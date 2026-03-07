How to Install Claude Code on Fedora Linux

Working through a repository from the terminal is easier when the assistant can search files, explain code, and apply edits without sending you back to a browser tab. That is where Claude Code fits, and you can still install Claude Code on Fedora even though Anthropic’s Linux setup docs call out Ubuntu, Debian, and Alpine first.

Fedora does not package the Claude Code CLI in its official repositories, so dnf install is not the right path here. Anthropic’s native installer is the practical Fedora route, with PATH fixes, updates, and clean removal handled separately from DNF. Anthropic lists 4 GB of RAM, internet access, and Bash or Zsh as the Linux baseline. Access requires a Claude Pro, Max, Teams, Enterprise, or Anthropic Console account with billing enabled.

Install Claude Code on Fedora

Fedora’s official repositories do not ship a claude package. On the Fedora 43 test machine, dnf search claude returned no matches, so there is no DNF repository setup or package name to manage here. Update the system first, then install Claude Code with Anthropic’s native installer.

Update Fedora Before Installing Claude Code

Refresh package metadata and install any pending Fedora updates before you add a new development tool:

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

Updating and loading repositories: Fedora 43 - x86_64 100% | 1.1 KiB/s | 3.1 KiB | 00m03s Fedora 43 - x86_64 - Updates 100% | 22.4 KiB/s | 47.8 KiB | 00m02s Fedora 43 openh264 (From Cisco) - x86_ 100% | 1.2 KiB/s | 986.0 B | 00m01s Repositories loaded. Nothing to do.

This guide uses sudo for the Fedora update step. If your account is not in the sudoers file yet, follow the guide on how to add a user to sudoers on Fedora before continuing.

Install Claude Code on Fedora with the Native Installer

Anthropic recommends the native installer for Linux, and the upstream docs now treat npm as a deprecated compatibility path. The curl -fsSL command downloads the installer quietly, fails on HTTP errors, follows redirects, verifies the current Claude Code release, and places the launcher in ~/.local/bin .

curl -fsSL https://claude.ai/install.sh | bash

Setting up Claude Code... Checking installation status... Installing Claude Code native build latest... Setting up launcher and shell integration... ✔ Claude Code successfully installed! Version: 2.1.71 Location: ~/.local/bin/claude Next: Run claude --help to get started ✔ Claude Code successfully installed! Version: 2.1.71 Location: ~/.local/bin/claude Next: Run claude --help to get started ✅ Installation complete!

Fedora Workstation already includes curl , so most desktop systems can run the command immediately. In testing, the installer created a symlink at ~/.local/bin/claude and stored the versioned binary under ~/.local/share/claude/versions/ .

Verify Claude Code on Fedora

Confirm that Fedora can launch Claude Code from your shell:

claude --version

2.1.71 (Claude Code)

If you want to confirm which binary Fedora is using, check the resolved command path with the which command in Linux:

which -a claude

/home/joshua/.local/bin/claude

That single path is what you want on a fresh Fedora install. If you see additional results later, you likely still have an older npm-based install somewhere in your PATH.

Sign In to Claude Code on Fedora

Start Claude Code inside the project directory where you want to work. Fedora GNOME does not assign a default terminal shortcut, so search for Terminal in Activities if you are launching a shell from the desktop.

cd ~/your-project claude

Open the browser window Claude Code launches for authentication. Sign in with your Claude or Anthropic Console account. Approve the login request and return to your Fedora terminal.

If you are installing from a remote Fedora session and the browser opens on the wrong machine, press c when Claude Code offers the OAuth URL. That lets you copy the login link and open it in a browser on the machine you are actually using.

Advertisement

Get Started with Claude Code on Fedora

Once Claude Code can open and authenticate, use it on a real project right away. These examples give new users a better starting point than a blank prompt and show how the CLI fits into normal Fedora development work.

Ask Claude Code to Explore a Project on Fedora

Open Claude Code inside a repository you actually want to understand:

cd ~/your-project claude

Then start with read-only prompts that help you map the codebase before you ask for edits:

what does this project do? what technologies does this project use? where is the main entry point? explain the folder structure

Claude Code reads the files it needs from the current project, so you do not have to paste source files manually for this first pass.

Run One-Off Claude Code Queries on Fedora

If you want a quick answer and then an immediate return to the shell, use print mode with -p :

claude -p "Explain the authentication flow in this repository" claude -p "Where is the main entry point and how does the app start?"

Print mode writes the answer to the terminal and exits, which is useful for fast repo questions, shell history, and simple scripts.

Make a First Change with Claude Code on Fedora

After Claude Code understands the project, move to a small task that is easy to review:

review my changes and suggest improvements write unit tests for the calculator functions update the README with installation instructions

Claude Code will inspect the relevant files, propose changes, and ask for approval before it writes edits. If you stop mid-task, continue the most recent conversation in the same project with:

claude -c

Troubleshoot Claude Code on Fedora

These fixes cover the Fedora-side problems most readers are likely to hit after the install finishes.

Fix Claude Code Command Not Found on Fedora

If the installer completes but your shell still cannot find claude , the usual cause is a missing ~/.local/bin entry in your PATH.

bash: claude: command not found

Check whether your PATH already includes the local binary directory. The command prints one PATH entry per line and looks for an exact match on $HOME/.local/bin . No output means the directory is missing.

echo "$PATH" | tr ':' '

' | grep -Fx "$HOME/.local/bin"

/home/joshua/.local/bin

If your Fedora output does not include ~/.local/bin , add it to the shell you actually use, then reload that shell. Bash is the Fedora default, while users who prefer another shell can install Zsh on Fedora separately.

