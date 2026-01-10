How to Install Apache Maven on Rocky Linux

Install Apache Maven on Rocky Linux to manage Java builds, dependencies, and documentation through a standardized project structure. Whether you need to compile Java applications, manage library dependencies automatically, or integrate with CI/CD pipelines like Jenkins, Maven provides the foundation for reproducible builds. By the end of this guide, you will have a working Maven installation verified with a test project.

Choose Your Apache Maven Installation Method

Before installing, consider your options. Rocky Linux offers Maven through its default repositories, while the Apache project provides the latest release for manual installation. The table below compares both approaches:

Method Channel Version Updates Best For DNF Package Manager Rocky Repos Distribution default Automatic via dnf upgrade Most users who prefer distro-tested packages Manual Installation Apache Downloads Latest stable Manual re-download Users needing the newest Maven features

For most users, the DNF method is recommended because it provides automatic security updates and handles Java dependencies automatically. Only install manually if you specifically need features from the latest Maven release.

The Maven and Java versions available depend on your Rocky Linux release. Rocky Linux 10 includes Maven 3.9.9, Rocky Linux 9 includes Maven 3.6.3, and Rocky Linux 8 includes Maven 3.5.4. All three releases now offer Java 11, 17, and 21 in the default repositories, so you can choose the JDK version that best fits your project requirements. If you need a newer Maven version than your Rocky Linux release provides, use the manual installation method below.

Method 1: Install Apache Maven via DNF Package Manager

Step 1: Update Rocky Linux System Packages

First, refresh the package cache so DNF sees the latest Maven and Java packages:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

This command updates the package cache and applies any pending security updates before installing new software, ensuring you get the latest available package versions.

Step 2: Install Apache Maven

Next, install Maven and the Java Development Kit (JDK) so you have the compiler needed for builds:

sudo dnf install maven java-21-openjdk-devel

While the Maven package pulls in a Java runtime, the JDK also adds the javac compiler that Maven uses to build projects.

Java 21 is now available on all Rocky Linux releases (8, 9, and 10). If your project requires a specific Java version, substitute java-17-openjdk-devel or java-11-openjdk-devel in the command above. Rocky Linux 8 users may prefer Java 11 for better compatibility with older build tools.

Step 3: Verify Maven and the Java Compiler

Once installation completes, verify that Maven is accessible and check the installed version:

mvn -version

Expected output (Rocky Linux 10):

Apache Maven 3.9.9 (Red Hat 3.9.9-3) Maven home: /usr/share/maven Java version: 21.0.9, vendor: Red Hat, Inc., runtime: /usr/lib/jvm/java-21-openjdk Default locale: en_US, platform encoding: UTF-8 OS name: "linux", version: "5.14.0-570.el10.x86_64", arch: "amd64", family: "unix"

Your output may show different locale and OS version details depending on your system configuration.

Next, confirm the Java compiler is available:

javac -version

Expected output (Rocky Linux 10):

javac 21.0.9

Your version numbers, Java runtime path, and platform encoding will vary by Rocky Linux release and system locale. Rocky Linux 9 shows Maven 3.6.3 with Java 17.0.x, and Rocky Linux 8 shows Maven 3.5.4 with Java 11.0.x (or 21.0.x if you installed Java 21). These differences are expected.

Method 2: Install Apache Maven from the Binary Tarball

Alternatively, this method downloads the latest Maven release directly from Apache and installs it under /opt , giving you access to newer features before they appear in Rocky Linux repositories.

Step 1: Install Prerequisites

Maven requires a Java Development Kit (JDK). Minimal Rocky Linux installations may also be missing curl and tar , so install all prerequisites together:

sudo dnf install java-21-openjdk-devel tar curl

The JDK package provides both java and javac commands, while curl lets you fetch the release metadata and tarball from Apache servers. On minimal installations, tar may also be missing.

Once you install the packages, verify that Java is available:

java -version

Expected output (Rocky Linux 10):

openjdk version "21.0.9" 2025-10-21 LTS OpenJDK Runtime Environment (Red_Hat-21.0.9.0.11-1) (build 21.0.9+11-LTS) OpenJDK 64-Bit Server VM (Red_Hat-21.0.9.0.11-1) (build 21.0.9+11-LTS, mixed mode, sharing)

All Rocky Linux releases (8, 9, and 10) now include Java 21 in the default repositories. If your project requires a specific LTS version, you can install java-17-openjdk-devel or java-11-openjdk-devel instead.

