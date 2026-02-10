du Command in Linux (With Examples)

The
du (disk usage) command estimates file and directory space consumption directly from the terminal. System administrators use
du to locate oversized directories, audit log growth, and plan storage capacity. Whether you need to find what is eating disk space on a production server or simply check a project folder’s size,
du provides the answers without installing additional tools. By the end of this guide, you will be able to summarize directory sizes, sort output to find the largest consumers, exclude unwanted files, and combine
du with other commands for powerful disk analysis workflows.
Understand the du Command Syntax and Options
Basic du Syntax
The
du command follows a straightforward pattern:
du [OPTIONS] [FILE_OR_DIRECTORY...]
When run without arguments,
du recursively walks the current directory and prints the disk usage of every subdirectory in 1024-byte (1 K) blocks. Adding options changes the output unit, depth, or format. You can pass one or more paths to check specific locations instead of the current directory.
Verify du Is Available
The
du command ships as part of GNU coreutils, which is pre-installed on virtually every Linux distribution. Confirm it is available by checking its version:
du --version
du (GNU coreutils) 9.4 Copyright (C) 2023 Free Software Foundation, Inc. License GPLv3+: GNU GPL version 3 or later <https://gnu.org/licenses/gpl.html>.
If you are on a minimal container such as Alpine Linux (BusyBox), the
--version flag is not supported. Run
du --help instead to confirm availability. BusyBox
du supports the most common flags (
-s,
-h,
-d,
-c,
-a) but lacks
--time,
--apparent-size, and
--exclude.
Essential du Options Quick Reference
|Option
|Description
|Example
-h
|Human-readable sizes (K, M, G)
du -h /var/log
-s
|Show only the total for each argument
du -sh ~/Documents
-c
|Print a grand total at the end
du -ch /var/log /tmp
-a
|Include individual files, not just directories
du -ah ~/projects
-d N
|Limit output to depth N
du -hd1 /
-k
|Display sizes in kilobytes
du -sk /tmp
-m
|Display sizes in megabytes
du -sm /home
--time
|Show last modification timestamp
du -h --time /var/log
--exclude
|Skip files matching a pattern
du -sh --exclude='*.log' /var
-t SIZE
|Exclude entries below (or above, if negative) a threshold
du -h -t 100M /home
--apparent-size
|Print file sizes rather than disk allocation
du --apparent-size -sh ~/data
-L
|Follow symbolic links
du -shL /opt/app
-x
|Stay on one filesystem (skip mount points)
du -shx /
Display du Disk Usage Summaries
The most common
du use case is checking how much space a directory consumes. The
-s (summarize) flag collapses the output to a single total, and
-h (human-readable) converts raw block counts to K/M/G units.
Summarize the Current Directory
du -sh
2.2M .
The output shows the total size of the current working directory in human-readable format. Without
-h, the number would appear as raw 1 K blocks.
Check a Specific Directory
Pass a path to check a directory other than the current one:
du -sh /var/log
148M /var/log
This is useful for quickly auditing well-known directories such as
/var/log,
/tmp, or
/home without navigating into them first.
Summarize Multiple Directories at Once
You can pass several paths in a single command. Add
-c to include a grand total at the end:
du -csh /var/log /tmp /home
148M /var/log 12K /tmp 3.1G /home 3.2G total
The
-c flag adds the “total” line, which is helpful when comparing several locations in a single glance.
Control du Output Units
By default,
du reports sizes in 1024-byte blocks. You can force specific units with dedicated flags or the flexible
-B (block-size) option.
Fixed Unit Flags
Use
-k for kilobytes or
-m for megabytes when you need consistent units for scripting or reports:
du -sk /var/log
151552 /var/log
du -sm /var/log
148 /var/log
These flags output plain numbers without unit suffixes, which makes the output easier to parse in scripts with tools like
awk or
cut.
Custom Block Size with -B
The
-B flag scales output to any block size. Common suffixes are
K (1024),
M (1048576), and
G (1073741824):
du -sB G /home
4 /home
The number shown is rounded up to the nearest whole block. For decimal output, prefer
-h instead.
