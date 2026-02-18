ifconfig Command in Linux (With Examples)

ifconfig (interface configuration) reads and configures Linux network interfaces directly from the terminal. Run it without arguments and you immediately see every active adapter: IP address, MAC address, MTU, status flags, and packet counters. From there you can assign IPs, bring interfaces up or down, enable promiscuous mode for packet capture with tools like Wireshark and tcpdump, change MAC addresses, and tune MTU for jumbo frames. On modern Linux, the
ip command from
iproute2 has largely replaced
ifconfig, but it remains embedded in legacy scripts, container base images, and older servers. The package is
net-tools (not pre-installed on most modern distributions); the Install section below covers it for each major distro family.
Understand the ifconfig Command
ifconfig vs ip Command
ifconfig is part of the
net-tools package, which dates back to the early days of Linux networking. Most modern distributions ship without
net-tools installed, preferring
ip from the
iproute2 suite instead. Both tools accomplish similar tasks but use different syntax and offer different feature sets:
|Feature
ifconfig (net-tools)
ip (iproute2)
|Pre-installed on modern distros
|No (requires
net-tools)
|Yes (ships by default)
|IPv6 support
|Limited
|Full
|Multiple IPs per interface
|Via aliases (
eth0:0)
|Native (
ip addr add)
|Active development
|Maintenance only
|Actively developed
|Script portability
|Wide legacy support
|Modern standard
|Output format
|Verbose, familiar
|Terse, structured
ifconfigis considered deprecated on modern Linux systems. For new scripts and configurations, prefer the
ipcommand from
iproute2, which ships by default on all major distributions. The
ifconfigcommand remains useful for reading legacy scripts, working on embedded Linux (Alpine/BusyBox), and managing older systems where
ipis unavailable.
ifconfig Command Syntax
The basic syntax for
ifconfig is:
ifconfig [-a] [-v] [-s] [interface] [address] [options]
The three global flags control display when no interface or options follow:
-a: Show all interfaces, including inactive ones.
-v: Verbose mode; prints additional error detail.
-s: Short statistics table showing packet counts per interface.
Changes made with
ifconfigare not persistent across reboots. To make permanent changes, edit your distribution’s network configuration files:
/etc/netplan/on Ubuntu,
/etc/network/interfaceson Debian, or
/etc/NetworkManager/system-connections/on Fedora and RHEL-based systems.
ifconfig Quick Reference
Common
ifconfig operations at a glance:
|Task
|Command
|Notes
|Show active interfaces
ifconfig
|No flags needed
|Show all interfaces
ifconfig -a
|Includes inactive ones
|Show one interface
ifconfig eth0
|Replace
eth0 with your interface name
|Short stats table
ifconfig -s
|Packet and error counts per interface
|Assign IP address
sudo ifconfig eth0 192.168.1.10 netmask 255.255.255.0
|Requires root
|Bring interface up
sudo ifconfig eth0 up
|Requires root
|Bring interface down
sudo ifconfig eth0 down
|Requires root
|Add secondary IP
sudo ifconfig eth0:0 192.168.1.11 netmask 255.255.255.0
|Interface aliasing
|Change MTU
sudo ifconfig eth0 mtu 9000
|Standard Ethernet default: 1500
|Enable promiscuous mode
sudo ifconfig eth0 promisc
|For packet capture tools
|Disable promiscuous mode
sudo ifconfig eth0 -promisc
|Prefix flag with
- to disable
|Change MAC address
sudo ifconfig eth0 hw ether AA:BB:CC:DD:EE:FF
|Bring interface down first
Install the ifconfig Command
ifconfig is not installed by default on most modern Linux distributions. It ships as part of the
net-tools package. Install it with your distribution’s package manager:
Debian and Ubuntu:
sudo apt install net-tools
Fedora, RHEL, AlmaLinux, and Rocky Linux:
sudo dnf install net-tools
Arch Linux:
sudo pacman -S net-tools
Verify the installation:
ifconfig --version
net-tools 2.10
Alpine Linux ships BusyBox, which includes its own minimal
ifconfigimplementation without needing a separate package. BusyBox
ifconfiguses an older output format:
Link encap:and
HWaddrlabels, instead of the
flags=and
etherlabels used by
net-tools. Most core operations work the same.
