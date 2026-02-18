Ubuntu

How to Install SMPlayer on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)

Last updated Wednesday, February 18, 2026 1:43 pm Joshua James 7 min read
SMPlayer media player logo alongside the Ubuntu Linux logo against a dark background with glowing blue and orange effects
SMPlayer media player logo alongside the Ubuntu Linux logo against a dark background with glowing blue and orange effects

SMPlayer is a free media player for Linux with built-in codecs that play virtually every video and audio format, with no extra codec packs needed. It uses MPlayer or mpv as its backend, remembers playback settings per file so you resume exactly where you left off, and supports subtitle downloading, YouTube streaming, and a customizable interface with themes and skin support. Install SMPlayer on Ubuntu using the method in the comparison table below that fits your release and preferences. For media player alternatives, see how to install VLC on Ubuntu or how to install MPV on Ubuntu.

On this page hide
Choose Your SMPlayer Installation Method for Ubuntu
Install SMPlayer on Ubuntu via APT
Install SMPlayer on Ubuntu via Flatpak and Flathub
Install SMPlayer on Ubuntu via Snap
Launch SMPlayer on Ubuntu
First-Time Tips with SMPlayer on Ubuntu
Manage SMPlayer on Ubuntu
Frequently Asked Questions About SMPlayer on Ubuntu
Conclusion

Choose Your SMPlayer Installation Method for Ubuntu

SMPlayer is available through four channels on Ubuntu. Each differs in version freshness, update behavior, and isolation level.

MethodChannelVersionUpdatesBest For
APT (Ubuntu repos)Ubuntu UniverseDistribution defaultsudo apt upgradeMost users, stable system integration
APT (PPA)Launchpad PPALatest stablesudo apt upgrade22.04/24.04 users needing a newer build
FlatpakFlathubLatest stableflatpak updateSandboxed install, all Ubuntu LTS versions
SnapSnap StoreLatest stableAutomatic / sudo snap refreshAuto-updating preference

Default SMPlayer versions shipped by Ubuntu differ per release. The alex-p PPA provides a newer build on 22.04 and 24.04, but is not available for 26.04.

Ubuntu ReleaseAPT DefaultPPA AvailablePPA Version
26.04 LTS (Resolute)25.6.xNo
24.04 LTS (Noble)23.12.xYes24.05.x
22.04 LTS (Jammy)21.10.xYes24.05.x

These steps cover Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, 24.04 LTS, and 22.04 LTS. The alex-p PPA only builds packages for 22.04 (jammy) and 24.04 (noble); Ubuntu 26.04 users should install from the Ubuntu repository, Flatpak, or Snap instead. All other methods work identically across all three supported LTS releases.

Install SMPlayer on Ubuntu via APT

Update Ubuntu Before SMPlayer Installation

Update your system package list and upgrade any pending packages before installing SMPlayer:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

New to sudo? See our guide on how to add a user to sudoers on Ubuntu if the commands below return permission errors.

Install SMPlayer via APT Command

Option 1: Install from the Ubuntu Repository

Installing from the Ubuntu Universe repository is the simplest method and the most integrated with your system. The package version depends on your Ubuntu release; see the version table above. Ubuntu 26.04 ships a current build (25.6.x), so no PPA is needed. On 22.04 and 24.04, the repository version is older; use Option 2 to get the latest release.

sudo apt install smplayer smplayer-themes -y

Confirm the installed version:

apt-cache policy smplayer
smplayer:
  Installed: 25.6.0+ds0-1
  Candidate: 25.6.0+ds0-1
  Version table:
 *** 25.6.0+ds0-1 500
        500 http://archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu resolute/universe amd64 Packages

Option 2: Install via PPA (Ubuntu 22.04 and 24.04 Only)

The alex-p SMPlayer PPA provides SMPlayer 24.05.x for Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy) and 24.04 (Noble). It is actively maintained, with packages updated in February 2026.

