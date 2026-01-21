How to Install Codex CLI on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)

Codex CLI is an agentic coding tool from OpenAI that operates directly in your terminal. It understands your codebase context, executes shell commands, and helps you write code through natural language conversations. Unlike web-based AI assistants, Codex CLI runs locally with full access to your project files, git history, and development environment. The tool uses models like o4-mini by default, with options to select other OpenAI models depending on your subscription.
Common use cases include exploring unfamiliar codebases, implementing features from natural language descriptions, debugging errors with stack traces, running automated code reviews on uncommitted changes, and managing multi-turn coding sessions. By the end of this guide, you will have Codex CLI installed on Ubuntu, authenticated with your OpenAI account, and able to start interactive coding sessions within any git repository.
Choose Your Codex CLI Installation Method
You can install Codex CLI on Ubuntu through three different methods, each suited to different system configurations. If you already have Node.js 18 or higher installed, the npm method provides the quickest path. Users who manage tools through Homebrew can use the familiar cask installation workflow. For systems without Node.js or Homebrew, the binary method downloads standalone executables that work immediately after extraction.
|Method
|Channel
|Version
|Updates
|Best For
|npm
|npm Registry
|Latest
|Manual via npm update
|Node.js developers, most users
|Homebrew
|Homebrew Cask
|Latest
|Manual via brew upgrade
|Users who manage tools through Homebrew
|Binary
|GitHub Releases
|Latest
|Manual download
|Users without Node.js, minimal installs
The npm method suits most users because it provides straightforward installation and updates through familiar package management. If you already have Node.js installed for development, this is the fastest path to getting started.
These steps cover Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, 24.04 LTS, and 22.04 LTS. Codex CLI requires a ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Team, Edu, or Enterprise subscription, or an OpenAI API key with active billing. Commands shown work identically across all supported Ubuntu LTS releases.
System Requirements
Before installing Codex CLI, verify your system meets these requirements:
- Operating System: Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04, or 22.04 LTS
- Node.js: Version 18 or higher (for npm installation method only)
- RAM: 4 GB minimum
- Internet: Active connection required for authentication and AI interactions
- Subscription: ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Team, Edu, Enterprise, or OpenAI API key with billing
The binary installation method does not require Node.js, making it suitable for minimal server environments or systems where you prefer not to install Node.js.
Method 1: Install Codex CLI via npm
OpenAI recommends the npm method as the primary installation approach because it integrates with the Node.js ecosystem most developers already use. This method requires Node.js 18 or higher.
Install Node.js
If Node.js is not already installed, add the NodeSource repository and install it:
curl -fsSL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_22.x | sudo -E bash -
sudo apt install nodejs -y
The curl command uses
-fsSL flags to follow redirects silently and output only the script content, which pipes to bash for execution.
Verify Node.js installed correctly:
node --version
v22.22.0
Install Codex CLI Globally
Install Codex CLI as a global npm package:
npm install -g @openai/codex
Do NOT use
sudo npm install -gas this creates permission issues and security risks. If you encounter permission errors, configure npm to use a directory in your home folder for global packages, or use a Node version manager like nvm.
Verify Installation
Confirm the installation completed successfully:
codex --version
codex-cli 0.87.0
Method 2: Install Codex CLI via Homebrew
If you already use Homebrew to manage development tools on your system, the Homebrew cask offers a familiar installation workflow. This method works independently of Node.js, so you can install Codex CLI even if Node.js is not present on your system.
Install Homebrew (If Not Present)
If Homebrew is not installed on your system, add it first:
/bin/bash -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/HEAD/install.sh)"
The installer displays commands to add Homebrew to your PATH at the end of installation. Without these commands, your shell cannot find the brew command. For most users on Ubuntu, the setup looks like this:
echo 'eval "$(/home/linuxbrew/.linuxbrew/bin/brew shellenv)"' >> ~/.bashrc
source ~/.bashrc
The
source command applies the changes immediately without opening a new terminal. The PATH modification persists automatically for future sessions.
Install Codex CLI
Install Codex CLI using the Homebrew cask:
brew install --cask codex
The Homebrew cask automatically installs ripgrep as a dependency, which Codex uses for fast code searching. You do not need to install ripgrep separately.