Practical ifconfig Command Examples
Display Active Network Interfaces
Running
ifconfig without arguments shows all currently active interfaces and their configuration:
ifconfig
eth0: flags=4163<UP,BROADCAST,RUNNING,MULTICAST> mtu 1500 inet 192.168.1.100 netmask 255.255.255.0 broadcast 192.168.1.255 ether 1e:2c:03:9e:46:bb txqueuelen 1000 (Ethernet) RX packets 52981 bytes 71678727 (71.6 MB) RX errors 0 dropped 0 overruns 0 frame 0 TX packets 47722 bytes 3440294 (3.4 MB) TX errors 0 dropped 0 overruns 0 carrier 0 collisions 0 lo: flags=73<UP,LOOPBACK,RUNNING> mtu 65536 inet 127.0.0.1 netmask 255.0.0.0 inet6 ::1 prefixlen 128 scopeid 0x10<host> loop txqueuelen 1000 (Local Loopback)
Each interface entry shows its flags, MTU, assigned IPv4 address (
inet), IPv6 address (
inet6), MAC address (
ether), and packet transmission statistics. The
lo interface is the loopback adapter used for internal system communication at
127.0.0.1. The flags between angle brackets describe the current interface state:
|Flag
|Meaning
UP
|Interface is enabled and can send or receive traffic
BROADCAST
|Interface supports sending packets to all hosts on the subnet
RUNNING
|Network driver has allocated resources; hardware is ready
MULTICAST
|Interface supports multicast traffic
LOOPBACK
|Loopback interface, present on
lo only
PROMISC
|Promiscuous mode is active; interface captures all packets
ALLMULTI
|All-multicast mode is active; receives all multicast packets
On modern systems, interfaces use predictable names like
ens3,
enp2s0, or
wlp3s0rather than the older
eth0and
wlan0convention. The examples in this guide use
eth0for brevity; substitute your actual interface name throughout.
Display All Interfaces Including Inactive
The
-a flag shows every interface, including those that are down or have no address assigned:
ifconfig -a
This is useful when troubleshooting a missing interface. If an interface exists but is down, it will not appear in plain
ifconfig output;
-a reveals it.
Display a Specific Interface
Pass an interface name to limit output to that single interface:
ifconfig eth0
eth0: flags=4163<UP,BROADCAST,RUNNING,MULTICAST> mtu 1500 inet 192.168.1.100 netmask 255.255.255.0 broadcast 192.168.1.255 ether 1e:2c:03:9e:46:bb txqueuelen 1000 (Ethernet) RX packets 52981 bytes 71678727 (71.6 MB) RX errors 0 dropped 0 overruns 0 frame 0 TX packets 47722 bytes 3440294 (3.4 MB) TX errors 0 dropped 0 overruns 0 carrier 0 collisions 0
Once you know the interface subnet (192.168.1.0/24 in this example), the nmap command can scan for active hosts and open ports on that range.
View a Short Statistics Summary
The
-s flag produces a compact table of packet statistics for all interfaces at once, useful for a quick health check:
ifconfig -s
Iface MTU RX-OK RX-ERR RX-DRP RX-OVR TX-OK TX-ERR TX-DRP TX-OVR Flg eth0 1500 52981 0 0 0 47722 0 0 0 BMRU lo 65536 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LRU
Each column represents packet counts per interface since the last boot or counter reset.
RX-OK and
TX-OK are successfully received and transmitted packets. Non-zero values in
RX-ERR,
RX-DRP,
TX-ERR, or
TX-DRP indicate receive errors, dropped frames, transmit errors, or dropped outbound packets; any of these warrant further investigation. The
Flg column abbreviates the interface flags:
B=BROADCAST,
M=MULTICAST,
R=RUNNING,
U=UP,
L=LOOPBACK.
Assign an IP Address and Netmask
To configure an IP address on an interface, pass the interface name, the IP address, the
netmask keyword, and the subnet mask. This requires root access:
sudo ifconfig eth0 192.168.1.100 netmask 255.255.255.0
Verify the assignment:
ifconfig eth0
eth0: flags=4163<UP,BROADCAST,RUNNING,MULTICAST> mtu 1500 inet 192.168.1.100 netmask 255.255.255.0 broadcast 192.168.1.255 ether 1e:2c:03:9e:46:bb txqueuelen 1000 (Ethernet)
Bring a Network Interface Up or Down
The
up and
down arguments enable or disable an interface. Taking an interface down stops all traffic on it without requiring a reboot, which is useful when testing new configuration or recovering from a misconfiguration:
Running
sudo ifconfig eth0 downon your primary interface disconnects you from the network immediately, including active SSH sessions. Ensure you have local console access or an out-of-band connection before running this on a remote system.
sudo ifconfig eth0 down
When down, the
UP and
RUNNING flags are absent from the interface output:
eth0: flags=4098<BROADCAST,MULTICAST> mtu 1500
Bring it back up:
sudo ifconfig eth0 up
eth0: flags=4163<UP,BROADCAST,RUNNING,MULTICAST> mtu 1500
Add a Secondary IP with Interface Aliasing
Interface aliasing assigns multiple IP addresses to a single physical adapter using the
interface:N naming convention. A server can then respond to multiple IPs on the same NIC, which is useful for virtual hosting or testing:
sudo ifconfig eth0:0 192.168.1.101 netmask 255.255.255.0
Confirm the alias was created:
ifconfig eth0:0
eth0:0: flags=4163<UP,BROADCAST,RUNNING,MULTICAST> mtu 1500 inet 192.168.1.101 netmask 255.255.255.0 broadcast 192.168.1.255 ether 1e:2c:03:9e:46:bb txqueuelen 0 (Ethernet)
To remove the secondary IP, set it to
0.0.0.0:
sudo ifconfig eth0:0 0.0.0.0
Advanced ifconfig Techniques
Change the MTU Size
The Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) controls the largest packet size an interface sends in a single frame. Standard Ethernet uses 1500 bytes. Jumbo frames extend this to 9000 bytes, reducing per-packet overhead on high-throughput networks such as storage or data center links:
sudo ifconfig eth0 mtu 9000
Verify the change by piping output through grep to filter the MTU field:
ifconfig eth0 | grep mtu
eth0: flags=4163<UP,BROADCAST,RUNNING,MULTICAST> mtu 9000
Jumbo frames require end-to-end support: the NIC, every switch, and any router on the path must all be configured for the same MTU. A mismatch causes packet fragmentation, dropped frames, and connection failures. Test with a small subset of traffic before applying jumbo frames to production links.
Enable and Disable Promiscuous Mode
Under normal operation a NIC discards packets not addressed to it. Promiscuous mode overrides this, making the interface capture all packets on the network segment regardless of destination. Packet analysis tools like Wireshark and tcpdump rely on this mode to monitor traffic.
Enable promiscuous mode:
sudo ifconfig eth0 promisc
When enabled,
PROMISC appears in the interface flags:
eth0: flags=4419<UP,BROADCAST,RUNNING,PROMISC,MULTICAST> mtu 1500
Disable it by prepending
- to the flag name:
sudo ifconfig eth0 -promisc
eth0: flags=4163<UP,BROADCAST,RUNNING,MULTICAST> mtu 1500
Enable and Disable All-Multicast Mode
The
allmulti flag puts the interface into all-multicast mode, making it receive all multicast packets on the network rather than only those for subscribed groups. This is used by multicast-aware services such as video streaming servers and cluster heartbeat daemons.
