How to Install SMPlayer on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)

SMPlayer is a free media player for Linux with built-in codecs that play virtually every video and audio format, with no extra codec packs needed. It uses MPlayer or mpv as its backend, remembers playback settings per file so you resume exactly where you left off, and supports subtitle downloading, YouTube streaming, and a customizable interface with themes and skin support. Install SMPlayer on Ubuntu using the method in the comparison table below that fits your release and preferences. For media player alternatives, see how to install VLC on Ubuntu or how to install MPV on Ubuntu.

Choose Your SMPlayer Installation Method for Ubuntu

SMPlayer is available through four channels on Ubuntu. Each differs in version freshness, update behavior, and isolation level.

Method Channel Version Updates Best For APT (Ubuntu repos) Ubuntu Universe Distribution default sudo apt upgrade Most users, stable system integration APT (PPA) Launchpad PPA Latest stable sudo apt upgrade 22.04/24.04 users needing a newer build Flatpak Flathub Latest stable flatpak update Sandboxed install, all Ubuntu LTS versions Snap Snap Store Latest stable Automatic / sudo snap refresh Auto-updating preference

Default SMPlayer versions shipped by Ubuntu differ per release. The alex-p PPA provides a newer build on 22.04 and 24.04, but is not available for 26.04.

Ubuntu Release APT Default PPA Available PPA Version 26.04 LTS (Resolute) 25.6.x No — 24.04 LTS (Noble) 23.12.x Yes 24.05.x 22.04 LTS (Jammy) 21.10.x Yes 24.05.x

These steps cover Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, 24.04 LTS, and 22.04 LTS. The alex-p PPA only builds packages for 22.04 (jammy) and 24.04 (noble); Ubuntu 26.04 users should install from the Ubuntu repository, Flatpak, or Snap instead. All other methods work identically across all three supported LTS releases.

Install SMPlayer on Ubuntu via APT

Update Ubuntu Before SMPlayer Installation

Update your system package list and upgrade any pending packages before installing SMPlayer:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

New to sudo ? See our guide on how to add a user to sudoers on Ubuntu if the commands below return permission errors.

Install SMPlayer via APT Command

Option 1: Install from the Ubuntu Repository

Installing from the Ubuntu Universe repository is the simplest method and the most integrated with your system. The package version depends on your Ubuntu release; see the version table above. Ubuntu 26.04 ships a current build (25.6.x), so no PPA is needed. On 22.04 and 24.04, the repository version is older; use Option 2 to get the latest release.

sudo apt install smplayer smplayer-themes -y

Confirm the installed version:

apt-cache policy smplayer

smplayer: Installed: 25.6.0+ds0-1 Candidate: 25.6.0+ds0-1 Version table: *** 25.6.0+ds0-1 500 500 http://archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu resolute/universe amd64 Packages

Option 2: Install via PPA (Ubuntu 22.04 and 24.04 Only)

The alex-p SMPlayer PPA provides SMPlayer 24.05.x for Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy) and 24.04 (Noble). It is actively maintained, with packages updated in February 2026.

Ubuntu 26.04 users: the alex-p PPA does not publish Resolute packages. Ubuntu 26.04 is a recent release, and no newer SMPlayer version has shipped since its launch, so the PPA offers no benefit over the Ubuntu repository on this release. The Ubuntu repository already ships SMPlayer 25.6.x, the current stable build. Use Option 1 for the simplest path; Flatpak and Snap are also available if you prefer a sandboxed install.

Add the PPA:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:alex-p/smplayer -y

Refresh the package list to include the new PPA index:

sudo apt update

Install SMPlayer and the themes pack from the PPA:

sudo apt install smplayer smplayer-themes -y

Confirm the installed version with apt-cache policy :

apt-cache policy smplayer

Expected output on Ubuntu 24.04 with the PPA active:

smplayer: Installed: 1:24.05.0+git10392-87f76cba8-1ppa1~noble1 Candidate: 1:24.05.0+git10392-87f76cba8-1ppa1~noble1 Version table: *** 1:24.05.0+git10392-87f76cba8-1ppa1~noble1 500 500 https://ppa.launchpadcontent.net/alex-p/smplayer/ubuntu noble/main amd64 Packages 23.12.0+ds0-1build2 500 500 http://archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu noble/universe amd64 Packages

Advertisement

Install SMPlayer on Ubuntu via Flatpak and Flathub

Flatpak delivers the latest SMPlayer release in a sandboxed environment and works on all Ubuntu LTS versions, including 26.04 where the PPA is unavailable.

Flatpak is not installed by default on Ubuntu. Follow our guide to install Flatpak on Ubuntu before continuing with the commands below.

Enable Flathub on Ubuntu for SMPlayer

Add Flathub as a Flatpak remote if it is not already configured:

sudo flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Install SMPlayer on Ubuntu via Flatpak Command

Install SMPlayer from Flathub using its app ID info.smplayer.SMPlayer :

flatpak install flathub info.smplayer.SMPlayer -y

Confirm the installation:

flatpak info info.smplayer.SMPlayer | grep Version

Version: 25.6.0

Install SMPlayer on Ubuntu via Snap

Snap is pre-installed on Ubuntu. Install SMPlayer directly from the Snap Store:

sudo snap install smplayer

Confirm the installation:

snap list smplayer

Name Version Rev Tracking Publisher Notes smplayer 25.6.0 2153 latest/stable rvramos -

Snap packages refresh automatically in the background, so no manual update step is required under normal use.

