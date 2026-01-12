How to Install OpenJDK 25 on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)

OpenJDK 25 is a Long-Term Support release of the free, open-source Java Development Kit. This version finalizes scoped values for safe data sharing across threads, introduces a key derivation function API for cryptographic operations, and brings module import declarations and compact source files to production. OpenJDK 25 receives community support through at least September 2033 and represents the latest stable LTS option for new projects. This guide covers two installation methods: Ubuntu default repositories for simplicity, and Eclipse Temurin for enterprise-quality builds with faster security updates. By the end of this guide, you will have OpenJDK 25 installed on Ubuntu with the ability to manage multiple Java versions and verify your installation.

Compare OpenJDK LTS Releases for Ubuntu

Selecting the right Java version affects long-term maintenance and access to language features. The table below compares current LTS releases available in Ubuntu’s default repositories, helping you choose based on your project’s requirements.

Java Version LTS Support Until Choose It When Trade-offs OpenJDK 8 December 2030 (community) Legacy applications, older frameworks like Spring 4.x, or vendor-certified deployments requiring Java 8 Missing modern language features (no var, no records, no virtual threads); some libraries dropping Java 8 support OpenJDK 11 September 2027 (community) Legacy enterprise applications, older frameworks requiring Java 11 as minimum, or vendor-certified deployments Missing modern features (no virtual threads, no records, no pattern matching); some libraries dropping Java 11 support OpenJDK 17 September 2029 (community) Spring Boot 3.x, Jakarta EE 10+, or workloads benefiting from records and sealed classes Lacks virtual threads and scoped values from newer releases OpenJDK 21 September 2031 (community) High-concurrency applications using virtual threads, projects needing structured concurrency previews Scoped values still in preview; missing finalized features from Java 25 OpenJDK 25 September 2033 (community) New projects, applications requiring finalized scoped values, key derivation APIs, or the latest stable LTS features Newest LTS release; verify framework compatibility before production migration

OpenJDK 25 is ideal for new projects, applications that benefit from finalized scoped values for thread-safe data sharing, and teams wanting access to the latest stable language improvements. If your project relies on frameworks that have not yet certified Java 25 support, consider OpenJDK 21 as a stable alternative until your stack is ready.

Choose Your OpenJDK 25 Installation Method

This guide covers two installation methods. The table below compares each approach to help you decide which fits your needs:

Method Source Updates Best For Ubuntu APT Ubuntu Repos Via apt upgrade Most users; simpler setup, no external repositories needed Eclipse Temurin Adoptium Via apt upgrade Enterprise environments; AQAvit-verified builds with faster security patches

For most users, the Ubuntu APT method provides a well-maintained OpenJDK build that receives regular security updates. If you require builds that are TCK-certified and AQAvit-verified with potentially faster security patch releases, choose the Eclipse Temurin method instead.

The Ubuntu APT method works identically on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, 24.04 LTS, and 26.04 LTS. The Eclipse Temurin method currently supports Ubuntu 22.04 and 24.04; Adoptium typically adds support for new Ubuntu releases within a few months of their launch.

Before installing new software, refresh your package index to ensure you receive the latest available version and avoid dependency conflicts. Run the following commands to update your system:

sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade

The first command downloads current package information from configured repositories, while the second upgrades installed packages to their newest versions. Depending on how recently you last updated, this process typically takes a few minutes.

Method 1: Install OpenJDK 25 via Ubuntu APT (Recommended)

Ubuntu’s default repositories include OpenJDK 25 packages, making installation straightforward without adding external sources. View the available packages to understand what’s included:

apt-cache search openjdk-25

This command lists all OpenJDK 25 related packages. You should see output similar to:

openjdk-25-jdk - OpenJDK Development Kit (JDK) openjdk-25-jdk-headless - OpenJDK Development Kit (JDK) (headless) openjdk-25-jre - OpenJDK Java runtime, using Hotspot JIT openjdk-25-jre-headless - OpenJDK Java runtime, using Hotspot JIT (headless) openjdk-25-source - OpenJDK Development Kit (JDK) source files openjdk-25-doc - OpenJDK Development Kit (JDK) documentation openjdk-25-demo - Java runtime based on OpenJDK (demos and examples)

The “headless” packages exclude graphical libraries and are designed for servers or CI/CD systems without a display. If you are setting up a build server, container image, or any environment without a GUI, choose the headless variants for a smaller installation footprint.

Install JRE or JDK

Your choice depends on whether you need to run Java applications only or also develop them. The Java Runtime Environment (JRE) provides the minimum required to execute Java programs:

sudo apt install openjdk-25-jre

For development work, compiling source code, or using build tools like Apache Maven, install the full Java Development Kit (JDK) instead. The JDK package includes the JRE plus development utilities such as the Java compiler, debugger, and documentation tools:

sudo apt install openjdk-25-jdk

When in doubt, install the JDK. It includes everything from the JRE while adding development tools you may need later. The additional disk space is minimal compared to the flexibility gained.