Step 2: Download the Latest Maven Release

Now, use the GitHub API to detect the latest Maven release and download the tarball from Apache. Keep this terminal open because the MAVEN_VERSION variable is reused in the next steps:

cd /tmp MAVEN_VERSION=$(curl -fsSL https://api.github.com/repos/apache/maven/releases/latest | grep -oP '"tag_name": "maven-\K[^"]+') if [ -z "$MAVEN_VERSION" ]; then echo "Error: Could not determine the latest Maven version." else curl -fL "https://dlcdn.apache.org/maven/maven-3/${MAVEN_VERSION}/binaries/apache-maven-${MAVEN_VERSION}-bin.tar.gz" -o "apache-maven-${MAVEN_VERSION}-bin.tar.gz" fi

This sequence queries the Apache Maven GitHub repository for the latest release tag, then downloads the matching archive from the official CDN. The -f flag makes curl fail on HTTP errors, -L follows redirects, and -o saves the tarball using the versioned filename.

If the GitHub API request fails, set MAVEN_VERSION manually from the Apache Maven download page or the GitHub releases page, then re-run the download line.

If you want more examples of curl usage, see our curl command guide.

Step 3: Extract Maven to the Installation Directory

Next, extract the archive to /opt/ , which is the standard location for optional software on Linux systems:

sudo tar xzf "apache-maven-${MAVEN_VERSION}-bin.tar.gz" -C /opt/

Here, the -C flag specifies the target directory for extraction. If you closed your terminal, re-run the previous step so MAVEN_VERSION is set again.

Step 4: Create a Symbolic Link

After extraction, create a symbolic link to simplify path references and make future upgrades easier:

sudo ln -sfn /opt/apache-maven-${MAVEN_VERSION} /opt/maven

This command creates a /opt/maven symlink pointing to the extracted directory. The -s flag creates a symbolic link, -f replaces any existing one, and -n treats the current symlink as a regular file. When you upgrade to a newer Maven version later, updating the symlink is all that is needed.

Step 5: Configure Environment Variables

Now, create a profile script to set the required environment variables system-wide:

sudo tee /etc/profile.d/maven.sh >/dev/null <<'EOF' export M2_HOME=/opt/maven export PATH="${M2_HOME}/bin:${PATH}" EOF

This heredoc writes /etc/profile.d/maven.sh with two environment variables: M2_HOME points to the Maven installation directory, and PATH includes the Maven binaries. The single-quoted EOF marker keeps the variables literal so they expand correctly in each new shell session.

Step 6: Apply the Environment Changes

System-wide profile scripts load during login sessions. To apply the changes immediately without opening a new terminal, reload /etc/profile :

source /etc/profile

Alternatively, log out and back in, or open a new terminal window for the changes to take effect automatically. The environment variables persist for all future sessions.

Step 7: Verify the Manual Installation

Finally, confirm that Maven is correctly installed and accessible from your PATH:

which mvn mvn -version

Expected output (Rocky Linux 10):

/opt/maven/bin/mvn Apache Maven 3.9.12 (848fbb4bf2d427b72bdb2471c22fced7ebd9a7a1) Maven home: /opt/maven Java version: 21.0.9, vendor: Red Hat, Inc., runtime: /usr/lib/jvm/java-21-openjdk Default locale: en_US, platform encoding: UTF-8 OS name: "linux", version: "5.14.0-570.el10.x86_64", arch: "amd64", family: "unix"

The which mvn output confirms Maven is in your PATH at the expected location, and Maven home shows /opt/maven (the symlink you created). The Java version line confirms which JDK Maven is using.

Rocky Linux 9 and 8 will show different Java versions and kernel version numbers in the output, but the Maven home path remains /opt/maven across all releases.

Before creating a project, also confirm the Java compiler is available by running javac -version . Maven uses the compiler to build Java source files.

Create a Test Maven Project

To verify your Maven installation works correctly, try creating and building a simple Java project.

Step 1: Generate a New Project

Maven provides archetypes (project templates) to quickly scaffold new projects. Create a basic Java application:

mvn archetype:generate -DgroupId=com.example.app -DartifactId=my-app -DarchetypeArtifactId=maven-archetype-quickstart -DinteractiveMode=false

This command creates a new directory called my-app with a standard Maven project structure, including a pom.xml configuration file and sample Java source code. The first run may take a minute as Maven downloads archetype resources from the central repository.

