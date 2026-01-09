How to Install Krita on Linux Mint

Krita is a free, open-source digital painting application designed for illustrators, concept artists, comic creators, and texture artists. Whether you need to sketch character concepts, create detailed illustrations, design game textures, or produce frame-by-frame animations, Krita provides professional-grade tools without subscription fees. By completing this guide, you will have Krita installed on your Linux Mint system with verified functionality and knowledge of how to manage updates and removal.

Choose Your Krita Installation Method

Linux Mint offers three primary ways to install Krita, each with distinct advantages. The default APT repository provides stability and integration with system updates, Flatpak delivers the latest features in a sandboxed environment, and AppImage offers a portable, self-contained package directly from the Krita Foundation.

Method Channel Version Updates Best For APT Package Manager Ubuntu Repos Distribution default Automatic via system updates Most users who prefer distro-tested packages Flatpak Flathub Latest stable Automatic via Flatpak updates Users who want newer features with sandboxing AppImage Krita.org Latest stable Manual download required Portable installation without system changes

For most users, the APT method is recommended because it integrates seamlessly with Linux Mint’s update manager and requires no additional configuration. Choose Flatpak if you need the latest Krita release with automatic updates, or AppImage if you prefer a portable installation that does not modify your system.

Install Krita via APT Package Manager

The APT method installs Krita from Ubuntu’s repositories, which Linux Mint uses as its package base. This approach provides a stable, tested version that receives security updates through your normal system update process.

Update Package Index

First, refresh your package index to ensure you receive the latest available version. This step also downloads current security patches for existing packages.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Install Krita and Language Packs

Next, install Krita along with its localization package, which provides translations for the interface in multiple languages:

sudo apt install krita krita-l10n

Here, the krita package contains the main application, while krita-l10n includes language translations. If you only need English, you can omit the localization package, since it adds minimal disk space.

Verify APT Installation

Once installation completes, confirm Krita is accessible by checking its version:

krita_version

Expected output on Linux Mint 21.x:

5.0.2

Expected output on Linux Mint 22.x:

5.2.2

Linux Mint 22.x (based on Ubuntu 24.04) provides Krita 5.2.x with newer brush engines and performance improvements. Linux Mint 21.x (based on Ubuntu 22.04) includes Krita 5.0.x, which remains fully functional for most workflows. If you need specific features from newer releases, consider the Flatpak method instead.

Install Krita via Flatpak

Flatpak provides the latest stable Krita release directly from the developers, independent of your Linux Mint version. This method runs Krita in a sandboxed environment, which can improve security but may require additional permissions for file access.

Verify Flathub Repository

Linux Mint includes Flatpak with Flathub enabled by default. First, verify the repository is configured:

flatpak remotes

You should see flathub in the output. However, if Flathub is missing, add it with:

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Install Krita from Flathub

Once Flathub is configured, install Krita system-wide so all users on the machine can access it:

sudo flatpak install flathub org.kde.krita -y

Here, the -y flag automatically confirms the installation, which then downloads Krita and its required KDE runtime dependencies. This process may take several minutes depending on your connection speed.

Verify Flatpak Installation

Finally, confirm the Flatpak installation succeeded by listing installed applications:

flatpak list --app | grep -i krita

Expected output:

Krita org.kde.krita 5.2.14 stable system

Note that the version number reflects the current Flathub release at the time of installation.

Install Krita via AppImage

The Krita Foundation provides an official AppImage that bundles the application with all its dependencies. This format runs without installation and does not modify your system, making it ideal for testing new versions or maintaining multiple Krita versions simultaneously.

Download the AppImage

First, create a directory for AppImage files and download the latest Krita release:

mkdir -p ~/Applications cd ~/Applications wget https://download.kde.org/stable/krita/5.2.14/krita-5.2.14-x86_64.AppImage

Check the official Krita download page for the latest version number and update the URL accordingly. The version in this guide (5.2.14) was current at the time of writing.

