How to Install Yarn on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)

Yarn is a fast, reliable JavaScript package manager developed by Facebook (now Meta) that serves as an alternative to npm for managing project dependencies. Yarn provides deterministic installs through lockfiles, parallel package downloads, and offline caching, making it a popular choice for Node.js development workflows. The project has two active lines: Yarn Classic (1.x), which is frozen and receives only security fixes, and Yarn Modern (4.x, also called Berry), which is under active development with features like Plug’n’Play installs and per-project version management.
This guide demonstrates how to install Yarn on Ubuntu with three methods: Corepack for Yarn 4 (recommended), npm for Yarn Classic, and the default Ubuntu repository. By the end, you will have Yarn installed, verified, and ready for JavaScript development.
Install Yarn on Ubuntu
Ubuntu provides multiple paths for installing Yarn, each delivering a different version and update experience:
|Method
|Channel
|Version
|Updates
|Best For
|Corepack (Recommended)
|yarnpkg.com
|4.x (Modern)
|Per-project via
corepack use
|New projects, active development, Plug’n’Play support
|npm Global Install
|npm registry
|1.22.x (Classic)
|Manual via
npm update -g yarn
|Legacy projects that depend on Yarn Classic
|Ubuntu Repository
|Ubuntu Universe
|4.1.x on 26.04, 1.22.x on 24.04/22.04
|System updates via
apt upgrade
|Quick setup without npm; version varies by release
For most users, Corepack is the recommended method because it installs the actively maintained Yarn 4 release and enables per-project version pinning through the
packageManager field in
package.json. The Ubuntu repository is an alternative on 26.04 (which ships Yarn 4), while npm is the preferred path when your project specifically requires Yarn Classic 1.x.
These steps cover Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, 24.04 LTS, and 22.04 LTS. All three methods require Node.js as a prerequisite. Ubuntu 26.04 ships Node.js 22.x, which is current and works with all methods. Older releases include Node.js 18.x (24.04) and 12.x (22.04), so installing a current release from NodeSource or NVM is recommended on those versions.
Default Yarn and Node.js Versions by Ubuntu Release
Ubuntu ships the Yarn package manager as
yarnpkg in its Universe repository. Starting with Ubuntu 26.04, the repository provides Yarn 4 (Modern), while 24.04 and 22.04 still carry Yarn Classic 1.x. The default Node.js versions included with each release also affect which installation methods are available without additional setup:
|Ubuntu Release
|Default
yarnpkg
|Default Node.js
|Notes
|Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
|4.1.x
|22.x
|Corepack ships with Node.js;
yarnpkg provides Yarn 4 (Modern)
|Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
|1.22.x
|18.19.x
|Corepack works with the default Node.js; the
yarnpkg binary avoids conflict with
cmdtest
|Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
|1.22.x
|12.22.x
|Node.js 12 is too old for modern Corepack; upgrade Node.js first or use npm method
Update Ubuntu Before Yarn Installation
Refresh your package index and apply any pending updates before installing new software:
sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade
If you are not set up with a sudo user, visit our guide on how to add a user to sudoers on Ubuntu.
Method 1: Install Yarn via Corepack (Recommended)
Corepack is a Node.js tool that manages package manager versions on a per-project basis. It is the officially recommended way to install Yarn and gives you access to Yarn 4 (Modern/Berry), the actively developed release line.
Install Node.js Prerequisites
Corepack requires Node.js and npm. Install them from Ubuntu’s repositories:
sudo apt install nodejs npm
Verify the installed versions:
node --version && npm --version
Expected output on Ubuntu 26.04:
v22.22.0 9.2.0
Expected output on Ubuntu 24.04:
v18.19.1 9.2.0
Ubuntu 26.04 ships Node.js 22.x with Corepack pre-installed, so
npm install -g corepackis optional on that release. Ubuntu 22.04 ships Node.js 12.22.x, which is too old for the current Corepack release. If you are on 22.04, install a newer Node.js version from NodeSource or NVM before continuing with this method. Ubuntu 24.04’s Node.js 18 works with Corepack, though a newer LTS release (20 or 22) is still recommended for production use.
Install and Enable Corepack
Install Corepack globally through npm, then enable it to create the
yarn shim on your system:
sudo npm install -g corepack
corepack enable
Verify Corepack is installed:
corepack --version
0.34.6
At this point, running
yarn --version outside a project directory returns the default Classic version (1.22.22) that Corepack provides as a fallback. The next step sets up Yarn 4 for your project.
Initialize a Yarn 4 Project
Create a new project directory and use
corepack use to pin Yarn 4 (the current stable release) to the project:
mkdir ~/my-project && cd ~/my-project
corepack use yarn@stable
Installing yarn@4.12.0 in the project... ➤ YN0000: · Yarn 4.12.0 ➤ YN0000: ┌ Resolution step ➤ YN0000: └ Completed ➤ YN0000: ┌ Fetch step ➤ YN0000: └ Completed ➤ YN0000: ┌ Link step ➤ YN0000: └ Completed ➤ YN0000: · Done in 0s 43ms
This creates a
package.json with a
packageManager field that locks Yarn 4 to the project. Any collaborator who clones the repository and has Corepack enabled will automatically use the same Yarn version.