Verify Installation
Confirm the installation completed successfully:
codex --version
codex-cli 0.87.0
Method 3: Install Codex CLI via Binary Download
The binary method downloads pre-built executables directly from GitHub releases. This approach works without Node.js or Homebrew, making it ideal for minimal server environments or systems where you prefer manual control over updates.
Download the Binary
Download the latest Linux binary for your architecture. For x86_64 systems (most desktop and server installations):
curl -fsSL https://github.com/openai/codex/releases/latest/download/codex-x86_64-unknown-linux-musl.tar.gz -o codex.tar.gz
For ARM64 systems (like Raspberry Pi or ARM-based cloud instances), use
codex-aarch64-unknown-linux-musl.tar.gzinstead. Check your architecture with
uname -m.
Extract and Install
Extract the archive and move the binary to a location in your PATH:
tar -xzf codex.tar.gz
sudo mv codex-x86_64-unknown-linux-musl /usr/local/bin/codex
sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/codex
The
tar -xzf command extracts the gzipped tarball. The chmod command with
+x marks the file as executable so your shell can run it.
Clean up the downloaded archive:
rm codex.tar.gz
Verify Installation
Confirm the binary is accessible and working:
codex --version
codex-cli 0.87.0
Authenticate Codex CLI
Codex CLI requires authentication before you can interact with the AI. OpenAI offers two authentication methods: ChatGPT account login (recommended) and API key authentication.
Authentication Options
Codex CLI supports the following authentication methods:
- ChatGPT subscription (recommended): Sign in with your ChatGPT account to use Codex as part of your Plus, Pro, Team, Edu, or Enterprise plan
- OpenAI API key: Use an API key from the OpenAI Platform with active billing for pay-per-use access
First Launch Authentication
Navigate to your project directory and start Codex CLI:
cd ~/your-project
codex
On first launch, Codex CLI prompts you to select an authentication method. Choose “Sign in with ChatGPT” for subscription-based access. This opens a browser window for OAuth authentication where you:
- Sign in with your ChatGPT account
- Authorize Codex CLI to access your account
- Return to the terminal where authentication completes automatically
After successful authentication, Codex CLI displays an interactive terminal interface where you can start entering prompts. Codex stores your credentials in
~/.codex/ along with session history and configuration files.
Manage Authentication
Switch accounts or re-authenticate using these commands:
codex login # Sign in or switch to a different account
codex logout # Sign out from your current account
Common Commands and Usage
Codex CLI responds to natural language prompts and provides several subcommands for different workflows.
Interactive Mode
Start an interactive session where you can have a conversation with the AI:
codex
You can also provide an initial prompt:
codex "explain the authentication flow in this project"
Non-Interactive Execution
Run commands non-interactively for scripting or quick tasks:
codex exec "add a new endpoint to handle user registration"
Code Review
Run an automated code review on your changes. You must specify what to review using one of these flags:
# Review uncommitted changes (staged and unstaged)
codex review --uncommitted
# Review changes compared to a specific branch
codex review --base main
# Review a specific commit
codex review --commit HEAD~1
# Provide custom review instructions
codex review "focus on security vulnerabilities"
Session Management
Resume or fork previous conversations:
codex resume # Pick from previous sessions
codex resume --last # Continue the most recent session
codex fork --last # Fork the most recent session into a new one
Apply Changes
Apply a diff produced by Codex to your local working tree. This requires the task ID from a previous Codex session:
codex apply <task-id>
Task IDs appear in the Codex output when it generates changes. Use
codex resume to list previous sessions and their task IDs.
Sandbox Modes
Control how Codex executes commands with sandbox policies. These determine what level of autonomy Codex has when interacting with your filesystem and running commands:
- read-only: Codex can read files but cannot write or execute commands. Safest option for exploring code.
- workspace-write: Codex can read and write files within your project directory but cannot execute shell commands without approval.
- danger-full-access: Codex has full read/write access and can execute commands. Use only when you trust the operations being performed.
codex --sandbox read-only
codex --sandbox workspace-write
codex --sandbox danger-full-access
The
--full-auto flag enables automatic execution with sandboxing constraints. On Linux, this uses Docker containerization with network restrictions to limit potential damage:
codex --full-auto
Working with Images
Attach images (screenshots, diagrams) to your prompts:
codex -i screenshot.png "implement this UI design"
Model Selection
Specify which model to use:
codex --model o3 "optimize this function"
Update Codex CLI
Update procedures differ by installation method. Use the same approach you used for installation.