Make the AppImage Executable

Next, AppImage files require execute permissions before they can run:

chmod +x krita-5.2.14-x86_64.AppImage

Install FUSE Dependency

Additionally, AppImages require FUSE (Filesystem in Userspace) to run. Linux Mint includes FUSE by default, but if you encounter errors about missing libfuse, install the compatibility library. Note that the package name differs by version:

On Linux Mint 21.x:

sudo apt install libfuse2

On Linux Mint 22.x:

sudo apt install libfuse2t64

Run Krita

Once configured, launch Krita directly from the AppImage:

~/Applications/krita-5.2.14-x86_64.AppImage

Optional: Create Desktop Integration

To add Krita to your applications menu for easier access, create a desktop entry file:

cat <<EOF > ~/.local/share/applications/krita-appimage.desktop [Desktop Entry] Name=Krita (AppImage) Exec=$HOME/Applications/krita-5.2.14-x86_64.AppImage Icon=krita Type=Application Categories=Graphics;2DGraphics;RasterGraphics; Comment=Digital Painting Application EOF

After creating the desktop entry, Krita appears in your applications menu under the Graphics category. You may need to log out and back in for the menu entry to appear.

Verify AppImage Installation

Finally, confirm the AppImage works by checking the version:

~/Applications/krita-5.2.14-x86_64.AppImage --version

Expected output:

krita 5.2.14

Launch Krita

After installation, you can launch Krita from the terminal or through the graphical applications menu.

Launch from Terminal

If you installed Krita via APT, simply run:

krita

Alternatively, Flatpak installations require the full application ID:

flatpak run org.kde.krita

With AppImage installations, execute the AppImage file directly:

~/Applications/krita-5.2.14-x86_64.AppImage

Running Krita from the terminal is particularly useful for debugging, since error messages appear directly in your terminal window.

Launch from Applications Menu

Open the applications menu and navigate to Graphics, then select Krita. Alternatively, search for “Krita” in the menu search bar. Both APT and Flatpak installations create desktop entries automatically. AppImage installations appear in the menu only if you completed the optional desktop entry step.

Locate and launch Krita from the Graphics category in your Linux Mint applications menu.

Getting Started with Krita

Once Krita launches, you can begin creating immediately. The following tips help you work efficiently from the start.

Essential Keyboard Shortcuts

Krita uses keyboard shortcuts extensively to speed up your workflow. Notably, these shortcuts work across all installation methods:

B activates the Brush Tool for painting

activates the Brush Tool for painting E switches to the Eraser Tool

switches to the Eraser Tool Ctrl+Z undoes your last action

undoes your last action Ctrl+Shift+Z redoes an undone action

redoes an undone action Spacebar (hold) enables canvas panning

(hold) enables canvas panning Ctrl+T activates the Transform Tool

activates the Transform Tool Tab toggles canvas-only mode, hiding all panels

Additionally, you can customize these shortcuts through Settings > Configure Krita > Keyboard Shortcuts.

Workspace Customization

Krita’s interface adapts to different workflows. Use the Window menu to access preset workspaces optimized for painting, animation, or minimal distraction. You can also create custom workspaces by arranging dockers (panels) to your preference, then saving the layout through Window > Workspace > New Workspace.

Similarly, to change the interface color theme, navigate to Settings > Themes and select from available options including dark, light, and high-contrast themes.

File Format Recommendations

For best results, save your working files in Krita’s native .kra format, which preserves all layer data, masks, and project settings. When sharing or printing, export to standard formats like PNG, JPEG, or PSD. Notably, Krita maintains excellent PSD compatibility for collaboration with Adobe Photoshop users.

Krita’s default workspace showing the toolbar, brush presets, and layer panel ready for digital painting.

Keeping Krita updated ensures you receive bug fixes, security patches, and new features.

Update APT Installation

APT-installed Krita updates automatically through Linux Mint’s Update Manager. However, to manually check for updates:

sudo apt update && sudo apt install --only-upgrade krita

This command refreshes your package index and upgrades only Krita if a newer version is available.

Update Flatpak Installation

Flatpak applications update independently from system packages. Update all Flatpak applications including Krita with:

sudo flatpak update

Alternatively, to update only Krita:

sudo flatpak update org.kde.krita

For detailed guidance on managing Flatpak updates on Linux Mint, see our Flatpak upgrade guide.

