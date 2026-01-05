Google Antigravity is an agentic development platform from Google that integrates AI-powered code editing with autonomous agents for complex development workflows. The platform features a Manager Surface for orchestrating multiple agents that operate independently across your editor, terminal, and browser. Additionally, Antigravity supports several AI models including Gemini 3 Pro, Gemini 3 Flash, Claude Sonnet 4.5, Claude Opus 4.5 (Thinking), and GPT-OSS 120B. These agents can write code, execute tests, capture screenshots, and produce verifiable deliverables called Artifacts.

This guide demonstrates how to install Google Antigravity on Fedora Linux using Google’s official RPM repository. You’ll configure the repository, install the application, launch Antigravity, manage updates, and remove the installation when needed.

Install Google Antigravity via Official RPM Repository

Update System Packages

Before installing Google Antigravity, refresh your system packages to avoid dependency conflicts. Fedora uses DNF as its package manager, and the --refresh flag forces metadata synchronization with the repositories.

To begin, run the following command in your terminal:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

This command simultaneously updates your package cache and upgrades any outdated packages. Once the process completes, your system is ready for the repository configuration.

Add Google Antigravity Repository

Next, create the repository configuration file that tells DNF where to find Antigravity packages. Fedora stores repository definitions in /etc/yum.repos.d/ using INI-style configuration files.

Create the repository file with the following command:

sudo tee /etc/yum.repos.d/antigravity.repo <<EOF [antigravity-rpm] name=Antigravity RPM Repository baseurl=https://us-central1-yum.pkg.dev/projects/antigravity-auto-updater-dev/antigravity-rpm enabled=1 gpgcheck=0 EOF

The repository configuration defines three key parameters: baseurl points to Google’s package server, enabled=1 activates the repository immediately, and gpgcheck=0 disables signature verification since Google’s repository currently does not sign its metadata.

The Google Antigravity RPM repository provides universal packages compatible with all current Fedora releases. The commands in this guide work identically regardless of your specific Fedora version.

Refresh Package Cache

After adding the repository, rebuild the package metadata cache so DNF recognizes the new source:

sudo dnf makecache

The output confirms the repository was fetched successfully:

Updating and loading repositories: Repositories loaded. Metadata cache created.

Verify Repository Configuration

Before proceeding with installation, confirm that DNF recognizes the newly added repository:

dnf repolist --all | grep -i antigravity

The output shows the repository is now enabled:

antigravity-rpm Antigravity RPM Repository enabled

Additionally, check the package information to verify availability:

dnf info antigravity

DNF displays package details including the version and download size:

Available packages Name : antigravity Version : 1.13.3 Release : 1766180845.el8 Architecture : x86_64 Download size : 173.1 MiB Installed size : 699.7 MiB Repository : antigravity-rpm Summary : Experience liftoff License : MIT Description : Google Antigravity - Experience liftoff Vendor : Google LLC

The version number shown above reflects the latest release at the time of writing. Your output will display the current version available when you run this command.

Install Google Antigravity

With the repository configured and verified, install Google Antigravity:

sudo dnf install antigravity

DNF downloads and installs the package along with any required dependencies. The package download is approximately 175 MB, so the process may take a moment depending on your connection speed. You may see a message about skipped OpenPGP checks since the repository does not currently provide signed packages.

Verify Installation

After installation completes, verify that the package installed successfully:

rpm -q antigravity

The output confirms a successful installation:

antigravity-1.13.3-1766180845.el8.x86_64

Alternatively, confirm the binary is accessible in your path:

which antigravity

This confirms the binary location:

/usr/bin/antigravity

Launching Google Antigravity

Launch from Terminal

After completing the installation, you can launch Google Antigravity directly from the terminal:

antigravity

On first launch, Antigravity opens to the Editor View, where you can write code with AI-powered tab completions and inline commands. Meanwhile, the Manager Surface, accessible from the application menu, lets you spawn and orchestrate autonomous agents for complex tasks.

