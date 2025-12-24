which Command in Linux with Examples

The which command displays the full path to an executable that your shell would run when you type a command name. This helps you identify which program version runs, verify that a tool exists in your PATH, and ensure scripts reference the correct binary. By the end of this guide, you will understand how to locate executables, handle multiple matches, recognize shell built-in limitations, and choose the right lookup tool for different situations.

Understanding the which Command

When you type a command like ls or python3 , your shell searches directories listed in the PATH environment variable until it finds a matching executable. The which command performs this same search and reports the path it would use. Understanding this behavior helps you troubleshoot path-related issues and verify installations.

You will find this command useful in several situations. System administrators often need to verify that a specific tool version remains accessible. Script writers use which to confirm that required commands exist before running. Developers working with multiple language versions rely on it to check which interpreter runs by default.

Implementation Differences

Linux distributions ship three common implementations of which , and these differences determine which options you can use.

GNU which (Fedora, Rocky Linux, CentOS Stream, Arch, openSUSE, Gentoo, and Void)

Supports extended options like --skip-dot , --show-tilde , and alias handling

, , and alias handling Prints explicit error messages when a command is not found

Supports --version to check the implementation

debianutils which (Debian, Ubuntu, and derivatives)

Supports -a (show all matches); newer debianutils builds (Ubuntu 24.04+ and Debian 13+) also include -s (silent mode)

(show all matches); newer debianutils builds (Ubuntu 24.04+ and Debian 13+) also include (silent mode) Returns silently with exit code 1 when a command is not found

Does not support --version or other GNU options

BusyBox which (Alpine and embedded or minimal images)

Provides a basic lookup and supports only -a

Reports unrecognized option for GNU-only flags like --version

Debian 12+ and Ubuntu 24.04+ also ship the GNU implementation as the gnu-which package, which replaces the debianutils version if installed.

Install which (If It Is Missing)

Most desktop installs include which by default, but minimal containers or stripped-down systems may omit it. Use the commands below if the tool is missing.

APT is the package manager on Debian and Ubuntu systems, while DNF is the package manager on Fedora, Rocky Linux, and CentOS Stream.

Ubuntu and Debian-based distributions

Install the debianutils package, which provides the default which implementation on these systems.

sudo apt update sudo apt install -y debianutils

The -y flag auto-confirms the prompt; omit it if you want to review the package list first.

Verify that which is available:

command -v which

/usr/bin/which

Fedora (DNF5)

Install the GNU implementation from the default repositories:

sudo dnf install which

Verify that which is on your PATH:

command -v which

/usr/bin/which

Rocky Linux and CentOS Stream (DNF4)

Rocky Linux and CentOS Stream use DNF4 with the same package name:

sudo dnf install which

Verify that which is available:

command -v which

/usr/bin/which

Arch Linux and Manjaro

Use pacman to synchronize the package databases, update the system, and install which :

sudo pacman -Syu --noconfirm which

The -Syu flags sync package databases and upgrade installed packages, and --noconfirm skips prompts (remove it if you want to review changes).

Verify that which is available:

command -v which

/usr/sbin/which

Alpine Linux

Alpine includes a BusyBox which applet by default; install the GNU implementation if you need GNU-only options:

sudo apk add which

Verify that which is available:

command -v which

/usr/bin/which

openSUSE

Install which with zypper:

sudo zypper -n in which

The -n flag runs non-interactively; omit it if you want to confirm prompts.

Verify that which is available:

command -v which

/usr/bin/which

Gentoo Linux

Install which with Portage:

sudo emerge -a sys-apps/which

The -a flag asks for confirmation before Portage builds or installs packages.

Verify that which is available:

command -v which

/usr/bin/which

Void Linux

Install which with XBPS:

sudo xbps-install -S which

The -S flag refreshes repository data before installing packages.

If XBPS prompts you to update itself first, run sudo xbps-install -Su xbps and then rerun the install command.

Verify that which is available:

command -v which

/usr/sbin/which

Basic Syntax

The fundamental structure is straightforward:

which command_name

For example, to find the location of ls :

which ls

On most Linux systems, this returns:

/usr/bin/ls

The output indicates that running ls executes the binary at /usr/bin/ls .

Available Options

The options available depend on your distribution’s implementation.