# Bash echo 'export PATH="$HOME/.local/bin:$PATH"' >> ~/.bashrc source ~/.bashrc # Zsh echo 'export PATH="$HOME/.local/bin:$PATH"' >> ~/.zshrc source ~/.zshrc

The source command reloads the updated shell profile immediately, so you do not need to close and reopen the terminal just to test the fix.

Verify the fix by checking the Claude Code version again:

claude --version

2.1.71 (Claude Code)

Fix Claude Code Download Problems on Fedora

The Claude Code installer downloads releases from storage.googleapis.com . If your network blocks that host, the install script can fail before it even fetches a version manifest.

Test basic connectivity to the download backend:

curl -sI https://storage.googleapis.com | sed -n '1,5p'

HTTP/2 400 content-type: application/xml; charset=UTF-8 x-guploader-uploadid: AGQBYWxWSApqjKkTyd4wPMgT6Mt0XpIhrtHLocbs21PsDyeeYYN3WW0MI5TSH9I8xtHYeRpY content-length: 181 date: Sat, 07 Mar 2026 01:35:53 GMT

A 400 response from the root URL is fine here, because you are probing the service itself rather than requesting a specific file. If the command times out or returns a TLS error instead, you are dealing with a proxy, firewall, regional block, or CA certificate problem rather than a Fedora package issue.

After network access is restored, rerun the installer:

curl -fsSL https://claude.ai/install.sh | bash

Then confirm the launcher responds again:

claude --version

2.1.71 (Claude Code)

Advertisement

The native Fedora install does not tie Claude Code to DNF, so updates and cleanup follow Anthropic’s install layout instead of Fedora’s package database.

Update Claude Code on Fedora

The native install checks for updates when Claude Code starts and applies them in the background, so most Fedora users do not need a separate DNF workflow for the CLI itself. If you want to trigger an update check immediately on the channel you already use, run this command:

claude update

Anthropic documents latest as the default channel. If you prefer the slower stable track, reinstall once with the channel argument below. The -s -- stable portion passes stable to the installer script.

curl -fsSL https://claude.ai/install.sh | bash -s -- stable

Rerun the original install command without a channel argument later if you want to move back to the default track.

If you are intentionally moving away from the older npm path, do the migration in this order: keep the native install in place first, then remove the deprecated global npm package so your PATH only resolves to the native binary.

Remove Claude Code on Fedora

In Fedora 43 testing, the native install created ~/.local/bin/claude , ~/.local/share/claude , ~/.cache/claude , ~/.claude , and ~/.claude.json . Remove the launcher and versioned binaries with these commands:

rm -f ~/.local/bin/claude rm -rf ~/.local/share/claude

The native install did not create a ~/.config/claude or ~/.var/app directory on the Fedora 43 test machine, so there is nothing extra to remove in those locations.

If you also want to delete Claude Code settings and cached state, remove those files separately. Project-level .claude and .mcp.json files are optional and only exist in repositories where you created them, so remove those from a project directory only when you intentionally want to wipe local Claude Code project settings too.

rm -rf ~/.cache/claude rm -rf ~/.claude rm -f ~/.claude.json # Run these from a project that used Claude Code rm -rf .claude rm -f .mcp.json

Verify that the native install and user state are gone:

ls -ld ~/.cache/claude ~/.claude ~/.claude.json ~/.local/bin/claude ~/.local/share/claude 2>/dev/null || echo "Claude Code user files removed"

Claude Code user files removed

Remove an Older npm Claude Code Install on Fedora

Anthropic still documents npm for compatibility, but the npm path is deprecated and needs Node.js 18 or newer. If Claude Code complains about Node.js on Fedora, you are usually still launching the older global npm package instead of the native binary.

Keep the native installer in place first if you have not already switched, then remove the old global package:

npm uninstall -g @anthropic-ai/claude-code

Fedora systems that never used the npm method can skip this step. On the Fedora 43 test machine, npm was not installed at all, and the native installer still worked normally.

Then confirm your shell only resolves the native Fedora install:

which -a claude

/home/joshua/.local/bin/claude

Advertisement

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you install Claude Code with DNF on Fedora? No. Fedora 43 does not provide an official claude or claude-code package, and dnf search claude returned no matches on the Fedora 43 test machine. Use Anthropic’s native installer instead. Why does Claude Code ask for Node.js 18 on Fedora? That usually means Fedora is still launching the deprecated npm package. The recommended native installer does not need Node.js. Install the native binary with curl -fsSL https://claude.ai/install.sh | bash , then remove @anthropic-ai/claude-code if the older global npm package is still present. Does Claude Code work on Fedora even though Anthropic lists Ubuntu and Debian in its Linux requirements? Yes in current testing. Anthropic’s short requirements table highlights Ubuntu, Debian, and Alpine, but the generic Linux native installer worked cleanly on Fedora 43 and installed Claude Code into the standard per-user Linux paths under ~/.local and ~/.claude . Can you use Claude Code from a remote Fedora session? Yes. Installation and normal CLI use work from a remote Fedora shell, but browser-based authentication may open on the wrong machine. When that happens, use the login prompt’s copy option and open the OAuth URL in the browser you are actually using. How do you update Claude Code on Fedora? Native installs update automatically in the background. To force an immediate check, run claude update . If you want Anthropic’s slower release track, rerun the installer with curl -fsSL https://claude.ai/install.sh | bash -s -- stable .

Conclusion

Claude Code is ready in your Fedora terminal, with the native binary on your PATH and updates handled outside DNF. If you are building out the rest of the workflow, add install Git on Fedora, install Visual Studio Code on Fedora, or install Zsh on Fedora next.