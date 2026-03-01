Home » Debian » How to Install Node.js on Debian (13, 12, 11)

Debian ships a stable but older Node.js in its default repositories, which works for basic server tasks but falls behind what most JavaScript projects expect. Whether you need the Active LTS line (currently 24.x), the short-term Current release (25.x), or an older supported major, several methods let you install Node.js on Debian at the version your project actually requires.

Debian 13 ships Node.js 20.19.x, Debian 12 ships 18.20.x, and Debian 11 ships 12.22.x in default repositories. NodeSource through extrepo on Debian bumps that to 25.x, 24.x, or 22.x with APT-managed updates, while NVM handles per-project version switching entirely from your home directory.

Compare the three methods before choosing one:

Method Channel Version Updates Best For Debian Repositories Debian Packages Debian 13: 20.19.x, Debian 12: 18.20.x, Debian 11: 12.22.x Automatic via apt upgrade Stable server and workstation installs NodeSource via extrepo NodeSource 25.x (Current), 24.x, 22.x, 20.x streams Automatic via apt upgrade Developers who need newer Node.js than Debian defaults Node Version Manager (NVM) NVM Any supported Node.js version Manual via nvm install Per-project version switching and local dev workflows

If you only need one Node.js version and want automatic security updates through apt upgrade , start with Method 1 or Method 2. Pick NVM if your projects require different Node.js versions.

These instructions cover Debian 13 (Trixie), Debian 12 (Bookworm), and Debian 11 (Bullseye). Methods 2 and 3 use the same commands across all supported releases. Method 1 uses the same install command, but the default Node.js version depends on your Debian release.

Before installing, refresh package metadata and install pending updates so dependency resolution stays clean:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

If your account is not configured for sudo yet, follow how to add a user to sudoers on Debian, then continue.

Method 1: Install Node.js from Debian Repositories

The Debian repository gives you a Node.js version tied to your Debian release with no extra repository setup or GPG key management.

Default Node.js Versions in Debian Repositories

Debian Release Default nodejs Default npm Upstream Status Debian 13 (Trixie) 20.19.x 9.2.x Maintenance LTS Debian 12 (Bookworm) 18.20.x 9.2.x End-of-life Debian 11 (Bullseye) 12.22.x 7.5.x End-of-life

Check Available Node.js Versions on Debian

Check available candidates before installing:

apt-cache policy nodejs apt-cache policy npm

Install Node.js and npm from Debian

Install nodejs and npm together since Debian ships them as separate packages:

sudo apt install nodejs npm

Verify the installed versions:

node --version npm --version

# Debian 13 (Trixie) v20.19.2 9.2.0 # Debian 12 (Bookworm) v18.19.0 9.2.0 # Debian 11 (Bullseye) v12.22.12 7.5.2

Debian appends the +dfsg suffix to some package versions to indicate Debian Free Software Guidelines repackaging; it does not mean this is a different Node.js upstream release.

Debian 12 ships Node.js 18, which reached end-of-life in April 2025. Debian 11 ships Node.js 12, which reached end-of-life in April 2022. For current projects on either release, use Method 2 (NodeSource via extrepo) or Method 3 (NVM). See the official Node.js end-of-life schedule for details.

Method 2: Install Node.js from NodeSource on Debian with extrepo

extrepo is Debian’s built-in tool for managing vetted third-party repositories. It enables the NodeSource APT source in one command, handles GPG keys automatically, and keeps your system policy-compliant. This is the recommended approach for Debian because it avoids manual key imports and repository file creation.

Install extrepo and Discover NodeSource Entries

sudo apt install extrepo extrepo search node

You should see entries such as node_25.x , node_24.x , node_22.x , and node_20.x .

