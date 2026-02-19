How to Install Brave on Fedora Linux

Brave Browser is a Chromium-based browser with ad blocking and tracker protection built in — no extensions needed. It is not in Fedora’s default repositories, but Brave provides an official RPM repository that integrates directly with DNF. Once set up, the browser updates automatically through dnf upgrade alongside everything else on your system. Three builds are available: stable for daily use, beta for upcoming features, and nightly for developers.

Install Brave Browser on Fedora

Step 1: Update Fedora System Packages

Refresh your package metadata and apply any pending updates before adding the Brave repository:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

Some commands below require sudo . If your account does not have sudo privileges yet, follow the guide on how to add a user to sudoers on Fedora before continuing.

Step 2: Import the Brave Browser GPG Key

Import the GPG key for the Brave stable repository. This key lets DNF verify the authenticity of downloaded packages:

sudo rpm --import https://brave-browser-rpm-release.s3.brave.com/brave-core.asc

If you plan to install the beta or nightly build, also import the shared GPG key used by both channels:

sudo rpm --import https://brave-browser-rpm-beta.s3.brave.com/brave-core-nightly.asc

Step 3: Add the Brave Browser Repository

The config-manager subcommand is provided by the dnf5-plugins package, which is installed by default on Fedora Workstation. If the command is not found on your system, run sudo dnf install dnf5-plugins first.

Stable Repository

Add the Brave stable repository using the DNF5 config-manager addrepo command:

sudo dnf config-manager addrepo \ --id=brave-browser \ --set=baseurl=https://brave-browser-rpm-release.s3.brave.com/x86_64/ \ --set=gpgcheck=1

Beta and Nightly Repositories (Optional)

Skip this step if you only need the stable build. To use the beta or nightly channel, add the corresponding repository. Each is independent and can coexist alongside the stable repository.

Brave Beta:

sudo dnf config-manager addrepo \ --id=brave-browser-beta \ --set=baseurl=https://brave-browser-rpm-beta.s3.brave.com/x86_64/ \ --set=gpgcheck=1

Brave Nightly:

sudo dnf config-manager addrepo \ --id=brave-browser-nightly \ --set=baseurl=https://brave-browser-rpm-nightly.s3.brave.com/x86_64/ \ --set=gpgcheck=1

Step 4: Install Brave Browser

Install the stable release from the Brave repository:

sudo dnf install brave-browser

Verify the installation by querying the installed package:

rpm -q brave-browser

brave-browser-1.87.188-1.x86_64

Install Brave Beta or Nightly (Optional)

After adding the optional repositories in Step 3, install the beta or nightly build separately:

sudo dnf install brave-browser-beta

sudo dnf install brave-browser-nightly

Stable, beta, and nightly builds each install as a separate package with their own binary, profile directory, and repository file. All three can coexist on the same system and update independently through dnf upgrade .

Compare Brave Browser Builds for Fedora

All three builds come from Brave’s official RPM repositories and integrate with dnf upgrade for automatic updates. The distinction lies in release cadence and stability.

Build Package Version Updates Best For Stable brave-browser Latest stable Automatic via dnf upgrade Daily drivers and production machines Beta brave-browser-beta Latest beta Automatic via dnf upgrade Testing upcoming features before the stable release Nightly brave-browser-nightly Nightly build Automatic via dnf upgrade Developers and advanced users comfortable with instability

For most users, the stable build is the right choice — it receives security patches promptly and has completed Brave’s full QA cycle. Reserve the beta or nightly channel for secondary devices or when you specifically need to preview an upcoming feature.

Launch Brave Browser on Fedora

Launch Brave from Terminal

Start the stable build directly from a terminal:

brave-browser

For beta or nightly, use the corresponding binary name:

brave-browser-beta

brave-browser-nightly

Launch Brave from the Applications Menu

To open Brave from the Applications menu, open Activities and search for Brave, then click the icon to launch.

All three Brave Browser builds appear in the Applications menu after installation

Brave Browser first launch screen prompting you to set it as your default browser

Getting Started with Brave Browser on Fedora

Configure Brave Shields

Brave Shields block ads and trackers on every site by default. Click the shield icon to the right of the address bar to adjust blocking levels per site — useful for sites that break when tracking is blocked. Shield settings are remembered per domain and persist between sessions.

Brave Browser running on Fedora with live privacy stats and Brave Rewards visible on the new tab page

Set Up Brave Rewards

Brave Rewards lets you earn Basic Attention Tokens (BAT) by opting into privacy-respecting ads. Navigate to brave://rewards to enable the feature, set ad frequency, and optionally connect a crypto wallet to tip content creators or withdraw earnings.

Brave Browser welcome screen offering to contribute anonymous search signals to Brave Search

Customize Appearance, Extensions, and Search

Brave supports Chrome Web Store themes and extensions. Use these built-in pages to configure the browser to your workflow:

Themes and appearance — brave://settings/appearance

— Installed extensions — brave://extensions

— Default search engine — brave://settings/search

— Password manager — brave://settings/passwords

Brave Browser Keyboard Shortcuts

Brave shares its keyboard shortcuts with Chrome. These are the most common ones:

Shortcut Action Ctrl+T Open a new tab Ctrl+W Close the current tab Ctrl+Shift+T Reopen the last closed tab Ctrl+L Focus the address bar Ctrl+Shift+N Open a new private window Ctrl+H Open browsing history Shift+Esc Open Brave Task Manager

Remove Brave Browser from Fedora

Uninstall Brave Browser

Remove the installed build with the corresponding command. Run only the commands matching the builds you have installed:

sudo dnf remove brave-browser

sudo dnf remove brave-browser-beta

sudo dnf remove brave-browser-nightly

Remove Brave Repositories

After uninstalling, remove the corresponding repository files to stop DNF from polling those sources. Delete only the files for the builds you installed:

sudo rm /etc/yum.repos.d/brave-browser.repo

sudo rm /etc/yum.repos.d/brave-browser-beta.repo

sudo rm /etc/yum.repos.d/brave-browser-nightly.repo

If you removed only the beta or nightly repository while keeping the stable file, the stable build continues to receive updates through dnf upgrade .

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Brave Browser available in Fedora’s default repositories? No. Brave Browser is not included in Fedora’s default repositories. Installing Brave requires adding Brave’s official third-party RPM repository and importing its GPG key — which this guide covers. Once the repository is configured, Brave updates automatically with dnf upgrade . Does Brave Browser work on Fedora’s Wayland session? Yes. Brave runs natively on Fedora’s Wayland session. On Fedora 43, GNOME is Wayland-only, and Brave works without any additional configuration. Does Brave Browser support Chrome extensions on Fedora? Yes. Brave is built on Chromium and is fully compatible with the Chrome Web Store. Most Chrome extensions install and run without modification on Brave. Navigate to brave://extensions in the address bar to manage installed extensions. How do I keep Brave Browser automatically updated on Fedora? Brave updates automatically alongside other packages when you run sudo dnf upgrade . To schedule unattended automatic updates for your entire Fedora system, see the guide on setting up DNF automatic on Fedora.

Conclusion