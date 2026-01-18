How to Install LibreWolf on Linux Mint (22, 21)

LibreWolf is a privacy-focused Firefox fork that removes telemetry, enables tracking protection by default, and includes uBlock Origin for ad blocking. Whether you need private browsing for research, daily web use without corporate data collection, or enhanced security for sensitive activities, LibreWolf provides these capabilities without sacrificing Firefox’s compatibility and performance. By the end of this guide, you will have LibreWolf installed on Linux Mint 22 or 21, verified it launches correctly, and understand how to keep it updated through automatic package management.

Choose Your LibreWolf Installation Method

LibreWolf is available through two installation channels on Linux Mint: the official repository via extrepo, and Flatpak from Flathub. The extrepo method integrates with your system’s package manager for automatic updates alongside other system packages, while Flatpak provides sandboxed isolation with application-level update control.

Method Channel Version Updates Best For Extrepo LibreWolf Official Latest stable Automatic via APT upgrades Most users who prefer native package management Flatpak Flathub Latest stable Automatic via Flatpak updates Users who prefer sandboxed applications with container isolation

For most users, the extrepo method is recommended because it provides automatic security updates through your existing system package manager and requires minimal maintenance. Flatpak is an excellent alternative if you prefer application sandboxing or already use Flatpak for other software.

These instructions support Linux Mint 22.x and 21.x. The extrepo method works identically across both versions since it automatically configures the repository for you. Flatpak is pre-installed with Flathub enabled by default on Linux Mint, making it ready to use without additional setup.

Install LibreWolf on Linux Mint via Extrepo (Recommended)

Step 1: Update Linux Mint Package Lists

Update your package list to ensure you install the latest available version:

sudo apt update

Step 2: Install Extrepo Repository Management Tool

Extrepo simplifies repository management by automatically handling GPG keys and repository configuration. Install it first:

sudo apt install extrepo

Verify the installation:

extrepo --version

Expected output:

extrepo version 1.0

Step 3: Enable the LibreWolf Repository with Extrepo

Use extrepo to enable the official LibreWolf repository. This command automatically downloads the GPG key and creates the repository configuration:

sudo extrepo enable librewolf

Extrepo creates a DEB822-format repository file at /etc/apt/sources.list.d/extrepo_librewolf.sources and handles GPG key verification automatically.

Step 4: Update Package Lists and Install LibreWolf

Update your package list to recognize the new repository:

sudo apt update

Install LibreWolf:

sudo apt install librewolf

Verify the installation:

which librewolf

Expected output:

/usr/bin/librewolf

Advertisement

Install LibreWolf on Linux Mint via Flatpak

Step 1: Verify Flatpak and Flathub Configuration

Linux Mint comes with Flatpak pre-installed and Flathub enabled by default. Verify your setup:

flatpak --version

Expected output:

Flatpak 1.14.x

Confirm Flathub is enabled:

flatpak remotes

Expected output:

flathub system https://flathub.org/repo/

Step 2: Install LibreWolf via Flatpak

Install LibreWolf from Flathub:

flatpak install flathub io.gitlab.librewolf-community -y

Verify the installation:

flatpak list | grep -i librewolf

Expected output:

LibreWolf io.gitlab.librewolf-community 147.0-1 stable system

Launch LibreWolf on Linux Mint

Launch LibreWolf from Terminal

Launch LibreWolf from the command line. For the extrepo/APT installation:

librewolf

For the Flatpak installation:

flatpak run io.gitlab.librewolf-community

Launch LibreWolf from Applications Menu

Locate LibreWolf in your Applications Menu under Internet or use the system search:

Taskbar > Internet > LibreWolf

Search for LibreWolf in the applications menu to launch the browser from the system interface

LibreWolf opens with a minimal interface focused on privacy, featuring DuckDuckGo search and no telemetry

Configure LibreWolf for First Use

Understand Default Privacy Settings

LibreWolf applies strict privacy defaults that may break some websites. The browser blocks third-party cookies, fingerprinting scripts, and cross-site trackers by default. If a site fails to load correctly, check the shield icon in the address bar and temporarily disable protections for that site. Use about:config to fine-tune settings, but note that changes persist across updates.