Enable NodeSource Node.js Stream on Debian

Enable the stream you want. This example uses Node.js 24.x (Active LTS). Substitute node_25.x if you need the latest Current release instead:

sudo extrepo enable node_24.x

Choose from the currently supported Node.js versions:

node_20.x : Maintenance LTS (Iron), nearing end-of-life and best avoided for new projects

: Maintenance LTS (Iron), nearing end-of-life and best avoided for new projects node_22.x : Maintenance LTS (Jod)

: Maintenance LTS (Jod) node_24.x : Active LTS (Krypton), recommended for most new projects

: Active LTS (Krypton), recommended for most new projects node_25.x : Current release with latest features and a shorter support window

Node.js 25 is the current short-term (Current) release, Node.js 24 (Krypton) is Active LTS, Node.js 22 (Jod) is Maintenance LTS, and Node.js 20 (Iron) is Maintenance LTS until April 2026. Node.js 18 and earlier have reached end-of-life and no longer receive security patches. Current releases include the newest features but only receive active support for six months. Confirm lifecycle windows at the Node.js release schedule.

Install Node.js from NodeSource

Update APT metadata to pick up the new repository:

sudo apt update

Confirm nodejs is being offered by NodeSource before installation:

apt-cache policy nodejs | sed -n '1,12p'

nodejs: Installed: (none) Candidate: 24.14.0-1nodesource1 Version table: 24.14.0-1nodesource1 500 500 https://deb.nodesource.com/node_24.x nodistro/main amd64 Packages

Install Node.js. NodeSource bundles npm inside the nodejs package, so no separate npm package is required:

sudo apt install nodejs

Confirm the versions:

node --version npm --version

v24.14.0 11.9.0

NodeSource packages update through regular apt upgrade cycles. To automate security patches, configure unattended upgrades on Debian.

Do not add a manual NodeSource .sources file while extrepo is active. Both files point to the same APT source with different Signed-By paths, and APT on Debian 13+ rejects duplicate sources outright. If you switch methods, fully remove the previous configuration first.

Advertisement

Method 3: Install Node.js on Debian with NVM

NVM (Node Version Manager) lets you install and switch between any Node.js major from your home directory. It runs entirely in user space, so it does not touch system packages or require sudo .

Install NVM on Debian

The install script needs curl . Minimal Debian installs (especially netinst images) often omit it, so install it first if needed:

sudo apt install curl

Download and run the NVM install script using curl:

curl -o- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/nvm-sh/nvm/v0.40.4/install.sh | bash

Or use wget if curl is not installed:

wget -qO- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/nvm-sh/nvm/v0.40.4/install.sh | bash

The script clones the NVM repository into ~/.nvm and appends initialization lines to your shell profile. Load them into your current session without restarting the terminal. Zsh users should replace ~/.bashrc with ~/.zshrc .

source ~/.bashrc

Confirm NVM loaded correctly:

command -v nvm

nvm

NVM is a shell function, not a binary. which nvm always returns nothing, so use command -v nvm to verify it is available. See the which command guide for more on how shell lookups work.

List Available Node.js Versions with NVM

View all available Node.js versions:

nvm ls-remote

LTS releases are marked with their codenames (Iron, Jod, Krypton). To show only LTS versions:

nvm ls-remote --lts

Install a Node.js Version with NVM on Debian

Install the latest LTS version:

nvm install --lts

Alternatively, install a specific version by number:

nvm install 24

Downloading and installing node v24.14.0... Downloading https://nodejs.org/dist/v24.14.0/node-v24.14.0-linux-x64.tar.xz... ######################################################### 100.0% Computing checksum with sha256sum Checksums matched! Now using node v24.14.0 (npm v11.9.0)

node --version npm --version

v24.14.0 11.9.0

Switch Between Node.js Versions with NVM

Once you have multiple versions installed, switching is one command. First, add another version:

nvm install 22

Switch to a different installed version:

nvm use 22

Now using node v22.22.0 (npm v10.9.4)

To set a default version that persists across terminal sessions:

nvm alias default 24

View all installed versions and see which is currently active:

nvm ls

-> v22.22.0 v24.14.0 default -> 24 (-> v24.14.0) node -> stable (-> v24.14.0) (default) stable -> 24.14 (-> v24.14.0) (default) lts/* -> lts/krypton (-> v24.14.0)

To pin a Node.js version per project, create a .nvmrc file containing the major version number (for example, 24 ) in the project root. Running nvm use in that directory auto-switches to the pinned version. This pairs well with Yarn on Debian for package management and Git on Debian for version control.

