How to Install Microsoft Fonts on Linux Mint

When you open a Microsoft Word document on Linux and the formatting looks wrong, missing fonts are usually the cause. Microsoft fonts like Arial, Times New Roman, and Verdana are proprietary, so Linux Mint does not include them by default. This creates problems when viewing documents shared from Windows users, browsing websites designed with Microsoft fonts, or collaborating on files that require specific typefaces. This guide walks through installing the Microsoft Core Fonts package on Linux Mint 21.x or 22.x, and optionally the modern ClearType fonts like Calibri, giving you complete font compatibility for documents and web browsing.

What Fonts Does This Package Include?

The ttf-mscorefonts-installer package downloads and installs the original Microsoft Core Fonts for the Web collection. Microsoft released these fonts in the late 1990s for free redistribution, and they remain widely used in documents and websites today. The package includes the following typefaces:

Arial and Arial Black : sans-serif fonts commonly used in business documents

and : sans-serif fonts commonly used in business documents Times New Roman : the standard serif font for academic papers and formal documents

: the standard serif font for academic papers and formal documents Verdana : a sans-serif font designed for screen readability

: a sans-serif font designed for screen readability Georgia : a serif font optimized for web display

: a serif font optimized for web display Courier New : a monospace font for code and technical documents

: a monospace font for code and technical documents Trebuchet MS : a sans-serif font popular in presentations

: a sans-serif font popular in presentations Comic Sans MS : an informal sans-serif font

: an informal sans-serif font Impact : a heavy sans-serif display font

: a heavy sans-serif display font Andale Mono : a monospace font for technical use

: a monospace font for technical use Webdings: a symbol font for web graphics

This package does not include newer Microsoft fonts like Calibri, Cambria, or Consolas. If you need these modern typefaces for document compatibility, see the Install Modern Microsoft Fonts section below.

Before installing any new packages, refresh your package index to ensure you have the latest version information. Open a terminal from the applications menu and run the following command:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

This command updates your package list and upgrades any existing packages that have newer versions available. Running updates first prevents potential dependency conflicts during installation.

Install Microsoft Core Fonts on Linux Mint

The ttf-mscorefonts-installer package is available in Ubuntu’s multiverse repository, which Linux Mint enables by default. Install the package with the following command:

sudo apt install ttf-mscorefonts-installer

Accept the Microsoft EULA

During installation, a dialog appears requiring you to accept the Microsoft End User License Agreement (EULA). This is a legal requirement because Microsoft owns these fonts and permits their use only under specific terms. Use the Tab key to navigate to the “OK” button and press Enter. On the following screen, navigate to “Yes” and press Enter to accept the license agreement.

The installer displays the Microsoft End-User License Agreement. Press Tab to highlight Ok and Enter to continue.

Select Yes to accept the license terms and proceed with the font installation. Selecting No cancels the process.

After accepting the EULA, the installer downloads the font files from SourceForge mirrors and installs them to /usr/share/fonts/truetype/msttcorefonts/ . This process may take a minute depending on your internet connection speed.

Verify the Font Installation

Once installation completes, verify that the fonts are available on your system. The fc-list command queries the font cache and displays installed fonts. Run the following command to check for Arial:

fc-list | grep -i arial

If the installation succeeded, you should see output similar to this:

/usr/share/fonts/truetype/msttcorefonts/Arial.ttf: Arial:style=Regular /usr/share/fonts/truetype/msttcorefonts/arialbd.ttf: Arial:style=Bold /usr/share/fonts/truetype/msttcorefonts/Arial_Italic.ttf: Arial:style=Italic /usr/share/fonts/truetype/msttcorefonts/Arial_Bold_Italic.ttf: Arial:style=Bold Italic /usr/share/fonts/truetype/msttcorefonts/ariblk.ttf: Arial Black:style=Regular

You can also verify Times New Roman with:

fc-list | grep -i "times new roman"

Verify Fonts in Applications

To confirm the fonts work in graphical applications, open LibreOffice Writer or the Fonts application from your menu. In LibreOffice, click the font dropdown and search for “Arial” or “Times New Roman” to verify they appear in the font list.

Open the Fonts application from the menu to browse and visually verify the installed Microsoft fonts.

In the Fonts application, use the search function to find specific fonts by name. If you can locate Arial and Times New Roman, the installation completed successfully and the fonts are ready for use across all applications.

After installation, search for Arial in the Fonts application to verify all font variants installed correctly.

Times New Roman appears with all style variants after successful Microsoft fonts installation.

Troubleshooting Common Issues

If you encounter problems during or after installation, the following solutions address the most common issues.

Fonts Not Appearing in Applications

If fonts do not appear in applications after installation, the font cache may need refreshing. Run the following command to rebuild the cache:

sudo fc-cache -f -v

The -f flag forces a cache rebuild even if files appear unchanged, and -v provides verbose output so you can see which directories are being scanned. After running this command, restart any applications that need to use the fonts.