Change the Default Search Engine

LibreWolf sets DuckDuckGo as the default search engine. To change it, open Settings → Search and select from available privacy-focused engines (Startpage, Searx, Qwant). Adding Google or Bing requires manual configuration through the search engine manager. Privacy-focused engines won’t track your searches but may return fewer localized results.

Install Additional Extensions

LibreWolf includes uBlock Origin for ad blocking. Add privacy-focused extensions from Firefox Add-ons, but avoid extensions that require telemetry or extensive permissions. Recommended additions include Privacy Badger for tracking protection and Decentraleyes for local CDN resource serving. Check extension compatibility at about:addons after installation.

Advertisement

Update Extrepo Installation

LibreWolf updates automatically through your system’s package manager. To manually update:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Update Flatpak Installation

Update all Flatpak applications including LibreWolf:

flatpak update

For more details on managing Flatpak updates, see our guide to upgrading Flatpak on Linux Mint.

Troubleshooting LibreWolf on Linux Mint

Repository Update Fails with GPG Error

If sudo apt update shows GPG signature errors for the LibreWolf repository, verify the repository configuration:

sudo extrepo update librewolf

This refreshes the repository metadata and GPG keys. If the error persists, disable and re-enable the repository:

sudo extrepo disable librewolf sudo extrepo enable librewolf sudo apt update

LibreWolf Won’t Launch After Installation

Verify LibreWolf is properly installed by checking the executable path:

which librewolf

Expected output: /usr/bin/librewolf

If the command returns nothing, reinstall LibreWolf. For Flatpak installations, verify the application ID:

flatpak list | grep -i librewolf

If missing, reinstall: flatpak install flathub io.gitlab.librewolf-community -y

Profile Migration from Firefox

LibreWolf can import Firefox profiles, but the feature may not work automatically. Manually copy your Firefox profile:

cp -r ~/.mozilla/firefox/*.default-release ~/.config/librewolf/librewolf/

Launch LibreWolf and open about:profiles to select the migrated profile. Some Firefox-specific extensions may not work in LibreWolf due to telemetry dependencies.

Remove LibreWolf Browser From Linux Mint

Remove Extrepo Installation

Remove the LibreWolf package:

sudo apt remove librewolf

Disable the LibreWolf repository:

sudo extrepo disable librewolf

Remove unused dependencies:

sudo apt autoremove

Verify the repository was disabled:

ls /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ | grep librewolf

No output means the repository configuration was removed successfully.

Remove Flatpak Installation

Uninstall LibreWolf from Flatpak:

flatpak uninstall io.gitlab.librewolf-community

Remove unused Flatpak dependencies:

flatpak uninstall --unused

Remove User Data (Optional)

LibreWolf stores profiles, cache, and settings in your home directory. This data persists after uninstallation.

Removing these directories deletes all browsing history, bookmarks, extensions, and preferences. Back up any data you want to keep before proceeding.

Remove LibreWolf user data:

rm -rf ~/.config/librewolf

Remove cache files:

rm -rf ~/.cache/librewolf

Conclusion

LibreWolf is now installed on your Linux Mint system using either extrepo or Flatpak. The extrepo method integrates with your system’s package manager for automatic updates, while Flatpak provides sandboxed isolation. Keep LibreWolf updated through your chosen installation method to receive security patches and new features. The browser’s telemetry removal and built-in tracking protection work immediately without additional configuration. When you need to uninstall LibreWolf, follow the removal instructions for your installation method and optionally clean user data directories. For stronger privacy with Tor network routing, see our guide to installing Tor Browser on Linux Mint.