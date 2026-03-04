How to Install OBS Studio on Debian (13, 12, 11)

Streaming to Twitch or recording a Wayland desktop session on Debian often turns into a version problem before it becomes a settings problem. To install OBS Studio on Debian, use APT for the distro-tested package, Flatpak for the current upstream release on any supported Debian version, or a Debian 13 source build when you want the newest code under /usr/local .

Trixie ships OBS 30.2.x, Bookworm includes 29.0.x, Bullseye has 26.1.x, and both Flatpak and the upstream source tree are currently at 32.0.x. The source build below is intentionally scoped to Debian 13 because OBS 32.x now depends on a newer CMake and Qt6 toolchain than older Debian releases provide.

Install OBS Studio on Debian

Method Channel Version Updates Best For APT Debian Repos Distribution default Automatic via apt upgrade Most users who want stability and simple maintenance Flatpak Flathub Latest stable Automatic via flatpak update Users who want the newest features and plugin support Compile from source OBS Studio Git tags Latest stable on Debian 13 Manual via update-obs-source.sh Advanced Debian 13 users who want the newest upstream build under /usr/local

APT is still the recommended path for most Debian users because it matches Debian’s library stack and stays simple to maintain. Flatpak is the easier way to get OBS 32.x on Debian 11 or Debian 12, while the Debian 13 source build makes sense when you want the newest upstream code under /usr/local and do not mind rebuilding it yourself.

Debian Release OBS Studio Version Debian 13 (Trixie) 30.2.x Debian 12 (Bookworm) 29.0.x Debian 11 (Bullseye) 26.1.x Flatpak (Flathub) 32.0.x Source build on Debian 13 32.0.x

The compile-from-source method in this guide is for Debian 13 only. OBS 32.x now needs CMake 3.28, Debian 12 ships 3.25, and Debian 11 does not provide qt6-base-dev in the standard repositories.

Install OBS Studio from Default Repositories

The APT method pulls OBS directly from Debian’s official mirrors, so the package is tested against your release’s library set.

Refresh the package index and upgrade installed packages:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

This guide uses sudo for commands that need root privileges. If your user is not in the sudoers file yet, follow the guide on how to add a user to sudoers on Debian.

Install OBS Studio:

sudo apt install obs-studio -y

Verify the installation:

apt-cache policy obs-studio

obs-studio: Installed: 30.2.x Candidate: 30.2.x Version table: *** 30.2.x 500 500 http://deb.debian.org/debian trixie/main amd64 Packages 100 /var/lib/dpkg/status

Your version number will match your Debian release: 30.2.x on Trixie, 29.0.x on Bookworm, or 26.1.x on Bullseye.

Install OBS Studio via Flatpak and Flathub

Flatpak delivers the latest OBS build in a sandboxed environment, independent of your Debian release’s package versions. If Flatpak is not yet configured on your system, follow the guide on how to install Flatpak on Debian first.

Add the Flathub repository as a system-wide remote:

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Install OBS Studio at system scope:

sudo flatpak install --system flathub com.obsproject.Studio -y

Confirm the installation:

flatpak list --app | grep Studio

OBS Studio com.obsproject.Studio 32.0.4 stable system

Compile OBS Studio from Source on Debian

This source build follows the upstream Linux build instructions but pins the feature flags that actually worked during Debian 13 testing. The commands below keep Browser Source and NVIDIA encoders off so the build stays reproducible without pulling in the separate CEF bundle or extra NVENC headers.