Universal option (all implementations)

-a : Print all matching executables in PATH, not just the first one

debianutils which only (Debian, Ubuntu, and derivatives)

-s : Silent mode; return exit code only without printing paths (Ubuntu 24.04+ and Debian 13+ debianutils builds)

BusyBox which only (Alpine and embedded or minimal images)

Supports only -a ; no -s or GNU options

GNU which only (Fedora, Rocky Linux, CentOS Stream, Arch, openSUSE, Gentoo, and Void)

--version : Display version information

: Display version information --skip-dot : Skip directories in PATH that start with a dot

: Skip directories in PATH that start with a dot --skip-tilde : Skip directories in PATH that start with a tilde

: Skip directories in PATH that start with a tilde --show-dot : Do not expand a dot to the current directory in output

: Do not expand a dot to the current directory in output --show-tilde : Output a tilde for HOME directory (non-root users)

: Output a tilde for HOME directory (non-root users) -i or --read-alias : Read alias definitions from stdin

If you attempt to use GNU-specific options on Debian or Ubuntu while using the debianutils implementation, you will see an error like Illegal option -- because those options are not supported. BusyBox-based systems such as Alpine report unrecognized option instead.

Practical Examples

Locate Common Utilities

Finding the path to text-processing tools helps when building scripts that need absolute paths:

which grep

/usr/bin/grep

Similarly, you can locate archive and stream-editing utilities:

which tar awk

/usr/bin/tar /usr/bin/awk

When querying multiple commands, which prints each path on a separate line in the order you specified. For related text-processing tasks, consider our grep command guide or sed command tutorial.

Verify Software Installation

After installing software, you can confirm your PATH includes it:

which python3

When Python 3 exists and appears in your PATH, you will see:

/usr/bin/python3

When the command produces no output and returns to the prompt, the executable either does not exist or does not appear in your PATH. On Debian and Ubuntu systems using the debianutils implementation, the absence of output indicates the command was not found. In contrast, GNU which on Fedora explicitly states this when you query a missing command:

which: no no-such-command in (/usr/local/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/sbin:/bin)

Display All Matches with -a

The -a option reveals all matching executables across your entire PATH. This option proves essential when multiple versions of a program exist:

which -a ls

/usr/bin/ls /bin/ls

Both paths point to the same binary in this case because /bin typically links to /usr/bin on modern systems (called “merged /usr”). The first path listed is the one your shell would execute.

This option becomes more useful when you have installed multiple versions of software. For example, if you compiled Python locally alongside the system version:

which -a python3

/usr/local/bin/python3 /usr/bin/python3

The first path listed is the one your shell would execute. In this case, the locally compiled version in /usr/local/bin takes priority. Combining this with --version confirms which version runs by default:

$(which python3) --version

Python 3.x.x

Check Shell Location

System administrators often need to verify which shell is being used:

which bash

/usr/bin/bash

This path is commonly used in script shebang lines ( #!/usr/bin/bash ) to ensure the correct interpreter runs the script.

Understanding Exit Codes

The which command returns specific exit codes that scripts can use for conditional logic:

Exit code 0 : All specified commands were found

: All specified commands were found Exit code 1 : One or more commands were not found (BusyBox also uses 1 for invalid options)

: One or more commands were not found (BusyBox also uses 1 for invalid options) Exit code 2 : Invalid option specified (debianutils which)

: Invalid option specified (debianutils which) Exit code 255: Invalid option specified (GNU which)

You can use these exit codes in scripts to check whether a command exists before attempting to use it:

if which docker > /dev/null 2>&1; then echo "Docker is installed at $(which docker)" else echo "Docker is not installed" fi

The redirection to /dev/null suppresses output, and the script uses only the exit code for the conditional check. For more shell scripting techniques, see our bash wait command guide.

Shell Built-ins vs External Commands

Some commands like cd , echo , and pwd exist both as shell built-ins and as external executables. However, the which command only searches for files in PATH directories, so it cannot detect built-ins.

which echo

/usr/bin/echo

This output shows the external /usr/bin/echo binary, but when you type echo in bash, the shell actually uses its built-in version for performance reasons. To see what your shell would actually execute, use the type command instead:

type echo

echo is a shell builtin

For commands that exist only as built-ins with no external equivalent, which returns nothing:

which cd

Running this produces no output because cd is purely a shell built-in. The type command correctly identifies it:

type cd

cd is a shell builtin

Alternatives to which

While which works well for finding executables, several other tools offer different capabilities or better portability across systems.

The command -v Approach

The command -v behavior is defined by POSIX (Portable Operating System Interface), so it is available in POSIX shells such as bash, dash, and zsh and does not require external packages:

command -v ls

/usr/bin/ls

Unlike which , this approach also works for shell functions and built-ins, making it more versatile. Many shell scripting guides recommend command -v over which because every POSIX-compliant system includes it, even minimal containers where which might not exist.

The type Command

The type shell built-in shows how your shell interprets a command, distinguishing between aliases, functions, built-ins, and external commands:

type ls

ls is /usr/bin/ls

If ls were aliased (common on many systems), type would show the alias definition instead. To see all definitions, use type -a :

type -a echo

echo is a shell builtin echo is /usr/bin/echo echo is /bin/echo

This output shows that bash uses its built-in echo by default, with two external binaries available as fallbacks. The order matters because the shell tries each one from top to bottom.