Ubuntu 26.04 users: the alex-p PPA does not publish Resolute packages. Ubuntu 26.04 is a recent release, and no newer SMPlayer version has shipped since its launch, so the PPA offers no benefit over the Ubuntu repository on this release. The Ubuntu repository already ships SMPlayer 25.6.x, the current stable build. Use Option 1 for the simplest path; Flatpak and Snap are also available if you prefer a sandboxed install.

Add the PPA:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:alex-p/smplayer -y

Refresh the package list to include the new PPA index:

sudo apt update

Install SMPlayer and the themes pack from the PPA:

sudo apt install smplayer smplayer-themes -y

Confirm the installed version with apt-cache policy:

apt-cache policy smplayer

Expected output on Ubuntu 24.04 with the PPA active:

smplayer:
  Installed: 1:24.05.0+git10392-87f76cba8-1ppa1~noble1
  Candidate: 1:24.05.0+git10392-87f76cba8-1ppa1~noble1
  Version table:
 *** 1:24.05.0+git10392-87f76cba8-1ppa1~noble1 500
        500 https://ppa.launchpadcontent.net/alex-p/smplayer/ubuntu noble/main amd64 Packages
     23.12.0+ds0-1build2 500
        500 http://archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu noble/universe amd64 Packages

Install SMPlayer on Ubuntu via Flatpak and Flathub

Flatpak delivers the latest SMPlayer release in a sandboxed environment and works on all Ubuntu LTS versions, including 26.04 where the PPA is unavailable.

Flatpak is not installed by default on Ubuntu. Follow our guide to install Flatpak on Ubuntu before continuing with the commands below.

Enable Flathub on Ubuntu for SMPlayer

Add Flathub as a Flatpak remote if it is not already configured:

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Install SMPlayer on Ubuntu via Flatpak Command

Install SMPlayer from Flathub using its app ID info.smplayer.SMPlayer:

flatpak install flathub info.smplayer.SMPlayer -y

Confirm the installation:

flatpak info info.smplayer.SMPlayer | grep Version
     Version: 25.6.0

Install SMPlayer on Ubuntu via Snap

Snap is pre-installed on Ubuntu. Install SMPlayer directly from the Snap Store:

sudo snap install smplayer

Confirm the installation:

snap list smplayer
Name      Version  Rev   Tracking       Publisher  Notes
smplayer  25.6.0   2153  latest/stable  rvramos    -

Snap packages refresh automatically in the background, so no manual update step is required under normal use.

Launch SMPlayer on Ubuntu

Launch SMPlayer from the Terminal

For APT installs, launch SMPlayer with:

smplayer

For Flatpak or Snap installs, use the command that matches your installation method:

flatpak run info.smplayer.SMPlayer
snap run smplayer

Launch SMPlayer from the Applications Menu

On GNOME, open the Activities overlay and search for SMPlayer, or navigate to:

Activities > Show Applications > SMPlayer
SMPlayer icon appearing in the Ubuntu GNOME Activities search overlay after installation
SMPlayer appears in the GNOME Activities search after installation and is ready to launch.

First-Time Tips with SMPlayer on Ubuntu

General SMPlayer Tips for New Users

  • Explore Preferences: Go to Options > Preferences to adjust video, audio, subtitle, and interface settings all in one place.
  • Set Interface Language: Under Options > Preferences > Interface, choose your display language from a long list of supported locales.
  • Adjust Playback on the Fly: Right-click the video during playback to switch audio tracks, adjust subtitle timing, or change the aspect ratio without opening Preferences.

Customizing SMPlayer on Ubuntu

  • Change Themes and Icons: Go to Options > Preferences > Interface to select different themes and icon sets. If you installed smplayer-themes, additional options appear here.
  • Configure Output Drivers: Under Options > Preferences > General, try different video and audio output drivers to find what performs best on your hardware.
  • Remap Keyboard Shortcuts: Visit Options > Preferences > Keyboard and mouse to assign custom bindings for any action.
  • Tune Subtitles: In Options > Preferences > Subtitles, adjust font, size, and color so text stays readable over any video background.