Verify the Installation

Once installation completes, confirm Java is accessible by checking the installed version:

java --version

The output confirms OpenJDK 25 is installed and active:

openjdk 25.0.1 2025-10-21 OpenJDK Runtime Environment (build 25.0.1+8-Ubuntu-2) OpenJDK 64-Bit Server VM (build 25.0.1+8-Ubuntu-2, mixed mode, sharing)

If you installed the JDK, verify that the Java compiler is available:

javac --version

javac 25.0.1

Method 2: Install Eclipse Temurin 25 via Adoptium APT

Eclipse Temurin is an enterprise-quality OpenJDK distribution from the Adoptium project. These builds are TCK-certified for Java compatibility and pass the AQAvit verification suite. This method adds the Adoptium APT repository to receive automatic updates.

Import the Adoptium GPG Key

Download and install the Adoptium repository signing key. This key verifies that packages come from the official Adoptium infrastructure:

curl -fsSL https://packages.adoptium.net/artifactory/api/gpg/key/public | \ gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/adoptium.gpg > /dev/null

Add the Adoptium Repository

Create the repository configuration file using the DEB822 format. This script automatically detects your Ubuntu codename and architecture:

cat <<EOF | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/adoptium.sources Types: deb URIs: https://packages.adoptium.net/artifactory/deb Suites: $(. /etc/os-release && echo $VERSION_CODENAME) Components: main Architectures: $(dpkg --print-architecture) Signed-By: /usr/share/keyrings/adoptium.gpg EOF

Once you add the repository, refresh your package index:

sudo apt update

Install Temurin 25

After refreshing the package index, install the Eclipse Temurin 25 JDK package:

sudo apt install temurin-25-jdk

Adoptium also provides temurin-25-jre if you only need the runtime environment without development tools.

Verify the Temurin Installation

After installation, verify that Temurin is accessible by checking the version:

java --version

The output shows the Temurin build identifier with the “LTS” designation:

openjdk 25.0.1 2025-10-21 LTS OpenJDK Runtime Environment Temurin-25.0.1+8 (build 25.0.1+8-LTS) OpenJDK 64-Bit Server VM Temurin-25.0.1+8 (build 25.0.1+8-LTS, mixed mode, sharing)

Update Temurin to the Latest Version

Temurin receives updates through the Adoptium APT repository. To check for and install the latest version, run:

sudo apt update && sudo apt install --only-upgrade temurin-25-jdk

For automated update scripts, use the following bash pattern that checks whether an update is available before attempting the upgrade:

#!/bin/bash # Update Temurin 25 if a newer version is available sudo apt update if apt list --upgradable 2>/dev/null | grep -q temurin-25-jdk; then echo "Temurin 25 update available, installing..." sudo apt install --only-upgrade temurin-25-jdk -y else echo "Temurin 25 is already at the latest version." fi

Manage Multiple Java Versions

Development environments often require multiple Java versions for different projects. Ubuntu’s update-alternatives system manages symlinks in /usr/bin/ , allowing you to switch between installed versions without modifying PATH variables or manually creating symlinks.

Switch the Default Java Runtime

After installing multiple Java versions, you can switch between them using Ubuntu’s update-alternatives system. To view all installed Java versions and interactively select the system default, run:

sudo update-alternatives --config java

The command displays a numbered list of available Java installations along with their filesystem paths and priority values. If multiple Java versions are installed, the output looks similar to:

There are 2 choices for the alternative java (providing /usr/bin/java). Selection Path Priority Status ------------------------------------------------------------ * 0 /usr/lib/jvm/java-25-openjdk-amd64/bin/java 2511 auto mode 1 /usr/lib/jvm/java-21-openjdk-amd64/bin/java 2111 manual mode 2 /usr/lib/jvm/java-25-openjdk-amd64/bin/java 2511 manual mode Press <enter> to keep the current choice[*], or type selection number:

Type the number corresponding to your preferred Java version and press Enter. The asterisk marks the currently active selection. Once you switch versions, confirm the change by running java --version again.

Switch the Default Java Compiler

When using multiple JDK versions, also switch the Java compiler to match the runtime. Compiling code with one Java version while running it on another can cause bytecode compatibility issues:

sudo update-alternatives --config javac

Select the same version number you chose for the runtime. Both commands return immediately to the shell prompt after making your selection.

Configure the JAVA_HOME Environment Variable

Build tools, IDEs, and application servers frequently require the JAVA_HOME environment variable to locate your Java installation. For comprehensive configuration instructions covering system-wide and per-user setups, see our guide on setting the Java environment path in Ubuntu. This section provides a quick setup for the current user.

To quickly identify the installation path of your currently active Java version, use this command:

dirname $(dirname $(readlink -f $(which java)))

With OpenJDK 25 active on a 64-bit system, the command returns:

/usr/lib/jvm/java-25-openjdk-amd64

On ARM64 systems (such as Raspberry Pi or AWS Graviton), the path is /usr/lib/jvm/java-25-openjdk-arm64 instead. Always use the dirname command above to detect the correct path for your architecture.

