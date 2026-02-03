How to Install Swift on Arch Linux

This guide walks you through installing Swift on Arch Linux. Swift is Apple’s open-source programming language that has grown beyond iOS and macOS development into server-side applications, CLI tools, and cross-platform development. On Arch Linux, you can install Swift through AUR packages that provide pre-built binaries or the official swiftly toolchain manager for managing multiple Swift versions.
Swift offers modern language features including type safety, optionals, protocol-oriented programming, and memory safety without garbage collection. For Arch Linux users, this means you can build server-side applications with frameworks like Vapor, create command-line utilities, or contribute to Swift open-source projects, all from your Linux workstation.
Choose Your Swift Installation Method for Arch Linux
Swift is not available in the official Arch Linux repositories because Apple does not provide official packages for Arch Linux and the distribution’s packaging policies require compilation from source for official repository inclusion. However, the AUR (Arch User Repository) offers two practical approaches: pre-built binary packages and the swiftly toolchain manager.
|Method
|Channel
|Version
|Updates
|Best For
|swift-bin (AUR)
|AUR Package
|Latest stable
|Manual via AUR helper
|Most users who want a simple system-wide installation
|swiftly-bin (AUR)
|AUR Package
|Multiple versions
|Via swiftly self-update
|Developers who need multiple Swift versions or snapshots
For most users, swift-bin is recommended because it provides a straightforward system-wide installation that integrates with your package manager. Choose swiftly-bin if you need to switch between multiple Swift versions, test against snapshot releases, or keep Swift toolchains separate from your system packages.
Install Swift on Arch Linux
Prerequisites
Both installation methods require an AUR helper. If you don’t have one installed, you’ll need to install
base-devel and git first, then follow the Arch Wiki AUR helpers guide to install yay or paru.
Update your system before installing Swift:
sudo pacman -Syu
Install via swift-bin (AUR Binary Package)
The
swift-bin package provides pre-built Swift binaries repackaged from official RHEL 9 releases. This installs Swift system-wide to
/usr/lib/swift/ with symlinks in
/usr/bin/, making the
swift command available without any PATH configuration.
Install swift-bin using yay:
yay -S swift-bin
Or using paru:
paru -S swift-bin
The package manager automatically pulls in required dependencies including
libxml2-legacy (provides the older ABI that Swift binaries need),
ncurses, and
util-linux-libs.
Verify your installation:
swift --version
Swift version 6.2.3 (swift-6.2.3-RELEASE) Target: x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu
Install via swiftly (Toolchain Manager)
Swiftly is Swift’s official toolchain manager, allowing you to install, switch between, and manage multiple Swift versions including nightly snapshots. This approach installs toolchains to
~/.local/share/swiftly/ rather than system-wide, keeping Swift separate from your system packages.
Install swiftly-bin from the AUR:
yay -S swiftly-bin
Initialize swiftly with the UBI9 platform (RHEL 9 binaries are compatible with Arch Linux):
swiftly init --assume-yes --platform ubi9
Creating shell environment file for the user... Updating profile... Fetching the latest stable Swift release... Installing Swift 6.2.3 Downloading Swift 6.2.3 ... Swift 6.2.3 is installed successfully!
Arch Linux is not officially supported by Swift, so swiftly uses RHEL 9 (UBI9) binaries which are compatible with Arch’s glibc version. The
--platform ubi9flag is required to skip the interactive platform selection.
Reload your shell configuration to add swiftly to your PATH:
source ~/.bashrc
Verify the installation:
swiftly list
Installed release toolchains ---------------------------- Swift 6.2.3 (in use) (default) Installed snapshot toolchains -----------------------------
swift --version
Swift version 6.2.3 (swift-6.2.3-RELEASE) Target: x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu
Manage Swift Versions with Swiftly
If you installed Swift via swiftly, you can easily manage multiple toolchain versions. This is useful for testing your code against different Swift releases or trying snapshot builds with upcoming features.
Install Additional Toolchains
Install a specific Swift version:
swiftly install 6.0.3
Install the latest nightly snapshot from the main development branch:
swiftly install main-snapshot
Switch Between Toolchains
Set a different toolchain as the default:
swiftly use 6.1.2
Run a single command with a specific toolchain without changing your default:
swiftly run --toolchain main-snapshot swift --version
List Available Toolchains
View toolchains available for installation:
swiftly list-available
Available release toolchains ---------------------------- Swift 6.2.3 Swift 6.2.2 Swift 6.2.1 Swift 6.2 Swift 6.1.2 Swift 6.1.1 ...
Update Swiftly
Keep swiftly itself up to date:
swiftly self-update
Checking for swiftly updates... Swiftly is already up to date (1.1.1)
Verify Swift Installation
Create a test project to confirm Swift and the Swift Package Manager work correctly. This creates a minimal executable package with a hello world entry point:
mkdir ~/swift-test && cd ~/swift-test
swift package init --name swift-test --type executable
This generates the basic Swift package structure:
. ├── Package.swift └── Sources └── main.swift
Build and run the test project:
swift run swift-test
Building for debugging... [3/3] Linking swift-test Build complete! (0.68s) Hello, world!