Verify Yarn Installation
Confirm Yarn 4 is active inside the project:
yarn --version
4.12.0
You can also verify the project’s
package.json contains the version pin:
cat package.json
{ "packageManager": "yarn@4.12.0" }
The version numbers above (4.12.0) reflect the current stable release at the time of writing. Corepack automatically fetches the latest stable version when you run
corepack use yarn@stable, so your output may show a newer version.
Method 2: Install Yarn Classic via npm
If your project depends on Yarn Classic (1.x), the simplest approach is installing it globally through npm. This method works on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04, and 22.04 with the default system Node.js.
Install Node.js and npm
Install Node.js and npm from Ubuntu’s repositories if they are not already present:
sudo apt install nodejs npm
Install Yarn Classic Globally
Use npm to install Yarn Classic as a global package:
sudo npm install -g yarn
Verify Yarn Classic Installation
Confirm the installed version:
yarn --version
1.22.22
Yarn Classic (1.x) entered maintenance mode in January 2020 and only receives occasional security fixes. The latest Classic release is 1.22.22. For new projects, consider migrating to Yarn 4 via Method 1 to access active development, Plug’n’Play support, and improved workspace features.
Method 3: Install Yarn from Ubuntu Repository
Ubuntu packages the Yarn package manager in its Universe repository under the name
yarnpkg (not
yarn) to avoid a naming conflict with an unrelated package called
cmdtest. On Ubuntu 26.04, this installs Yarn 4 (Modern). On 24.04 and 22.04, it installs Yarn Classic (1.x).
Install the yarnpkg Package
Install Yarn directly from Ubuntu’s Universe repository:
sudo apt install yarnpkg
Verify Yarn Installation
The APT package installs the binary as
yarnpkg, not
yarn:
yarnpkg --version
Expected output on Ubuntu 26.04:
4.1.0
Expected output on Ubuntu 24.04:
1.22.19
Expected output on Ubuntu 22.04:
1.22.10
If you want the standard
yarn command name, create a symbolic link:
sudo ln -s /usr/bin/yarnpkg /usr/local/bin/yarn
Ubuntu 26.04 ships Yarn 4.1.x via the
yarnpkgpackage, matching the Modern release line. On 24.04 and 22.04, the repository versions (1.22.19 and 1.22.10 respectively) lag behind the latest upstream Classic release (1.22.22). If you need the most current Classic release on those versions, use Method 2 instead.
Basic Yarn Usage Commands
The commands below apply to both Yarn 4 (Corepack) and Yarn Classic, with differences noted where applicable.
Initialize a New Project
yarn init
In Yarn 4, this creates a minimal
package.json. In Yarn Classic, it walks you through an interactive prompt to fill in project details.
Add a Package
yarn add lodash
Yarn 4 output:
➤ YN0000: · Yarn 4.12.0 ➤ YN0000: ┌ Resolution step ➤ YN0085: │ + lodash@npm:4.17.21 ➤ YN0000: └ Completed ➤ YN0000: ┌ Fetch step ➤ YN0013: │ A package was added to the project (+ 1.48 MiB). ➤ YN0000: └ Completed in 0s 214ms ➤ YN0000: ┌ Link step ➤ YN0000: └ Completed ➤ YN0000: · Done in 0s 262ms
Add a Development Dependency
The
--dev flag saves the package to
devDependencies in
package.json, keeping it out of production builds:
yarn add --dev eslint
Install All Dependencies
When you clone a project that already has a
package.json and
yarn.lock, install all dependencies with:
yarn install
Run a Package Script
Execute scripts defined in your
package.json:
yarn run build
Remove a Package
Remove a package and update the lockfile in one step:
yarn remove lodash
Update Yarn to a Newer Version
Yarn 4 (Corepack): update the pinned version inside your project directory:
corepack use yarn@stable
yarn install
Yarn Classic (npm):
sudo npm update -g yarn
Yarn (APT):
sudo apt install --only-upgrade yarnpkg
Configure Yarn 4 Node Modules Strategy
Yarn 4 defaults to Plug’n’Play (PnP), which replaces the traditional
node_modules directory with a more efficient resolution mechanism. Some tools and libraries do not yet support PnP. If you encounter compatibility issues, switch to the traditional
node_modules strategy by creating a
.yarnrc.yml file in your project root:
nodeLinker: node-modules
Then reinstall dependencies to apply the change:
yarn install
The
nodeLinker: node-modulessetting makes Yarn 4 behave like Yarn Classic with respect to dependency layout, while still providing Yarn 4’s improved resolution, audit, and workspace features. This is the easiest migration path for projects that are not yet PnP-compatible.