Launch SMPlayer on Ubuntu

Launch SMPlayer from the Terminal

For APT installs, launch SMPlayer with:

smplayer

For Flatpak or Snap installs, use the command that matches your installation method:

flatpak run info.smplayer.SMPlayer

snap run smplayer

Launch SMPlayer from the Applications Menu

On GNOME, open the Activities overlay and search for SMPlayer, or navigate to:

Activities > Show Applications > SMPlayer

SMPlayer appears in the GNOME Activities search after installation and is ready to launch.

First-Time Tips with SMPlayer on Ubuntu

General SMPlayer Tips for New Users

Explore Preferences: Go to Options > Preferences to adjust video, audio, subtitle, and interface settings all in one place.

Go to > to adjust video, audio, subtitle, and interface settings all in one place. Set Interface Language: Under Options > Preferences > Interface , choose your display language from a long list of supported locales.

Under > > , choose your display language from a long list of supported locales. Adjust Playback on the Fly: Right-click the video during playback to switch audio tracks, adjust subtitle timing, or change the aspect ratio without opening Preferences.

Customizing SMPlayer on Ubuntu

Change Themes and Icons: Go to Options > Preferences > Interface to select different themes and icon sets. If you installed smplayer-themes , additional options appear here.

Go to > > to select different themes and icon sets. If you installed , additional options appear here. Configure Output Drivers: Under Options > Preferences > General , try different video and audio output drivers to find what performs best on your hardware.

Under > > , try different video and audio output drivers to find what performs best on your hardware. Remap Keyboard Shortcuts: Visit Options > Preferences > Keyboard and mouse to assign custom bindings for any action.

Visit > > to assign custom bindings for any action. Tune Subtitles: In Options > Preferences > Subtitles , adjust font, size, and color so text stays readable over any video background.

SMPlayer Keyboard Shortcuts

Toggle Fullscreen: Press F to switch between fullscreen and windowed mode.

Press to switch between fullscreen and windowed mode. Pause / Play: Press the spacebar.

Press the spacebar. Adjust Volume: Use the Up and Down arrow keys.

Use the and arrow keys. Seek Through Video: Use the Left and Right arrow keys to jump backward or forward in small increments.

Other Useful SMPlayer Tips

Audio Equalizer: Go to Audio > Equalizer to adjust frequency bands for a custom sound profile.

Go to > to adjust frequency bands for a custom sound profile. Play YouTube Videos: Use Open > URL and paste a YouTube link. SMPlayer streams it directly.

Use > and paste a YouTube link. SMPlayer streams it directly. Capture Screenshots: Press S during playback to save a still image. Configure the output directory under Options > Preferences > General > Screenshot .

Press during playback to save a still image. Configure the output directory under > > > . Advanced Backend Options: Add custom MPlayer/mpv flags under Options > Preferences > Advanced for granular playback control.

SMPlayer open and ready for media playback on Ubuntu after a successful installation.

Advertisement

Manage SMPlayer on Ubuntu

Update SMPlayer on Ubuntu

APT – Update SMPlayer

To update only SMPlayer without upgrading the entire system, use the targeted install command:

sudo apt install --only-upgrade smplayer smplayer-themes

Flatpak – Update SMPlayer

flatpak update

Snap – Update SMPlayer

Snap refreshes automatically in the background. To trigger a manual update:

sudo snap refresh smplayer

Remove SMPlayer from Ubuntu

APT – Remove SMPlayer

sudo apt remove smplayer smplayer-themes

The command above removes the SMPlayer packages but leaves configuration files in ~/.config/smplayer/ . To also remove all saved preferences, playback history, and per-file settings:

rm -rf ~/.config/smplayer

If you added the alex-p PPA and no longer need it, remove it as well:

sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:alex-p/smplayer -y

Flatpak – Remove SMPlayer

flatpak uninstall --delete-data info.smplayer.SMPlayer

Snap – Remove SMPlayer

sudo snap remove smplayer

Frequently Asked Questions About SMPlayer on Ubuntu

Which installation method is best for Ubuntu 26.04? Ubuntu 26.04 (Resolute) ships SMPlayer 25.6.x directly from the Universe repository, which is the current stable release. The alex-p PPA has no Resolute build, so APT from the Ubuntu repository is the simplest choice. Flatpak works on all Ubuntu LTS versions including 26.04 if you prefer a sandboxed install. Does SMPlayer on Ubuntu support hardware video acceleration? Yes. SMPlayer delegates hardware decoding to its backend (MPlayer or mpv). Go to Options > Preferences > General > Video and select a hardware-accelerated output driver such as vdpau (NVIDIA) or vaapi (Intel/AMD). The correct driver depends on your GPU and the installed driver stack. How do I open a video file with SMPlayer from the terminal? Pass the file path as an argument: smplayer /path/to/video.mp4 . For Flatpak, use flatpak run info.smplayer.SMPlayer /path/to/video.mp4 . SMPlayer opens and starts playback immediately, restoring any saved settings for that file.

Conclusion

SMPlayer is installed on Ubuntu and ready to handle your media files. Ubuntu 26.04 ships a current SMPlayer build from the repository, while 22.04 and 24.04 users can add the alex-p PPA to get a newer release. Flatpak provides a sandboxed alternative that works across all LTS versions, and Snap keeps itself up to date automatically. For media player alternatives with a different feature set, explore VLC on Ubuntu for broad format support or MPV on Ubuntu for a minimalist high-performance player.