Install OBS Studio Source Build Dependencies

Install the toolchain and development packages first:

sudo apt install -y ca-certificates cmake extra-cmake-modules ninja-build pkg-config build-essential curl git python3-dev swig \ libavcodec-dev libavdevice-dev libavfilter-dev libavformat-dev libavutil-dev libswresample-dev libswscale-dev libx264-dev \ libcurl4-openssl-dev libmbedtls-dev libgl1-mesa-dev libjansson-dev libluajit-5.1-dev libx11-dev libxcb-randr0-dev \ libxcb-shm0-dev libxcb-xinerama0-dev libxcb-composite0-dev libxcomposite-dev libxinerama-dev libxcb1-dev libx11-xcb-dev \ libxcb-xfixes0-dev libcmocka-dev libxss-dev libglvnd-dev libgles2-mesa-dev libwayland-dev librist-dev libsrt-openssl-dev \ libpci-dev libpipewire-0.3-dev libqrcodegencpp-dev uthash-dev libsimde-dev qt6-base-dev qt6-base-private-dev qt6-svg-dev \ qt6-wayland qt6-image-formats-plugins libasound2-dev libfontconfig-dev libfreetype6-dev libjack-jackd2-dev libpulse-dev \ libsndio-dev libspeexdsp-dev libudev-dev libv4l-dev libva-dev libvlc-dev libvpl-dev libdrm-dev nlohmann-json3-dev \ libwebsocketpp-dev libasio-dev

Download the Latest Stable OBS Studio Source

Detect the newest stable OBS tag, clone it with submodules, and switch into the source tree:

OBS_TAG=$(curl -fsSL https://api.github.com/repos/obsproject/obs-studio/tags?per_page=20 | grep -m1 -oE '"name": "[0-9]+\.[0-9]+\.[0-9]+"' | cut -d '"' -f4) git clone --recursive --branch "$OBS_TAG" https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio.git ~/obs-studio-source cd ~/obs-studio-source

If the GitHub API call is rate-limited, open the OBS Studio tags page and set OBS_TAG manually to the newest stable tag before cloning.

Configure, Compile, and Install OBS Studio

Configure the Debian 13 build, compile it, install it to /usr/local , and refresh the dynamic linker cache so the new binary uses the new libraries immediately:

cmake --preset ubuntu \ -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=Release \ -DCMAKE_INSTALL_PREFIX=/usr/local \ -DOBS_COMPILE_DEPRECATION_AS_WARNING=ON \ -DENABLE_AJA=OFF \ -DENABLE_BROWSER=OFF \ -DENABLE_WEBRTC=OFF \ -DENABLE_NVENC=OFF \ -DENABLE_FFMPEG_NVENC=OFF cmake --build build_ubuntu --parallel "$(nproc)" sudo cmake --install build_ubuntu sudo ldconfig

A successful build ends with output similar to this:

[576/578] Building CXX object frontend/CMakeFiles/obs-studio.dir/utility/system-info-posix.cpp.o [577/578] Building CXX object frontend/CMakeFiles/obs-studio.dir/__/shared/properties-view/properties-view.cpp.o [578/578] Linking CXX executable frontend/obs

Verify the OBS Studio Source Build

Check that the active OBS binary now comes from /usr/local and that the version matches the newer upstream release:

command -v obs /usr/local/bin/obs --version

/usr/local/bin/obs OBS Studio - 32.0.4

Your upstream version number will change over time. If /usr/local/bin/obs --version still shows Debian’s older OBS build after installation, rerun sudo ldconfig so the linker cache stops preferring the distro’s libobs copy under /lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/ .

Launch OBS Studio on Debian

Launch OBS Studio from Terminal

For the APT or source installation, open a terminal and run:

obs

For the Flatpak installation:

flatpak run com.obsproject.Studio

Launch OBS Studio from Applications Menu

Open Activities, search for “OBS Studio,” and click the icon. APT, Flatpak, and the Debian 13 source build all place OBS in the applications menu automatically.

OBS Studio appears in the GNOME Activities search after installation on Debian

Configure OBS Studio on Debian

On first launch, OBS runs an auto-configuration wizard that detects your hardware and suggests encoding settings. Accept the defaults to get started, then fine-tune later.

The auto-configuration wizard detects hardware and suggests encoding settings on first launch

A few settings worth adjusting early:

Output format: Under Settings > Output , switch to Advanced mode and pick MKV or FLV for recordings. MKV survives crashes without losing the file; you can remux it to MP4 later from File > Remux Recordings .