Troubleshoot Yarn Installation Issues
apt install yarn Installs the Wrong Package
Running
sudo apt install yarn on Ubuntu does not install the Yarn package manager. Ubuntu maps the
yarn package name to
cmdtest, a completely unrelated blackbox testing tool.
If you accidentally installed
cmdtest, remove it:
sudo apt remove cmdtest
sudo apt autoremove
Then install Yarn using one of the three methods documented in this guide.
Corepack Command Not Found
If
corepack: command not found appears after installing via npm, the npm global bin directory may not be in your
PATH. Check where npm installs global packages and add it:
npm config get prefix
The default on Ubuntu is
/usr/local, which means global binaries go to
/usr/local/bin (already in
PATH). If your output shows a different prefix, add it:
echo 'export PATH="$(npm config get prefix)/bin:$PATH"' >> ~/.bashrc
source ~/.bashrc
Yarn Shows Wrong Version in a Project
If
yarn --version shows 1.22.22 inside a project where you expect Yarn 4, Corepack may not be enabled. Enable it and verify:
corepack enable
yarn --version
If the project does not have a
packageManager field in
package.json, Corepack falls back to Yarn Classic. Pin Yarn 4 to the project:
corepack use yarn@stable
Permission Errors During Global npm Install
If you see
EACCES permission errors when running
npm install -g, prefix the command with
sudo:
sudo npm install -g corepack
Alternatively, reconfigure npm’s global prefix to a user-owned directory to avoid needing
sudo for global installs:
mkdir -p ~/.npm-global
npm config set prefix '~/.npm-global'
echo 'export PATH="$HOME/.npm-global/bin:$PATH"' >> ~/.bashrc
source ~/.bashrc
Remove Yarn from Ubuntu
Remove Corepack Yarn Installation
Disable Corepack and remove it:
corepack disable
sudo npm uninstall -g corepack
On Ubuntu 26.04, Corepack ships as the system package
node-corepack. If you did not install Corepack via npm, remove it with
sudo apt remove node-corepackinstead.
Corepack stores downloaded package manager versions in its cache. Remove it to reclaim disk space:
rm -rf ~/.cache/node/corepack
Verify removal:
corepack --version
bash: corepack: command not found
Remove npm Global Yarn Installation
Uninstall the globally installed Yarn Classic package:
sudo npm uninstall -g yarn
Verify removal:
yarn --version
bash: yarn: command not found
Remove APT Yarn Installation
sudo apt remove yarnpkg
sudo apt autoremove
If you created the
yarn symlink earlier, remove it as well:
sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/yarn
Verify removal:
yarnpkg --version
bash: yarnpkg: command not found
Clean Up Yarn Cache and Configuration
The following commands permanently delete Yarn’s global cache and configuration files. This does not affect project-level
node_modulesor
yarn.lockfiles, but any globally cached packages will need to be re-downloaded.
rm -rf ~/.yarn ~/.yarnrc ~/.yarnrc.yml
Frequently Asked Questions
Yarn Classic (1.x) is the original release that entered maintenance mode in January 2020 and only receives security fixes. Yarn Modern (4.x, also called Berry) is the actively developed version with features like Plug’n’Play installs, per-project version pinning via Corepack, a plugin system, and advanced workspace support. New projects should use Yarn 4 unless they have a specific dependency on Classic.
apt install yarn install cmdtest instead of Yarn?
On Ubuntu, the
yarn package name is mapped to
cmdtest, an unrelated blackbox testing tool. The Yarn package manager is available as
yarnpkg in Ubuntu’s repositories. To avoid confusion, use Corepack or npm to install Yarn instead of
apt.
All three are JavaScript package managers. npm ships with Node.js and has the largest ecosystem. Yarn 4 offers Plug’n’Play for faster installs and zero-install workflows. pnpm uses a content-addressable store to deduplicate packages across projects, saving disk space. The choice depends on your workflow: npm for simplicity, Yarn for deterministic per-project versioning, and pnpm for disk efficiency across many projects.
yarn install --ignore-engines do?
The
--ignore-engines flag tells Yarn Classic to skip engine compatibility checks defined in
package.json (such as minimum Node.js version requirements). This is useful when you need to install packages on a Node.js version that does not match the declared engine constraints, though it may lead to runtime errors if the package truly requires a newer Node.js version.
Conclusion
You now have Yarn installed on Ubuntu using one of three methods: Corepack for the current Yarn 4 release, npm for Yarn Classic, or Ubuntu’s built-in
yarnpkg package. Corepack provides the best experience for new projects by pinning the Yarn version to each repository, ensuring consistent builds across development machines. For projects that pair Yarn with version control, consider setting up Git on Ubuntu as a natural next step. If you are working with TypeScript, Yarn 4’s improved resolution and workspace features integrate well with typed JavaScript projects.