Clean up the test project after verification:
cd ~ && rm -rf ~/swift-test
Configure Swift Development Environment
Set Up VS Code for Swift Development
Visual Studio Code with the Swift extension provides code completion, inline error diagnostics, jump-to-definition, and debugging support. Install VS Code from the AUR:
yay -S visual-studio-code-bin
Open VS Code and install the Swift extension from the Extensions marketplace (search for “Swift” by Swift Language Team). The extension integrates with SourceKit-LSP, which Swift provides for language server features.
Enable Swift REPL
The Swift REPL (Read-Eval-Print Loop) requires Python 3.9 for the LLDB debugger integration. If you want to use
swift repl for interactive Swift sessions, install Python 3.9 from the AUR:
yay -S python39
Start an interactive Swift session:
swift repl
Welcome to Swift version 6.2.3 (swift-6.2.3-RELEASE). Type :help for assistance. 1> 1 + 1 $R0: Int = 2 2> :quit
The REPL is optional. You can compile and run Swift programs without it. If you encounter
libpython3.9.so.1.0: cannot open shared object filewhen running
swift repl, install the
python39AUR package.
Troubleshooting Swift on Arch Linux
libxml2 Library Errors
If you see
libxml2.so.2: cannot open shared object file when running Swift commands, install the legacy libxml2 compatibility package. This is usually installed automatically as a dependency, but may be missing if you upgraded from an older installation:
sudo pacman -S libxml2-legacy
This provides the older libxml2 ABI that the pre-built Swift binaries were linked against.
Swiftly Configuration Not Found
If swiftly commands fail with
Could not load swiftly's configuration file, run the initialization command:
swiftly init --assume-yes --platform ubi9
Swift Not Found After Installation
If you installed via swiftly and
swift is not found, swiftly’s bin directory may not be in your PATH yet. Reload your shell configuration to pick up the new environment variables:
source ~/.bashrc
Or for Zsh users:
source ~/.zshrc
If the problem persists, check that swiftly added its environment configuration to your shell profile:
cat ~/.bashrc | grep swiftly
Package Conflict Between swift-bin and swiftly-bin
The
swift-bin and
swiftly-bin packages conflict because both provide
swift-language. You can only have one installed at a time. If you want to switch methods, remove the current package first:
sudo pacman -Rns swift-bin
Or:
sudo pacman -Rns swiftly-bin
Update or Remove Swift
Update Swift
For swift-bin installations, update through your AUR helper:
yay -Syu swift-bin
For swiftly installations, install the latest toolchain:
swiftly install latest
swiftly use latest
Remove Swift
Remove swift-bin and its dependencies:
sudo pacman -Rns swift-bin
The
-Rns flags remove the package, its dependencies that aren’t needed by other packages, and saved config files.
Remove swiftly and all managed toolchains:
swiftly self-uninstall
sudo pacman -Rns swiftly-bin
The
swiftly self-uninstallcommand removes all installed toolchains and swiftly’s configuration from your home directory. Run this before removing the swiftly-bin package to ensure complete cleanup.
Frequently Asked Questions
No. Apple does not provide official Swift packages for Arch Linux. The AUR packages use RHEL 9 binaries which are compatible with Arch Linux’s glibc version. This works reliably for most Swift development but is not an officially supported configuration.
swift-bin installs a single Swift version system-wide, managed by pacman.
swiftly-bin installs the swiftly toolchain manager which lets you install multiple Swift versions to your home directory and switch between them. Use
swift-bin for simple installations; use
swiftly-bin if you need to test against multiple Swift versions.
The Swift REPL uses LLDB for its interactive debugger functionality, and LLDB is compiled with Python 3.9 support in the binary releases. The
python39 AUR package provides the required
libpython3.9.so library. This is only needed for the REPL; compiling and running Swift programs works without Python.
The
swift-language AUR package provides a from-source build, but it requires an existing Swift compiler (bootstrapping) and the build process is resource-intensive, taking several hours even on powerful hardware. For most users, the binary packages are more practical.
Swiftly does not recognize Arch Linux as a supported platform, so you must specify
ubi9 (RHEL 9) manually. The RHEL 9 binaries are compatible with Arch Linux because both use similar glibc versions. Without this flag, swiftly prompts for platform selection interactively.
Conclusion
You now have Swift installed on Arch Linux with a working development environment, including package management via SwiftPM and optional VS Code integration. From here, explore server-side frameworks like Vapor, build command-line tools, or contribute to Swift’s open-source ecosystem. For production projects, consider using swiftly to test your code against multiple Swift versions before releasing.
Additional Resources
- Arch Wiki: Swift – Arch-specific configuration and troubleshooting
- Swift Documentation – Official language reference and guides
- Swiftly GitHub Repository – Toolchain manager documentation and releases
- Swift on Server – Guide to server-side Swift development