Step 2: Build the Project

Next, navigate into the project directory and compile the application:

cd my-app mvn package

During this process, Maven downloads required dependencies, compiles the source code, runs tests, and packages the application into a JAR file in the target/ directory. Look for the BUILD SUCCESS message at the end:

[INFO] Building jar: /tmp/my-app/target/my-app-1.0-SNAPSHOT.jar [INFO] ------------------------------------------------------------------------ [INFO] BUILD SUCCESS [INFO] ------------------------------------------------------------------------ [INFO] Total time: 4.780 s [INFO] Finished at: 2026-01-10T12:00:56Z [INFO] ------------------------------------------------------------------------

Step 3: Run the Application

Finally, execute the compiled application to confirm everything works:

java -cp target/my-app-1.0-SNAPSHOT.jar com.example.app.App

Expected output:

Hello World!

If you see this output, your Maven installation is fully functional and ready for Java development.

Troubleshooting Common Maven Issues

JAVA_HOME Not Set or Incorrect

If Maven reports that JAVA_HOME is missing or incorrect, it cannot locate the JDK:

The JAVA_HOME environment variable is not defined correctly, this environment variable is needed to run this program.

To diagnose, check the current variable and the actual Java path:

printf 'JAVA_HOME=%s

' "$JAVA_HOME" readlink -f /usr/bin/java

To fix this, if JAVA_HOME is empty or incorrect, set it system-wide and reload the profile:

echo "export JAVA_HOME=/usr/lib/jvm/java-21-openjdk" | sudo tee /etc/profile.d/java-home.sh source /etc/profile

Then, verify Maven can now locate Java:

mvn -version

Adjust the JAVA_HOME path based on your installed JDK version. Use /usr/lib/jvm/java-17-openjdk for Java 17 or /usr/lib/jvm/java-11-openjdk for Java 11. On Rocky Linux 8, the DNF Maven package depends on Java 8 by default, so you may also need to use the alternatives command to switch the system default: sudo alternatives --config java .

Maven Command Not Found

If your shell reports that mvn is missing after a manual install, the PATH update has not been applied:

bash: line 1: mvn: command not found

First, check whether the Maven binary exists and whether it is in your PATH:

command -v mvn || echo "mvn not found in PATH" ls -l /opt/maven/bin/mvn

To fix this, reload the system profile or open a new terminal window:

source /etc/profile

Then, verify the command works:

mvn -version

Rocky Linux 8 Shows Wrong Java Version

On Rocky Linux 8, the DNF Maven package depends on Java 8 by default. If you installed a newer JDK (11, 17, or 21) and Maven still reports using Java 1.8, you need to switch the system default using the alternatives system.

First, check which Java versions are installed and which is currently selected:

sudo alternatives --config java

You will see a list of installed Java versions with selection numbers. Enter the number corresponding to your preferred version (for example, java-11-openjdk) and press Enter.

After switching, set JAVA_HOME to match:

echo "export JAVA_HOME=/usr/lib/jvm/java-11-openjdk" | sudo tee /etc/profile.d/java-home.sh source /etc/profile

Verify Maven now uses the correct version:

mvn -version

Expected output showing Java 11 instead of 1.8:

Apache Maven 3.5.4 (Red Hat 3.5.4-5) Maven home: /usr/share/maven Java version: 11.0.25, vendor: Red Hat, Inc., runtime: /usr/lib/jvm/java-11-openjdk-11.0.25.0.9-2.el8.x86_64 Default locale: en_US, platform encoding: ANSI_X3.4-1968 OS name: "linux", version: "4.18.0-553.el8.x86_64", arch: "amd64", family: "unix"

Update DNF-Installed Maven

For DNF installations, update Maven along with other system packages:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh sudo dnf upgrade maven

Update Manually Installed Maven

For manual installations, you have two options: run the update commands directly, or save a reusable script for future updates.

Option 1: Run commands directly

Download the latest release and refresh the symbolic link:

cd /tmp MAVEN_VERSION=$(curl -fsSL https://api.github.com/repos/apache/maven/releases/latest | grep -oP '"tag_name": "maven-\K[^"]+') if [ -z "$MAVEN_VERSION" ]; then echo "Error: Could not determine the latest Maven version." else echo "Downloading Maven $MAVEN_VERSION..." curl -fL "https://dlcdn.apache.org/maven/maven-3/${MAVEN_VERSION}/binaries/apache-maven-${MAVEN_VERSION}-bin.tar.gz" -o "apache-maven-${MAVEN_VERSION}-bin.tar.gz" sudo tar xzf "apache-maven-${MAVEN_VERSION}-bin.tar.gz" -C /opt/ sudo ln -sfn /opt/apache-maven-${MAVEN_VERSION} /opt/maven echo "Update complete." mvn -version fi