Limit du Directory Depth
Running
du on a large directory tree can produce thousands of lines. The
-d (or
--max-depth) option restricts how many levels deep the output goes.
Show Top-Level Subdirectory Sizes
Set depth to 1 to see immediate children only:
du -hd1 /var
4.0K /var/opt 148M /var/log 56M /var/cache 12K /var/tmp 8.0K /var/mail 204M /var
This immediately reveals which subdirectory is consuming the most space without listing every nested file.
Use Depth 0 as a Summary Alternative
Setting
-d0 is equivalent to
-s. Both produce a single total for the target path:
du -hd0 /var
204M /var
Display Modification Timestamps with du
The
--time flag adds a modification timestamp column to the output, which helps identify which directories or files were recently changed.
Show Timestamps for Subdirectories
du -h --time /var/log
4.0K 2026-01-15 08:30 /var/log/apt 32M 2026-02-10 11:00 /var/log/journal 12K 2026-02-09 23:45 /var/log/nginx 148M 2026-02-10 11:21 /var/log
The timestamp reflects the most recent modification of any file within that directory.
Show Timestamps for Individual Files
Combine
--time with
-a (all files) to see per-file timestamps:
du -ah --time ~/Documents/*.pdf
2.4M 2025-11-20 14:33 /home/user/Documents/report.pdf 512K 2026-01-05 09:12 /home/user/Documents/invoice.pdf
The
--timeflag is a GNU extension. BusyBox (Alpine Linux) and BSD (macOS) versions of
dudo not support it. On macOS, use
stat -f "%z %Sm %N" *as an alternative.
Exclude Files and Directories with du
The
--exclude flag filters files matching a shell glob pattern from the output. This is useful when you want disk usage without counting temporary files, logs, or caches.
Exclude by File Extension
To check a directory’s size while ignoring
.log files, quote the pattern to prevent the shell from expanding the glob:
du -sh --exclude='*.log' /var
56M /var
Always wrap
--excludepatterns in single quotes. Without quoting, the shell may expand
*.logto matching filenames in the current directory before
dusees the pattern, causing unexpected results.
Exclude Multiple Patterns
Repeat
--exclude for each pattern you want to skip:
du -sh --exclude='*.log' --exclude='*.tmp' --exclude='*.cache' /var
For a long list of patterns, store them in a file and pass it with
--exclude-from:
cat ~/du-excludes.txt
*.log *.tmp *.cache *.bak
du -sh --exclude-from=~/du-excludes.txt /var
Filter by Size Threshold
The
-t (threshold) option excludes entries below a given size. Use this to focus on only the large consumers:
du -h -t 100M --max-depth=1 /home
1.2G /home/user/Videos 450M /home/user/.local 3.1G /home/user 3.1G /home
Only directories consuming 100 MB or more appear in the output. A negative threshold (e.g.,
-t -50M) shows entries smaller than the value instead.
Combine du with Other Commands
Piping
du output into other utilities unlocks sorting, filtering, and formatting capabilities that
du alone does not provide.
Sort Directories by Size
Pipe the output of
du into
sort -rh to rank directories from largest to smallest:
du -hd1 /var | sort -rh
204M /var 148M /var/log 56M /var/cache 12K /var/tmp 8.0K /var/mail 4.0K /var/opt
The
-r flag reverses the order (largest first) and
-h tells
sort to interpret human-readable suffixes (K, M, G) correctly.
Find the Largest Files in a Directory
Combine
-a (all files) with
sort and
head to display only the top consumers:
du -ah /var/log | sort -rh | head -10
148M /var/log 32M /var/log/journal 28M /var/log/journal/abc123 16M /var/log/syslog.1 12M /var/log/kern.log 8.5M /var/log/auth.log 4.2M /var/log/dpkg.log 2.1M /var/log/apt/term.log 1.4M /var/log/nginx/access.log 800K /var/log/nginx/error.log
This pipeline is one of the fastest ways to pinpoint exactly where disk space is going.
Filter du Output with grep
Use grep to isolate specific subdirectories from verbose output:
du -h --max-depth=2 /home | grep -E '^\s*[0-9.]+G'
This filters the output to show only entries measured in gigabytes, helping you quickly spot heavy subdirectories within
/home.