Use the update path that matches your installation method so you do not mix package sources.

Update Debian Repository Node.js Packages

If you installed Node.js from Debian repositories, upgrade nodejs and npm together:

sudo apt update sudo apt install --only-upgrade nodejs npm

Verify installed versions:

node --version npm --version

The reported version depends on your Debian release. Refer to the default version table in Method 1 for the expected output on each release.

Update NodeSource Node.js Packages via extrepo

NodeSource minor and patch updates arrive through regular APT operations:

sudo apt update sudo apt install --only-upgrade nodejs

To switch to a different major line (for example, from 22.x to 24.x), disable the old stream and enable the new one:

sudo extrepo disable node_22.x sudo extrepo enable node_24.x sudo apt update sudo apt install nodejs

Confirm APT is using the NodeSource candidate:

apt-cache policy nodejs | sed -n '1,8p'

nodejs: Installed: 24.14.0-1nodesource1 Candidate: 24.14.0-1nodesource1 Version table: *** 24.14.0-1nodesource1 500 500 https://deb.nodesource.com/node_24.x nodistro/main amd64 Packages

Update Node.js with NVM on Debian

NVM upgrades by installing the target version and switching aliases:

source ~/.nvm/nvm.sh nvm install 24 nvm alias default 24 nvm use 24

Now using node v24.14.0 (npm v11.9.0) default -> 24 (-> v24.14.0)

Advertisement

Troubleshoot Node.js on Debian

Most Node.js setup issues on Debian come from shell initialization, npm prefix permissions, or NodeSource key and source-definition conflicts.

Fix “Command Not Found” After NVM Installation on Debian

If you see this after running the installer:

bash: nvm: command not found

Your current shell has not loaded the NVM initialization lines yet. Reload the right shell profile:

source ~/.bashrc

For Zsh users, source the Zsh configuration instead:

source ~/.zshrc

Verify that nvm is now available:

command -v nvm

nvm

Fix NodeSource Repository Signature or Source Conflicts on Debian

If apt update fails with key or source-definition conflicts after NodeSource changes:

sudo extrepo disable node_24.x sudo rm -f /etc/apt/sources.list.d/extrepo_node_24.x.sources sudo rm -f /var/lib/extrepo/keys/node_24.x.asc sudo extrepo enable node_24.x sudo apt update

Verify the repository is active:

apt-cache policy nodejs | grep deb.nodesource -m 1

500 https://deb.nodesource.com/node_24.x nodistro/main amd64 Packages

Fix Permission Denied During Global npm Install on Debian

If global npm installs fail with an error like this:

npm ERR! code EACCES npm ERR! syscall mkdir npm ERR! path /usr/lib/node_modules

Check your current npm prefix:

npm config get prefix

/usr

If it points to a system directory, set a user-writable prefix:

mkdir -p ~/.npm-global npm config set prefix '~/.npm-global' echo 'export PATH="$HOME/.npm-global/bin:$PATH"' >> ~/.bashrc source ~/.bashrc

Verify the updated prefix:

npm config get prefix

/home/username/.npm-global

NVM also avoids this issue because it installs packages into user-owned paths by default.

Remove Node.js from Debian

Use the removal steps that match your installation method so stale repositories and shell fragments do not linger.