Font Download Failed During Installation

The installer downloads fonts from SourceForge mirrors. If your network blocks these connections or the mirrors are temporarily unavailable, the installation may fail. To retry the download, reconfigure the package:

sudo dpkg-reconfigure ttf-mscorefonts-installer

This command re-runs the font download process without reinstalling the entire package. If downloads continue to fail, check your network connection or try again later when the mirrors may be less busy.

EULA Dialog Did Not Appear

If the installation completed without showing the EULA dialog, the fonts may not have been downloaded. This sometimes happens in automated or minimal environments. Reconfigure the package to trigger the dialog:

sudo dpkg-reconfigure ttf-mscorefonts-installer

Accept the license agreement when prompted, and the fonts will download and install properly.

Install Modern Microsoft Fonts (Calibri, Cambria, Consolas)

The core fonts package installs fonts from the 1990s, but many modern Office documents use newer typefaces like Calibri (the default font since Office 2007), Cambria, and Consolas. These fonts were bundled with Microsoft’s discontinued PowerPoint Viewer application, which has been archived and remains available for download.

These fonts are extracted from a legitimate Microsoft product archived on Archive.org. While this method is commonly used for personal document compatibility, the fonts remain Microsoft property. For commercial or enterprise use, verify your licensing obligations.

What Fonts Does the PowerPoint Viewer Include?

The PowerPoint Viewer includes the ClearType font collection introduced with Windows Vista and Office 2007:

Calibri : the default document font in Microsoft Office since 2007

: the default document font in Microsoft Office since 2007 Cambria : a serif font designed for on-screen reading and headings

: a serif font designed for on-screen reading and headings Consolas : a monospace font popular for programming and code

: a monospace font popular for programming and code Candara : a humanist sans-serif font

: a humanist sans-serif font Constantia : a serif font with wedge-shaped serifs

: a serif font with wedge-shaped serifs Corbel: a sans-serif font designed for on-screen display

Download and Install the Fonts

First, install cabextract if it is not already present. This utility extracts files from Microsoft cabinet archives:

sudo apt install cabextract

Next, download the PowerPoint Viewer from Archive.org, verify its checksum for integrity, and extract the fonts:

cd /tmp wget -q "https://archive.org/download/PowerPointViewer_201801/PowerPointViewer.exe" # Verify the download integrity EXPECTED="249473568eba7a1e4f95498acba594e0f42e6581add4dead70c1dfb908a09423" ACTUAL=$(sha256sum PowerPointViewer.exe | cut -d' ' -f1) if [ "$ACTUAL" = "$EXPECTED" ]; then echo "Checksum verified successfully" else echo "Checksum verification failed - aborting" rm -f PowerPointViewer.exe exit 1 fi

If the checksum verifies successfully, extract the fonts from the cabinet archive:

cabextract -q PowerPointViewer.exe -F ppviewer.cab cabextract -q ppviewer.cab -F '*.TTF' -F '*.TTC'

You may see a warning about “extra bytes at end of file” during extraction. This is expected and does not affect the font files.

Create a directory for the fonts and move them into place:

mkdir -p ~/.local/share/fonts/microsoft mv *.TTF *.TTC ~/.local/share/fonts/microsoft/

Update the font cache and clean up the temporary files:

fc-cache -f rm -f /tmp/PowerPointViewer.exe /tmp/ppviewer.cab

Verify the installation by checking for Calibri:

fc-list | grep -i calibri

You should see output similar to:

/home/username/.local/share/fonts/microsoft/CALIBRI.TTF: Calibri:style=Regular /home/username/.local/share/fonts/microsoft/CALIBRIB.TTF: Calibri:style=Bold /home/username/.local/share/fonts/microsoft/CALIBRII.TTF: Calibri:style=Italic /home/username/.local/share/fonts/microsoft/CALIBRIZ.TTF: Calibri:style=Bold Italic

Remove the PowerPoint Viewer Fonts

To remove these fonts, delete the font directory and refresh the cache.

The following command permanently deletes all fonts in the ~/.local/share/fonts/microsoft directory. If you have added other fonts to this location, back them up first.

rm -rf ~/.local/share/fonts/microsoft fc-cache -f

Remove Microsoft Core Fonts from Linux Mint

If you no longer need the Microsoft fonts, you can remove the package and its associated files. The following commands remove the installer package and clean up dependencies that were installed alongside it:

sudo apt remove ttf-mscorefonts-installer sudo apt autoremove

The first command removes the font installer package and deletes the downloaded fonts from /usr/share/fonts/truetype/msttcorefonts/ . The second command removes orphaned dependencies like cabextract and xfonts-utils that were installed to support the font extraction process.

After removal, update the font cache so applications no longer display the removed fonts:

sudo fc-cache -f

Conclusion

Your Linux Mint system can now display documents with proper Microsoft font rendering. The core fonts package provides classic typefaces like Arial and Times New Roman, while the PowerPoint Viewer extraction adds modern fonts like Calibri, Cambria, and Consolas for full compatibility with current Office documents. These fonts integrate with all applications that use the system font directory, including LibreOffice, web browsers, and image editors. For working with Microsoft Office documents, consider pairing these fonts with LibreOffice on Linux Mint for the best compatibility, or use Microsoft Edge on Linux Mint to access Office 365 web applications with native font support.