Under > , switch to Advanced mode and pick MKV or FLV for recordings. MKV survives crashes without losing the file; you can remux it to MP4 later from > . Audio sources: OBS captures desktop audio and microphone separately. Check Settings > Audio to confirm the right devices are selected, especially if PipeWire renamed your sinks.

OBS captures desktop audio and microphone separately. Check > to confirm the right devices are selected, especially if PipeWire renamed your sinks. Hotkeys: Set hotkeys for Start/Stop Recording and Start/Stop Streaming under Settings > Hotkeys . This avoids switching windows mid-stream.

Set hotkeys for Start/Stop Recording and Start/Stop Streaming under > . This avoids switching windows mid-stream. Performance stats: Enable the Stats dock from View > Docks > Stats . It shows real-time CPU usage, dropped frames, and encoding lag.

OBS Studio running on Debian with the default layout and audio mixer visible

Manage OBS Studio on Debian

Update OBS Studio on Debian

For the APT installation, refresh the package index and upgrade OBS specifically:

sudo apt update sudo apt install --only-upgrade obs-studio

For the Flatpak installation:

sudo flatpak update --system com.obsproject.Studio

Create a Source Build Update Script

If you used the Debian 13 source method, install a reusable update script that checks the distro and CMake version, pulls the newest stable OBS tag, rebuilds with the same feature flags used above, and runs ldconfig after installation.

sudo tee /usr/local/bin/update-obs-source.sh > /dev/null << 'SCRIPT' #!/usr/bin/env bash set -euo pipefail # Keep all local source and logs in the current user's home directory. SOURCE_DIR="$HOME/obs-studio-source" BUILD_DIR="$SOURCE_DIR/build_ubuntu" OBS_BIN="/usr/local/bin/obs" MIN_CMAKE="3.28.0" LOG_FILE="$HOME/obs-studio-source-update.log" TAGS_API="https://api.github.com/repos/obsproject/obs-studio/tags?per_page=20" log() { printf "%s

" "$1" } fail() { printf "Error: %s

" "$1" >&2 exit 1 } version_ge() { [ "$(printf "%s

%s

" "$2" "$1" | sort -V | head -n 1)" = "$2" ] } if [ "$(id -u)" -eq 0 ]; then fail "Run this script as a regular user. It uses sudo only for the install step." fi # Confirm the tools needed for version detection, Git updates, and the rebuild are present. for cmd in awk curl cut git cmake ninja nproc grep head sort sudo; do command -v "$cmd" >/dev/null 2>&1 || fail "$cmd is required but not installed." done . /etc/os-release if [ "${ID:-}" != "debian" ] || [ "${VERSION_CODENAME:-}" != "trixie" ]; then fail "This script is written for Debian 13 (Trixie). OBS 32.x needs Debian 13's CMake and Qt6 toolchain." fi CMAKE_VERSION="$(cmake --version | awk 'NR==1 {print $3}')" version_ge "$CMAKE_VERSION" "$MIN_CMAKE" || fail "CMake $MIN_CMAKE or newer is required. Installed version: $CMAKE_VERSION" # Detect the installed version safely, then compare it with the latest stable upstream tag. CURRENT_VERSION="$($OBS_BIN --version 2>/dev/null | grep -m1 -oE '[0-9]+\.[0-9]+\.[0-9]+' || true)" CURRENT_VERSION="${CURRENT_VERSION:-none}" LATEST_TAG="$(curl -fsSL "$TAGS_API" | grep -m1 -oE '"name": "[0-9]+\.[0-9]+\.[0-9]+"' | cut -d '"' -f4 || true)" [ -n "$LATEST_TAG" ] || fail "Could not detect the latest stable OBS Studio tag from GitHub." log "Current installed version: $CURRENT_VERSION" log "Latest available version: $LATEST_TAG" if [ "$CURRENT_VERSION" = "$LATEST_TAG" ]; then log "OBS Studio is already up to date." exit 0 fi read -r -p "Continue with the OBS Studio update? [y/N] " REPLY case "$REPLY" in [Yy]|[Yy][Ee][Ss]) ;; *) log "Update canceled." exit 0 ;; esac printf "%s Starting OBS Studio update to %s