Update npm Installation
Update to the latest version using npm:
npm update -g @openai/codex
Or install the latest version explicitly:
npm install -g @openai/codex@latest
Update Homebrew Installation
Update Codex CLI through Homebrew:
brew upgrade codex
Update Binary Installation
Binary installations update by replacing the existing file with the new release. Download the latest version for your architecture and overwrite the current installation:
x86_64 systems:
curl -fsSL https://github.com/openai/codex/releases/latest/download/codex-x86_64-unknown-linux-musl.tar.gz -o codex.tar.gz
tar -xzf codex.tar.gz
sudo mv codex-x86_64-unknown-linux-musl /usr/local/bin/codex
rm codex.tar.gz
ARM64 systems:
curl -fsSL https://github.com/openai/codex/releases/latest/download/codex-aarch64-unknown-linux-musl.tar.gz -o codex.tar.gz
tar -xzf codex.tar.gz
sudo mv codex-aarch64-unknown-linux-musl /usr/local/bin/codex
rm codex.tar.gz
Troubleshooting
Command Not Found After Installation
If
codex returns “command not found” after npm installation, the npm global bin directory may not be in your PATH.
Find the npm global bin directory:
npm config get prefix
Add the bin directory to your PATH:
echo 'export PATH="$(npm config get prefix)/bin:$PATH"' >> ~/.bashrc
source ~/.bashrc
The
source ~/.bashrc command applies the PATH change immediately. Alternatively, open a new terminal window for the changes to take effect.
Verify the command is now accessible:
codex --version
Node.js Version Error
If you see errors about Node.js version compatibility, verify your Node.js version:
node --version
Codex CLI requires Node.js 18 or higher. If your version is older, upgrade Node.js using the NodeSource repository or a version manager like nvm.
Authentication Errors
If authentication fails or becomes stuck, reset the authentication state:
codex logout
codex login
If problems persist, remove stored credentials and re-authenticate:
rm -rf ~/.codex
codex
Authentication in Headless or SSH Environments
Browser-based OAuth authentication does not work in headless servers or SSH sessions without display forwarding. For these environments, use API key authentication instead of the ChatGPT login flow.
Set your OpenAI API key as an environment variable:
export OPENAI_API_KEY="your-api-key-here"
To make this persistent across sessions, add it to your shell configuration:
echo 'export OPENAI_API_KEY="your-api-key-here"' >> ~/.bashrc
source ~/.bashrc
The
source ~/.bashrc command loads the environment variable immediately without requiring a new terminal session.
Codex CLI detects the environment variable and uses API key authentication automatically. Get an API key from the OpenAI Platform with active billing enabled.
Permission Denied Errors with npm
If npm installation fails with EACCES permission errors, do not use
sudo npm install. Instead, configure npm to use a directory in your home folder:
mkdir -p ~/.npm-global
npm config set prefix '~/.npm-global'
echo 'export PATH=~/.npm-global/bin:$PATH' >> ~/.bashrc
source ~/.bashrc
The
source ~/.bashrc command applies the new PATH configuration immediately. Retry the installation:
npm install -g @openai/codex
Binary Download Issues
If the binary download fails or the extracted file does not run, verify your system architecture:
uname -m
x86_64
If output shows
aarch64, download the ARM64 binary instead of the x86_64 version.
Remove Codex CLI
Remove Codex CLI using the same method you used for installation.
Remove npm Installation
npm uninstall -g @openai/codex
Remove Homebrew Installation
brew uninstall --cask codex
Remove Binary Installation
sudo rm /usr/local/bin/codex
Remove Configuration Files (Optional)
Codex CLI stores configuration and session data in
~/.codex/. This directory contains authentication tokens, session history, and any custom configuration. Remove these files only if you want to completely reset your configuration or are uninstalling permanently:
This permanently deletes all Codex CLI configuration, session history, and authentication credentials. You will need to re-authenticate after reinstalling.
rm -rf ~/.codex
Conclusion
Codex CLI is now installed and configured on Ubuntu, enabling AI-assisted development directly from your terminal. The npm method provides the simplest installation for Node.js users, while Homebrew and binary options offer alternatives for different environments and preferences.
To get started with your first project, navigate to your codebase directory and run
codex. Use
codex --help for a complete list of options and subcommands. For ongoing usage,
codex resume lets you continue previous conversations, and
codex review --uncommitted provides automated code review of your staged and unstaged changes.