SMPlayer Keyboard Shortcuts

  • Toggle Fullscreen: Press F to switch between fullscreen and windowed mode.
  • Pause / Play: Press the spacebar.
  • Adjust Volume: Use the Up and Down arrow keys.
  • Seek Through Video: Use the Left and Right arrow keys to jump backward or forward in small increments.

Other Useful SMPlayer Tips

  • Audio Equalizer: Go to Audio > Equalizer to adjust frequency bands for a custom sound profile.
  • Play YouTube Videos: Use Open > URL and paste a YouTube link. SMPlayer streams it directly.
  • Capture Screenshots: Press S during playback to save a still image. Configure the output directory under Options > Preferences > General > Screenshot.
  • Advanced Backend Options: Add custom MPlayer/mpv flags under Options > Preferences > Advanced for granular playback control.
SMPlayer media player open on Ubuntu Linux with the default interface and playback controls visible
SMPlayer open and ready for media playback on Ubuntu after a successful installation.

Manage SMPlayer on Ubuntu

Update SMPlayer on Ubuntu

APT – Update SMPlayer

To update only SMPlayer without upgrading the entire system, use the targeted install command:

sudo apt install --only-upgrade smplayer smplayer-themes

Flatpak – Update SMPlayer

flatpak update

Snap – Update SMPlayer

Snap refreshes automatically in the background. To trigger a manual update:

sudo snap refresh smplayer

Remove SMPlayer from Ubuntu

APT – Remove SMPlayer

sudo apt remove smplayer smplayer-themes

The command above removes the SMPlayer packages but leaves configuration files in ~/.config/smplayer/. To also remove all saved preferences, playback history, and per-file settings:

rm -rf ~/.config/smplayer

If you added the alex-p PPA and no longer need it, remove it as well:

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:alex-p/smplayer -y

Flatpak – Remove SMPlayer

flatpak uninstall --delete-data info.smplayer.SMPlayer

Snap – Remove SMPlayer

sudo snap remove smplayer

Frequently Asked Questions About SMPlayer on Ubuntu

Which installation method is best for Ubuntu 26.04?

Ubuntu 26.04 (Resolute) ships SMPlayer 25.6.x directly from the Universe repository, which is the current stable release. The alex-p PPA has no Resolute build, so APT from the Ubuntu repository is the simplest choice. Flatpak works on all Ubuntu LTS versions including 26.04 if you prefer a sandboxed install.

Does SMPlayer on Ubuntu support hardware video acceleration?

Yes. SMPlayer delegates hardware decoding to its backend (MPlayer or mpv). Go to Options > Preferences > General > Video and select a hardware-accelerated output driver such as vdpau (NVIDIA) or vaapi (Intel/AMD). The correct driver depends on your GPU and the installed driver stack.

How do I open a video file with SMPlayer from the terminal?

Pass the file path as an argument: smplayer /path/to/video.mp4. For Flatpak, use flatpak run info.smplayer.SMPlayer /path/to/video.mp4. SMPlayer opens and starts playback immediately, restoring any saved settings for that file.

Conclusion

SMPlayer is installed on Ubuntu and ready to handle your media files. Ubuntu 26.04 ships a current SMPlayer build from the repository, while 22.04 and 24.04 users can add the alex-p PPA to get a newer release. Flatpak provides a sandboxed alternative that works across all LTS versions, and Snap keeps itself up to date automatically. For media player alternatives with a different feature set, explore VLC on Ubuntu for broad format support or MPV on Ubuntu for a minimalist high-performance player.

Found this guide useful?

Support LinuxCapable to keep tutorials free and up to date.

Buy me a coffee Buy me a coffee

How to Install LibreCAD on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)

whereis Command in Linux (With Examples)

Before commenting, please review our Comments Policy.
Formatting tips for your comment

You can use basic HTML to format your comment. Useful tags currently allowed:

You type Result
<code>command</code> command
<strong>bold</strong> bold
<em>italic</em> italic
<a href="URL">link</a> link
<blockquote>quote</blockquote> quote block

Leave a Comment

We read and reply to every comment - let us know how we can help or improve this guide.

Let us know you are human: