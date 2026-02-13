How to Install GCC on Arch Linux

GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) provides C and C++ compilers used for building software from source, compiling AUR packages, and developing applications on Linux. Arch Linux ships GCC in its core repository and keeps it on the latest stable release through rolling updates. By the end, you will have a working compiler verified through test programs, with the option to extend GCC with frontends for Fortran, Go, D, and other languages.

Synchronize the package database and upgrade all installed packages before installing new software. This prevents dependency conflicts and ensures you get the latest available version of GCC.

sudo pacman -Syu

This guide uses sudo for commands that need root privileges. If your user is not in the sudoers file yet, run the commands as root or follow the guide on how to add and manage sudo users on Arch Linux.

Install GCC on Arch Linux

Arch Linux offers two approaches for installing GCC. The standalone gcc package provides only the C and C++ compilers, while the base-devel metapackage bundles GCC with build tools required for compiling packages from source.

Method What It Installs Best For gcc package C and C++ compilers, gcc-libs, binutils Minimal setup, compiling C/C++ code only base-devel metapackage GCC plus autoconf, automake, make, patch, pkgconf, and 20+ build tools Building AUR packages, source builds, full development environment

If you only need to compile C or C++ programs, the standalone gcc package is sufficient. If you plan to build packages from the AUR or compile software from source tarballs, install base-devel instead.

Install the gcc Package (Method 1)

Install GCC as a standalone package from the core repository:

sudo pacman -S gcc

This installs the C and C++ compilers ( gcc and g++ ) along with the required runtime libraries.

Install the base-devel Metapackage (Method 2)

Install the base-devel metapackage, which includes GCC and the full set of build tools:

sudo pacman -S base-devel

The base-devel metapackage pulls in make , autoconf , automake , patch , pkgconf , fakeroot , and other tools needed for makepkg . This is the recommended method if you use an AUR helper like Yay or Paru, since AUR packages require base-devel to build.

Advertisement

Verify GCC Installation on Arch Linux

Confirm GCC is installed and check which version is active on your system.

Check the GCC version:

gcc --version

Expected output:

gcc (GCC) 15.2.1 20260209 Copyright (C) 2025 Free Software Foundation, Inc. This is free software; see the source for copying conditions. There is NO warranty; not even for MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.

Check the G++ (C++ compiler) version:

g++ --version

Expected output:

g++ (GCC) 15.2.1 20260209 Copyright (C) 2025 Free Software Foundation, Inc. This is free software; see the source for copying conditions. There is NO warranty; not even for MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.

The which command confirms the binary location:

which gcc

Expected output:

/usr/bin/gcc

Compile Test Programs with GCC on Arch Linux

Test the compiler by building and running simple C and C++ programs. This confirms that GCC, the linker, and the standard libraries are all working correctly.

Compile a C Program

Create a test file called hello.c :

#include <stdio.h> int main() { printf("Hello, World from GCC on Arch Linux!

"); return 0; }

Compile and run it:

gcc hello.c -o hello ./hello

Expected output:

Hello, World from GCC on Arch Linux!

Compile a C++ Program

Create a test file called hello.cpp :

#include <iostream> int main() { std::cout << "Hello, World from G++ on Arch Linux!" << std::endl; return 0; }

Compile and run it with g++ :

g++ hello.cpp -o hello_cpp ./hello_cpp

Expected output:

Hello, World from G++ on Arch Linux!

Install Additional GCC Frontends on Arch Linux

GCC supports languages beyond C and C++ through additional frontend packages. Each frontend provides the compiler for its respective language and shares the same GCC backend and optimization infrastructure.

Package Language Install Command gcc-fortran Fortran sudo pacman -S gcc-fortran gcc-ada Ada (GNAT) sudo pacman -S gcc-ada gcc-go Go sudo pacman -S gcc-go gcc-d D sudo pacman -S gcc-d gcc-objc Objective-C sudo pacman -S gcc-objc gcc-rust Rust sudo pacman -S gcc-rust gcc-m2 Modula-2 sudo pacman -S gcc-m2 gcc-gcobol COBOL sudo pacman -S gcc-gcobol

Install multiple frontends in a single command by listing them together:

sudo pacman -S gcc-fortran gcc-go

For a complete reference on GCC configuration and usage on Arch Linux, see the Arch Wiki GCC page.

Troubleshoot GCC on Arch Linux

GCC Command Not Found After Installation

If you see this error after installing GCC:

bash: gcc: command not found

The shell session may not have picked up the new binary. Start a new terminal session and try again. If the error persists, search your locally installed packages to confirm GCC is present:

pacman -Qs gcc

If GCC is installed, the output includes entries like these:

local/gcc 15.2.1+r604+g0b99615a8aef-1 The GNU Compiler Collection - C and C++ frontends local/gcc-libs 15.2.1+r604+g0b99615a8aef-1 Runtime libraries shipped by GCC

If the output does not list the gcc package, reinstall it:

sudo pacman -S gcc

Linker Cannot Find a Required Library

This linker error means a required library is missing from your system. For example:

/usr/bin/ld: cannot find -lssl: No such file or directory

Use pacman -F to find which package provides the missing library file. If this is your first time using the file search, update the file database first:

sudo pacman -Fy pacman -F libssl.so

The output shows which package provides the missing file:

core/openssl 3.6.1-1 usr/lib/libssl.so

Install the package listed in the results. In this example, the openssl package provides libssl.so :

sudo pacman -S openssl

Missing Header File During Compilation

This error appears when a header file referenced in your code is not installed. For example:

fatal error: curl/curl.h: No such file or directory

Search for the filename and install the corresponding package:

pacman -F curl.h

The output identifies the package that provides the missing header:

core/curl 8.18.0-3 usr/include/curl/curl.h

Install the package from the results:

sudo pacman -S curl

On Arch Linux, most packages include both runtime libraries and development headers in the same package, unlike Debian-based distributions that split them into separate -dev packages.

Advertisement

Remove GCC from Arch Linux

If you installed GCC as a standalone package, remove it along with any unused dependencies. The -Rns flags combine removal ( -R ) with orphaned dependency cleanup ( -s ) and backup configuration file deletion ( -n ) for a complete uninstall:

sudo pacman -Rns gcc

If you installed the base-devel metapackage and want to remove the entire set of build tools:

sudo pacman -Rns base-devel

Removing base-devel also removes make , autoconf , automake , and other build tools. Only do this if you no longer need to compile software from source or build AUR packages.

Verify GCC has been removed:

gcc --version

Expected output confirming removal:

bash: gcc: command not found

Frequently Asked Questions About GCC on Arch Linux

What is the difference between gcc and base-devel on Arch Linux? The gcc package installs only the C and C++ compilers. The base-devel metapackage includes gcc along with autoconf , automake , make , patch , pkgconf , fakeroot , and over 20 other tools needed for building software from source and compiling AUR packages. Install base-devel if you plan to use makepkg or an AUR helper. How do I use GCC to compile C++ code instead of C? Use the g++ command instead of gcc . While gcc can compile C++ files with the correct flags, g++ automatically links the C++ standard library and treats source files as C++ by default. For example, run g++ program.cpp -o program to compile a C++ source file. What are some useful GCC compiler flags to know? Common flags include -Wall to enable all warnings, -Wextra for additional warnings beyond -Wall , -O2 for standard optimization, -g to include debugging symbols for use with GDB, and -std=c17 or -std=c++20 to specify the language standard. Combine them as needed: gcc -Wall -Wextra -O2 -o program source.c .

Conclusion