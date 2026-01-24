How to Install Yandex Browser on Fedora Linux

Yandex Browser is a Chromium-based web browser developed by Yandex, the Russian technology company known for its search engine and cloud services. The browser offers built-in security features including phishing protection and encrypted DNS, a Turbo mode that compresses pages on slow connections, and integration with Yandex services like mail and cloud storage. By the end of this guide, you will have Yandex Browser installed on Fedora Linux with automatic updates configured through the official Yandex repository.

Choose Your Yandex Browser Version

Yandex maintains two release channels for Fedora. Choose the one that matches your needs:

Version Channel Release Cycle Updates Best For Stable Yandex Repo Production releases Automatic via DNF Daily browsing, most users Beta Yandex Repo Pre-release builds Automatic via DNF Testing new features early

For most users, the stable version is recommended because it receives thoroughly tested updates suitable for daily browsing. Choose beta if you want early access to new features before they reach the stable channel.

Yandex Browser is only available for x86_64 (64-bit Intel/AMD) systems. ARM-based Fedora installations are not supported.

Import Yandex Repository on Fedora

Update Fedora Packages

Before adding external repositories, update your Fedora system to ensure all existing packages are current:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

Import the Yandex GPG Key

Import Yandex’s GPG signing key to verify package authenticity:

sudo rpmkeys --import https://repo.yandex.ru/yandex-browser/YANDEX-BROWSER-KEY.GPG

Add the Yandex Repository

Add the repository for your chosen version. Run only the command that matches your selection:

Stable (recommended):

sudo dnf config-manager addrepo --id=yandex-browser-stable \ --set=baseurl=https://repo.yandex.ru/yandex-browser/rpm/stable/x86_64 \ --set=enabled=1 --set=gpgcheck=1 --save-filename=yandex-browser-stable.repo

Beta:

sudo dnf config-manager addrepo --id=yandex-browser-beta \ --set=baseurl=https://repo.yandex.ru/yandex-browser/rpm/beta/x86_64 \ --set=enabled=1 --set=gpgcheck=1 --save-filename=yandex-browser-beta.repo

Install Yandex Browser on Fedora

With the repository configured, install Yandex Browser. Run the command matching the version you added:

Stable:

sudo dnf install yandex-browser-stable -y

Beta:

sudo dnf install yandex-browser-beta -y

Verify Installation

Confirm the installation by checking the browser version. Use the command matching your installed version:

yandex-browser-stable --version # For stable yandex-browser-beta --version # For beta

Expected output:

Yandex 25.x.x.xxx

Launch Yandex Browser

Launch from Terminal

Start the browser from the command line:

yandex-browser-stable # For stable yandex-browser-beta # For beta

Launch from Applications Menu

Search for “Yandex Browser” in Activities and open it from the applications grid.

Both Yandex Browser stable and beta versions appear in the applications menu after installation

Getting Started with Yandex Browser

After launching Yandex Browser for the first time, consider these configuration steps:

Sign in to Yandex : Sync bookmarks, history, and settings across devices by signing into your Yandex account via the browser menu.

: Sync bookmarks, history, and settings across devices by signing into your Yandex account via the browser menu. Review privacy settings : Access Settings > Privacy to configure tracking protection, cookie handling, and DNS encryption preferences.

: Access Settings > Privacy to configure tracking protection, cookie handling, and DNS encryption preferences. Enable Turbo mode : For slow connections, enable Turbo mode in Settings > Tools to compress web pages and reduce data usage.

: For slow connections, enable Turbo mode in Settings > Tools to compress web pages and reduce data usage. Install extensions: Yandex Browser supports Chrome extensions. Access them through the browser menu or the Chrome Web Store.

Yandex Browser displaying its default new tab page with integrated Yandex services

Manage Yandex Browser

Update Yandex Browser

Yandex Browser updates automatically through DNF when you run system updates:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

To update only Yandex Browser without upgrading other packages:

sudo dnf upgrade yandex-browser-stable # For stable sudo dnf upgrade yandex-browser-beta # For beta

Remove Yandex Browser

Uninstall Yandex Browser. Use the command matching your installed version:

sudo dnf remove yandex-browser-stable # For stable sudo dnf remove yandex-browser-beta # For beta

Remove Yandex Repository

After uninstalling the browser, remove the repository file to stop receiving update checks:

sudo rm /etc/yum.repos.d/yandex-browser-stable.repo # For stable sudo rm /etc/yum.repos.d/yandex-browser-beta.repo # For beta

Troubleshooting

GPG Key Errors

If DNF reports GPG verification failures when installing or updating, re-import the signing key:

sudo rpmkeys --import https://repo.yandex.ru/yandex-browser/YANDEX-BROWSER-KEY.GPG

Repository Connection Errors

If you cannot reach the Yandex repository, verify connectivity:

curl -I https://repo.yandex.ru/yandex-browser/rpm/stable/x86_64/repodata/repomd.xml

A successful response shows HTTP/1.1 200 OK . If the connection fails, check your network configuration or try again later.

Browser Crashes on Launch

If Yandex Browser crashes immediately after launching, try resetting the user profile. The profile directory name matches your installed version:

mv ~/.config/yandex-browser-stable ~/.config/yandex-browser-stable.backup # For stable mv ~/.config/yandex-browser-beta ~/.config/yandex-browser-beta.backup # For beta

Launch the browser again to create a fresh profile. You can restore bookmarks and settings from the backup folder if needed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Yandex Browser available in Fedora’s default repositories? No. Yandex Browser is not packaged in Fedora’s official repositories. You must add Yandex’s own RPM repository to install it, which also enables automatic updates through DNF. Can I install both stable and beta versions at the same time? Yes. The stable and beta packages are separate and can coexist on the same system. Each version has its own binary ( yandex-browser-stable , yandex-browser-beta ) and profile directory, so they do not conflict. Does Yandex Browser send data to Russian servers? Yes, some data may be processed through Yandex infrastructure in Russia. Features like Turbo mode, sync, and Protect explicitly route data through Yandex servers. Review Settings > Privacy to disable specific features if data residency is a concern. How do I switch from stable to beta without losing my data? Install the beta package alongside stable, then copy your profile: cp -r ~/.config/yandex-browser-stable ~/.config/yandex-browser-beta . Launch the beta version to use your existing bookmarks and settings. Keep both versions installed until you confirm the beta works correctly.

Conclusion