaining" -eq 0 ] && printf 'TeXworks AppImage files removed.

'

TeXworks AppImage files removed.

Leave libxcb-cursor0 and the FUSE package in place unless you know no other AppImage or Qt desktop application uses them.

Troubleshoot TeXworks on Linux Mint

Start with the symptom that matches your install method, then rerun the verification command after applying the fix.

Fix pdflatex Not Found Errors

If TeXworks opens but cannot compile the document, the editor usually cannot find the LaTeX compiler. Check the compiler path first:

command -v pdflatex

If the command prints nothing, install the recommended TeX Live package and check again:

sudo apt install texlive-latex-recommended -y command -v pdflatex

Fix TeXworks PPA Candidate Problems

If the PPA install still selects the older repository package, inspect the package source and the generated source file:

apt-cache policy texworks grep -RIn 'texworks/stable' /etc/apt/sources.list.d

Mint 22.x should use a noble PPA entry, and Mint 21.x should use a jammy PPA entry. If the PPA source is missing or points at the wrong base, remove and add the PPA again so Linux Mint regenerates the source file:

if grep -Rql 'texworks/stable' /etc/apt/sources.list.d; then sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:texworks/stable -y fi sudo add-apt-repository ppa:texworks/stable -y sudo apt update apt-cache policy texworks

Fix AppImage Qt Platform Plugin Errors

If the AppImage exits with an XCB platform plugin error, first confirm the command is running inside a graphical desktop session. A blank display value means the shell is not connected to Cinnamon, Xfce, or MATE:

printf '%s

' "$DISPLAY"

If the command prints nothing, open a terminal from the Linux Mint applications menu and run the TeXworks command again there before installing more packages.

If the command prints a display such as :0 and the error mentions xcb-cursor0 or libxcb-cursor0 , reinstall the Qt XCB cursor dependency and retry the desktop-session version check:

sudo apt install libxcb-cursor0 -y texworks-github --version

If the error mentions FUSE instead, reinstall the matching FUSE2 compatibility package:

if apt-cache policy libfuse2t64 | grep -q 'Candidate: [0-9]'; then sudo apt install libfuse2t64 -y else sudo apt install libfuse2 -y fi

Fix GitHub Download or Digest Failures

A download failure usually points to network access, DNS, GitHub availability, or an interrupted transfer. Check that the release API is reachable before rerunning the helper:

curl -fsI https://api.github.com/repos/TeXworks/texworks/releases/latest

If the check returns a DNS error, the troubleshooting path in fix curl could not resolve host errors can help separate local resolver problems from an upstream outage. If checksum verification fails during the first install, rerun bash install-texworks-github.sh from the directory where you saved the script. If the AppImage method was already installed, use sudo update-texworks instead so the helper fetches a fresh temporary copy and rechecks the current GitHub asset digest.

Fix a Missing AppImage Menu Launcher

If texworks-github works from a terminal but the menu entry is missing, refresh the desktop database and reopen the applications menu:

sudo update-desktop-database /usr/local/share/applications >/dev/null 2>&1 || true sudo gtk-update-icon-cache -q /usr/local/share/icons/hicolor >/dev/null 2>&1 || true

Conclusion

TeXworks is ready on Linux Mint from the low-maintenance repository package, the newer APT-managed stable PPA, or the current upstream GitHub AppImage. Keep the matching update command in mind, add the TeX Live packages when local compilation matters, and use the SyncTeX preview workflow for quick movement between source lines and rendered PDF output.