Comparison Table

Tool Finds Built-ins Finds Aliases POSIX Portable Best Use Case which No No No Quick external binary lookup command -v Yes Yes Yes Portable scripts, minimal systems type Yes Yes Yes Understanding shell behavior

Use which when you only need the external executable path, prefer command -v in portable scripts, and use type when you need to see aliases, functions, or built-ins.

Advanced Usage

Verify Developer Tools

Before compiling software, you should verify that your system has the necessary build tools:

which gcc make cmake

/usr/bin/gcc /usr/bin/make /usr/bin/cmake

If all tools are installed, you will see their paths. Missing tools produce no output on Debian and Ubuntu, or explicit error messages on Fedora. Consequently, this quick check helps identify what needs to be installed before starting a build process.

Locate Custom Scripts

Custom scripts stored in ~/bin or ~/.local/bin become accessible when you include those directories in your PATH. Verify accessibility with:

which myscript

/usr/local/bin/myscript

When the script appears in your PATH and has execute permission, you will see its full path. Otherwise, check that the directory appears in PATH and that the script has execute permission. You can set execute permission with chmod +x myscript . For a complete overview of permission management, see our chmod command guide.

Priority in PATH

When the same command exists in multiple PATH directories, the shell uses the first match. The which command shows you which version takes priority:

which python3

/usr/local/bin/python3

If you have installed Python locally to /usr/local/bin and that directory appears before /usr/bin in your PATH, the local version runs by default. Use which -a python3 to see all available versions and their order.

Advertisement

Troubleshooting

Command Not Found But Installed

If you installed software but which returns nothing, the executable likely does not exist in your PATH. First, check the installation location, then verify your PATH includes that directory:

echo $PATH

/usr/local/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/sbin:/bin

Common locations that might not appear in PATH by default include /usr/local/bin , /opt/program/bin , and ~/.local/bin . If needed, add the directory to your PATH in ~/.bashrc :

export PATH="$PATH:/path/to/new/directory"

After editing, reload your shell configuration with source ~/.bashrc or open a new terminal.

Illegal Option Error

If you see Illegal option -- when using options like --version , you are using the debianutils which implementation. It always supports -a , but -s is available only on newer debianutils builds (Ubuntu 24.04+ and Debian 13+); Ubuntu 22.04 and Debian 11/12 return Illegal option -s . If you see unrecognized option: version with a BusyBox banner, you are using BusyBox which (common on Alpine). For extended functionality, use type or command -v instead, or install the GNU implementation via the gnu-which package on Ubuntu 24.04+ or Debian 12+, or apk add which on Alpine.

XBPS SSL Certificate Mismatch

If xbps-install fails with SSL certificate subject doesn't match host , switch to the default Void repository and update XBPS before retrying the install:

sudo sed -i 's#^repository=.*#repository=https://repo-default.voidlinux.org/current#' /usr/share/xbps.d/00-repository-main.conf sudo xbps-install -Suy xbps sudo xbps-install -Sy which

Hash Table Caching

Bash caches command locations for performance. If you install a new version of a command, your shell might still use the cached path. To view the current cache, run:

hash

hits command 3 /usr/bin/which 1 /usr/bin/grep

Clear the cache with:

hash -r

After running this command, both which and the command itself will search PATH fresh. You can verify the cache is empty by running hash again:

hash

hash: hash table empty

Remove which

Use the commands below to remove the package you installed.

On Debian and Ubuntu, debianutils is Essential, so do not remove it. Only remove gnu-which if you installed it for GNU-only options.

Ubuntu and Debian-based distributions

Remove the GNU implementation if you installed it, which restores the default debianutils version.

sudo apt remove gnu-which

Fedora (DNF5)

Remove the package with DNF:

sudo dnf remove which

Rocky Linux and CentOS Stream (DNF4)

Remove the package with DNF4:

sudo dnf remove which

Arch Linux and Manjaro

Remove the package with pacman:

sudo pacman -R which

Alpine Linux

If you installed GNU which, remove it to return to the BusyBox applet.

sudo apk del which

openSUSE

Remove the package with zypper:

sudo zypper rm which

Gentoo Linux

Remove the package with Portage:

sudo emerge -C sys-apps/which

Void Linux

Remove the package with XBPS:

sudo xbps-remove which

Conclusion

The which command provides a quick way to locate executables in your PATH, verify installations, and identify which version of a program runs by default. For scripts needing maximum portability, consider using command -v instead. Similarly, use type when you need to understand how your shell interprets a command, including aliases and built-ins. Together, these tools give you complete visibility into where your commands come from and which versions your shell will execute.