Remove Node.js Installed via APT

For the Debian repository, remove both packages since they are installed separately:

sudo apt remove --purge nodejs npm sudo apt autoremove

Optionally remove the npm cache directory from your home folder:

rm -rf ~/.npm

If you used extrepo for NodeSource, also disable and clean its artifacts:

sudo extrepo disable node_24.x sudo rm -f /etc/apt/sources.list.d/extrepo_node_24.x.sources sudo rm -f /var/lib/extrepo/keys/node_24.x.asc sudo apt update

Confirm Node.js is removed from the system:

apt-cache policy nodejs node --version

nodejs: Installed: (none) Candidate: 20.19.2~dfsg-1 Version table: 20.19.2~dfsg-1 500 500 http://deb.debian.org/debian trixie/main amd64 Packages bash: node: command not found

Remove Node.js Installed via NVM

When using NVM, you can remove individual Node.js versions or uninstall NVM entirely.

source ~/.nvm/nvm.sh nvm current

Deactivate the current version before removing it:

nvm deactivate nvm uninstall 24

To completely remove NVM and all installed Node.js versions, delete the NVM directory:

The next command permanently deletes NVM and every Node.js version installed through it, including globally installed npm packages under the NVM tree.

rm -rf ~/.nvm rm -rf ~/.npm

Remove the NVM initialization block from ~/.bashrc (and ~/.zshrc if you use Zsh). Open the file and delete the three lines that begin with export NVM_DIR= and load nvm.sh :

nano ~/.bashrc

Find and delete the block that looks like this:

export NVM_DIR="$HOME/.nvm" [ -s "$NVM_DIR/nvm.sh" ] && \. "$NVM_DIR/nvm.sh" [ -s "$NVM_DIR/bash_completion" ] && \. "$NVM_DIR/bash_completion"

Save and close the file, then reload the shell configuration:

source ~/.bashrc

Confirm NVM and Node.js are no longer available:

command -v nvm node --version

bash: node: command not found

FAQ on Installing Node.js on Debian

Which Node.js method is best on Debian 11, 12, and 13? Debian repositories are best when you want fully distro-managed packages and conservative updates. NodeSource through extrepo is usually better for active JavaScript development, especially on Debian 11 and 12, because it provides current LTS streams like 24.x. NVM is best when you need to run multiple Node.js versions side by side per project. Does NodeSource include npm with Node.js on Debian? Yes. The NodeSource nodejs package includes npm, so you typically install only nodejs for that method. Debian repository installs usually use separate nodejs and npm packages. Can I use NVM and system Node.js on the same Debian host? Yes. NVM installs to your home directory and manages PATH in your shell session, while APT-installed Node.js remains in system paths. They can coexist, and you can switch to system binaries with nvm use system when needed. What is the difference between Node.js LTS and Current releases? LTS (Long Term Support) releases receive security patches and bug fixes for 30 months and are recommended for production servers. Current releases include the latest features but only receive active support for six months. On Debian, NodeSource offers both LTS and Current streams, while Debian’s own repositories track older stable versions that align closely with LTS timelines. What is the default Node.js version on each Debian release? Debian 13 (Trixie) includes Node.js 20.x, Debian 12 (Bookworm) includes Node.js 18.x, and Debian 11 (Bullseye) includes Node.js 12.x. Node.js 18 and 12 are both upstream end-of-life, so use NodeSource via extrepo or NVM on Debian 11 and 12 when you need a supported runtime. Why does Debian use extrepo instead of a manual NodeSource setup? extrepo is Debian’s built-in tool for managing vetted third-party repositories. It handles GPG key imports and source file creation in a single command while following Debian’s packaging policy. Manual NodeSource setup works but requires managing keys and source files yourself, and mixing both methods causes APT source conflicts. How do I upgrade Node.js on Debian? For Debian repository installs, run sudo apt update and sudo apt install --only-upgrade nodejs npm . For NodeSource via extrepo, run sudo apt update and sudo apt install --only-upgrade nodejs . To switch major lines, disable the old stream with sudo extrepo disable node_22.x and enable the new one with sudo extrepo enable node_24.x . For NVM, run nvm install 24 , nvm alias default 24 , and nvm use 24 . How do I switch NodeSource streams on Debian with extrepo? Disable the current stream with sudo extrepo disable node_22.x , then enable the new stream with sudo extrepo enable node_24.x , run sudo apt update , and install with sudo apt install nodejs . Only one NodeSource stream should be active at a time.

Conclusion