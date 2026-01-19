How to Install OpenJDK 17 on Arch Linux

This guide walks through installing OpenJDK 17 on Arch Linux, from package selection to version switching and removal. Java 17 is widely used for building server applications, Android development toolchains, desktop applications, and running Java-based tools like Minecraft, Elasticsearch, and Jenkins. As an LTS release, OpenJDK 17 receives security updates through at least 2027, making it a stable choice for production environments.
Choose Your OpenJDK 17 Package
Arch Linux provides several OpenJDK 17 packages for different use cases. The packages are mutually exclusive within the same category, as smaller packages are subsets of larger ones.
|Package
|Description
|Best For
|jdk17-openjdk
|Full JDK with compiler, debugger, and tools
|Developers building Java applications
|jre17-openjdk
|Runtime with GUI support (AWT, Swing)
|Running desktop Java applications
|jre17-openjdk-headless
|Minimal runtime without GUI libraries
|Servers, containers, CLI tools
|openjdk17-doc
|API documentation
|Developers needing offline Javadoc reference
|openjdk17-src
|OpenJDK source code
|Debugging into JDK internals
For most users, install
jdk17-openjdk because it includes everything needed to compile and run Java applications. The JDK package provides both the development kit and the runtime, so you do not need to install the JRE separately.
Update Arch Linux Before Installation
Synchronize package databases and upgrade installed packages before installing new software. Arch Linux is a rolling release distribution, so regular updates ensure package compatibility:
sudo pacman -Syu
Install OpenJDK 17 on Arch Linux
Install the Full Development Kit
Install the OpenJDK 17 development kit, which includes the Java compiler (
javac), runtime, and development tools:
sudo pacman -S jdk17-openjdk
To include the API documentation for offline reference, add the documentation package:
sudo pacman -S openjdk17-doc
Alternative: Install Runtime Only
If you only need to run Java applications without compiling code, install the runtime environment instead:
sudo pacman -S jre17-openjdk
For servers or containers where GUI support is unnecessary, use the headless variant to minimize installed dependencies:
sudo pacman -S jre17-openjdk-headless
Verify the Installation
Confirm that Java 17 is installed and accessible from your terminal:
java -version
Expected output:
openjdk version "17.0.17" 2025-10-21 OpenJDK Runtime Environment (build 17.0.17+10) OpenJDK 64-Bit Server VM (build 17.0.17+10, mixed mode, sharing)
If you installed the JDK, verify that the compiler is available:
javac -version
Expected output:
javac 17.0.17
Test OpenJDK 17 with a Sample Program
Verify that your Java installation can compile and execute code by creating a simple test program.
Create the Test File
Create a file named
HelloWorld.java with the following content:
public class HelloWorld {
public static void main(String[] args) {
System.out.println("Hello, World!");
}
}
You can create this file using any text editor. For example, using
nano:
nano HelloWorld.java
Paste the code above, then save with
Ctrl+O, press
Enter, and exit with
Ctrl+X.
Compile and Run
Compile the Java source file into bytecode:
javac HelloWorld.java
This creates a
HelloWorld.class file in the same directory. Run the compiled program:
java HelloWorld
Expected output:
Hello, World!
If you see this output, OpenJDK 17 is correctly installed and functioning.
Switch Between Java Versions
When multiple Java versions are installed, Arch Linux provides the
archlinux-java utility to switch between them. This command is part of the
java-runtime-common package, which is installed as a dependency of any Java package.
List Installed Java Environments
Check which Java environments are installed and which one is currently active:
archlinux-java status
Example output with multiple Java versions installed:
Available Java environments: java-11-openjdk java-17-openjdk (default) java-21-openjdk
The environment marked
(default) is the active Java version used when running
java or
javac commands.
Set the Default Java Version
Switch the default Java environment to OpenJDK 17:
sudo archlinux-java set java-17-openjdk
The environment name must match exactly as shown in the
archlinux-java status output. Common environment names include:
java-8-openjdkfor OpenJDK 8
java-11-openjdkfor OpenJDK 11
java-17-openjdkfor OpenJDK 17
java-21-openjdkfor OpenJDK 21
Verify the Change
Confirm that the switch was successful:
java -version
The output should now show the Java version you selected.
Troubleshooting
Java Command Not Found
If running
java -version returns “command not found”, verify that the package is installed:
pacman -Qi jdk17-openjdk
If the package is installed but the command still fails, check whether a default Java environment is set:
archlinux-java status
If no environment shows
(default), set one manually:
sudo archlinux-java set java-17-openjdk
JAVA_HOME Not Set
Some applications require the
JAVA_HOME environment variable. Arch Linux manages Java paths through symlinks in
/usr/lib/jvm/, so
JAVA_HOME is not required for most use cases. If an application specifically needs it, set the variable in your shell configuration:
echo 'export JAVA_HOME=/usr/lib/jvm/java-17-openjdk' >> ~/.bashrc
source ~/.bashrc
Verify the variable is set:
echo $JAVA_HOME
Expected output:
/usr/lib/jvm/java-17-openjdk
Wrong Java Version After Switching
If
java -version shows an unexpected version after using
archlinux-java set, the environment name may have been incorrect. Run
archlinux-java status to see the exact names and try again with the correct spelling.
If the configuration appears corrupted, reset it:
sudo archlinux-java fix
This command repairs the default Java environment configuration.
Remove OpenJDK 17
To remove OpenJDK 17 and its dependencies, use the following command:
sudo pacman -Rns jdk17-openjdk
The
-Rns flags remove the package (
-R), its orphaned dependencies (
-s), and configuration backup files (
-n) for a complete cleanup.
If you installed the documentation or source packages, remove them separately:
sudo pacman -Rns openjdk17-doc openjdk17-src
For the runtime-only packages:
sudo pacman -Rns jre17-openjdk
Or for the headless runtime:
sudo pacman -Rns jre17-openjdk-headless
Verify that the package has been removed:
pacman -Qi jdk17-openjdk
Expected output confirming removal:
error: package 'jdk17-openjdk' was not found
If you have other Java versions installed, the system will automatically fall back to another available version. If OpenJDK 17 was your only Java installation,
javacommands will no longer work after removal.
Additional Resources
For more detailed information on Java configuration and troubleshooting on Arch Linux, refer to the Arch Wiki Java documentation. The wiki covers advanced topics including font rendering, HiDPI configuration, and application-specific fixes.
Conclusion
You now have OpenJDK 17 installed on Arch Linux with the ability to compile and run Java applications. The
archlinux-java utility allows switching between multiple Java versions when needed, and the standard pacman removal commands provide a clean uninstall path. For ongoing development work, consider installing your preferred IDE or build tool (Maven, Gradle) to complement your Java environment.