Advanced du Techniques
Apparent Size vs Disk Usage
By default,
du reports disk usage (how many blocks the filesystem allocates), which can differ from the actual byte count of a file. The
--apparent-size flag shows the file’s logical size instead:
du -sh ~/database.sql
52M /home/user/database.sql
du --apparent-size -sh ~/database.sql
50M /home/user/database.sql
The difference occurs because filesystems allocate space in fixed-size blocks. A 50 MB file on a filesystem with 4 K blocks may occupy 52 MB of actual disk allocation. Sparse files can show the opposite: apparent size larger than disk usage.
Handle Symbolic Links
By default,
du does not follow symbolic links (
-P behavior). To follow them and count the target’s size instead, use
-L:
du -shL /opt/app
Be cautious with
-L on directories that contain circular symlinks, as
du may loop or double-count space.
Stay on One Filesystem
When scanning from the root directory,
du crosses into every mounted filesystem (NFS shares, USB drives,
/proc,
/sys) by default. The
-x flag restricts
du to the same filesystem as the starting path:
sudo du -shx /
This gives the true disk consumption of the root filesystem without including mounted volumes. The
sudo prefix is needed to read directories owned by other users, such as
/root and service accounts.
Count Hard Links Separately
The
-l flag tells
du to count hard-linked files each time they appear rather than counting shared blocks only once. This is useful for auditing how much space a directory’s files would consume if copied without preserving hard links:
du -slh /var/backups
Without
-l, hard-linked files sharing the same inode contribute their block count only once to the total.
Troubleshoot Common du Errors
“Permission denied” Messages
When
du encounters directories your user account cannot read, it prints a warning and skips them:
du: cannot read directory '/root': Permission denied
This commonly happens when scanning system directories like
/ or
/var. To include all directories in the total, run
du with elevated privileges:
sudo du -shx /
To suppress the warnings without using
sudo, redirect standard error:
du -sh /var 2>/dev/null
“No such file or directory” Errors
If a file or directory is deleted while
du is running, or you pass a path that does not exist:
du: cannot access '/tmp/session_abc123': No such file or directory
This is common in directories with rapidly changing contents, like
/tmp. The error is informational and does not affect the totals for other files. Redirect stderr if it clutters your output.
du and df Report Different Sizes
A common source of confusion is that
du -sh / and
df -h / often show different numbers. The reasons include:
- Deleted-but-open files: When a process holds a file descriptor to a deleted file,
dfstill counts the space as used, but
ducannot see the file. Restart the process or use
lsof +L1to find these.
- Filesystem metadata:
dfaccounts for space consumed by journal logs, superblocks, and reserved blocks that
dudoes not report.
- Mount points: Without
-x,
dumay follow mount points and count space on other filesystems.
- Sparse files:
dureports actual disk allocation, while
ls -lshows apparent size. Use
du --apparent-sizeto compare.
To find deleted-but-open files that are holding space, run:
sudo lsof +L1 | head -20
du Takes Too Long on Large Filesystems
Scanning millions of files with
du can take minutes. Speed up the process by limiting depth and excluding unnecessary paths:
sudo du -hd1 -x --exclude='proc' --exclude='sys' /
The
-x flag prevents crossing into virtual filesystems, and
-d1 limits output to the top-level directories. For interactive exploration of large directory trees, consider a tool like
ncdu which provides a navigable interface.
du estimates space consumed by specific files and directories, while
df reports available and used space for entire mounted filesystems. Use
du to find which directories are large and
df to check whether a partition is running out of room.
Yes.
du counts hidden files and directories (names starting with a dot) by default when it recurses into a path. To see them listed individually, use
du -ah so that every file, including hidden ones, appears in the output.
Conclusion
The
du command provides a reliable way to audit disk consumption from the terminal. Key patterns to remember include
du -sh for quick totals,
du -hd1 | sort -rh to rank subdirectories by size, and
--exclude to filter noise. Combine
du with grep,
sort, and
head for targeted analysis of any directory tree.