To set this as your JAVA_HOME for the current user, add the following to your ~/.bashrc file:

echo 'export JAVA_HOME=/usr/lib/jvm/java-25-openjdk-amd64' >> ~/.bashrc source ~/.bashrc

After reloading the configuration, verify the variable is configured correctly:

echo $JAVA_HOME

/usr/lib/jvm/java-25-openjdk-amd64

Test the Installation with a Sample Program

Verifying your installation goes beyond checking version numbers. To confirm the full toolchain works correctly, compile and run a test program that demonstrates Java 25’s finalized features in action.

Create a Test Program

Create a new Java source file using any text editor:

nano Hello.java

Add the following code, which uses Java 25’s module import declarations and compact source file features to demonstrate the installation is fully functional:

import module java.base; void main() { var javaVersion = System.getProperty("java.version"); var osName = System.getProperty("os.name"); System.out.println("Hello from OpenJDK 25!"); System.out.println("Running Java " + javaVersion + " on " + osName); System.out.println("Using compact source file syntax - no class declaration needed!"); }

Save the file by pressing Ctrl+O, then exit nano with Ctrl+X.

Compile and Run the Program

Compile the source file into Java bytecode:

javac Hello.java

Successful compilation produces no output and creates a Hello.class file in the current directory. If the compilation fails, verify that OpenJDK 25 is the active version using javac --version .

Once compilation succeeds, execute the compiled program:

java Hello

Expected output:

Hello from OpenJDK 25! Running Java 25.0.1 on Linux Using compact source file syntax - no class declaration needed!

This output confirms your OpenJDK 25 installation compiles and executes Java code correctly, including the finalized compact source file syntax that eliminates boilerplate class declarations for simple programs.

Troubleshoot Common Issues

This section addresses problems you may encounter when installing or using OpenJDK 25 on Ubuntu.

Package Not Found on Ubuntu 22.04

If apt install openjdk-25-jdk fails with “Unable to locate package” on Ubuntu 22.04, the universe repository may be disabled. This can occur on minimal installations or customized systems. To diagnose this, check if universe is enabled:

grep -r "universe" /etc/apt/sources.list /etc/apt/sources.list.d/

On a standard installation, you should see multiple lines containing “universe”:

deb http://archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ jammy universe deb http://archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ jammy-updates universe deb http://security.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ jammy-security universe

If you see no output or only commented lines (starting with #), then enable the universe repository:

sudo add-apt-repository universe sudo apt update

After enabling universe, retry the installation command. This step is unnecessary on Ubuntu 24.04 and later, where OpenJDK 25 is in the main repository.

Wrong Java Version Active

If java --version reports a different version than expected after installation, multiple Java versions exist on your system with a higher priority assigned to another version. List available alternatives to fix this:

sudo update-alternatives --config java

Select the entry corresponding to OpenJDK 25 and confirm your selection. Also update the compiler using update-alternatives --config javac to maintain consistency between runtime and compiler.

JAVA_HOME Not Recognized

Build tools failing with “JAVA_HOME is not defined” or pointing to an incorrect path indicates the environment variable needs configuration. Identify the correct path:

dirname $(dirname $(readlink -f $(which java)))

Once you identify the correct path, add the export statement to your shell configuration file:

echo 'export JAVA_HOME=/usr/lib/jvm/java-25-openjdk-amd64' >> ~/.bashrc source ~/.bashrc

Verify the variable is set by running echo $JAVA_HOME . The path should match your OpenJDK 25 installation directory.

Bytecode Version Mismatch Errors

Errors mentioning “unsupported major.minor version” or “class file version X.Y” occur when code compiled with a newer Java version runs on an older JRE. Verify your compiler and runtime versions match:

java --version javac --version

Both commands should show Java 25. If they differ, align them using update-alternatives for both java and javac .

Remove OpenJDK 25

If you no longer need OpenJDK 25, use the appropriate removal command based on which installation method you used.

Remove Ubuntu APT OpenJDK

To remove the OpenJDK 25 packages installed from Ubuntu’s default repositories:

sudo apt remove openjdk-25-jdk openjdk-25-jre sudo apt autoremove

Remove Eclipse Temurin

To remove Eclipse Temurin 25 installed from the Adoptium repository:

sudo apt remove temurin-25-jdk sudo apt autoremove

Optionally remove the Adoptium repository and GPG key if you no longer need any Temurin packages:

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/adoptium.sources sudo rm /usr/share/keyrings/adoptium.gpg sudo apt update

Verify Removal

After removal, verify by checking for remaining Java installations:

java --version

If no other Java versions are installed, this command returns “command not found.” If other versions remain, the output shows which Java version is now active.

If you configured JAVA_HOME in your ~/.bashrc file, remember to update or remove that export line after uninstalling OpenJDK 25. Applications relying on JAVA_HOME will fail if the path points to a removed installation.

Conclusion

You have installed OpenJDK 25 on Ubuntu and verified the installation works correctly. The update-alternatives system provides clean version switching when multiple Java installations coexist, and the JAVA_HOME configuration enables compatibility with build tools and application servers. For Java development workflows, consider installing Apache Maven to manage project dependencies and builds. If your stack requires an earlier LTS release, explore OpenJDK 21 for virtual threads support or OpenJDK 17 for broad framework compatibility.