" "$(date '+%F %T')" "$LATEST_TAG" >> "$LOG_FILE" # Reuse an existing Git checkout when possible so repeat updates stay fast. if [ -e "$SOURCE_DIR" ] && [ ! -d "$SOURCE_DIR/.git" ]; then fail "$SOURCE_DIR exists but is not a Git checkout. Move it out of the way and rerun the script." fi if [ ! -d "$SOURCE_DIR/.git" ]; then log "Cloning the OBS Studio source tree..." git clone --recursive https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio.git "$SOURCE_DIR" else log "Refreshing the OBS Studio source tree..." git -C "$SOURCE_DIR" fetch --tags --force origin fi log "Checking out OBS Studio $LATEST_TAG..." git -C "$SOURCE_DIR" checkout "$LATEST_TAG" git -C "$SOURCE_DIR" submodule sync --recursive git -C "$SOURCE_DIR" submodule update --init --recursive log "Removing the previous build directory..." rm -rf "$BUILD_DIR" # Configure the same feature set documented in the article for reproducible Debian 13 builds. log "Configuring OBS Studio..." ( cd "$SOURCE_DIR" cmake --preset ubuntu \ -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=Release \ -DCMAKE_INSTALL_PREFIX=/usr/local \ -DOBS_COMPILE_DEPRECATION_AS_WARNING=ON \ -DENABLE_AJA=OFF \ -DENABLE_BROWSER=OFF \ -DENABLE_WEBRTC=OFF \ -DENABLE_NVENC=OFF \ -DENABLE_FFMPEG_NVENC=OFF ) log "Compiling OBS Studio. This can take several minutes..." cmake --build "$BUILD_DIR" --parallel "$(nproc)" log "Installing OBS Studio to /usr/local..." sudo cmake --install "$BUILD_DIR" # Refresh the linker cache, then verify the new binary reports the new version. log "Refreshing the dynamic linker cache..." sudo ldconfig NEW_VERSION="$($OBS_BIN --version 2>/dev/null | grep -m1 -oE '[0-9]+\.[0-9]+\.[0-9]+' || true)" [ -n "$NEW_VERSION" ] || fail "OBS Studio installed, but the version check failed." printf "%s Finished OBS Studio update to %s

" "$(date '+%F %T')" "$NEW_VERSION" >> "$LOG_FILE" log "OBS Studio is now updated to $NEW_VERSION" log "Binary path: $OBS_BIN" SCRIPT sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/update-obs-source.sh

Because the script lives in /usr/local/bin , you can run it from any directory:

update-obs-source.sh

Current installed version: 32.0.4 Latest available version: 32.0.4 OBS Studio is already up to date.

When an update is available, the script asks for confirmation, checks out the newest stable tag, rebuilds OBS with the same flags used above, runs sudo ldconfig , and verifies /usr/local/bin/obs before it exits. The script also writes a short history to ~/obs-studio-source-update.log .

Avoid running source-build updates from cron. If a dependency changes, a compile fails, or GitHub rate-limits the tag lookup, you want to catch that while you are watching the terminal instead of later.

Remove OBS Studio from Debian

To remove the APT-installed package and its unused dependencies:

sudo apt remove obs-studio sudo apt autoremove

To remove the Flatpak installation:

sudo flatpak uninstall --system com.obsproject.Studio

If you used the Debian 13 source build, remove the files installed under /usr/local , delete the reusable update script, and then clean up the local source tree:

The next commands remove the source-built OBS binary, libraries, plugins, desktop file, build tree, and update log. Keep the ~/obs-studio-source directory until you are certain you no longer need the exact build files or install_manifest.txt record.