Option 2: Create a reusable update script

For easier future updates, save the following script to your home directory. The script performs these checks before updating:

Tool check : Confirms curl and tar are available

: Confirms curl and tar are available Version comparison : Shows current and latest versions before proceeding

: Shows current and latest versions before proceeding Confirmation prompt: Asks before downloading and installing

Create the script file:

nano ~/update-maven.sh

Paste the following script:

#!/bin/bash set -e # Check required tools for cmd in curl tar grep; do if ! command -v "$cmd" >/dev/null 2>&1; then echo "Error: $cmd is required but not installed." echo "Run: sudo dnf install curl tar grep" exit 1 fi done # Get current installed version echo "Checking for Maven updates..." CURRENT_VERSION=$(mvn -version 2>/dev/null | grep -oP 'Apache Maven \K[0-9.]+' || echo "not installed") # Fetch latest version from GitHub API LATEST_VERSION=$(curl -fsSL https://api.github.com/repos/apache/maven/releases/latest | grep -oP '"tag_name": "maven-\K[^"]+') if [ -z "$LATEST_VERSION" ]; then echo "Error: Could not fetch the latest version from GitHub." echo "Check your internet connection or try again later." exit 1 fi echo "Current installed version: $CURRENT_VERSION" echo "Latest available version: $LATEST_VERSION" echo "" if [ "$CURRENT_VERSION" = "$LATEST_VERSION" ]; then echo "Already up to date." exit 0 fi read -p "Continue with update? (y/n) " -n 1 -r echo "" if [[ ! $REPLY =~ ^[Yy]$ ]]; then echo "Update cancelled." exit 0 fi echo "" echo "Downloading Maven $LATEST_VERSION..." cd /tmp curl -fL --progress-bar "https://dlcdn.apache.org/maven/maven-3/${LATEST_VERSION}/binaries/apache-maven-${LATEST_VERSION}-bin.tar.gz" -o "apache-maven-${LATEST_VERSION}-bin.tar.gz" echo "Extracting to /opt/..." sudo tar xzf "apache-maven-${LATEST_VERSION}-bin.tar.gz" -C /opt/ echo "Updating symbolic link..." sudo ln -sfn "/opt/apache-maven-${LATEST_VERSION}" /opt/maven # Clean up rm -f "apache-maven-${LATEST_VERSION}-bin.tar.gz" echo "" echo "Update complete!" mvn -version

Save the file by pressing Ctrl+O , then Enter , then exit with Ctrl+X .

Make the script executable:

chmod +x ~/update-maven.sh

Run the script whenever you want to check for updates:

~/update-maven.sh

Expected output when already up to date:

Checking for Maven updates... Current installed version: 3.9.12 Latest available version: 3.9.12 Already up to date.

When an update is available, the script shows both versions, asks for confirmation, then downloads, extracts, and updates the symlink automatically.

Do not automate Maven upgrades with cron. Review release notes and test your builds before updating production environments.

Remove Apache Maven

Remove DNF-Installed Maven

To uninstall Maven installed via DNF:

sudo dnf remove maven

DNF automatically removes unused dependencies by default on Rocky Linux, so you typically do not need a separate autoremove command.

Next, verify the removal by checking for the Maven command:

command -v mvn || echo "mvn not found"

Expected output:

mvn not found

Remove Manually Installed Maven

The following commands permanently delete the Maven installation directory. Only proceed if you no longer need your manual Maven installation.

Note that the -rf flags remove directories recursively and without prompting, so double-check the paths before you run them.

To remove the manual installation, delete the installation directory, symbolic link, and environment script:

sudo rm -rf /opt/apache-maven-* sudo rm -f /opt/maven sudo rm -f /etc/profile.d/maven.sh

If you created a JAVA_HOME profile script while troubleshooting, you can remove that as well:

sudo rm -f /etc/profile.d/java-home.sh

After removal, open a new terminal or run hash -r to clear the command cache.

Remove Maven User Data (Optional)

The following command permanently deletes your Maven configuration, cached dependencies, and local repository. This includes downloaded JAR files and custom settings. Only proceed if you no longer need this data.

Note that the -rf flags remove the directory recursively without prompting, so confirm you no longer need the cached dependencies.

If desired, you can also remove the local Maven repository containing cached dependencies and configuration:

rm -rf ~/.m2

Conclusion

You now have Apache Maven configured on Rocky Linux for building Java projects and managing dependencies. Whether you chose the DNF package for automatic security updates or manually installed the latest release for access to newer features, your Maven installation can now compile code, resolve dependencies, run tests, and package applications.