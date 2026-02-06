How to Install Python on Arch Linux

Python powers everything from web applications and data science pipelines to system automation scripts and machine learning models. Its readable syntax, massive standard library, and ecosystem of over 500,000 packages on PyPI make it one of the most practical languages for both beginners learning to code and professionals building production systems. By the end of this guide, you will have Python installed on Arch Linux with pip for package management, virtual environments configured for project isolation, and the knowledge to manage packages safely without breaking your system.

Synchronize package databases and upgrade installed packages before installing new software. Arch Linux is a rolling release distribution, so regular updates prevent dependency conflicts:

sudo pacman -Syu

This guide uses sudo for commands that need root privileges. If your user is not in the sudoers file yet, run the commands as root or follow the guide on how to add and manage sudo users on Arch Linux.

Install Python on Arch Linux via pacman

The python package is available in the official Arch Linux extra repository. It includes the CPython interpreter, the standard library (over 200 modules including venv , json , sqlite3 , and ssl ), and the interactive REPL shell.

Install the Python Package

Install Python using pacman:

sudo pacman -S python

Pacman lists optional dependencies during installation. These are not required but extend Python’s capabilities:

python-pip : The package installer for Python (covered in the next section)

: The package installer for Python (covered in the next section) python-pipx : Installs Python CLI applications in isolated environments

: Installs Python CLI applications in isolated environments python-setuptools : Build system for Python packages

: Build system for Python packages tk : Required for the tkinter GUI module

Verify the Python Installation

Confirm Python is installed and check the version:

python --version

Expected output:

Python 3.14.2

Verify the installation path using command -v (the which utility is not installed by default on minimal Arch systems):

command -v python

/usr/sbin/python

Check that key standard library modules are accessible:

python -c "import venv, sqlite3, ssl, json; print('Core modules: OK')"

Core modules: OK

Test the Interactive Python Shell

Python includes an interactive REPL (Read-Eval-Print Loop) for quick testing and exploration. Launch it by running python with no arguments:

python

Python 3.14.2 (main, Jan 2 2026, 14:27:39) [GCC 15.2.1 20251112] on linux Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information. >>>

Try a quick calculation or import to confirm everything works, then exit with exit() or Ctrl+D :

>>> import sys >>> print(f"Python {sys.version}") >>> exit()

Advertisement

Python’s package installer, pip, is listed as an optional dependency and is not included with the base python package on Arch Linux. Several complementary tools are available for different workflows.

Tool Package Purpose Best For pip python-pip Install packages inside virtual environments Most users — standard Python packaging workflow pipx python-pipx Install CLI tools in isolated environments Running Python command-line apps globally (black, httpie, poetry) uv uv Fast package installer, venv manager, and Python version manager Developers wanting a single tool to replace pip, venv, and pyenv

For most users, pip is recommended because it is the official Python package installer and the tool referenced in virtually all Python documentation and tutorials.

Install pip

Install pip from the official repositories:

sudo pacman -S python-pip

Verify the installation:

pip --version

pip 25.3 from /usr/lib/python3.14/site-packages/pip (python 3.14)

Install pipx (Optional)

pipx installs Python-based command-line tools into their own isolated virtual environments while making the commands available system-wide. This is ideal for tools like code formatters, linters, and utilities that you want available everywhere without polluting your global Python environment:

sudo pacman -S python-pipx

Verify pipx is accessible:

pipx --version

1.8.0

Add the pipx binary path to your shell so installed tools are available globally:

pipx ensurepath

Restart your shell or run source ~/.bashrc for the PATH change to take effect. You can then install CLI tools with pipx install <tool> , for example pipx install black to install the popular Python code formatter.

Install uv (Optional)

uv is an extremely fast Python package installer and project manager written in Rust. It replaces pip, venv, pyenv, and pipx with a single tool and is available in the official Arch Linux repositories:

sudo pacman -S uv

Verify the installation:

uv --version

uv 0.9.30 (ea4560831 2026-02-04)

The uv workflow is covered in the virtual environments section below.

Create Python Virtual Environments on Arch Linux

Virtual environments isolate project dependencies so that packages installed for one project do not interfere with another or with system-level Python packages. Since Python 3.3, the venv module is included in the standard library, so no additional packages are needed beyond the base python install.

Arch Linux marks the system Python environment as externally managed per PEP 668. Running pip install outside a virtual environment will fail with an “externally-managed-environment” error. This is intentional — it prevents pip from overwriting packages managed by pacman and breaking system tools. Always use a virtual environment for project-specific packages.

Create a Virtual Environment with venv

The built-in venv module creates lightweight virtual environments without any additional packages. Create a new project directory and a virtual environment inside it:

mkdir ~/my-python-project && cd ~/my-python-project python -m venv .venv

The .venv directory name is a widely adopted convention. Using a dot-prefixed name keeps the environment directory hidden from normal ls output and excluded by most .gitignore templates.