Enable all-multicast mode:
sudo ifconfig eth0 allmulti
eth0: flags=4675<UP,BROADCAST,RUNNING,ALLMULTI,MULTICAST> mtu 1500
Disable it:
sudo ifconfig eth0 -allmulti
eth0: flags=4163<UP,BROADCAST,RUNNING,MULTICAST> mtu 1500
Change the MAC Address
Each NIC has a hardware MAC address.
ifconfig can override it at the OS level for the duration of the session. Common uses include testing, bypassing MAC-based network filtering, and improving privacy on public Wi-Fi. The interface must be down before the change:
sudo ifconfig eth0 down
sudo ifconfig eth0 hw ether AA:BB:CC:DD:EE:FF
sudo ifconfig eth0 up
Confirm the new address is active by filtering with grep:
ifconfig eth0 | grep ether
ether aa:bb:cc:dd:ee:ff txqueuelen 1000 (Ethernet)
The MAC change lasts only until the next reboot. On some systems, NetworkManager or the kernel may reset it sooner. For a persistent override, configure the MAC address in your distribution’s network management tool (
nmclior a Netplan YAML on Ubuntu).
Troubleshoot Common ifconfig Errors
ifconfig: command not found
If
ifconfig is not installed, the shell returns:
bash: ifconfig: command not found
ifconfig is not pre-installed on modern Linux distributions. Install the
net-tools package using the commands in the Install section above.
Device Not Found Error
Specifying an interface name that does not exist produces:
eth0: error fetching interface information: Device not found
Run
ifconfig -a to list all interfaces and find the correct name. On modern systems with predictable interface naming, the adapter may be
ens3,
enp2s0, or
wlp3s0 instead of
eth0. If the interface is absent entirely, check whether the kernel recognizes the adapter with
ip link show.
SIOCSIFFLAGS: Operation Not Permitted
Running a configuration command without root access produces:
SIOCSIFFLAGS: Operation not permitted
SIOCSIFFLAGS is the kernel’s internal name for the socket ioctl call that sets interface flags; the message simply means the operation requires root access. Interface configuration operations (assigning IPs, changing MTU, toggling interfaces up or down) require root privileges. Prefix the command with
sudo:
sudo ifconfig eth0 up
Configuration Does Not Persist After Reboot
All changes applied with
ifconfig reset at reboot. For a permanent assignment, configure the interface through your distribution’s network tools:
- Ubuntu (Netplan): Edit the YAML file in
/etc/netplan/and run
sudo netplan apply.
- Debian: Edit
/etc/network/interfacesand restart networking with
sudo systemctl restart networking.
- Fedora / RHEL / Rocky / AlmaLinux: Use
nmclior edit the connection file in
/etc/NetworkManager/system-connections/and run
sudo nmcli connection reload.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes.
ifconfig is part of the
net-tools package, which is no longer actively developed. The
ip command from
iproute2 is the maintained replacement and ships by default on all modern distributions.
ifconfig still works correctly, but new scripts and configurations should use
ip instead.
ip command equivalent of
ifconfig?
The main equivalents are:
ip addr show (replaces plain
ifconfig),
ip addr show dev eth0 (replaces
ifconfig eth0),
ip link set eth0 up or
down (replaces
ifconfig eth0 up/down), and
ip addr add 192.168.1.100/24 dev eth0 (replaces
ifconfig eth0 192.168.1.100 netmask 255.255.255.0). The
ip command uses CIDR notation (
/24) rather than a separate netmask argument.
Yes, for basic operations.
ifconfig works with wireless interfaces (
wlan0,
wlp3s0) for bringing them up or down, assigning IP addresses, and changing MAC addresses. However, it cannot configure wireless-specific parameters such as SSID, channel, or encryption keys. Use
iwconfig from the
wireless-tools package or
iw for those settings, or
nmcli for unified network management.
Conclusion
ifconfig covers the core tasks of reading interface status, assigning IP addresses, toggling interfaces up and down, and adjusting settings like MTU, promiscuous mode, and MAC address. Install it via the
net-tools package on any modern distribution, prefix all configuration commands with
sudo, and use
ifconfig -a when an interface is not visible in plain output. For new systems and scripts, the
ip command is the actively maintained replacement that ships on every modern Linux installation.