if [ -f ~/obs-studio-source/build_ubuntu/install_manifest.txt ]; then sudo xargs -a ~/obs-studio-source/build_ubuntu/install_manifest.txt rm -f fi sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/obs /usr/local/bin/update-obs-source.sh sudo rm -rf /usr/local/share/obs /usr/local/include/obs /usr/local/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libobs* /usr/local/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/obs-plugins /usr/local/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/pkgconfig/libobs.pc /usr/local/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/pkgconfig/obs-frontend-api.pc /usr/local/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/cmake/libobs /usr/local/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/cmake/obs-frontend-api /usr/local/share/applications/com.obsproject.Studio.desktop /usr/local/share/icons/hicolor/*/apps/com.obsproject.Studio.* sudo ldconfig rm -rf ~/obs-studio-source rm -f ~/obs-studio-source-update.log

If the source build was the only OBS install on your system, command -v obs returns no output afterward. If Debian’s APT package is still installed, the command falls back to /usr/bin/obs .

The following command permanently deletes all OBS Studio user configuration, scene collections, profiles, and plugin data. Only proceed if you no longer need your OBS settings.

rm -rf ~/.config/obs-studio

Troubleshoot OBS Studio on Debian

Fix Wayland Screen Capture in OBS Studio

Debian’s GNOME desktop defaults to Wayland, and OBS uses PipeWire for screen capture under Wayland sessions. If the Screen Capture source shows a black frame or the PipeWire option is missing, install the required portal packages:

sudo apt install xdg-desktop-portal xdg-desktop-portal-gnome pipewire

After installing, log out and back in so the portal services start. Inside OBS, add a new source and choose Screen Capture (PipeWire). Your desktop environment will prompt you to select which screen or window to share.

Debian 11 (Bullseye) ships OBS 26.1.x, which has limited Wayland support. If screen capture fails on Bullseye, switch to an X11 session at the login screen or use the Flatpak version that bundles newer PipeWire support.

Resolve Missing Encoder Errors in OBS Studio

If OBS shows “Failed to open video encoder” or falls back to software encoding (x264), your system may be missing hardware acceleration libraries. For AMD and Intel GPUs, install the VA-API driver:

sudo apt install mesa-va-drivers

For NVIDIA GPUs, the proprietary driver includes NVENC encoding support. See the guide on how to install NVIDIA drivers on Debian for setup instructions.

After installing the driver, restart OBS and check Settings > Output > Encoder for hardware options like FFMPEG VAAPI or NVENC.

Fix OBS Studio Launch Failures on Debian

If OBS fails to start, run it from the terminal to see error output:

obs --verbose 2>&1 | head -50

For the Flatpak installation:

flatpak run com.obsproject.Studio --verbose 2>&1 | head -50

Common causes include missing OpenGL drivers, incompatible plugin files in ~/.config/obs-studio/plugins/ , or a corrupted profile. Renaming the config folder and relaunching isolates whether your configuration is the problem:

mv ~/.config/obs-studio ~/.config/obs-studio.bak obs

Frequently Asked Questions

What version of OBS Studio does each Debian release include? Debian 13 (Trixie) ships OBS Studio 30.2.x, Debian 12 (Bookworm) includes 29.0.x, and Debian 11 (Bullseye) has 26.1.x. The Flatpak build and the Debian 13 source build both track the current upstream stable release, which is 32.0.x right now. Does OBS Studio support Wayland screen capture on Debian? Yes. OBS 27 and later support PipeWire-based screen capture under Wayland. On Debian 12 and 13, install xdg-desktop-portal-gnome and pipewire , then add a Screen Capture (PipeWire) source inside OBS. Debian 11 ships OBS 26, which has limited Wayland support. Can I compile the latest OBS Studio on Debian 12 or Debian 11? Not with the stock toolchains used in this guide. OBS 32.x requires CMake 3.28, Debian 12 ships CMake 3.25, and Debian 11 does not provide qt6-base-dev in the standard repositories. The tested source method here is scoped to Debian 13. Can I use the OBS Studio PPA on Debian? No. The ppa:obsproject/obs-studio PPA is built for Ubuntu and is not compatible with Debian. Use Debian’s default APT repositories, the Flatpak from Flathub, or the Debian 13 source build instead.

Conclusion