Activate the virtual environment:

source .venv/bin/activate

Your shell prompt changes to show the active environment name:

(.venv) [user@hostname my-python-project]$

While the virtual environment is active, pip install works normally and installs packages only inside the .venv directory. Verify with:

pip install requests python -c "import requests; print(f'requests {requests.__version__} installed successfully')"

requests 2.32.5 installed successfully

Deactivate the virtual environment when you are done working on the project:

deactivate

Create a Virtual Environment with uv

If you installed uv, it provides a faster alternative to python -m venv and pip for creating environments and installing packages. Create a project with a virtual environment:

mkdir ~/my-uv-project && cd ~/my-uv-project uv venv

Using CPython 3.14.2 interpreter at: /usr/sbin/python Creating virtual environment at: .venv Activate with: source .venv/bin/activate

Activate and install packages:

source .venv/bin/activate uv pip install flask

uv resolves and installs dependencies significantly faster than pip because it uses a Rust-based resolver with parallel downloads and global caching.

Create a Virtual Environment with virtualenv

The virtualenv package provides additional features over the built-in venv module, including faster environment creation through seed caching and the ability to create environments with different Python versions. Install it from the official repositories:

sudo pacman -S python-virtualenv

Create and activate a virtual environment:

virtualenv ~/my-virtualenv-project/.venv source ~/my-virtualenv-project/.venv/bin/activate

The workflow inside the environment is the same — use pip install to add packages and deactivate to exit.

Advertisement

Install Python Packages on Arch Linux

Python packages can be installed through multiple channels on Arch Linux. The right method depends on whether you need a system-wide tool, a project-specific library, or a standalone CLI application.

Install Packages via pacman (System-Wide)

The official repositories contain hundreds of pre-built Python packages with the python- prefix. This is the preferred method for system-wide packages because pacman handles dependencies and updates automatically:

pacman -Ss python- | head -20

Install specific packages with pacman, for example:

sudo pacman -S python-requests python-numpy

Commonly available Python packages in the Arch repositories include:

python-requests : HTTP library for APIs and web requests

: HTTP library for APIs and web requests python-numpy : Numerical computing and array operations

: Numerical computing and array operations python-flask : Lightweight web application framework

: Lightweight web application framework python-django : Full-featured web framework

: Full-featured web framework python-sqlalchemy : SQL toolkit and ORM

: SQL toolkit and ORM python-pillow : Image processing library

Install Packages via pip (Inside Virtual Environments)

For packages not available in the Arch repositories or when you need a specific version, use pip inside a virtual environment. This is the standard workflow for Python development:

python -m venv .venv && source .venv/bin/activate pip install package-name

To save your project’s dependencies for reproducibility:

pip freeze > requirements.txt

Recreate the environment on another system or after a fresh install:

pip install -r requirements.txt

Install CLI Tools via pipx (Globally Isolated)

Use pipx for Python-based command-line tools you want available everywhere without affecting your project environments. Each tool gets its own isolated virtual environment automatically:

pipx install black pipx install httpie pipx install poetry

List installed pipx tools with pipx list and upgrade all tools with pipx upgrade-all .

Test Your Python Installation on Arch Linux

Verify that Python can create, compile, and execute scripts by building a simple test program.

Create a Test Script

Create a file named hello.py :

nano hello.py

Add the following Python code:

#!/usr/bin/env python3 import sys import platform print("Hello, World!") print(f"Python version: {sys.version}") print(f"Platform: {platform.system()} {platform.machine()}")

The shebang line #!/usr/bin/env python3 locates the Python interpreter from the system PATH, making the script portable across different installations and virtual environments.

Save the file with Ctrl+O , press Enter , then exit with Ctrl+X .

Run the Script

Make the script executable and run it:

chmod +x hello.py ./hello.py

Expected output:

Hello, World! Python version: 3.14.2 (main, Jan 2 2026, 14:27:39) [GCC 15.2.1 20251112] Platform: Linux x86_64

Alternatively, run the script directly with the Python interpreter:

python hello.py

Advertisement

Manage Multiple Python Versions on Arch Linux

Arch Linux installs a single system-wide Python version that tracks the latest stable release through the rolling release cycle. Some projects require older Python versions for compatibility — for example, a legacy application pinned to Python 3.12, or testing a library across multiple interpreter versions. Two approaches are available: AUR packages for specific versions, or version management tools for flexible switching.

Install Other Python Versions from the AUR

The Arch User Repository (AUR) provides packages for previous Python versions. Each installs a separate binary (for example, python3.13 or python3.12 ) that coexists with the system Python without replacing it.

Install an AUR-provided Python version using an AUR helper such as paru:

paru -S python313

After installation, the version-specific binary is available alongside the system Python:

python3.13 --version

Create a virtual environment with the specific Python version:

python3.13 -m venv .venv-313 source .venv-313/bin/activate

AUR packages are community-maintained. Review the PKGBUILD before installing. If you do not have an AUR helper installed, follow the guide on how to install paru on Arch Linux or how to install pikaur on Arch Linux. Install base-devel and git first with sudo pacman -S --needed base-devel git .