Update AppImage Installation

Unlike APT and Flatpak, AppImages do not update automatically. Instead, download the new version from the Krita download page and replace the old file:

cd ~/Applications rm krita-*-x86_64.AppImage wget https://download.kde.org/stable/krita/VERSION/krita-VERSION-x86_64.AppImage chmod +x krita-*-x86_64.AppImage

Remember to replace VERSION with the new version number. Additionally, if you created a desktop entry, update the Exec line to match the new filename.

Remove Krita

If you need to uninstall Krita, follow the instructions matching your installation method.

Remove APT Installation

First, remove Krita and its localization package, then clean up orphaned dependencies:

sudo apt remove krita krita-l10n sudo apt autoremove

Alternatively, to also remove the system configuration file at /etc/xdg/kritarc , use purge instead:

sudo apt purge krita

Note that the autoremove command removes packages that were installed as dependencies but are no longer needed.

Remove Flatpak Installation

To remove the Flatpak version of Krita, run:

sudo flatpak uninstall org.kde.krita

Afterward, clean up unused Flatpak runtimes that were installed as dependencies:

sudo flatpak uninstall --unused

Remove AppImage Installation

Removing an AppImage is straightforward since it does not install files across your system. Delete the AppImage file and the desktop entry if you created one:

rm ~/Applications/krita-5.2.14-x86_64.AppImage rm ~/.local/share/applications/krita-appimage.desktop

Remove User Configuration Data

The following commands permanently delete your Krita settings, custom brushes, palettes, and any saved workspaces. If you want to preserve these for a future reinstallation, back up the directories first.

For APT and AppImage installations, Krita stores user data in your home directory:

rm -rf ~/.local/share/krita rm -f ~/.config/kritarc rm -f ~/.config/kritadisplayrc

In contrast, for Flatpak installations, user data resides in the Flatpak sandbox directory:

rm -rf ~/.var/app/org.kde.krita

Verify Removal

Finally, confirm Krita is no longer installed:

which krita

If Krita was successfully removed, this command produces no output. For Flatpak, also verify with:

flatpak list --app | grep -i krita

In either case, an empty result confirms complete removal.

Troubleshooting

Krita Fails to Start

If Krita crashes immediately or fails to launch, run it from the terminal to see error messages:

krita 2>&1 | head -20

Common causes include missing OpenGL drivers or corrupted configuration files. If you see OpenGL-related errors, ensure your graphics drivers are properly installed. For NVIDIA GPUs, see our NVIDIA driver installation guide to configure proprietary drivers that provide full OpenGL support. To reset Krita’s configuration without losing custom brushes:

mv ~/.config/kritarc ~/.config/kritarc.backup mv ~/.config/kritadisplayrc ~/.config/kritadisplayrc.backup

After making these changes, launch Krita again. If the issue resolves, gradually restore settings from your backup files.

Flatpak Cannot Access Files

Because Flatpak applications run in a sandbox with limited filesystem access, Krita may not be able to open files from certain directories. To fix this, grant additional permissions:

flatpak override --user --filesystem=home org.kde.krita

This command grants Krita access to your entire home directory. For more restrictive access, specify individual paths like --filesystem=/path/to/folder .

Tablet or Stylus Not Detected

If your drawing tablet lacks pressure sensitivity, first verify that your tablet drivers are installed. Most Wacom tablets work with the xserver-xorg-input-wacom driver:

sudo apt install xserver-xorg-input-wacom

After installing or updating tablet drivers, restart your session for changes to take effect.

Conclusion

You now have Krita installed on Linux Mint with a verified working configuration. The APT method provides stable integration with system updates, Flatpak offers automatic access to the latest features, and AppImage provides a portable option that works independently of your package manager. With Krita’s brush engines, layer management, and animation tools at your disposal, you can create digital artwork ranging from quick sketches to polished illustrations. For additional resources, visit the official Krita website which includes tutorials, brush packs, and community forums.