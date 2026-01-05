Google Antigravity is an agentic development platform from Google that integrates AI-powered code editing with autonomous agents for complex development workflows. The platform features a Manager Surface for orchestrating multiple agents that operate independently across your editor, terminal, and browser. Additionally, Antigravity supports several AI models including Gemini 3 Pro, Gemini 3 Flash, Claude Sonnet 4.5, Claude Opus 4.5 (Thinking), and GPT-OSS 120B. These agents can write code, execute tests, capture screenshots, and produce verifiable deliverables called Artifacts.
This guide demonstrates how to install Google Antigravity on Fedora Linux using Google’s official RPM repository. You’ll configure the repository, install the application, launch Antigravity, manage updates, and remove the installation when needed.
Install Google Antigravity via Official RPM Repository
Update System Packages
Before installing Google Antigravity, refresh your system packages to avoid dependency conflicts. Fedora uses DNF as its package manager, and the
--refresh flag forces metadata synchronization with the repositories.
To begin, run the following command in your terminal:
sudo dnf upgrade --refresh
This command simultaneously updates your package cache and upgrades any outdated packages. Once the process completes, your system is ready for the repository configuration.
Add Google Antigravity Repository
Next, create the repository configuration file that tells DNF where to find Antigravity packages. Fedora stores repository definitions in
/etc/yum.repos.d/ using INI-style configuration files.
Create the repository file with the following command:
sudo tee /etc/yum.repos.d/antigravity.repo <<EOF
[antigravity-rpm]
name=Antigravity RPM Repository
baseurl=https://us-central1-yum.pkg.dev/projects/antigravity-auto-updater-dev/antigravity-rpm
enabled=1
gpgcheck=0
EOF
The repository configuration defines three key parameters:
baseurl points to Google’s package server,
enabled=1 activates the repository immediately, and
gpgcheck=0 disables signature verification since Google’s repository currently does not sign its metadata.
The Google Antigravity RPM repository provides universal packages compatible with all current Fedora releases. The commands in this guide work identically regardless of your specific Fedora version.
Refresh Package Cache
After adding the repository, rebuild the package metadata cache so DNF recognizes the new source:
sudo dnf makecache
The output confirms the repository was fetched successfully:
Updating and loading repositories: Repositories loaded. Metadata cache created.
Verify Repository Configuration
Before proceeding with installation, confirm that DNF recognizes the newly added repository:
dnf repolist --all | grep -i antigravity
The output shows the repository is now enabled:
antigravity-rpm Antigravity RPM Repository enabled
Additionally, check the package information to verify availability:
dnf info antigravity
DNF displays package details including the version and download size:
Available packages Name : antigravity Version : 1.13.3 Release : 1766180845.el8 Architecture : x86_64 Download size : 173.1 MiB Installed size : 699.7 MiB Repository : antigravity-rpm Summary : Experience liftoff License : MIT Description : Google Antigravity - Experience liftoff Vendor : Google LLC
The version number shown above reflects the latest release at the time of writing. Your output will display the current version available when you run this command.
Install Google Antigravity
With the repository configured and verified, install Google Antigravity:
sudo dnf install antigravity
DNF downloads and installs the package along with any required dependencies. The package download is approximately 175 MB, so the process may take a moment depending on your connection speed. You may see a message about skipped OpenPGP checks since the repository does not currently provide signed packages.
Verify Installation
After installation completes, verify that the package installed successfully:
rpm -q antigravity
The output confirms a successful installation:
antigravity-1.13.3-1766180845.el8.x86_64
Alternatively, confirm the binary is accessible in your path:
which antigravity
This confirms the binary location:
/usr/bin/antigravity
Launching Google Antigravity
Launch from Terminal
After completing the installation, you can launch Google Antigravity directly from the terminal:
antigravity
On first launch, Antigravity opens to the Editor View, where you can write code with AI-powered tab completions and inline commands. Meanwhile, the Manager Surface, accessible from the application menu, lets you spawn and orchestrate autonomous agents for complex tasks.
Launch from Applications Menu
Alternatively, launch Google Antigravity using Fedora’s graphical interface:
- First, open Activities by clicking in the top left corner of the screen. This opens a dashboard with commonly used applications and an overview of your workspaces.