Manage Python Versions with uv

If you installed uv, it can download and manage multiple Python versions without requiring AUR packages. List available Python versions:

uv python list | head -10

Install a specific Python version:

uv python install 3.12

Create a virtual environment pinned to that version:

uv venv --python 3.12

uv downloads standalone CPython builds from the python-build-standalone project and stores them under ~/.local/share/uv/python/ . These installations are separate from the system Python managed by pacman.

Troubleshooting Python on Arch Linux

pip install Fails with “externally-managed-environment”

Error: Running pip install <package> outside a virtual environment produces this error:

error: externally-managed-environment × This environment is externally managed ╰─> To install Python packages system-wide, try 'pacman -S python-xyz', where xyz is the package you are trying to install.

Cause: Arch Linux marks the system Python as externally managed per PEP 668 to prevent pip from overwriting packages installed by pacman, which can break system tools.

Fix: Create a virtual environment and install packages there:

python -m venv .venv && source .venv/bin/activate pip install package-name

If you need the package available system-wide, check whether it exists in the Arch repositories with pacman -Ss python-<package> and install it with pacman instead.

Module Not Found After Python Version Update

Error: After a system update that bumps the Python version (for example, from 3.13 to 3.14), scripts fail with ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'module_name' .

Cause: Python packages are installed into version-specific directories like /usr/lib/python3.13/site-packages/ . When the system Python updates to a new minor version, those directories change and previously installed packages are no longer visible.

Fix: Rebuild virtual environments after a Python minor version update:

rm -rf .venv python -m venv .venv && source .venv/bin/activate pip install -r requirements.txt

For AUR packages that depend on a specific Python version, rebuild them after the update. List affected packages with:

pacman -Qoq /usr/lib/python3.13

Replace 3.13 with the previous Python version number to find packages that need rebuilding.

tkinter ImportError

Error: import tkinter fails with ImportError: libtk8.6.so: cannot open shared object file .

Cause: The tk package is listed as an optional dependency and is not installed with the base python package.

Fix: Install the Tk toolkit:

sudo pacman -S tk

Verify tkinter works:

python -c "import tkinter; print('tkinter: available')"

tkinter: available

Advertisement

Remove Python from Arch Linux

Before removing python , check for packages that depend on it with pacman -Qi python | grep "Required By" . Many system tools and packages depend on Python, and removing it may break them. Only remove Python if you are certain no installed software requires it.

To remove Python and its orphaned dependencies:

sudo pacman -Rns python

The -Rns flags remove the package ( -R ), orphaned dependencies ( -s ), and configuration backup files ( -n ).

If you installed additional Python-related packages, remove them explicitly:

sudo pacman -Rns python-pip python-pipx python-virtualenv uv

Verify removal:

pacman -Qi python

error: package 'python' was not found

The following commands permanently delete user-installed Python packages, pipx applications, virtual environments, and uv-managed Python versions stored under your home directory. These directories are not removed by pacman. Back up any files you want to keep before running these commands.

rm -rf ~/.local/lib/python* rm -rf ~/.local/share/pipx rm -rf ~/.local/share/uv

Frequently Asked Questions About Python on Arch Linux

Is Python pre-installed on Arch Linux? Not on a minimal base installation. Python may already be present if other packages pulled it in as a dependency, but the base Arch Linux system does not include Python. Install it with pacman -S python . Why does pip install fail with “externally-managed-environment” on Arch Linux? Arch Linux marks the system Python as externally managed per PEP 668 to prevent pip from overwriting packages managed by pacman. Create a virtual environment with python -m venv .venv and activate it before running pip install , or install system-wide packages through pacman instead. What is the difference between pip, pipx, and uv on Arch Linux? pip installs Python packages inside virtual environments and is the standard tool referenced in most Python documentation. pipx installs Python CLI tools globally in isolated environments, keeping them available system-wide without polluting your project. uv is a fast Rust-based alternative that replaces pip, venv, and pyenv with a single tool for creating environments, installing packages, and managing Python versions. How do I install a specific older Python version on Arch Linux? Use AUR packages like python313 or python312 via an AUR helper such as paru or yay. These install alongside the system Python as separate binaries (for example, python3.13 ). Alternatively, use uv python install 3.12 to download and manage specific Python versions without AUR packages. Do I need to recreate virtual environments after a Python update on Arch Linux? Yes, after a Python minor version update (for example, 3.13 to 3.14), existing virtual environments break because they link to the old Python binary. Delete the .venv directory and recreate it with python -m venv .venv , then reinstall your packages from requirements.txt .

Conclusion

You now have Python installed on Arch Linux with pip for package management, virtual environments configured for project isolation, and a clear understanding of how to install packages safely within the PEP 668 externally managed framework. For database-driven applications, pair Python with PostgreSQL, MariaDB, or SQLite on Arch Linux. To containerize your Python projects, follow the guide on installing Docker on Arch Linux. For deeper coverage of virtual environments, project tooling, and Python-specific Arch configuration, refer to the Arch Wiki Python documentation.