Launch from Applications Menu

Alternatively, launch Google Antigravity using Fedora’s graphical interface:

First, open Activities by clicking in the top left corner of the screen. This opens a dashboard with commonly used applications and an overview of your workspaces. Then, select Show Applications, represented by a grid or ‘nine dots’ icon at the bottom of the dock on the left. Next, type “Antigravity” in the search bar. The Google Antigravity icon appears as you type. Finally, click the icon to launch the application.

Search for Antigravity in the Activities menu to launch the application from the graphical interface

Getting Started with Antigravity

Google Antigravity provides two primary interfaces for development work:

Antigravity launches successfully showing the welcome screen with Open Folder, Agent Manager, and Clone Repository options

Editor View

AI-powered code editor with tab completions and inline commands

Familiar IDE experience for hands-on coding

Synchronous workflow for traditional development tasks

Manager Surface

Dedicated interface for spawning and orchestrating autonomous agents

Agents work asynchronously across editor, terminal, and browser

Generates Artifacts (screenshots, task lists, implementation plans) for verification

Agents in Antigravity can autonomously handle multi-step tasks such as writing code for a feature, launching the application in the terminal, and using the browser to test that the component works correctly. As a result, you can review progress through Artifacts rather than scrolling through logs, and leave feedback directly on Artifacts for the agent to incorporate.

Updating Google Antigravity

When using the DNF installation method, Google Antigravity updates arrive through Fedora’s standard package update process. To update all packages including Antigravity, run:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

This command refreshes repository metadata and upgrades all packages to their latest versions. However, if you prefer to update only Google Antigravity specifically:

sudo dnf upgrade antigravity

DNF checks the repository for updates and installs the latest version if one is available. For automated security updates on Fedora, consider installing dnf-automatic to keep your system up to date without manual intervention.

Remove Google Antigravity

Uninstall Google Antigravity

If you installed Google Antigravity via DNF, use the following command to uninstall it:

sudo dnf remove antigravity

Confirm removal by typing y and pressing Enter when prompted. Fedora enables clean_requirements_on_remove by default, so DNF automatically removes unused dependencies during this process.

Remove Repository Configuration

Next, remove the repository configuration file to stop future update checks:

sudo rm /etc/yum.repos.d/antigravity.repo

After removing the repository file, refresh the package cache to confirm the change:

sudo dnf makecache

Verify the package is no longer available by checking DNF’s information:

dnf info antigravity

After removing the repository, the output confirms the package is unavailable:

No matching packages to list

This confirms you removed the repository successfully and DNF no longer offers Antigravity packages.

Remove User Data

The following command permanently deletes your Google Antigravity settings, extensions, and cached data. If you want to preserve your configuration for future reinstallation, back up the directory first: cp -r ~/.antigravity ~/antigravity-backup .

After uninstalling Google Antigravity, you can optionally remove the user data directory that contains settings, extensions, and cache. Antigravity stores all user data in a single directory in your home folder:

rm -rf ~/.antigravity

Troubleshooting Common Issues

Repository Connection Errors

If dnf makecache fails to connect to the Antigravity repository, first verify your network connectivity. Then check that the repository file was created correctly:

cat /etc/yum.repos.d/antigravity.repo

The output should show the complete repository configuration with the baseurl pointing to Google’s package server. If the file is empty or malformed, recreate it using the heredoc command from the installation section.

Application Fails to Launch

If Antigravity fails to start, check for error messages by launching from the terminal:

antigravity 2>&1 | head -50

Common causes include missing graphics drivers or display server issues. Ensure your system has working GPU drivers installed. For NVIDIA graphics, see our guide on installing NVIDIA drivers on Fedora.

Closing Thoughts

This guide covered adding Google’s official RPM repository, installing Antigravity with its dependencies, and configuring your Fedora system for agentic development. Updates arrive automatically through DNF, and the troubleshooting section addresses common issues. For a complementary development setup, consider installing Docker on Fedora for containerized workflows. Additionally, review our DNF5 install examples to better understand Fedora’s package management capabilities.