- Then, select Show Applications, represented by a grid or ‘nine dots’ icon at the bottom of the dock on the left.
- Next, type “Antigravity” in the search bar. The Google Antigravity icon appears as you type.
- Finally, click the icon to launch the application.
Getting Started with Antigravity
Google Antigravity provides two primary interfaces for development work:
Editor View
- AI-powered code editor with tab completions and inline commands
- Familiar IDE experience for hands-on coding
- Synchronous workflow for traditional development tasks
Manager Surface
- Dedicated interface for spawning and orchestrating autonomous agents
- Agents work asynchronously across editor, terminal, and browser
- Generates Artifacts (screenshots, task lists, implementation plans) for verification
Agents in Antigravity can autonomously handle multi-step tasks such as writing code for a feature, launching the application in the terminal, and using the browser to test that the component works correctly. As a result, you can review progress through Artifacts rather than scrolling through logs, and leave feedback directly on Artifacts for the agent to incorporate.
Updating Google Antigravity
When using the DNF installation method, Google Antigravity updates arrive through Fedora’s standard package update process. To update all packages including Antigravity, run:
sudo dnf upgrade --refresh
This command refreshes repository metadata and upgrades all packages to their latest versions. However, if you prefer to update only Google Antigravity specifically:
sudo dnf upgrade antigravity
DNF checks the repository for updates and installs the latest version if one is available. For automated security updates on Fedora, consider installing dnf-automatic to keep your system up to date without manual intervention.
Remove Google Antigravity
Uninstall Google Antigravity
If you installed Google Antigravity via DNF, use the following command to uninstall it:
sudo dnf remove antigravity
Confirm removal by typing
y and pressing Enter when prompted. Fedora enables
clean_requirements_on_remove by default, so DNF automatically removes unused dependencies during this process.
Remove Repository Configuration
Next, remove the repository configuration file to stop future update checks:
sudo rm /etc/yum.repos.d/antigravity.repo
After removing the repository file, refresh the package cache to confirm the change:
sudo dnf makecache
Verify the package is no longer available by checking DNF’s information:
dnf info antigravity
After removing the repository, the output confirms the package is unavailable:
No matching packages to list
This confirms you removed the repository successfully and DNF no longer offers Antigravity packages.
Remove User Data
The following command permanently deletes your Google Antigravity settings, extensions, and cached data. If you want to preserve your configuration for future reinstallation, back up the directory first:
cp -r ~/.antigravity ~/antigravity-backup.
After uninstalling Google Antigravity, you can optionally remove the user data directory that contains settings, extensions, and cache. Antigravity stores all user data in a single directory in your home folder:
rm -rf ~/.antigravity
Troubleshooting Common Issues
Repository Connection Errors
If
dnf makecache fails to connect to the Antigravity repository, first verify your network connectivity. Then check that the repository file was created correctly:
cat /etc/yum.repos.d/antigravity.repo
The output should show the complete repository configuration with the baseurl pointing to Google’s package server. If the file is empty or malformed, recreate it using the heredoc command from the installation section.
Application Fails to Launch
If Antigravity fails to start, check for error messages by launching from the terminal:
antigravity 2>&1 | head -50
Common causes include missing graphics drivers or display server issues. Ensure your system has working GPU drivers installed. For NVIDIA graphics, see our guide on installing NVIDIA drivers on Fedora.
Closing Thoughts
This guide covered adding Google’s official RPM repository, installing Antigravity with its dependencies, and configuring your Fedora system for agentic development. Updates arrive automatically through DNF, and the troubleshooting section addresses common issues. For a complementary development setup, consider installing Docker on Fedora for containerized workflows. Additionally, review our DNF5 install examples to better understand Fedora’s package management capabilities.
Official Resources
- Google Developers Blog Announcement: Official launch announcement with platform overview
- Antigravity Getting Started Guide: Official documentation for initial setup and configuration
- Antigravity Blog: Latest news, updates, and feature announcements
- Antigravity Support: Official support resources and troubleshooting
- r/google_antigravity: Community discussions, tips, and user support